What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Deuce,’ ‘Black Girls Rock,’ Sept. 11 specials and more

SUNDAY

Foster children share their stories in the five-part series “The Day I Picked My Parents.” 10 and 11 a.m., noon, 1 and 2 p.m. A&E

A special edition of the newsmagazine “60 Minutes” salutes recently retired correspondent Steve Kroft. 7 p.m. CBS

Rosanne Cash, Dwight Yoakam, et al., bring the twang in the special “Country Music: Live at the Ryman, A Concert Celebrating the Film by Ken Burns.” 8 p.m. KOCE

Niecy Nash hosts and Angela Bassett and Regina King are among the honorees at this year’s “Black Girls Rock!” India.Arie, Common and Erykah Badu perform. 8 p.m. BET

A high schooler finds herself the object of a new student’s obsession in the new thriller “The Wrong Cheerleader.” With Cristine Prosperi and Vivica A. Fox. 8 p.m. Lifetime

If you’re keeping score, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” is back for its umpteenth cycle. 9 p.m. E!

It’s Kimberly Williams-Paisley for the defense in the new TV movie “Witness to Murder: A Darrow Mystery.” With Tom Cavanaugh and Wendie Malick. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel

MONDAY

First responders step up to the mic and mouth the words to their favorite pop songs in the new special “Lip Sync to the Rescue.” Cedric the Entertainer hosts. 8 p.m. CBS

Maggie Gyllenhaal returns in Season 3 of "The Deuce" on HBO. (Paul Schiraldi / HBO)

It’s like totally the ’80s as the adult-film industry drama “The Deuce” returns for Season 3. With James Franco and Maggie Gyllenhaal. 9 p.m. HBO

Everybody but Cousin Oliver will be on hand to help give one of TV’s most recognizable domiciles a makeover in the new series “A Very Brady Renovation.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Filmed over the course of eight years, the 2018 documentary “Out of Omaha” follows the struggles of two underprivileged African American siblings in Nebraska. 9 p.m. Starz

A teen activist in Indonesia takes a multinational corporation to task over the environmental disaster that wiped her village off the map in the documentary “Grit” on a new “POV.” 10 p.m. KOCE

TUESDAY

The standup special “Bill Burr: Paper Tiger” finds the irascible comic delivering his rants and raves across the pond at London’s Royal Albert Hall. Anytime, Netflix

Dennis Rodman — former NBA bad boy, tabloid fixture and unlikely diplomat — is profiled in “Rodman: For Better or Worse” on a new “30 for 30.” 6 p.m. ESPN

"American Experience" revisits the hostilities between the Hatfields, pictured, and the McCoys in the new episode "The Feud." (West Virginia and Regional History Center / WVU Libraries)

Them’s fightin’ words! The epic 19th century feud between the Hatfields and McCoys is revisited on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

What becomes of the broken-hearted who had love that’s now departed? Find out in the new unscripted series “Ghosted: Love Gone Missing.” 9 and 10 p.m. MTV

“Frontline” re-investigates the contaminated-water crisis that rocked a Michigan town in the new exposé “Flint’s Deadly Water.” 10 p.m. KOCE

WEDNESDAY

Find out if it’s “Let’s Stay Together” or “Go Your Own Way” on the season finale of “Married at First Sight.” 8:30 p.m. Lifetime

Former NYC high school students who had front-row seats to the Sept. 11 attacks share their memories of that dark day in the new documentary “In the Shadow of the Towers: Stuyvesant High on 9/11.” 9 p.m. HBO

The new special “9/11: Inside Air Force One” includes an interview with former President George W. Bush. 9 p.m. History Channel

The new docu-special "9/11: Control the Skies" airs Wendesday on National Geographic Channel. (National Geographic Channel)

Air traffic controllers recall trying to make order out of chaos on Sept. 11 in the new special “9/11: Control the Skies.” 11 p.m. National Geographic Channel

THURSDAY

“Lost” meets “The Matrix” as 10 castaways fight for survival in the new sci-fi series “The I-Land.” With Kate Bosworth, Alex Pettyfer and Natalie Martinez. Anytime, Netflix

The 10 presidential hopefuls who made the cut will meet at Texas Southern University in Houston for the next “Democratic Candidates Debate.” 5 p.m. ABC

They’re gonna give it the old college try in the new documentary “Saturdays in the South: A History of SEC Football.” 8:30 p.m. ESPN2

Shoshannah Stern and Josh Feldman are back as deaf BFFs Kate and Michael in Season 2 of the L.A.-set dramedy “This Close.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. SundanceTV; also Fri.

Dirty deeds, done dirt cheap? “Mr Inbetween” is still the man to see as this Aussie comedy kicks off Season 2. Scott Ryan stars. 10 p.m. FX

FRIDAY

Ms. Handler checks in with her latest stand-up special, “Hello, Privilege. It’s Me, Chelsea.” Anytime, Netflix

Meanwhile, back at “The Ranch.” The Aston Kutcher sitcom returns with the front half of its fourth and final season. Anytime, Netflix

She’s 6-foot-1, single and looking to mingle in the new teen-themed rom-com “Tall Girl.” With Ava Michelle and Steve Zahn. Anytime, Netflix

Merritt Wever, left, and Toni Collette star in the new procedural drama "Unbelievable" on Netflix. (Beth Dubber / Netflix)

Toni Collette and “Nurse Jackie’s” Merritt Wever are on the trail of an elusive serial rapist in the new fact-based procedural drama “Unbelievable.” With Kaitlyn Dever. Anytime, Netflix

She’s come “Undone.” A young woman survives a car accident and then things get weird in this fantastical animated series featuring the voices of Rosa Salazar and “Better Call Saul’s” Bob Odenkirk. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“American Masters” profiles the late star of such films as “Kiss of the Spiderwoman” and “The Addams Family” in the new episode “Raul Julia: The World’s a Stage.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The killings of several young women in a small Louisiana town are probed in the five-part true crime series “Murder in the Bayou.” 9 p.m. Showtime

“Room 104” is ready for you and there’s even a mint on the pillow as this anthology series from Jay and Mark Duplass returns with new episodes. 11 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

Steve Carell plays an assault victim who escapes into a fantasy world of his own invention in Robert Zemeckis’ nowhere-near-as-good-as-the-documentary-on-which-it’s-based 2018 drama “Welcome to Marwen.” 8 p.m. HBO

She’s working her way through college in the new thriller “The Cheerleader Escort.” With Cynthia Preston and Damon Runyan. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Jonah Hauer-King costars in the 2019 tale "A Dog's Way Home." (James Dittiger)

Bryce Dallas Howard provides the voice of a purposeful pooch named Bella in the family-friendly 2019 adventure “A Dog’s Way Home.” 8 p.m. Starz

“Transformers” meets “Herbie the Love Bug” in the effects-laden 2018 franchise entry “Bumblebee.” With Hailee Steinfeld and John Cena. 9 p.m. Epix

A woman returns to the Emerald Isle and reconnects with the hunky Irishman she left behind in the new TV movie “Forever in My Heart.” With Merritt Patterson and Jack Turner. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel