What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event’ on NBC

SERIES

The Outpost Garret (Jake Stormoen) runs into Talon (Jessica Green) and realizes she’s now a Prime Order captive, since Gwynn’s (Imogen Waterhouse) lost relative has a claim to the throne in this new episode. Anand Desai-Barochia also stars. 8 p.m. The CW

Two Sentence Horror Stories The finale of this anthology horror series pulls three stories into a single episode. First, a young woman in the throes of romance must contend with a Chinese mother who will stop at nothing to keep her perfect daughter at home. Then a good Samaritan has reason to rethink the wisdom of picking up a hitchhiker on an isolated road. Finally, a biohacker taps into more than just the internet. 9 p.m. The CW

Saturdays In the South: A History of SEC Football In the 1960s, Georgia Tech leaves the conference and the civil rights movement becomes embedded in the history of the region. Bear Bryant is hired in 1958 and becomes the face of Alabama as well as SEC football. 9 p.m. ESPN2

Activate: The Global Citizen Movement Emmy winner Rachel Brosnahan (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”) teams up with Global Citizen and travels to the border of Peru to see what happens to children’s education during conflicts and natural disasters in this new episode. 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel

The Flay List Bobby and Sophie Flay are visiting their favorite spots for lobster in New York City in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

Return to Downton Abbey: A Grand Event Celebrities, cast members and special guests revisit the series with behind-the-scenes looks at their favorite moments from the show in this new special that also offers a unique view of Highclere Castle, the historical estate used as its primary location. 8 p.m. NBC

The Paley Center Salutes The Good Place Currently up for multiple Emmy awards, the cerebral comedy series “The Good Place,” which begins its fourth and final season on Sept. 26, is celebrated in this new special. Included are highlights from Seasons 1-3, as well as interviews with cast members Ted Danson, Kristen Bell, William Jackson Harper, Jameela Jamil, Manny Jacinto and D’Arcy Carden and series creator Michael Schur. 9 p.m. NBC

The Last Days of Phil Hartman Emmy winner Phil Hartman would have been 71 on Sept. 24. Instead, the comedy veteran of “Saturday Night Live” and “NewsRadio” died at age 49 in 1998, when his wife, Brynn — reportedly under the influence of alcohol and cocaine — fatally shot him while he slept in the bedroom of their Encino home. Later that night, Brynn committed suicide after confessing to two friends. This new special revisits the tragedy. 9 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today The climate crisis; back to school; Eat This, Not That. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America GMA celebrates 20 years in its Times Square Studios. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Nigel Lythgoe (“So You Think You Can Dance”); “Downton Abbey” creator Julian Fellowes. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Taraji P. Henson (“Empire”); Iain Armitage (“Young Sheldon”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View The cast of “Downton Abbey: The Movie.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent transform chairs; Gail Simmons bakes an upside-down cake; beef stew. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); style expert Brittney Levine shows fall fashion trends. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Megan Fox. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show News on missing Jennifer Dulos; a mother sacrifices her son’s life to prevent a school shooting. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Meghan Trainor; comic Ron Funches; L.A.’s Union Rescue Mission; a teacher who created a Gen Z dictionary. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Details from the arrest warrants of two people of interest in the Jennifer Dulos case. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sarah Hyland; guest host Dax Shepard. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Medical debt. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”). 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Tracee Ellis Ross. 5 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Edward Snowden. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan D’Arcy Carden (“The Good Place”). (N) 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Sylvester Stallone; Cedric the Entertainer; comic Mark Normand. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Taraji P. Henson; Aasif Mandvi. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Nikolaj Coster-Waldau; Hugh Bonneville; Maren Morris performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Dockery; Max Greenfield. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Glenn Howerton (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”); Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; author Margaret Atwood. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Chelsea Handler. 1:35 a.m. NBC

SPORTS

Baseball The San Diego Padres visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 1 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the New York Yankees, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the St. Louis Cardinals visit the Chicago Cubs, 4 p.m. Fox

WNBA Basketball Semifinals: The Sparks visit the Connecticut Sun, 3:30 p.m. ESPN2; the Las Vegas Aces visit the Washington Mystics, 5:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Tennessee Titans visit the Jacksonville Jaguars, 5:20 p.m. NFL

