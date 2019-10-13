What’s on TV Monday: ‘The Terror: Infamy’ on AMC

SERIES

The Neighborhood Dave (Max Greenfield) accidentally knocks out the Butlers’ power during a heat wave, so Calvin and Tina (Cedric the Entertainer, Tichina Arnold) spend the night at the Johnsons’ home in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Dancing With the Stars The opening dance number takes place at Disneyland and then the nine couples dance to a variety of Disney songs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

Halloween Baking Championship The six remaining bakers team up to create desserts that pay tribute to “The Addams Family,” scary on the outside and sweet on the inside. 8 p.m. Food Network

Bob Hearts Abishola After Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) calls things off with Bob (Billy Gardell), her Auntie Olu (Shola Adewusi) sets her up with a Nigerian pharmacist in this new episode of the social comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

All Rise A jury’s field trip to the scene of a crime takes a dramatic and unforeseen turn, leaving Judge Carmichael (Simone Missick) uncertain if the outing she approved wound up helping the defendant or causing bias in the jury in this new episode of the courtroom drama. Wilson Bethel also stars with guest stars Jacob Gibson and Suzanne Cryer. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning With Freeland under occupation, Jefferson and Lynn (Cress Williams, Christine Adams) are at odds with each other and the Pierce family gets pulled in different directions. China Anne McClain and Nafessa Williams also star. 9 p.m. CW

The Terror: Infamy Henry and Asako (Shingo Usami, Naoko Mori) look to the past as they search for answers in the season finale of the chilling horror anthology. Derek Mio, Cristina Rodlo, Miki Ishikawa and George Takei also star. 9 p.m. AMC

A Very Brady Renovation The renovation series concludes with a look at unseen moments and reveals of the master suite, family room and Mike Brady’s den. 9 p.m. HGTV

Advertisement

Prodigal Son As Malcolm’s (Tom Payne) fragmented childhood memories become more clear, he sees that his father’s (Michael Sheen) killing spree may not have come as a shock to some members of his family. Lou Diamond Phillips, Aurora Perrineau and Frank Harts also star with guest star Charlayne Woodard. 9 p.m. Fox

POV Journalist and filmmaker Assia Boundaoui grew up in a Muslim-American neighborhood outside of Chicago, where most of her neighbors have felt spied upon for a decade or more. When Boundaoui began investigating the issue for her film, “The Feeling of Being Watched,” she uncovered tens of thousands of FBI documents that prove her hometown was the subject of one of the largest counterterrorism investigations ever conducted in the U.S. Its code name was"Operation Vulgar Betrayal.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Lodge 49 This whimsical comedy-fantasy ends its second season. Linda Emond, Sonya Cassidy and Wyatt Russell star. 10:10 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Author Ronan Farrow (“Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators”); Rachael Ray. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Elton John; Valerie Bertinelli; Adrienne Brodeur. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Oliver Stark (“9-1-1”); Dr. Drew Pinsky; Heather Brooks Karatz, XFL; Marla Tellez. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Amanpour and Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan Edward Norton (“Motherless Brooklyn”); mentalist Derren Brown; Vern Yip. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Ronan Farrow (“Catch and Kill: Lies, Spies, and a Conspiracy to Protect Predators”); Gretta Monahan. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Al Roker. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Four of Marie Osmond’s brothers, Alan, Wayne, Merrill and Jay, perform in honor of her 60th birthday. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Chemicals in hair care products that can have harmful side effects; world of human hair trafficking. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Can’t Feel My Face”; Christie Brinkley and Sailor Brinkley-Cook; Maddie Marlow. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Author Howard Stern (“Howard Stern Comes Again”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Tyler Perry (“The Oval Sisters”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Vegan sues neighbor; a 5-inch growth on a baby; a man who speared himself through the head. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Facial recognition software. (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NHL Hockey The Anaheim Ducks visit the Boston Bruins, 10 a.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The Detroit Lions visit the Green Bay Packers, 5 p.m. ESPN

Baseball NLCS Game 3: The St. Louis Cardinals visit the Washington Nationals, 5 p.m. TBS

NBA Preseason Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes