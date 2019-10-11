What’s on TV Saturday: “The Banana Splits Movie” on Syfy

SERIES

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Isabella Rossellini, Anjelica Huston and Mia Farrow explore their family histories and the generations preceding their famous film industry families in the season finale. 6 p.m. KOCE

Crikey! It’s the Irwins In a new season of the documentary series, Terri, Bindi and Robert Irwin continue Steve Irwin’s (“The Crocodile Hunter”) mission to bring people closer to animals and inspire them to protect and preserve our environment and its wildlife. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live David Harbour hosts with musical guest Camila Cabello. 8:29 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Beyond the Headlines: The College Admissions Scandal With Gretchen Carlson Airing as a one-hour companion special to the new TV movie “The College Admission Scandal,” this special documents the story of how some rich and famous people used their money and influence to get their children accepted into a few of the best colleges in America. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime

MOVIES

Mission: Impossible — Fallout In the sixth installment of the action-movie franchise adapted from a classic TV spy series, IMF agent Ethan Hunt (Tom Cruise) leads his team to track down plutonium that vanished in a mission gone wrong. Vanessa Kirby, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson and Alec Baldwin also star. 8 p.m. Epix

Happy Death Day 2U This sequel to the surprise 2017 box-office hit “Happy Death Day” spins the story into more of a science fiction direction with a healthy dose of black comedy. Jessica Rothe returns as Tree Gelbman, who awakens stuck in a parallel universe. In that world, her boyfriend (Israel Broussard) is with someone else while her friends and fellow students are dramatically different. Even worse, she is once again the target of a masked killer. 8 p.m. HBO

The College Admissions Scandal Loosely based on the ongoing academic scandal involving celebrity defendants, this 2019 drama stars Penelope Ann Miller and Mia Kirshner as a pair of wealthy mothers who share an obsessive desire to get their daughters into the best possible colleges. A smooth-talking college admissions consultant (Michael Shanks) offers them what sounds like a foolproof plan to achieve that goal, until the FBI picks up on the scheme and both moms face criminal prosecution. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love, Fall & Order As autumn arrives a New York attorney (Erin Cahill) travels back to her Vermont hometown to help save her dad’s (Gregory Harrison) farm, which is at risk in a bitter legal battle with his neighbor. She runs into an old high school rival (Trevor Donovan), now a lawyer, who is representing the woman suing her father in this new romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Banana Splits Movie This new TV movie is definitely not for kids. Set around the 1960s Hanna-Barbera children’s show “The Banana Splits Adventure Hour,” things start out wholesome enough as a young birthday boy (Finlay Wojtak-Hissong) and his family attend a taping of that vintage series. Events take a terrifying turn, however, resulting in lots of gore and a rising body count. Dani Kind, Romeo Carere, Steve Lund and Sara Canning also star. 9 p.m. Syfy

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Rita Braver follows up with a group of transgender kids she met five years ago. Elton John. Mariska Hargitay (“Law and Order: SVU”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: 2020 election: Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). Republican party: Former Gov. and author John Kasich (R-Ohio) (“It’s Up to Us: Ten Little Ways We Can Bring About Big Change”). Panel: Rep. Anthony Brown (D-Md.); Scott Jennings; Xochitl Hinojosa, DNC; Linda Chavez, Becoming American Initiative. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Md.). Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad. Panel: Jason Riley; Donna Brazile; Guy Benson; Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS President Trump’s Syria decision and phone call with Ukraine’s President; assessing foreign policy: Author (“Tough Love: My Story of the Things Worth Fighting For”). Syria; President Trump’s Syria decision: David Miliband, International Rescue Committee. Trade negotiations between the U.S. and China: Stephen Schwarzman, the Blackstone Group. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Sec. of Defense Mark Esper. Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank). Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas). Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.). Political polling: Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Toluse Olorunnipa, the Washington Post; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal; Amy Walter, Cook Political Report. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Former Sec. of Defense and author James Mattis (“Call Sign Chaos: Learning to Lead”). Sen. Rand Paul (R-Ky.). Rep. Eliot L. Engel (D-N.Y.), Panel: Cornell Belcher; Peggy Noonan; Ashley Parker; Michael Schmidt. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Health issues; 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). The impeachment inquiry: Rep. Jim Himes (D-Con.); Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-N.Y.). Panel: Rick Klein; Rachael Bade, the Washington Post; Stephanie Brown James; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Coverage of the Ukraine scandal and the impeachment probe: Sam Donaldson; Douglas Brinkley. Shep Smith resigns from Fox News; Ronan Farrow accuses NBC News of a coverup: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun; Irin Carmon, New York magazine. President Trump and his fans: Author Amanda Marcotte (“Troll Nation”). A former Bush and Reagan administration official on why he believes Trump is unwell: Peter Wehner. Online extremists: Andrew Marantz, the New Yorker. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Mollie Hemingway; Gillian Turner; Rafael “Ray” Suarez; former White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer; Jonah Goldberg; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Psychedelics; the mass protests in Hong Kong; Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Football Michigan visits Illinois, 9 a.m. ABC; Oklahoma versus Texas, 9 a.m. Fox; South Carolina visits Georgia, 9 a.m. ESPN; Memphis visits Temple, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 9:30 a.m. FS Prime; Alabama visits Texas A&M, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Florida State visits Clemson, 12:30 p.m. ABC; Cincinnati visits Houston, 12:30 p.m. ESPN2; Iowa State visits West Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Baylor, 1 p.m. FS1; Ole Miss visits Missouri, 4 p.m. ESPN2; USC visits Notre Dame, 4:30 p.m. NBC; Penn State visits Iowa, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Minnesota, 4:30 p.m. FS1; Florida visits LSU, 5 p.m. ESPN; Hawaii visits Boise State, 7:15 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona, 8 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Nashville Predators visit the Kings, 3 p.m. Fox Sports Net

Baseball NLCS, Game 2: The Washington Nationals visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 1 p.m. TBS. ALCS, Game 1: The New York Yankees visit the Houston Astros, 5 p.m. Fox;

