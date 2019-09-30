What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Frontline: The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia’ on PBS

SERIES

NCIS With their lives in danger in this new episode, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and Ziva’s (Cote de Pablo) rogue investigation reveals a possible terrorist plot. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice Blind auditions continue with coaches Kelly Clarkson, Gwen Stefani, John Legend and Blake Shelton. 8 p.m. NBC

Pandora This science fiction adventure series ends its freshman season with two back-to-back episodes. In the first, Jax (Priscilla Quintana) and Xander (Oliver Dench) struggle to keep order as a highly dangerous cat-and-mouse game spreads across their campus. In the season finale, Jax and Xander try to stop Tierney’s (guest star Tina Casciani) plan for galactic domination. Charisma Carpenter guest stars. 8 and 9 p.m. CW

Bless This Mess Mike (Dax Shepard) and Rio (Lake Bell) attempt to reignite their love life after getting pressure about it from Beau (David Koechner). Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode of the “Green Acres"-themed comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us Beth (Susan Kelechi Watson) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown) adjust to life in Philadelphia in this new episode of the time-jumping drama. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Mixed-ish Rainbow (Arica Himmel) struggles to fit in at school while and Alicia (Tika Sumpter) tries to stand out at work in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) confronts Damon (Wood Harris) about why he lied to her while Andre (Trai Byers) deals with an unforeseen family complication. Terrence Howard, Gabourey Sidibe and Nicole Ari Parker also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The new documentary “The Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia” takes a closer look at Mohammed bin Salman, nicknamed “MBS.” The prince shares financial ties to President Trump and the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and was strongly implicated in the brutal 2018 murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Emergence Jo (Allison Tolman) and Chris (Robert Bailey Jr.) try to identify the sinister forces coming after Piper (Alexa Swinton) in this new episode, a mysterious man hinders their search. 10 p.m. ABC

In a Man’s World This new documentary series examines gender bias by allowing four women to transform into male counterparts through Oscar-caliber makeup technique to see if they receive different treatment. 10 p.m. Bravo

Most Terrifying Places Airing as part of Travel Channel’s “Ghostober” programming event of Halloween-appropriate series and specials, this new six-part series takes armchair travelers on a tour of locations reputed to be haunted. 10 p.m. Travel

Adam Ruins Everything In the season finale of this investigative comedy, Adam Conove battles with self-doubt over how his own biases affect his thinking and the show in the season finale.10 p.m. TRU

SPECIALS

UFO’s: Top Secret Alien Files This new special explores how military personnel and law enforcement officers respond when they come face to face with what appear to be extraterrestrial spacecraft. 9 p.m. History

MOVIES

What Men Want Taraji P. Henson stars in director Adam Shankman’s gender-flipped 2019 remake of the 2000 Mel Gibson-Helen Hunt comedy “What Women Want.” Henson stars as a successful sports agent who struggles to advance in her male-dominated profession until a concoction she gets from a shaman gives her ability to hear men’s inner thoughts. Aldis Hodge, Josh Brener, Tracy Morgan and Erykah Badu also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Diego Maradona Oscar-winning filmmaker Asif Kapadia draws on more than 500 hours of previously unseen footage from the personal archives of Argentine soccer icon Diego Maradona for this feature-length profile that chronicles his trials and triumphs. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Deborah Norville; rapper Lil Nas X. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Lin-Manuel Miranda and Chris Jackson; Rami Malek. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America “Dancing With the Stars” eliminated couple; author Rachel Hollis. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Deborah Norville. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rami Malek (“Mr. Robot”); Kristin Chenoweth performs; guest co-host Anderson Cooper. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Michael Strahan, Sara Haines and Keke Palmer; Allison Tolman. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Dr. Drew Pinsky (podcast “Dr. Drew After Dark”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Walton Goggins. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Complications pile up for R. Kelly as he faces up to 500 years in prison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Mike Colter; Ally Brooke; Danny Trejo; Sasha Farber (“Dancing With the Stars”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil The conclusion of the confrontation between the “Ex on the Beach” stars. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tiffany Haddish (“Kids Say the Darndest Things”); Oprah Winfrey. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; Billy Gardell and Folake Olowofoyeku (“Bob Hearts Abishola”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors The cannabis industry; transplanting foundation under the skin; a daily tweak to a healthier life. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N)11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Author Anand Giridharadas (“Winners Take All: The Elite Charade of Changing the World”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Composer Lin-Manuel Miranda; Chris Colfer. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rachel Maddow; Thom Yorke. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Joaquin Phoenix; Elizabeth Olsen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Michelle Pfeiffer; Chiwetel Ejiofor; George Salazar. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Phoebe Waller-Bridge; Ta-Nehisi Coates; Gary Gulman; Roy Mayorga performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Tegan and Sara; Alexandra Shipp. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

2019 WNBA Finals Game 2: The Connecticut Sun visit the Washington Mystics, 5 p.m. ESPN

Baseball Wild Card Game: The Milwaukee Brewers visit the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. TBS