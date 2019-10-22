Kylie Jenner trademarks ‘rise and shine.’ Of course she did

Never accuse Kylie Jenner of wasting time when something she says or does might make money.

The beauty mogul applied last week to trademark the phrase “rise and shine” — along with a more laid-back version, “riiise and shiiinee” — to nail down the market on a Mom moment that went viral.

Jenner sang those three words to daughter Stormi near the end of an Oct. 10 video tour of her offices, and the internet took over from there. Social media users remixed her words, used them as punch lines and transcribed them into sheet music, to name a few. Even Miley Cyrus and Ariana Grande got in on the action.

Advertisement

Cyrus, for example, shared a photoshopped clip of the 22-year-old bringing her vocals to the stage of “The Voice,” prompting celebrity judges Cyrus, Alicia Keys, Blake Shelton and Christina Aguilera to slam their “I Want You” buzzers with gusto.

Jenner eventually acknowledged the meme Thursday with an Instagram post featuring her smiling face as a “Teletubbies"-style sun.

By that time, of course, she already had two logo hoodies available for purchase at the Kylie Shop online. Emblazoned with a “riiise” running down one sleeve, a “shiiinee” on the other and her face on the front in the middle of a sun, they were $65 each. Yep, were, because they’re already sold out.

Advertisement

The trademarks would cover cosmetics and various clothing items, including jammies, socks and underwear. The Kylie Shop currently has thongs with Jenner’s first name on them marked down to half-off, so maybe Rise and Shine undies would do a little bit better?