Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Peasants in Pastel’ at the Getty and more

Here is a list of museum shows opening in L.A. for Oct. 27-Nov. 3:
Openings
Floating Timeline: Quique Rivera Multimedia exhibition explores the creations of the stop-motion animation artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Sun.; ends March 8. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org
Museum Auto One-day event features classic cars, a photography exhibition, multimedia art installations and more. Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Drive, L.A. Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. eventbrite.com
With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972–1985 Survey includes painting, sculpture, collage, ceramics, textiles, etc. by 45 artists. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org
Peasants in Pastel: Millet and the Pastel Revival A selection of pastels by Jean-Francois Millet and his followers depict rural life in the 19th century. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends May 10. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu
Japan 47 Artisans Japanese craft traditions as reimagined by contemporary designers. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Jan. 5. Free. (800) 516-0565. japanhouse.jp
-
-
-
-
Loitering is delightful Works by 10 local artists explore the concept of slowing down. Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. lamag.org
Julie Mehretu Mid-career survey of the Ethiopian-born artist features abstract paintings and works on paper. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org