What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’ on NBC

SERIES

America’s Got Talent Semifinalists perform at the Dolby Theatre. With Simon Cowell, Gabrielle Union, Julianne Hough, Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora Jax, Xander and Ralen (Priscilla Quintana, Oliver Dench and Ben Radcliffe) band together to survive while stranded on an alien world, but divided loyalties threaten to destroy them in this new episode of the science fiction series. 8 p.m. CW

Expedition Unknown Host Josh Gates searches for frozen DNA of the woolly mammoth, which could potentially be used to resurrect the long-extinct beast. 8 p.m. Travel

First Responders Live The unscripted series, which follows fearless teams of police, firefighters and paramedics across the country, ends its season. 9 p.m. Fox

American Experience “The Feud,” the season premiere episode of the documentary series, explores the violent Hatfield-McCoy conflict through the years 1863-1891, which involved two rural families of the West Virginia-Kentucky area along the Tug Fork of the Big Sandy River. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Ghosted: Love Gone Missing This new series, premiering with two new episodes, revolves around relationships that abruptly end with no further contact. 9 and 10 p.m. MTV

Bring the Funny The finalists give it their all in one last performance to impress the judges and America. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Flint’s Deadly Water” examines the ongoing health emergency in this predominantly black Michigan city that started during a 2014-15 outbreak of Legionnaire’s disease, a severe form of pneumonia caused by waterborne bacteria. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Next Big Thing Two of the remaining artists perform for four record labels in hopes of securing a life-changing label deal in this new episode. Charlamagne tha God hosts. 10 p.m. BET

Greenleaf Racked with indecision, Grace (Merle Dandridge) is forced to walk a tightrope trying to keep her secret, as she struggles to make her way through a bitter power rivalry with Phil (Sean Blakemore) in this new episode. Keith David and Lynn Whitfield also star. 10 p.m. OWN

Code of the Wild In upstate New York, Chris and Casey Keefer try to track down the legendary fortune of mobster Dutch Schultz. According to treasure-hunter lore, Schultz’s minions buried a steel box filled with millions of dollars somewhere along the banks of the Esopus Creek near rustic small-town Phoenicia, N.Y. 10 p.m. Travel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Billy Bush; Condoleezza Rice; Greta Thunberg. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kim Kardashian West; Ken Burns; Vince Gill; Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jennifer Lopez; Stephen King; Bill Skarsgard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Nickell Robey-Coleman, Los Angeles Rams; Sophia Bush; Dennis Rodman. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ashton Kutcher; Bill Skarsgard (“It Chapter Two”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Malcolm Gladwell. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A home economics teacher has picked up a few tricks from watching the show. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show The suspicious death of Jeffrey Epstein: the autopsy findings and the unusable surveillance video. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Ellen DeGeneres and John Legend. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A fan who thought he was in direct contact with Miranda Lambert learns he’s been scammed. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Melissa McCarthy (“Superintelligence”); Average Andy drives a pedicab around New York City. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Abby Lee Miller (“Dance Moms”); mental health days for students; eucalyptus in the shower. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author, Brad Smith. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Kumail Nanjiani. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jennifer Lopez; basketball player Russell Westbrook. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Ansel Elgort; Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Ed Helms; Don Lemon. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kris Jenner; Half Alive performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John McEnroe; Toni Collette; the Hold Steady performs; Terri Lyne Carrington with the 8G Band. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Dodgers visit the Baltimore Orioles, 4 p.m. SportsNet LA

