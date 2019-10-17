Anderson .Paak will perform at LACMA’s starry Art+Film gala

Anderson .Paak, the genre-stretching singer-rapper-drummer-producer from Oxnard, will perform at the Los Angeles County Museum of Art’s annual Art+Film Gala, the museum is expected to announce Thursday.

As LACMA’s principal fundraiser, the Nov. 2 event will bring together art and fashion figures, civic leaders and celebrities to honor 93-year-old assemblage artist Betye Saar and “Roma” writer and director Alfonso Cuarón.

Anderson spent years in the L.A. music scene crafting his sound, which blends psychedelic funk, hip-hop, electronic music and R&B. He caught the attention of hip-hop mogul Dr. Dre, who featured the artist on his 2015 “Compton” album. After being signed to Dr. Dre’s Aftermath Entertainment imprint in 2016, Anderson released several albums including his latest, “Ventura,” in April. He won a Grammy this year, tying with Kendrick Lamar for best rap performance.

“Anderson is one of the most versatile and dynamic artists of our time,” museum trustee Eva Chow, who’s co-chairing the gala with Leonardo DiCaprio, said in the announcement.

The museum noted that Anderson founded nonprofit .Paak House in 2017 to support underserved communities through music and education.

Last year’s gala honoring L.A. photographer Catherine Opie and filmmaker Guillermo del Toro raised more than $4.5 million for the museum’s programming, including exhibitions, acquisitions, education and film initiatives. Singer-songwriter Beck, backed by a band featuring the Foo Fighters’ Dave Grohl, performed. Previous gala performers include singer-songwriter Annie Lennox and pop artist Børns.

The gala will unfold against the backdrop of the museum’s continued fundraising campaign for its new home, a $650-million project that will span Wilshire Boulevard and is being designed by Swiss architect Peter Zumthor.