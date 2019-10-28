Fire licks the edges of Getty Center, but the art is safe, the museum says

The raging Getty fire has licked the edges of the Getty Center campus and threatens to encroach on the tram arrival platform, but the art and archives are safe, the museum said.

As water-dropping helicopters buzzed above the center Monday, Lisa Lapin was deep below the museum, standing outside the emergency operations center. The museum’s vice president of communications was one of the few employees on site, a group that also included Getty President James Cuno, Chief Operating Officer Steven A. Olsen and security and facilities personnel. They had not been asked to evacuate, Lapin said, and they didn’t expect that to happen.

“The Getty is an incredibly safe place for the art,” she said. “It’s sealed and it’s secure. There are double walls. We’re very confident. The Getty Center is safe right now thanks to a combination of our fire prevention measures and the fire fight from the air. Once the sun came up, it’s been quite aggressive in terms of planes and helicopters.”

Museum officials became aware of the Getty fire around 2 a.m., soon after the blaze broke out.

The deleterious effects of air pollution on the art is the main concern, but the museum’s sophisticated air filtration system is doing its job just fine, the museum said. The system works like a reverse air conditioner, forcing air out of the galleries rather than sucking it in, while maintaining the necessary temperature and humidity levels. Closing the buildings eliminates the opening of doors that would let in polluted air.