What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on NBC

SERIES
America’s Got Talent Semifinalists perform at the Dolby Theatre. With Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
Pandora Jax, Xander and Ralen (Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench and Ben Radcliffe) band together to survive while stranded on an alien world, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW
Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates searches for frozen DNA of the woolly mammoth, which could potentially be used to resurrect the long-extinct beast. 8 p.m. Travel
First Responders Live The unscripted series, which follows fearless teams of police, firefighters and paramedics across the country, ends its season. 9 p.m. Fox
American Experience “The Feud,” the season premiere episode of the documentary series, explores the violent Hatfield-McCoy conflict through the years 1863-1891, which involved two rural families of the West Virginia-Kentucky area along the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Ghosted: Love Gone Missing This new series, premiering with two new episodes, revolves around relationships that abruptly end with no further contact. 9 and 10 p.m. MTV
Bring the Funny The finalists give it their all in one last performance to impress the judges and America. 10 p.m. NBC
Frontline The new episode “Flint’s Deadly Water” examines the ongoing health emergency in this predominantly black Michigan city that started during a 2014-15 outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by waterborne bacteria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
The Next Big Thing Two of the remaining artists perform for four record labels in hopes of securing a life-changing label deal in this new episode. Charlamagne tha God hosts. 10 p.m. BET
Greenleaf Racked with indecision, Grace (Merle Dandridge) is forced to walk a tightrope trying to keep her secret, as she struggles to make her way through a bitter power rivalry with Phil (Sean Blakemore) in this new episode. Keith David and Lynn Whitfield also star. 10 p.m. OWN
Code of the Wild In upstate New York, Chris and Casey Keefer try to track down the legendary fortune of mobster Dutch Schultz. According to treasure-hunter lore, Schultz’s minions buried a steel box filled with millions of dollars somewhere along the banks of the Esopus Creek near rustic small-town Phoenicia, N.Y. 10 p.m. Travel
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Billy Bush; Condoleezza Rice; Greta Thunberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kim Kardashian West; Ken Burns; Vince Gill; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jennifer Lopez; Stephen King; Bill Skarsgard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Nickell Robey-Coleman, Los Angeles Rams; Sophia Bush; Dennis Rodman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashton Kutcher; Bill Skarsgard (“It Chapter Two”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Author Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray A home economics teacher has picked up a few tricks from watching the show. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show The suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein: the autopsy findings and the unusable surveillance video. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A fan who thought he was in direct contact with Miranda Lambert learns he’s been scammed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”); Average Andy drives a pedicab around New York City. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); mental health days for students; eucalyptus in the shower. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author, Brad Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Kumail Nanjiani. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; basketball player Russell Westbrook. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ansel Elgort; Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Ed Helms; Don Lemon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Kris Jenner; Half Alive performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers John McEnroe; Toni Collette; the Hold Steady performs; Terri Lyne Carrington with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA
