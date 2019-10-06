What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1,’ ‘Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal’ and more

ABC’s SERIES

Dancing With the Stars The top 10 perform and Leah Remini serves as a guest judge in this new episode of the competition series. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 First responders leap into action when the city of Santa Monica is struck by a massive tsunami in this new episode of the action drama. Former MMA fighter Ronda Rousey guest stars. 8 p.m. Fox

Antiques Roadshow An episode focused on collectibles of interest to Gen-Xers includes artwork by “Simpsons” creator Matt Groening and leathers worn by legendary motorcycle stuntman Evel Knievel. 8 p.m. KOCE

Black Lightning The superhero drama starring Cress Williams returns for Season 3. Bill Duke guest stars. 9 p.m. The CW

Retro Report on PBS Journalist Celeste Headlee and artist Masud Olufani co-host and New Yorker humorist Andy Borowitz supplies commentary in this new one-hour magazine format series that looks for historical context behind some of today’s top stories. 9 p.m. KOCE; also Tues.

Below Deck The mega-yacht Valor and her crew set sail for Thailand as this reality series returns for another season. 9 p.m. Bravo

The Good Doctor Robert Sean Leonard (“House”) guest stars in this new episode that also launches ABC’s “Cast From the Past” week that reunites cast members and creative types from classic shows on current ABC series. 10 p.m. ABC

POV Three brothers return to their hometown of Colima, Mexico, to care for their ailing grandmother in the poignant new documentary “América.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Our Boys The verdict is delivered as this fact-based limited series, about tensions between Israelis and Palestinians in the wake of a series of kidnappings and murders in 2014, airs its finale. 10 p.m. HBO

My Horror Story Everyday people share their accounts of ghostly encounters in this spooky new series. 10 p.m. Travel Channel

Cash Cab This quiz show on wheels hosted by Ben Bailey is back with new episodes. 11:30 p.m. Bravo; also Tues.-Thur.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal A caveman and a dinosaur join forces in order to survive in an eat-or-be-eaten world in this five-part animated series from the creator of “Samurai Jack.” Midnight , Adult Swim; also Tues.-Fri.

MOVIES

I Am a Fugitive From a Chain Gang A month-long salute to tough-guy actor Paul Muni includes this grim 1932 crime drama, directed by Mervyn LeRoy, about a WWI veteran who escapes from a prison camp after being sentenced to hard labor. 6:45 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Former NFL player and analyst Tony Gonzales; chef Aaron Sanchez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Jenny McCarthy; Nina Dobrev. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Celebrating Joy’s birthday; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Beyoncé’s hairstylist; Danny Pino (“Law and Order: Special Victims Unit”); Deborah Norville. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tichina Arnold and Beth Behrs (“The Neighborhood”). (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Eggs, cholesterol and the heart; sausage; Brooke Shields. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kristin Chenoweth; Bindi and Robert Irwin; a woman walks across America to benefit a pet rescue. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Adam Levine; Nicholas Braun (“Succession”); Maroon 5 performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”); comic Deon Cole. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Too many kidneys are discarded in the U.S.; sex educator Shannon Boodram. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show 4 p.m. KCOP

The Real Singer Mary Wilson. 5 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Carla Hayden, Librarian of Congress. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Henry Winkler. 11 p.m. and 12:30 a.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Lupita Nyong’o; comic Dane Cook; the Avett Brothers perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Astrophysicist Neil deGrasse Tyson; former U.N. Ambassador Susan Rice. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ben Platt (“The Politician”); Zoey Deutch. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers David Harbour; Ryan Eggold (“New Amsterdam”); Lauren Daigle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Katy Mixon (American Housewife”); Tituss Burgess. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

Baseball Playoff action includes the New York Yankees versus Minnesota Twins. 4:30 p.m. FS1

Football The San Francisco 49ers battle the Cleveland Browns. 5 p.m. ESPN

