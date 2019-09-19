What’s on TV Friday: ‘Great Performances,’ ‘Killjoys,’ ‘Stand by Me’ and more

SERIES

Masters of Illusion Featured magicians include Chris Funk, Miss Katalin and Shoot Ogawa. 8 p.m. The CW

The Big Stage Featured acts include acrobat Cristin Sandu, comic Jackie Fabulous and “American Idol’s” Elliott Yamin. 8:30 p.m. The CW

Peaking Veteran surfer Peter Mel and professional snowboarder Mark McMorris are profiled in back-to-back new episodes of the sports-themed unscripted series. 9 and 9:30 p.m. The CW

20/20 The new installment “30 Years Searching” details how detectives used DNA evidence to solve a decades-old cold case involving the rape and murder of an 18-year-old woman. 9 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

Great Performances Violinist-conductor Scott Yoo is your guide for “Now Hear This,” a new four-part series exploring the works of famous composers. First up, Vivaldi’s “The Four Seasons.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Live PD Veteran journalist Dan Abrams returns as host of this unscripted series that captures the work of urban and rural police forces on typical Friday and Saturday nights. 9 p.m. A&E

Murder in the Bayou Investigative journalist Ethan Brown gets involved when more victims’ bodies are discovered in the true-crime series’ second episode. 9 p.m. Showtime

Ghost Brothers: Haunted Houseguests The team investigates an aggressive haunting in the home of a Texas deputy and his family in the new episode “Mr. Creepy.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

Advertisement

Voces on PBS This series exploring Latino life, art and culture returns with “Porvenir, Texas,” a new documentary about the massacre of 15 Mexican men in that Texas border town in 1918. 10 p.m. KOCE

Hot Date The backdrop shifts from Chicago to New Orleans as married comics Emily Axford and Brian Murphy return in new episodes of the sketch series. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Pop

Killjoys Dutch (Hannah John-Kamen) sets a trap for The Lady (Alanna Bale) as the science fiction action drama, which debuted in 2015, ends its run. Aaron Ashmore and Luke Macfarlane also star. 10 p.m. Syfy

Good Talk With Anthony Jeselnik “Just Shoot Me’s” David Spade is Jeselnik’s guest in this new episode. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

Stand by Me Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix, Corey Feldman and Jerry O’Connell play four boys who have a memorable adventure in the Oregon woods in the late 1950s in director Rob Reiner’s 1986 coming-of-age tale based on a Stephen King novella. 8 p.m. KCET

Replicas After his family is killed in a car accident, a grief-stricken neuroscientist (Keanu Reeves) seeks a way to bring his loved ones back to life in this 2018 science fiction thriller. Thomas Middleditch and Alice Eve also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today David Rose; the Rembrandts perform. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Advertisement

Good Morning America Geoffrey Zakarian; Mark-Paul Gosselaar; Sylvester Stallone. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Emmy coverage: Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Sylvester Stallone (“Rambo: Last Blood”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Margaret Atwood (“The Testaments”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Carson Kressley (“Queer Eye”); Hugh Bonneville (“Downton Abbey”); Mary Giuliani. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Marg Helgenberger; Simone Missick; Dove Cameron. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Are seltzers healthy? (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Advertisement

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tracee Ellis Ross; Hayley Kiyoko; Dr. Pimple Popper. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil American tourists become violently ill, are assaulted and die while vacationing in the tropics. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Wanda Sykes; Demi Burnett (“Bachelor in Paradise”); Cirque Mei performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tommie Lee (“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A mom loses 280 pounds naturally; a school shames children at lunch; TV binge-watching. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week U.S.-Iran tensions escalate following an attack on a Saudi oil facility; whistleblower complaint about an alleged “promise” to a foreign leader by President Trump; the first impeachment inquiry hearing: Vivian Salama, Wall Street Journal; Kayla Tausche, CNBC; Michael Crowley, the New York Times; Lisa Desjardins, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Former U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Samantha Power; human rights activist Sarah Haider; Heather McGhee, Demos; author Tim Naftali; Andrew Sullivan, New York Magazine. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas); Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Ben Carson; State Sen. Holly Mitchell (D-Los Angeles); Seema Mehta, Los Angeles Times; Joel Pollak, Breitbart. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Paul Giamatti; Chrissy Metz; Sheryl Crow; Chris Stapleton. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Baseball The Philadelphia Phillies visit the Cleveland Indians, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. FSN; the Dodgers host the Rockies, 7 p.m. ESPN

College football The USC Trojans take on Utah. 6 p.m. FS1

For today’s sports on TV, see the Sports section.