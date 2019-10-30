What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ on NBC

SERIES

Superstore Amy (America Ferrera) amps up the store’s Halloween spirit to impress the new district manager, but her haunted house terrifies Glenn (Mark McKinney) in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy In a new Halloween episode, Alex (Justin Chambers) is feeling optimistic that he can impress investors at Pac-Gen North, until he hears about skeletons being unearthed at the construction site. Also, Teddy (Kim Raver) tries to create original trick-or-treat costumes. 8 p.m. ABC

Perfect Harmony Arthur (Bradley Whitford) helps Ginny (Anna Camp) conquer her inferiority complex as she tries to take on a new management role at work. Meanwhile, Dwayne (Geno Segers) bows out of a long-established Halloween tradition, prompting Wayne (Will Greenberg) to fear that he and his lifelong buddy are starting to grow apart. Tymberlee Hill and Rizwan Manji also star in this new episode of the musical comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC

Mysteries Decoded The season finale heads to New Orleans to investigate whether a vampire has attained immortality. 9 p.m. The CW

Ghost Adventures In a two-hour Halloween special episode, Zak Bagans and his team take their cameras to the Rhode Island farmhouse that provided the narrative backdrop for the horror movie “The Conjuring.” 9 p.m. Travel

Will & Grace When Grace (Debra Messing) admits she’s not sure who the father of her baby is, Karen (Megan Mullally) orchestrates a “Mamma Mia!” situation where all the potential baby daddies are invited. Eric McCormack and Sean Hayes also star. 9:30 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

The 13 Scariest Movies of All Time Host Dean Cain counts down some of the scariest thrillers ever made in this new one-hour special. Guests include Elizabeth Stanton, Garrett Clayton, Darrin Butters & Ezra Weiss, Jackie Fabulous, Brandon Rogers, Noah Matthews, Katherine Murray, Ron Pearson, Mikalah Gordon and Neel Ghosh & Sheridan Pierce. 8 p.m. CW

Top 10 Most Terrifying Places A countdown of the spookiest locations on Earth, from a ghostly pirate hideout to a castle in England. 8 p.m. Travel

HALLOWEEN MOVIES

House on Haunted Hill (1959) 8:15 a.m. TCM

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) 8:45 a.m. IFC

Halloween (1978) 9 a.m. and 7 p.m. AMC; 8 p.m. HBO

Paranormal Activity (2007) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Carrie (1976) 2:45 p.m. IFC

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) 3 p.m. Epix

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) 3:30 p.m. BBC America

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) 3:35 p.m. Disney

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 3:43 p.m. Encore

The Omen (2006) 7:07 p.m. Encore

Get Out (2017) 7:30 and 11:39 p.m. FX

The Village (2004) 7:35 p.m. Showtime

Ghost Ship (2002) 8 p.m. BBC America

The Scream Team (2002) 8 p.m. Disney XD

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 8 p.m. Epix

It (2017) 8 p.m. TBS

House of Usher (1960) 8 p.m. TCM

Halloweentown (1998) 8:20 p.m. Disney

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) 8:30 p.m. Syfy

Hocus Pocus (1993) 8:50 p.m. Freeform

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) 9 p.m. AMC

Trick ’r Treat (2007) 9:15 p.m. IFC

Hell Fest (2018) 9:30 p.m. Showtime

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) 9:30 p.m. TCM

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) 10 p.m. BBC America

The Amityville Horror (1979) 10:20 p.m. Epix

Halloween II (2009) 11 p.m. AMC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning A Utah childrens hospital celebrates Halloween. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Halloween on the plaza; the science of fright. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Celebrating Halloween; the O’Jays perform. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Rachael Ray; chef Gretchen Shoemaker; Harry Shearer as character Derek Smalls of “Spinal Tap.” (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jimmy Fallon, Drew and Jonathan Scott, Josh Groban, Liza Koshy, Kal Penn. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jordin Sparks; Dr. Mehmet Oz; “Beetlejuice.” (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Rachael’s husband, John Cusimano; chef Anne Burrell. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Wayne Brady (“Let’s Make a Deal”); Circo Hermanos Vazquez performs. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk The fifth Rocktober Lip Sync War; Kelly Osbourne. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Whether an adoptee is actually a teenager or a 30-year-old woman; Casey Anthony’s parents. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kate Flannery; the Kingdom Choir performs; Lindsey Stirling performs with Kelly. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A man’s alcoholism has caused him to injure himself. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Momoa (“See”); Tiffany Haddish and Andy Lassner. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Medical records and doctors suggest a woman’s mother intentionally kept her sick. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hillary Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Ewan McGregor (“Doctor Sleep”). (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kristen Stewart; Gaten Matarazzo; Pete Lee. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi; Rob Corddry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Antonio Banderas; Natalia Reyes; Big Boi; Sleepy Brown. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jason Momoa; Alfre Woodard; Hollywood Vampires perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Timothée Chalamet; Cynthia Erivo; Miranda Lambert performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh David Arquette; Justin Willman. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. TNT; the Denver Nuggets visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:30 p.m. TNT; the Clippers host the San Antonio Spurs, 7:30 p.m. FS Prime

NFL Football The San Francisco 49ers visit the Arizona Cardinals, 5 p.m. Fox

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.