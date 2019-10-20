Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Shining’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Oct. 20-27:

The Born Losers / Billy Jack A salute to Tom Laughlin kicks off with this double bill pairing the 1967 action drama and its 1971 followup, both starring Laughlin as part-Navajo Green Beret and martial arts expert Billy Jack. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon.-Tue., 7:30 p.m. $10. thenewbev.com

Let the Right One In Rooftop screening of Tomas Alfredson’s atmospheric 2008 thriller about a bullied boy who befriends a young female vampire; in Swedish with English subtitles. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Wed., 8 p.m. $18; two-person love seat, $50. themontalban.com

Little Women Katharine Hepburn and Joan Bennett star in director George Cukor’s 1933 adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s beloved novel. Sierra Madre Playhouse, 87 W. Sierra Madre Blvd., Sierra Madre. Wed., 7 p.m. $10. (626) 355-4318. sierramadreplayhouse.org

Frankenstein / Bride of Frankenstein Boris Karloff plays the mad doctor’s monster in James Whale’s 1931 creature feature and its 1934 sequel. Bowers Museum, 2002 N. Main St., Santa Ana. Thu., 5:30 p.m. $15. (714) 567-3600. bowers.org

The Fearless Vampire Killers Jack MacGowran and Sharon Tate star in Roman Polanski’s 1967 horror comedy. Arena Cinelounge Sunset, 6464 Sunset Blvd., Hollywood. Fri., 12:30 and 8:45 p.m.; Sat., 10:05 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Oct. 31. $16. (323) 924-1644. arenascreen.com

North by Northwest Ad exec Cart Grant is on the run after being mistaken for a spy in Alfred Hitchcock’s “landmark” 1959 thriller. With James Mason, Eva Marie Saint, Martin Landau. The Norton Simon Museum, 411 W. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena. Fri., 5:30 p.m. Free. (626) 449-6840. nortonsimon.org

ReelAbilities Film Festival LA Showcase for films about the lives of people with disabilities includes features, shorts, panel discussions and more. Universal Cinema at CityWalk, 100 Universal City Plaza, Universal City. Starts Fri.-ends next Sun. $8; passes, $40; some free events. reelabilitiesla.org

The Shining Outdoor screening of Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 terror tale based on the Stephen King novel about a hotel caretaker’s descent into madness. With Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall, Scatman Crothers. Skirball Cultural Center, 2701 N. Sepulveda Blvd., L.A. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $5. (310) 440-4500. skirball.org