What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘A Little Late With Lilly Singh’ on NBC

SERIES

Jay Leno’s Garage Leno and Tim Allen debate which vehicles are the most iconic. Also, Keith Urban shows off his Pagani, Brad Garrett shows off his Aston Martin and race-car driver Willie T. Ribbs tells stories about his Cadillac in this new episode. 7 and 10 p.m. CNBC

America’s Got Talent The results of the voting are in and the winner is announced in the season finale. 8 p.m. NBC

MasterChef In the two-hour season finale, three finalists each prepare a three-course meal for judges Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Aarón Sánchez. 8 p.m. Fox

Country Music “I Can’t Stop Loving You (1953-1963),” a new episode of filmmaker Ken Burns documentary series, visits Memphis, Tenn., during the age of rockabilly with Sun Studios artists Johnny Cash and Elvis Presley. Also, Ray Charles crosses racial borders by recording a country album and Patsy Cline rises to stardom with a smooth new sound. 8 and 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Expedition Unknown Working with a wildlife biologist, a veterinarian and an investigator in Puerto Rico, Josh Gates explores caves and treks through dense jungles in search of the mythical chupacabra. 9 p.m. Discovery

Guy’s Grocery Games California firefighters head to Flavortown for a friendly culinary competition, where they must make a firehouse favorite in the first round and a spicy family meal in the second round. 9 p.m. Food Network

Suits Mike (Patrick J. Adams) helps Harvey (Gabriel Macht) get over his personal loss, while an attempt to take down Faye (Denise Crosby) becomes complicated. 9 p.m. USA

South Side Simon and Kareme (Sultan Salahuddin, Kareme Young) decide to take a massive leap of faith and invest heavily in a new form of cryptocurrency called Litcoin in the two-episode season finale of this quirky, character-driven comedy series. Also, Officer Goodnight (Bashir Salahuddin) shoots himself in the foot, literally. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central

American Horror Story: 1984 The series returns for a new season set in the ‘80s. 10 p.m. FX

Forbidden Love This new one-hour unscripted program, running as the pilot for a prospective series, spotlights couples involved in serious relationships they’ve decided to keep hidden from friends and family. 10 p.m. Lifetime

Pearson Jessica Pearson (Gina Torres) originally relocated from New York to Chicago hoping to find a way to balance her personal and professional lives, but in the season finale, she’s grappling with the same issue again. Bethany Joy Lenz and Morgan Spector also star.10 p.m. USA

SPECIALS

A Little Late With Lilly Singh The comic, actress and author gives prime-time viewers a taste of her new late-night variety series. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Celine Dion; the climate crisis. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Catherine Oxenberg; Sara Gilbert; Adam Rapoport. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; Jim Gaffigan (“American Dreamer”); event planner Cheryl Cecchetto; Mary Ann Reilly, She’s Next program. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sara Gilbert (“The Conners”); the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Chelsea Handler. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Jesse Palmer (“DailyMailTV”); Graham Norton. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Tamar Braxton; Jonathan Cheban. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Liv Tyler. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Lung problems suspected to be caused by vaping; chemicals in vaping liquids. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Ryan Seacrest and Justin Guarini (“American Idol”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman’s twin brother accuses their mother of stealing his wife’s wedding rings. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Renée Zellweger (“Judy”); the new “Bachelor”; Katy Perry performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish,” “mixed-ish”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vaping; breathalyzer to count carbs; backseat driving; baby gut health and probiotics; doing chores. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Authors Jodi Kantor and Megan Twohey. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Never-before-seen show segments from the series. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dennis Miller; Tyler Blevins; Residente; Bad Bunny. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Billy Crystal; Thomas Rhett performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Zach Galifianakis; Lake Bell; Fitz and the Tantrums perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Kirsten Dunst; Billy Porter; Andrew Orolfo. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chelsea Handler; Sara Gilbert; Tove Lo performs; Yesod Williams performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Kelly Clarkson Show Paula Abdul, Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, Ryan Seacrest and Justin Guarini (“American Idol”). (N) 1 a.m. BRAVO

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Philadelphia Phillies visit the Atlanta Braves, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Dodgers host the Tampa Bay Rays, 5 p.m. SportsNet LA

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.