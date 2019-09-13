What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Terror’ and more

SERIES

Protection Court This new unscripted series is set in Judge Carroll Kelly’s courtroom, where rulings are a last resort for terrified victims seeking restraining orders. 10 a.m. KDOC

Dancing With the Stars After a longer-than-usual hiatus, this unscripted competition series returns for its 28th edition, with Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews as hosts and Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli as judges. Competing for the mirrorball trophy, among others, are actors James Van Der Beek (“Dawson’s Creek”) and Kate Flannery (“The Office”); singers Lauren Alaina and Mary Wilson, formerly of the Supremes; sports stars Ray Lewis and Lamar Odom; TV personalities Hannah Brown (“The Bachelorette”) and Karamo Brown (“Queer Eye”); and former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The final four dancers have had to prevail against formidable rivals to make it to tonight’s two-hour live season finale. Cat Deeley is host. 8 p.m. Fox

Country Music Nashville becomes the center of the country music industry as it grows in popularity during the Great Depression and World War II in a new episode of the Ken Burns documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

A Very Brady Renovation “The Brady Bunch” cast members have an emotional reunion at their famous TV home before beginning demolition. Jonathan and Drew Scott team up with Maureen McCormick and Susan Olsen to renovate the heart of the home, including the iconic staircase in the first of two new episodes. In the second the focus is on Mike Brady’s Den and the second story of the home. 8 and 9 p.m. HGTV

The Terror As this deeply unsettling season continues to unfold, a chronicle of a past infamy provides valuable insight into the present malignant presence that stalks the Terminal Islanders. Also, Chester (Derek Mio) returns home to his family, while Henry and Asako (Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori) are faced with a difficult decision. 9 p.m. AMC

Kids Baking Championship Hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the final three young bakers to create cakes shaped like aliens, a spaceship or a planet unlike Earth in the season finale. 9 p.m. Food Network

Ghost Adventures The team visits a Los Angeles recording studio, where a dark presence is said to haunt the building. 9 p.m. Travel

Lodge 49 As the Lynx prepare for the Mystic Chords of Memory, Dud’s (Wyatt Russell) wound worsens and Liz (Sonya Cassidy) goes on a journey at Orbis in this new episode. 10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Edward Snowden, former National Security Agency contractor. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Taran Killam. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Meredith Vieira. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray The cast of “The Brady Bunch” discusses the Brady house renovation; Antoni Porowski. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (Season premiere) (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson; Jane Lynch; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Meatless burgers; a polio-like disease striking children. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Christina Aguilera; Brian Austin Green. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man says he murdered his bride in his multimillion-dollar high-rise apartment. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kelly Clarkson (“The Kelly Clarkson Show”); Jennifer Lopez (“Hustlers”); Local Natives perform. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real (Season premiere) Kourtney Kardashian (“Keeping Up With the Kardashians”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Raising the Transgender Child: A Complete Guide for Parents, Families, and Caregivers.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Nikki Glaser. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kamala Harris; Lilly Singh; Charli XCX performs with Christine and the Queens. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tom Hiddleston; Marie Osmond. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Constance Wu; Neil Patrick Harris; Sheryl Crow performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dax Shepard; Lilly Singh; Yesod Williams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

NFL Football The Cleveland Browns visit the New York Jets, 5 p.m. ESPN