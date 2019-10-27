Copyright © 2019, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy
Museums in L.A. this week: ‘Peasants in Pastel’ at the Getty and more

Jean-François Millet’s “Shepherdess and Her Flock”
Jean-François Millet’s “Shepherdess and Her Flock” is among the works on display in the new exhibition “Peasants in Pastel: Millet and the Pastel Revival” at the Getty
(The J. Paul Getty Museum)
Oct. 27, 2019
Here is a list of museum shows opening in L.A. for Oct. 27-Nov. 3:

Openings

Floating Timeline: Quique Rivera Multimedia exhibition explores the creations of the stop-motion animation artist. Museum of Latin American Art, 628 Alamitos Ave., Long Beach. Starts Sun.; ends March 8. Closed Mon.-Tue. $7, $10; under 12, free. (562) 437-1689. molaa.org

Museum Auto One-day event features classic cars, a photography exhibition, multimedia art installations and more. Friendship Auditorium, 3201 Riverside Drive, L.A. Sun., 7 a.m.-5 p.m. $20. eventbrite.com

With Pleasure: Pattern and Decoration in American Art 1972–1985 Survey includes painting, sculpture, collage, ceramics, textiles, etc. by 45 artists. Museum of Contemporary Art, 250 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Opens Sun.; ends May 11. Closed Tue. $8-$15 (includes same-day admission to the Geffen Contemporary; jurors and under 12, free; Thursdays after 5 p.m., free. (213) 626-6222. moca.org

Peasants in Pastel: Millet and the Pastel Revival A selection of pastels by Jean-Francois Millet and his followers depict rural life in the 19th century. The Getty Center, N. Sepulveda Blvd. & Getty Center Drive, L.A. Starts Tue.; ends May 10. Closed Mon. Free. (310) 440-7300. getty.edu

Japan 47 Artisans Japanese craft traditions as reimagined by contemporary designers. Japan House Los Angeles, Hollywood & Highland, 6801 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Starts Wed.; ends Jan. 5. Free. (800) 516-0565. japanhouse.jp

Things to do

Loitering is delightful Works by 10 local artists explore the concept of slowing down. Los Angeles Municipal Art Gallery, Barnsdall Art Park, 4800 Hollywood Blvd., L.A. Starts Thu.; ends Jan. 12. Closed Sun.-Wed. Free. lamag.org

Julie Mehretu Mid-career survey of the Ethiopian-born artist features abstract paintings and works on paper. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Entertainment & ArtsThings to DoArtsMuseums & Art
