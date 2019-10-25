Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Oct. 27, 2019

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2019

Alien (1979) BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 p.m.

All About Eve (1950) TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) Showtime Tues. 5:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Chinatown (1974) EPIX Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

The Exorcist (1973) BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) Freeform Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) Paramount Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Halloween (1978) AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

Jaws (1975) AMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Wed. 2 a.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Freeform Sun. 1:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

Psycho (1960) Encore Sun. 9 a.m. Encore Sun. 6 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) Encore Wed. 12:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:08 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) TNT Tues. 4:15 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Shining (1980) Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) Paramount Thur. 2 p.m.

The Sting (1973) Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) Syfy Fri. 5:02 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

There Will Be Blood (2007) TMC Mon. 10:40 p.m.

BRAVO, IFC & SUNDANCE IN PRIMETIME

Bravo, IFC & Sundance in primetime, airing the week of the week of Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2019

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 7 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ IFC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Sundance Tues. Noon

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:11 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:21 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ BBC America Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Bravo Sat. 6:16 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:52 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ IFC Mon. Noon

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982) ★ IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 p.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Lost Souls (2000) ★ IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Bravo Thur. 1 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Bravo Sun. 7 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:55 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Bravo Sat. 3:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Thur. Noon Sundance Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Purge (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Sundance Mon. Noon

Sinister (2012) ★★ IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ IFC Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

BOX OFFICE HITS

Movies that scored big at the box office, airing the week of the week of Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2019

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ LOGO Fri. 11:45 a.m. LOGO Fri. 6 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ LOGO Fri. 9:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Starz Sat. 5:14 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:01 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ EPIX Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Encore Sun. 1:33 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Encore Mon. 2:40 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:57 p.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ BET Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 7 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Encore Sat. 10:12 a.m. Encore Sat. 8:21 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ FX Mon. 4:11 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ TNT Sun. 5 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ E Fri. 8 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Earthquake (1974) ★★ TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Showtime Sun. 1:10 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ CMT Tues. 9:30 p.m. CMT Wed. Noon CMT Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Freeform Sat. 1:45 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ LOGO Wed. 12:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ KCOP Mon. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Paramount Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ CMT Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ FX Mon. 6:45 p.m. FX Mon. 9:19 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. Noon

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Nickelodeon Mon. 9 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Showtime Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ AMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ TMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ AMC Sun. 4:47 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Showtime Tues. 4 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ WGN America Thur. 3 p.m. WGN America Thur. 7 p.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ AMC Sun. 1:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Misery (1990) ★★★ Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Bravo Fri. 8:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:55 p.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:17 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Cinemax Thur. 3:35 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ TRU Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Encore Sun. 2:29 p.m. Encore Sun. 11:23 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 3 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ CMT Tues. Noon LOGO Wed. 3 p.m. LOGO Wed. 8:10 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 9 a.m. Encore Sun. 6 p.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Tues. 11:20 a.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ Encore Wed. 12:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:08 a.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ TNT Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Tues. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ Freeform Mon. 5:40 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Paramount Thur. 2 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. WE Thur. 3:15 p.m. WE Thur. 5:38 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Starz Sun. 2:23 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:59 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1:04 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Syfy Fri. 5:02 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ CMT Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Paramount Mon. 8 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ POP Tues. Noon POP Wed. 7:30 a.m. POP Wed. 9:45 p.m. POP Thur. Noon Paramount Sat. Noon KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ POP Tues. Noon POP Tues. 9 p.m. POP Wed. 2:15 a.m. POP Wed. 4:30 p.m. POP Thur. 6:45 a.m. POP Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ POP Tues. 2:30 a.m. POP Tues. 11:45 p.m. POP Wed. 5 a.m. POP Wed. 7:15 p.m. POP Thur. 9:30 a.m. POP Thur. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Wed. 1:30 p.m. POP Thur. 3:45 a.m. POP Thur. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ POP Tues. 3 p.m. POP Wed. 10:30 a.m. POP Thur. 12:45 p.m. POP Thur. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Encore Sun. 4:16 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Cinemax Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ Encore Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Victor/Victoria (1982) ★★★ TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ MTV Sun. 11 a.m. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Showtime Wed. 4:25 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ EPIX Sun. 7 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

THIS WEEK’S MOVIES A-Z

An alphabetical listing of movies on TV the week of the week of Oct 27 - Nov 2, 2019

A

Abbott and Costello Meet Frankenstein (1948) ★★★ Bud Abbott, Lou Costello. The Wolf Man tries to warn a dimwitted porter that Dracula wants his brain for a monster’s body. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Above Ground (2017) Clayne Crawford, M.J. Brackin. When the local sheriff refuses to search for her missing ex-husband, a woman hires a private investigator to help find him and solve the murder of two people. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter (2012) ★ Benjamin Walker, Dominic Cooper. The death of his mother at the hands of a vampire launches Abraham Lincoln on a 45-year quest to avenge her and eliminate the undead scourge from the world. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Wed. 10:15 p.m.

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994) ★★ Jim Carrey, Courteney Cox. A bungling gumshoe uncovers more than just a simple kidnapping when he searches for the Miami Dolphins’ missing mascot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Paramount Wed. 2 a.m.

Act of Valor (2012) ★★ Roselyn Sánchez, Jason Cottle. During a mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent, Navy SEALs uncover a worldwide terrorist plot against the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Mon. 11 p.m. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

Addams Family Values (1993) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Upon arrival of their mustachioed baby, Morticia and Gomez hire a greedy nanny who targets Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 5 p.m. Freeform Tues. 6:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 4:40 p.m.

The Addams Family (1991) ★★ Anjelica Huston, Raul Julia. Gomez, Morticia and their ghoulish household are prey to a scam involving long-lost Uncle Fester. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Sun. 2:55 p.m. Freeform Tues. 4:45 p.m. Freeform Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Mon. 8 a.m.

Adventures in Babysitting (1987) ★★ Elisabeth Shue, Maia Brewton. To help a friend, a suburban baby sitter drives into downtown Chicago with her two charges and a neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8:10 a.m.

After Darkness (2018) Kyra Sedgwick, Tim Daly. As the sun burns out and darkness shrouds the planet, a family must reckon with long-held grudges and heal painful memories from the past. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 3:20 a.m.

Agnes of God (1985) ★★★ Jane Fonda, Meg Tilly. A psychiatrist probes the mind of a nun in whose room has been found a dead newborn infant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. KVCR Sat. 8 p.m.

Airplane! (1980) ★★★ Robert Hays, Julie Hagerty. A pilot afraid to fly follows his stewardess ex-girlfriend and must take over for the poisoned crew. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Showtime Wed. 6:30 a.m. Showtime Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Los Alegres Aguilares (1967) Antonio Aguilar, Elsa Aguirre. Un hombre rico se encuentra con otro muy parecido a sí mismo y le paga para que se haga pasar por él ante su prometida. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

Alien (1979) ★★★★ Tom Skerritt, Sigourney Weaver. Crewmembers aboard an interstellar freighter encounter a merciless monster that crawls around their ship’s dark corridors and service ducts as it kills them one by one. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Alien Resurrection (1997) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Winona Ryder. Cloned Ellen Ripley and others aboard a spaceship battle rampaging aliens. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Tues. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 8 a.m.

Alien 3 (1992) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Charles S. Dutton. The survivor of several alien attacks is the only woman on a prison planet with a doctor, thugs, zealots and a horrific monster. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BBC America Tues. 3 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1:30 a.m.

Aliens (1986) ★★★★ Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn. On planet LV-426, Ripley and a dwindling number of Marines battle an almost-unstoppable army of monstrous predators which wiped out an entire colony of humans, save for one little girl. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. BBC America Tues. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Wed. 1 p.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

All About Eve (1950) ★★★★ Bette Davis, Anne Baxter. A Broadway star takes a young and seemingly naive aspiring actress under her wing. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 12:15 p.m.

All About the Benjamins (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. A bounty hunter and a con artist work together to retrieve a lottery ticket from a group of diamond thieves. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 7:58 p.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. BET Sun. 4:30 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (2013) Melissa Sagemiller, Brad Rowe. A Christmas pin magically allows an executive to hear the unspoken thoughts of others. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

Along Came a Spider (2001) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Monica Potter. A detective and a Secret Service agent investigate the abduction of a senator’s daughter from a school. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. POP Mon. 2:30 a.m. POP Mon. Noon POP Sat. 2:30 a.m. POP Sat. Noon

Along Came Polly (2004) ★★ Ben Stiller, Jennifer Aniston. A man finds solace with another woman after his wife cheats on him during their honeymoon. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:35 a.m.

Amelia’s Closet (2016) Kira Jane Pinkney, Jon Chaffin. An 11-year-old girl steals from her bullies and hides their things in her closet. (NR) 18 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

The American President (1995) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Annette Bening. A political rival turns the widowed president’s romance with an environmental lobbyist into an election-year issue. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:15 a.m.

The Americanization of Emily (1964) ★★★ James Garner, Julie Andrews. A Navy officer, ordered to document the first D-Day fatality, wines and dines a London widow. (NR) 1 hr. 57 mins. TCM Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (1979) ★★ James Brolin, Margot Kidder. A couple battle a demonic presence in their new home, the location of many gruesome murders a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:20 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:25 p.m.

The Amityville Murders (2018) John Robinson, Chelsea Ricketts. Ronald DeFeo Jr. lives a seemingly normal and happy life in Long Island, N.Y., but soon hears mysterious voices that urge him to kill his parents and four siblings. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Starz Wed. 5:33 p.m. Starz Thur. 1:50 p.m.

And Now... Ladies and Gentlemen (2002) ★★ Jeremy Irons, Patricia Kaas. A jewel thief and a singer who both want to break free of the past meet by chance in Morocco. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TMC Thur. 8:20 a.m.

And One Was Beautiful (1940) ★★ Robert Cummings, Laraine Day. A glamour girl loses a playboy to her shy sister and lets him take the rap for a hit-and-run accident. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Andy Irons: Kissed by God (2018) Three-time world champion surfer Andy Irons struggles with bipolar disorder and opioid addiction. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Angel in the Family (2004) ★★★ Ronny Cox, Tracey Needham. An ailing man and his daughters experience a miracle when their late matriarch returns to spend Christmas with them. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

Angel on My Shoulder (1946) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anne Baxter. A slain gangster breaks his deal with the devil, who has brought him back as an honest judge. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Mon. 4:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 3 p.m.

Annabelle: Creation (2017) ★★ Stephanie Sigman, Talitha Bateman. Years after the tragic death of their daughter, a former toy maker and his wife welcome a nun and six orphaned girls into their farmhouse. Terror soon strikes when one child finds a seemingly innocent doll that appears to have a life of its own. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:50 p.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:30 p.m.

Another Earth (2011) ★★★ Brit Marling, William Mapother. Following her release from prison, a morose young woman seeks out the man whose life she shattered in a car accident several years earlier. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:10 a.m.

Ant-Man (2015) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Michael Douglas. Armed with a suit that allows him to shrink in size but grow in strength, Ant-Man must prevent Dr. Hank Pym’s former protégé, also known as Yellowjacket, from perfecting the same technology and using it as a weapon for evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Any One of Us (2019) Paul Basagoitia, Nichole Munk. An unprecedented glimpse into the world of spinal cord injuries. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Apocalypse Now Redux (1979) ★★★★ Marlon Brando, Robert Duvall. An Army agent goes upriver into the heart of Cambodia to kill a renegade colonel. (R) 3 hrs. 15 mins. Showtime Tues. 5:35 p.m. Showtime Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Aquaman (2018) ★★ Jason Momoa, Amber Heard. Aquaman must retrieve the legendary Trident of Atlan to save the underwater city of Atlantis -- and the surface world -- from his power-hungry brother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (NR) 2 hrs. 35 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:30 p.m.

Arsenic and Old Lace (1944) ★★★ Cary Grant, Raymond Massey. A theater critic learns his two elderly aunts serve poisoned elderberry wine to lonely gentlemen callers. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. TCM Sun. Noon

The Art of Getting By (2011) ★ Freddie Highmore, Emma Roberts. A high-school senior has a fatalistic outlook on life but slowly starts to change his view after meeting a free-spirited classmate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8:05 a.m.

The Art of War (2000) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Anne Archer. Underground after being accused of murdering a Chinese ambassador, a security expert comes out of hiding when terrorists threaten the United Nations. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 11 a.m.

Austin Powers in Goldmember (2002) ★★ Mike Myers, Beyoncé Knowles. Austin must rescue his captive father and prevent Dr. Evil’s malevolent minions from taking over the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. LOGO Fri. 11:45 a.m. LOGO Fri. 6 p.m.

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery (1997) ★★ Mike Myers, Elizabeth Hurley. Two cryogenically preserved foes, a hip British agent and his ‘60s nemesis, face off in the ‘90s. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. LOGO Fri. 7:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me (1999) ★★★ Mike Myers, Heather Graham. The secret agent travels back in time to the 1960s to rescue his stolen mojo from Dr. Evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. LOGO Fri. 9:30 a.m. LOGO Fri. 3:45 p.m.

Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth. When Tony Stark’s jumpstart of a dormant peacekeeping program goes awry, the Avengers must reassemble to battle a terrifying technological villain hell-bent on human extinction. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m.

B

Baby Boy (2001) ★★★ Tyrese Gibson, Omar Gooding. A misguided 20-year-old juggles various women while dealing with two children and his mother’s new boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. VH1 Sat. 9 p.m.

Baby Mama (2008) ★★ Tina Fey, Amy Poehler. A battle of wills breaks out when a working-class gal moves in with the high-powered executive who hired her to be a surrogate mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Tues. 7:52 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:19 p.m.

Backdraft (1991) ★★★ Kurt Russell, William Baldwin. Two brothers fight each other and an outbreak of arson as Chicago firefighters. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Starz Sat. 5:14 a.m. Starz Sun. 1:35 a.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 10 p.m.

Bad Moms (2016) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. Pushed beyond their limits, three overworked and stressed-out mothers go wild after ditching their daily routines. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Sat. 6 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 7:15 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Mon. 3:22 a.m. Starz Mon. 12:40 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:01 p.m.

The Banana Splits Movie (2019) Dani Kind, Finlay Wojtak-Hissong. A maniac dressed in a dog costume wreaks bloody havoc during the taping of a popular children’s television show. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 p.m. Syfy Tues. 7 a.m.

The Banger Sisters (2002) ★★ Goldie Hawn, Susan Sarandon. Two former groupies, one with a family, the other with a wild temperament, reunite after two decades. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m. Starz Sun. 5:14 a.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Sat. 9:44 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sun. 9 p.m. VH1 Mon. 2:30 p.m.

Basic Instinct (1992) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Sharon Stone. An erotic writer toys with a San Francisco detective who thinks she might be an ice-pick killer. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:10 a.m.

The Bat (1959) ★ Vincent Price, Agnes Moorehead. A mystery writer and her friends are stalked by a faceless throat-ripper in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KVCR Wed. 10:30 p.m. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sun. 11 a.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TBS Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Beacons of Hope (2019) Rejecting the chaos of some of Chicago’s most violent neighborhoods, citizens work to change lives and save the city they love. (NR) 31 mins. Audience Sat. 10:30 p.m. Audience Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:13 a.m.

Beetlejuice (1988) ★★★ Michael Keaton, Alec Baldwin. A ghoul helps a newly dead couple haunt the tasteless new owners of their beloved home. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Paramount Sun. 3 p.m. Paramount Sun. 5 p.m. Paramount Sun. 7 p.m. Paramount Tues. 8 p.m. Paramount Wed. 12:01 p.m. Paramount Thur. 7 p.m. Paramount Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Thur. 11 p.m.

Being John Malkovich (1999) ★★★ John Cusack, Cameron Diaz. A puppeteer and his co-worker discover a tunnel that allows others to enter the actor’s mind and body for 15 minutes at a time. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 12:05 p.m.

Being Rose (2017) Cybill Shepherd, James Brolin. After being diagnosed with serious health issues, a woman goes on a road trip in her motorized wheelchair to search for her estranged son. Her life changes when she meets a handsome cowboy. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Belly (1998) ★ Nas, DMX. Two young friends involved in organized crime and drug dealing find that their priorities differ. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. VH1 Wed. 11 a.m.

Between Two Worlds (1944) ★★ John Garfield, Paul Henreid. A ship sails on with a cynical newsman, a suicidal couple and others who are dead but don’t know it. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

The Beyond (1981) ★★ Katherine MacColl, David Warbeck. Gruesome deaths occur when a woman inherits a hotel that is one of seven gateways to hell. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. Noon

Big Business (1988) ★★ Bette Midler, Lily Tomlin. Mismatched at birth, two sets of twins meet as opposites in Manhattan and confuse a corporate deal. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. HBO Tues. 9:15 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:50 a.m.

Big Hero 6 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Ryan Potter, Scott Adsit. Animated. When a devastating turn of events thrusts them into the middle of a dangerous plot, a child prodigy, his robot and their friends become high-tech heroes on a mission to save their city. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 1:33 a.m.

Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure (1989) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Alex Winter. Two dopey dudes go back in time to fetch Beethoven, Napoleon and other biggies for a history project. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 10:55 p.m.

Black Sabbath (1963) ★★★ Boris Karloff, Jacqueline Pierreux. Karloff introduces tales of a haunted nurse, a stalked call girl and a vampire. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 11:45 a.m.

Blair Witch (2016) ★★ James Allen McCune, Callie Hernandez. A group of friends and their two guides encounter the legendary Blair Witch while exploring the Black Hills Forest in Maryland. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:30 a.m.

The Blair Witch Project (1999) ★★ Heather Donahue, Michael C. Williams. A filmmaking crew hikes into Maryland’s Black Hills Forest seeking clues about a legendary witch. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Mon. 2:40 a.m. Encore Mon. 10:57 p.m.

Blaze (2018) ★★★ Ben Dickey, Alia Shawkat. A reimagining of the life and times of Blaze Foley, the unsung songwriting legend of the Texas Outlaw Music movement. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Tues. 9:55 a.m. TMC Wed. 5 a.m.

Blended (2014) ★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. Soon after their blind date goes disastrously wrong, two single parents and their children end up sharing a suite together at an African resort. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. CMT Sun. 2:30 p.m. CMT Sun. 7 p.m. Comedy Central Sat. 9 p.m.

Blockers (2018) ★★★ Leslie Mann, Ike Barinholtz. Lisa, Hunter and Mitchell learn that their teenage daughters plan to lose their virginity on prom night. The worried parents soon join forces for a wild and chaotic quest to stop the girls from sealing the deal -- no matter what the cost. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. Noon

Blood Fest (2018) Robbie Kay, Jacob Batalon. Fans flock to a festival celebrating iconic horror movies, only to discover that the showman behind the event has a diabolical agenda. As festival attendees start dying off, three teenagers must band together to survive. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Thur. 6 p.m.

Blue Streak (1999) ★ Martin Lawrence, Luke Wilson. A jewel thief returns to a construction site to retrieve his cache and finds a police station on the spot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Sat. 10:05 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 11:36 p.m. Starz Tues. 7 p.m. Encore Sat. 3:22 a.m.

BOO! (2018) Aurora Perrineau, Jaden Piner. A torn suburban family refuses to heed the warning of an innocent prank which causes an unknown supernatural force to wreak havoc. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Starz Mon. 4:58 a.m.

Boo! A Madea Halloween (2016) ★★ Tyler Perry, Cassi Davis. Cranky, fast-talking Madea finds herself under attack from ghosts, ghouls and zombies after breaking up a fraternity’s Halloween party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 12:34 p.m.

The Bookshop (2017) Emily Mortimer, Bill Nighy. Against polite but ruthless local opposition, a free-spirited widow decides to open a bookshop, a decision which becomes a political minefield. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Born to Kill (1947) ★★ Lawrence Tierney, Claire Trevor. A private eye hunts a killer who marries a divorcee’s rich sister. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Tues. 9 a.m.

Boundaries (2018) ★★ Vera Farmiga, Christopher Plummer. Single mom Laura and her son Henry are forced to drive her estranged pot-dealing and carefree father, Jack, across the country after he is kicked out of yet another nursing home. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Fri. 2:24 a.m. Encore Fri. 1:41 p.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 7:21 p.m.

Bowling for Columbine (2002) ★★★ Michael Moore, George W. Bush. Filmmaker Michael Moore’s Oscar-winning examination of gun violence and America’s love affair with firearms. (R) 2 hrs. MSNBC Sun. 6 p.m.

The Boy (2016) ★★ Lauren Cohan, Rupert Evans. A young American nanny in a remote English village believes that the life-size doll of her employers is alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Fri. 1:20 a.m.

A Boyfriend for Christmas (2004) ★★★ Kelli Williams, Patrick Muldoon. A strangely familiar man may be the answer to a 33-year-old woman’s long-ago holiday wish for true love. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Boyz N the Hood (1991) ★★★ Larry Fishburne, Ice Cube. Three boys become men, one guided by his father, in their racially divided Los Angeles neighborhood. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. BET Sun. 2 p.m. VH1 Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula (1992) ★★★ Gary Oldman, Winona Ryder. The vampire count of Transylvania seeks his lost love and the conquest of Britain by plague. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 7 a.m. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 11 a.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m.

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Fri. 12:48 p.m. Encore Fri. 9 p.m.

The Breakfast Club (1985) ★★★ Emilio Estevez, Molly Ringwald. A wrestler, a rebel, a brain, a beauty and a shy girl share Saturday detention in a Chicago high school. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sat. 10:12 a.m. Encore Sat. 8:21 p.m.

Breaking In (2018) ★ Gabrielle Union, Billy Burke. A woman takes her two children on a weekend getaway to her late father’s secluded, high-tech estate in the countryside. She soon finds herself in a desperate fight to save all of their lives when four men break into the house to find hidden money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:47 a.m. Cinemax Tues. 1:15 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 a.m. Hallmark Fri. Noon

Bride of Chucky (1998) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Katherine Heigl. Animated by a vicious killer’s spirit, a battered doll and its mate seek help from neighbors to regain human form. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Mon. 6:03 a.m. Encore Mon. 2:28 p.m.

Bride of Frankenstein (1935) ★★★★ Boris Karloff, Elsa Lanchester. Baron Frankenstein creates a hissing, frizzy-haired female for his other monster. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Bride of the Monster (1955) ★ Bela Lugosi, Tor Johnson. Dr. Vornoff bombards a hulk with atoms and gets Lobo, who needs a mate. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. KVCR Wed. 9:20 p.m.

Bridget Jones: The Edge of Reason (2004) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Hugh Grant. An attractive lawyer and Bridget’s former boss threaten her newfound happiness with Mark Darcy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. POP Fri. 6:30 p.m. POP Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Fri. 9 p.m. POP Sat. 5 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Diary (2001) ★★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. An outrageous British woman decides to take control of her life, but instead falls for two very different men. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. Noon

The Brothers Grimm (2005) ★★ Matt Damon, Heath Ledger. Itinerant con men become caught in a real fairy tale after several maidens disappear in an enchanted forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Mon. 9:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 10 a.m.

Brown Girl Begins (2017) Mouna Traoré, Nigel Shawn Williams. In 2049, Ti-Jeanne must revive Caribbean spirits and survive a possession ritual to save her people who are confined to an island off the mainland of Toronto. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TMC Wed. 3:30 a.m.

Bruce Lee: The Legend (1984) ★★ Bruce Lee, Linda Lee Cadwell. The martial artist is seen in clips and recalled by Steve McQueen, James Coburn and others who knew him. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:45 a.m.

A Bucket of Blood (1959) ★★★ Dick Miller, Barboura Morris. A busboy is embraced by the beatnik art community when he develops an impressive but morbid method of sculpturing. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Thur. 1:45 a.m.

Bullet to the Head (2012) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Sung Kang. Después de la muerte de sus respectivos compañeros, un sicario de Nueva Orleans y un detective de Washington forman una alianza para acabar con su enemigo común. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Bunks (2013) Dylan Schmid, Aidan Shipley. Two troublemaking brothers accidentally unleash a curse that plagues their summer camp with zombies. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney XD Fri. Noon

The ‘Burbs (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Bruce Dern. A suburban homeowner’s week off with his wife turns sour after odd neighbors move in next door. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Wed. 4:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:30 a.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:40 a.m.

C

El cabaretero y sus golfas (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Raúl Marcelo. Una noche en el cabaret, un narcotraficante coloca droga en el bolsillo de un hombre sin que éste se percate. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Cabin in the Woods (2011) ★★★ Kristen Connolly, Chris Hemsworth. Two unseen scientists manipulate the gory goings-on at a backwoods cabin inhabited by a group of unsuspecting college friends. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Wed. 2:30 p.m. IFC Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Cada oveja con su pareja (1964) Fernando Casanova, Demetrio González. Cuatro mujeres del mismo pueblo, dos puritanas y dos chicas modernas, luchan por el amor de dos hombres. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Caged Heat (1974) ★★ Juanita Brown, Erica Gavin. Female inmates fight a warden and her psychosurgical behavior modification. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Call (2013) ★★ Halle Berry, Abigail Breslin. A 911 operator must confront a killer from her past in order to save a kidnapped teenager. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BET Thur. 4:35 p.m.

Cape Fear (1962) ★★★ Gregory Peck, Robert Mitchum. A Southern lawyer sets a trap on a houseboat for a twisted ex-convict terrorizing his family. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. FX Mon. 4:11 p.m. FX Tues. 1:30 p.m.

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) ★★★ Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson. Captain America, the Black Widow and a new ally, the Falcon, face an unexpected enemy as they struggle to expose a far-reaching conspiracy that puts the world at risk. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 5 p.m.

Carrie (1976) ★★★ Sissy Spacek, Piper Laurie. A social misfit with psychic powers wreaks havoc at her prom to get even with pranksters. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Thur. 2:45 p.m.

Cars (2006) ★★★ Voices of Owen Wilson, Paul Newman. Animated. A rookie race car that only cares about winning learns what is really important in life after getting stranded in a town along historic Route 66. (G) 1 hr. 57 mins. Freeform Fri. 6 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Carter & June (2017) Michael Raymond-James, Samaire Armstrong. A down on his luck con man in New Orleans gets more than he bargained for after piggybacking on another thief’s bank robbery in an attempt to pay off a debt. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 2:40 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Halloween! (2016) Voice of Martin Short. Animated. The Cat in the Hat takes Nick and Sally on a Halloween adventure that includes a fun-filled ride and the best costumes ever. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Sun. 7 a.m. KOCE Wed. Noon KPBS Wed. Noon KVCR Wed. 3 p.m. KOCE Thur. 10 a.m. KPBS Thur. 10 a.m. KLCS Thur. 11 a.m. KOCE Thur. 1 p.m. KPBS Thur. 1 p.m. KVCR Thur. 3 p.m.

Cat People (1982) ★★★ Nastassia Kinski, Malcolm McDowell. A woman’s discovery that intense desire turns her into a leopard jeopardizes her relationship with a zoo-keeper. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4 a.m.

Cat People (1942) ★★★ Simone Simon, Kent Smith. A New York architect marries a Serbian artist who turns into a black panther when aroused. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Catch a Christmas Star (2013) Shannon Elizabeth, Steve Byers. A widower reconnects with his high school sweetheart, one of the country’s biggest pop stars, with help from his two children. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. E Fri. 8 p.m.

Chamber of Horrors (1966) ★★ Patrick O’Neal, Cesare Danova. A killer chops off his hand to escape, keeping house-of-wax owners guessing in 1880s Baltimore. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Charlie Bartlett (2007) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robert Downey Jr. An awkward teenager endears himself to the student body by becoming the self-appointed psychiatrist at his new school. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

Cheech & Chong Still Smokin’ (1983) ★★ Cheech Marin, Thomas Chong. In Holland, two wasted Americans wander into Amsterdam and stage a show to bail out a film festival. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 1 p.m. IFC Tues. 4 a.m.

Chéri (2009) ★★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Rupert Friend. In 1920s Paris, a young man retreats into a fantasy world after he is forced to end his relationship with the older woman who taught him about love. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Fri. 5 p.m.

Chicago: The Terry Kath Experience (2017) Terry Kath has been praised by icons like Jimi Hendrix and Joe Walsh for his voice and guitar playing. Terry’s daughter, Michelle Sinclair, searches for the truth surrounding the life and untimely death of her father. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. AXS Fri. 7 a.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Thur. 4:55 p.m.

Child’s Play 3 (1991) ★ Justin Whalin, Perrey Reeves. Chucky the killer doll wreaks havoc when he is mailed to his young foe’s coed military school. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Thur. 10:32 a.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Thur. 9:07 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:25 p.m.

Chocolat (2000) ★★★ Juliette Binoche, Johnny Depp. The mayor opposes a single mother who is opening a chocolate shop in his 1950s French village across from a church during Lent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. HBO Fri. 2:10 p.m.

The Choice (2016) ★ Benjamin Walker, Teresa Palmer. An irresistible attraction leads to a blossoming romance between a feisty medical student and her new neighbor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FXX Fri. 9:30 a.m. FXX Sat. 7 a.m.

Christine (1983) ★★ Keith Gordon, John Stockwell. When a gawky teen restores a 1958 Plymouth Fury, the car takes on a life of its own and begins terrorizing those in its way. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Tues. Noon

Christmas Around the Corner (2018) Alexandra Breckenridge, Jamie Spilchuk. A venture capitalist from New York travels to a small town for Christmas. Upon arrival, she discovers that the town’s bookstore is in a dire state of disrepair and immediately takes it upon herself to revitalize the store. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 a.m.

Christmas at Holly Lodge (2017) Alison Sweeney, Jordan Bridges. Sophie Bennett, the owner of the Holly Lodge, tries to convince a developer that the lodge is actually a bad investment. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 p.m.

Christmas at Pemberley Manor (2018) Jessica Lowndes, Michael Rady. A rich man falls back in love with Christmas and a party planner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m. Hallmark Sun. Noon

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 p.m.

The Christmas Card (2006) ★★ Ed Asner, John Newton. Home on leave, a soldier visits a small town and falls for the woman who wrote a well-wishing card to the troops. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

The Christmas Consultant (2012) David Hasselhoff, Caroline Rhea. A workaholic mother hires a popular consultant to get her family through the holidays all in one piece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 a.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Christmas Dance (2012) Andrew McCarthy, Michelle Nolden. On the verge of proposing to his boss’s daughter, a man falls for his dance instructor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Christmas Everlasting (2018) Tatyana Ali, Patti LaBelle. Christmas is fast approaching and years of long workdays are about to pay off for Lucy. However, when her older sister unexpectedly passes away, Lucy dreads returning to Nilson’s Bay to handle her sister’s estate. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 a.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Christmas Harmony (2018) Kelley Jakle, Chandra Wilson. A soft-spoken woman is used to living in the shadow of her pop star boyfriend, but when he breaks up with her right before the holiday season, she returns to her hometown to discover the heart and music that her big city life has been missing. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 p.m.

The Christmas Hope (2009) ★★★ Madeleine Stowe, James Remar. After a personal tragedy, Patty, a social worker, dedicates herself to finding homes for children in need. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen (2017) Ashley Williams, Teddy Sears. Hoping to spur her longtime beau to action, a small-town veterinarian wishes upon a snow globe that this will be her most romantic Christmas ever. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

Christmas in Homestead (2016) Michael Rady, Taylor Cole. An actress heads to the Christmas-obsessed town of Homestead, Iowa, to shoot a holiday-themed movie. She is shocked when a romance blooms with Matt, a single dad. As she gets a taste of small-town life, she discovers the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 a.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Paradise (2007) Charlotte Ross, Colin Ferguson. While vacationing in the Caribbean, bonds form among a man and his two children and a woman and her two children. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

A Christmas in Tennessee (2018) Rachel Boston, Andrew Walker. A baker unites the people of her small mountain town to resist a real estate developer’s plan to build a ski resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Incorporated (2015) Shenae Grimes-Beech, Steve Lund. Riley lands an assistant position for a headstrong socialite who is being forced to play Scrooge and close one of his factories just weeks before Christmas. Riley slowly convinces him to visit the town and hatches a plan to keep the factory afloat. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 a.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas List (2016) Alicia Witt, Gabriel Hogan. Isobel makes a carefully composed bucket list of classic holiday traditions to celebrate with her boyfriend. But when he goes AWOL, the list proves challenging and a tempting new romance turns her life upside down. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

Christmas Magic (2011) Lindy Booth, Paul McGillion. To gain entry to heaven, a woman must help a man and his young daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

Christmas on Chestnut Street (2006) Kristen Dalton, Robert Moloney. A materialistic storekeeper learns the true meaning of Christmas after her employee starts a holiday competition. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

Christmas on the Bayou (2013) Hilarie Burton, Tyler Hilton. A man tries to rekindle a childhood romance with a New York marketing executive who’s spending the holidays with her mother down South. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 a.m.

Christmas Pen Pals (2018) Sarah Drew, Niall Matter. Following an unexpected breakup weeks before Christmas, a tech wiz heads back to her hometown for the holidays. She signs up for an anonymous holiday pen pal service and becomes enchanted by each beautifully written letter she receives. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Proposal (2008) ★★★ Nicole Eggert, David O’Donnell. Two opposing lawyers -- one-time sweethearts -- battle over the development of a ski resort. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Thur. Noon

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. Noon

The Christmas Secret (2014) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Reardon. A struggling single mother searches for a lost family heirloom that she hopes will bring her love and good fortune in time for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

The Christmas Shoes (2002) ★★ Rob Lowe, Kimberly Williams. A workaholic attorney rediscovers the true meaning of love and the holiday season after he crosses paths with a boy. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

A Christmas Song (2012) Natasha Henstridge, Gabriel Hogan. Two music teachers who are competing for the same job end up falling in love with each other. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. Noon

A Christmas Visitor (2002) ★★★ William Devane, Meredith Baxter. Grieving over a son’s death in the Gulf War, a family meets a stranger who rekindles the holiday spirit. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

A Christmas Wedding (2006) ★★★ Sarah Paulson, Eric Mabius. A real-estate developer embarks on a wild cross-country odyssey to get home in time for her wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Christmas Wishes & Mistletoe Kisses (2019) Matthew Davis, Jill Wagner. Weeks before Christmas, an interior designer is hired to decorate the estate of a wealthy businessman. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas With Holly (2012) Sean Faris, Eloise Mumford. The owner of a toy store falls in love with a man who cares for his orphaned niece. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 a.m.

Clínica de Migrantes (2016) Puentes de Salud, a volunteer-run clinic, provides free medical care to undocumented immigrants in Philadelphia. Here, doctors and nurse work for free to serve people who would otherwise fall through the cracks. (NR) 39 mins. HBO Mon. 10 a.m.

Closer (2004) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Jude Law. A writer, a photographer, a young woman and a successful dermatologist grapple with love and betrayal. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:55 p.m.

Clue (1985) ★★ Eileen Brennan, Martin Mull. Col. Mustard, Miss Scarlet, Mrs. Peacock and company solve a mansion murder based on the board game. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

Coma (1978) ★★★ Geneviève Bujold, Michael Douglas. A doctor links her hospital’s high coma rate to a black market in vital organs. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Tues. 1 a.m.

Comando Terrorista (1993) Sebastián Ligarde, Leonardo Daniel. Un hombre se infiltra en un grupo terrorista, aprovechando el parecido con su hermano gemelo que fue miembro del mismo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 p.m.

Commando (1985) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong. A human killing machine and an airline hostess take on an ousted dictator’s private army. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Fri. 3:10 p.m.

The Commandos Strike at Dawn (1942) ★★★ Paul Muni, Anna Lee. A fisherman loves a British admiral’s daughter and flees Norway, then returns to raid Nazis. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 9 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:25 p.m. EPIX Sat. 8 p.m.

The Con Is On (2018) Uma Thurman, Tim Roth. In an effort to avoid paying off a massive gambling debt to a notorious mobster in England, two badly behaved con artists flee to Los Angeles, where they hatch a convoluted plot to steal jewels. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 5:40 a.m.

Confirmation (2016) ★★★ Kerry Washington, Wendell Pierce. Nominated to the Supreme Court in 1991, Judge Clarence Thomas must testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee after Anita Hill, his former employee, claims that he sexually harassed her. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Conjuring 2 (2016) ★★★ Patrick Wilson, Vera Farmiga. In 1977, paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren travel to north London to help a single mother of four and her possessed daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 1:30 a.m.

A Cookie Cutter Christmas (2014) Erin Krakow, David Haydn-Jones. Two schoolteachers take their rivalry to a new level while they scramble to win a holiday baking contest and the affections of a handsome single father. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m. Hallmark Fri. 2 a.m.

A Cool, Dry Place (1998) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Joey Lauren Adams. Abandoned by his wife, a big-city lawyer loses his job and moves with his young son to rural Kansas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Tues. Noon Audience Tues. 5 p.m.

The Corn Is Green (1945) ★★★ Bette Davis, John Dall. A spinster schoolteacher tries to cultivate a gifted student among illiterate miners in 1890s Wales. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Sun. 5 a.m.

Corridors of Blood (1958) ★★ Boris Karloff, Betta St. John. A 19th-century London doctor becomes addicted to anesthesia and makes a deal with grave robbers. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Fri. 5:30 a.m.

Counter-Attack (1945) ★★ Paul Muni, Marguerite Chapman. A Soviet paratrooper and a resistance woman are trapped with seven Nazis in a bombed-out factory. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 7 p.m.

Cowboys & Aliens (2011) ★★ Daniel Craig, Harrison Ford. A 19th-century gunslinger unites townspeople, outlaws, and a band of Apache warriors against an extraterrestrial threat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Sun. 10:34 a.m.

Cradle of Champions (2018) Three people compete in the 10-week New York’s Daily News Golden Gloves tournament. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sun. 3:45 a.m.

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Chev Chelios es un sicario que se dedica a asesinar a gente para la mafia. Ahora debe enfrentarse a un gánster chino que ha robado su indestructible corazón y lo ha sustituido por un sofisticado artefacto con batería. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Crazy, Stupid, Love. (2011) ★★★ Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling. A self-styled Lothario teaches a suddenly single 40-something how to be a hit with the ladies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m.

Creed (2015) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Long-retired boxer Rocky Balboa agrees to train Apollo Creed’s son to become a fighter, even as the former champ battles an opponent deadlier than any he ever faced in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. VH1 Tues. 7 p.m. VH1 Wed. 1 p.m.

Creepshow (1982) ★★★ Hal Holbrook, Adrienne Barbeau. Five Stephen King tales inspired by 1950s comic books include a nagged professor and a tycoon with cockroaches. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 3:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Critic’s Choice (1963) ★★ Bob Hope, Lucille Ball. A Broadway critic shows up drunk and late on opening night to review a play written by his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 10 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Cruel Intentions (1999) ★★ Sarah Michelle Gellar, Ryan Phillippe. A manipulative adolescent challenges her stepbrother to ruin two sexually innocent acquaintances. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 5 p.m. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

Cry Wolf (1947) ★★ Errol Flynn, Barbara Stanwyck. A widow visits her husband’s family estate, where his rich uncle keeps a secret lab off limits. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Cuernito Armani (2016) Alex Sirvent, Ivonne Montero. La vida de un hombre se complica cuando debe cumplir el deseo de su padre agonizante: presentarle a su novia, que no tiene. Tendrá que buscarla sin imaginar que la vida le tiene una grata sorpresa. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

Cujo (1983) ★★★ Dee Wallace, Danny Pintauro. Bitten by a rabid bat, a huge dog traps a Maine woman and her young son in their Ford Pinto. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Mon. 4 a.m. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:11 a.m. Encore Fri. 5:21 p.m.

The Curse of Frankenstein (1957) ★★★ Peter Cushing, Christopher Lee. The condemned baron recalls making a mute monster in his own image. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. TCM Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Cutting Edge (1992) ★★ D.B. Sweeney, Moira Kelly. An ex-hockey player and a prima donna bicker as paired figure skaters shooting for the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Sun. 4:10 a.m.

D

A Dad for Christmas (2006) Kristopher Turner, Louise Fletcher. Matt, a 19-year-old student, goes to the hospital to see his newborn son. He learns his girlfriend plans to put the baby up for adoption without his consent, so he takes his son to his grandmother’s house to fight for custody. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Daddy Day Camp (2007) ★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Lochlyn Munro. Chaos reigns when two clueless fathers take charge of a dilapidated summer camp and its ill-behaved attendees. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m.

Daddy’s Home (2015) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. An insecure man competes for the affection of his stepchildren when their freewheeling father breezes back into town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FXX Sat. 8 p.m. FXX Sat. 10 p.m.

Daddy’s Home 2 (2017) ★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Father and stepfather Dusty and Brad join forces to make Christmastime perfect for the children. Their newfound partnership soon gets put to the test when Dusty’s old-school, macho dad and Brad’s gentle father arrive to turn the holiday upside down. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Daddy’s Little Girls (2007) ★★ Gabrielle Union, Idris Elba. An unexpected romance blooms between a struggling mechanic and the attorney who is representing him in a custody battle for his young daughters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. BET Wed. 3:30 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Ovation Tues. 7:30 p.m. Sundance Sat. 3 p.m.

Dangerous Curves (1988) ★ Tate Donovan, Danielle von Zerneck. The Porsche that two guys lose to thieves turns up as first prize in a San Diego beauty contest. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Fri. 3:25 p.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. Paramount Mon. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TNT Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Dark Shadows (2012) ★★ Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer. Turned into a vampire by a vengeful witch, Barnabas Collins escapes from his tomb after 200 years and finds 1972 Collinsport, Maine, a very different place. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Dark Tower (2017) ★★ Idris Elba, Matthew McConaughey. Roland Deschain, the last Gunslinger, must prevent the Man in Black from toppling the Dark Tower, the key that holds the universe together. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Wed. 10 p.m.

Dawn of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Sarah Polley, Ving Rhames. A nurse, a policeman and other residents of Milwaukee fight flesh-eating zombies while trapped in a mall. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Paramount Wed. 8 p.m. Paramount Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke. Human survivors of a plague threaten Caesar’s growing nation of genetically evolved apes. Though they reach a fragile peace, soon both sides are brought to the brink of a war that will determine which will become Earth’s dominant species. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 6:30 p.m.

Daybreakers (2009) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Willem Dafoe. Faced with a critical blood shortage, a vampire hematologist joins forces with humans to perfect a cure for his problem. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 3 a.m.

Days After Your Departure (2018) Joekenneth Museau. A man questions the meaning of his own existence. (NR) Cinemax Sun. 6:55 a.m.

Dazed and Confused (1993) ★★★ Jason London, Wiley Wiggins. Assorted teens waste another day of school before getting down to wasting summer in 1976 Austin, Texas. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Sun. 6:15 p.m. TMC Mon. 4:05 a.m. TMC Wed. 4:30 p.m.

Dead Ant (2017) Sean Astin, Jake Busey. Members of a metal band get a chance at a comeback when they are invited to perform at Coachella. When they become stranded in the desert, they have to fight for their lives against giant ants. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TMC Thur. 1:10 a.m.

Dead Presidents (1995) ★★ Larenz Tate, Keith David. A high-stakes robbery tempts a Vietnam veteran who has returned to his desolate South Bronx neighborhood in 1973. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Showtime Tues. 2 a.m.

Dead Ringer (1964) ★★★ Bette Davis, Karl Malden. Edith kills Margaret, her twin, and takes her identity, fooling Edith’s boyfriend but not Margaret’s lover. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Tues. 3 p.m.

The Dead Zone (1983) ★★★ Christopher Walken, Brooke Adams. A man comes out of a coma able to see the probable futures of anyone he touches. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. BBC America Sun. 9 a.m. BBC America Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 5 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Death Line (1972) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ron Pember. A police inspector discovers that descendants of survivors of a cave-in in the early 1900s are eating London subway riders. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Sat. 10:30 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Death of Stalin (2017) ★★★ Steve Buscemi, Andrea Riseborough. When dictator Joseph Stalin dies, his parasitic cronies square off in a frantic power struggle to become the next Soviet leader. As they bumble, brawl and back-stab their way to the top, the question remains -- just who is running the government? (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 6:15 a.m. TMC Sat. 8 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:20 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Dashing Through the Snow (2015) Meghan Ory, Andrew W. Walker. A young woman becomes stranded in an airport at Christmastime and accepts a ride from a man who rented the last rental car in town. As they head north, a hint of romance develops when they encounter a few bumps on the road. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

A December Bride (2016) Jessica Lowndes, Daniel Lissing. Layla accompanies Seth to her cousin’s wedding, and everyone is surprised when she announces they’re engaged. They are forced to keep up the pretense, and as they spend more time together, they find themselves feeling something very real. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 1 a.m.

Deep Rising (1998) ★ Treat Williams, Famke Janssen. A deadly monster stalks an adventurer, a thief, a builder and others out to sea. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Mon. 4:15 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 2:10 a.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TMC Sat. 2 p.m.

Desafío mortal (2001) Eleazar García, Sergio Mayer. Un grupo de los mejores asesinos y delincuentes se reúnen a petición de un reconocido criminal para luchar hasta la muerte entre ellos. (NR) 1 hr. 54 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Tues. 7 p.m. Disney Fri. 6:05 p.m.

The Descent: Part 2 (2009) ★★ Shauna Macdonald, Krysten Cummings. An amnesiac spelunker joins a rescue team to explore underground caves where bloodthirsty creatures dwell. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:25 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 p.m.

Deuda Saldada (1989) Andrés García, Gregorio Casal. Tras pagar la condena por asesinar a un hombre, el cual fingió su propia muerte, un ranchero busca justicia a su manera. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Devil (2010) ★★ Chris Messina, Logan Marshall-Green. As frightening events unfold, five strangers realize they are trapped in an elevator with Lucifer himself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:10 p.m.

The Devil Doll (1936) ★★ Lionel Barrymore, Maureen O’Sullivan. Paul is wrongfully convicted of robbery and murder, and breaks out of prison using a scientist’s shrinking invention. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Devil in a Blue Dress (1995) ★★ Denzel Washington, Tom Sizemore. A mortgage and no job force a black war hero to seek a mystery lady for a shady guy in 1948 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Sun. 7:15 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Tues. 11 p.m. E Wed. 2 p.m. E Wed. 4:30 p.m. E Thur. 7 a.m. E Thur. 9:30 a.m. E Thur. 8 p.m.

Dick (1999) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Michelle Williams. Two enraptured high-school girls become President Nixon’s official dog-walkers and secret advisers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Die, Monster, Die! (1965) ★★ Boris Karloff, Nick Adams. An American in England finds plants, animals and his future in-laws mutated by a meteorite. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Fri. 12:45 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Mon. 12:15 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Starz Fri. 10:09 a.m.

Doctor Strange (2016) ★★★ Benedict Cumberbatch, Chiwetel Ejiofor. After a terrible accident, Dr. Stephen Strange loses his ability to operate but finds new purpose when a mystical being known as the Ancient One reveals that Dr. Strange is the newly designated Sorcerer Supreme. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) ★★★ Vince Vaughn, Christine Taylor. The owner of a gym and an overbearing entrepreneur form dodgeball teams to compete for $50,000 in Las Vegas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:30 p.m.

A Dog’s Way Home (2019) ★★ Ashley Judd, Jonah Hauer-King. As a puppy, Bella finds her way into the arms of Lucas, a young man who gives her a good home. When Bella becomes separated from Lucas, she soon finds herself on an epic, 400-mile journey to reunite with her beloved owner. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Starz Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Don’t Lie (1942) Billie ``Buckwheat’’ Thomas, George ``Spanky’’ McFarland. Buckwheat spots an escaped circus monkey entering a haunted house. (NR) 11 mins. TCM Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Donnie Brasco (1997) ★★★ Al Pacino, Johnny Depp. An undercover FBI agent uses the patronage of an unwitting mobster to infiltrate the New York Mafia. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Mon. 1:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:05 a.m.

Double Deal (1950) ★★ Marie Windsor, Richard Denning. An oil engineer surrounded by foul play helps an heiress bring in a well. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Tues. 3 a.m.

Double Impact (1991) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Geoffrey Lewis. Good and evil twins are reunited in Hong Kong as heirs to a fortune, experts in martial arts. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Fri. 3:28 p.m.

Down a Dark Hall (2018) AnnaSophia Robb, Uma Thurman. Five emotionally fragile teens are committed to Blackwood, a mysterious boarding school for gifted and disturbed girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1 a.m.

Down to You (2000) ★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Julia Stiles. Two collegians fall in love but have a bumpy affair due to mischievous roommates and the temptation to stray. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Tues. 4:25 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Mon. 12:40 p.m. EPIX Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) ★★★ Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins. March won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist whose experiments bring out a hideous side of his personality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1920) ★★★ John Barrymore, Martha Mansfield. Silent. A good London doctor develops a potion to prove a theory, tests it on himself, and turns evil. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ Horton Hears a Who! (2008) ★★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Steve Carell. Animated. Horton the elephant’s friends and neighbors think he has gone crazy when he claims that a tiny community lives on a speck of dust. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Thur. 8:36 a.m.

Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) ★★★★ Peter Sellers, George C. Scott. President Muffley and his advisers man the Pentagon war room, as planes with bombs head toward Moscow. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Dracula II: Ascension (2003) ★ Jason Scott Lee, Craig Sheffer. A vampire hunter goes in search of medical students who hope to distill the key to immortality from the body of Dracula. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. BBC America Wed. 4 p.m. BBC America Thur. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Thur. 9:30 a.m.

Dracula III: Legacy (2005) Jason Scott Lee, Jason London. With help from his partner, a vampire hunter tries to save his fiancee from the evil count in Romania. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Thur. 11:30 a.m.

Dracula 2000 (2000) ★ Christopher Plummer, Gerard Butler. A London antiques dealer travels to New Orleans to save his estranged daughter from his nemesis, Count Dracula. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BBC America Wed. 6 p.m. BBC America Thur. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Dracula Untold (2014) ★★ Luke Evans, Sarah Gadon. Vlad III, prince of Wallachia, trades his humanity for the power to defend his land and people from the ruthless forces of the Ottoman Empire. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. FX Wed. 10 a.m. FX Thur. 8 a.m.

Dracula, Prince of Darkness (1966) ★★ Christopher Lee, Barbara Shelley. Four tourists dine and spend the night at Dracula’s castle; two escape and warn a monk. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3:45 a.m.

Dream House (2011) ★ Daniel Craig, Naomi Watts. A publisher and his wife discover that their beautiful new home was once the scene of the gruesome murders of a woman and her children. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Wed. 7:26 p.m. Encore Thur. 3:48 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2 a.m.

Dressed to Kill (1946) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson seek three music boxes which conceal Bank of England money plates. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. Encore Thur. 2:34 a.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 2:30 a.m.

Drumline (2002) ★★★ Nick Cannon, Zoe Saldana. A young man from Harlem joins a Southern university’s marching band but antagonizes the musical director and its leader. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. VH1 Fri. 2:10 p.m. VH1 Fri. 8 p.m.

Duck Soup (1933) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Spies intervene when Freedonia’s prime minister declares war on nearby Sylvania. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Dumb & Dumber (1994) ★★★ Jim Carrey, Jeff Daniels. An inept dog groomer and a limousine driver chase the latter’s dream girl cross country. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. TRU Tues. 8 p.m.

E

Earthquake (1974) ★★ Charlton Heston, Ava Gardner. An architect tries to rescue his estranged wife and find his mistress after an earthquake hits Los Angeles. (PG) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:30 a.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sun. 1:10 a.m.

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Fri. 7:30 p.m. Syfy Sat. 4 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 10 p.m.

Eight Legged Freaks (2002) ★★ David Arquette, Kari Wuhrer. Toxic waste produces a horde of giant spiders that terrorizes residents in a small Arizona town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Tues. 1 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:30 a.m.

Elizabethtown (2005) ★★ Orlando Bloom, Kirsten Dunst. In Kentucky to bury his father, a troubled man gets his life on track with the help of a free-spirited flight attendant. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 5:55 p.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 a.m.

Enchanted Christmas (2017) Alexa PenaVega, Carlos PenaVega. Interior designer Laura is sent to her hometown of Sante Fe, N.M., to remodel a landmark hotel in time for a Christmas Eve benefit dance performance. As Laura dives into the renovations, she discovers that a former love is the star of the benefit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

Entertaining Christmas (2018) Jodie Sweetin, Jane Moffat. The daughter of a lifestyle mogul is poised to become the new face of the brand. The only trouble is, she can’t cook, sew, or do any of the other things for which her mother is known. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 a.m. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Sun. 8 p.m. Audience Sun. 11 p.m. Audience Tues. 8 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Showtime Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:30 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Mon. 2:25 p.m.

Everly (2014) ★ Salma Hayek, Hiroyuki Watanabe. Fighting back after four years as a yakuza sex-slave, a woman matches wits and weaponry with a legion of killers who are out to collect the bounty on the heads of her and her family. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 11:31 a.m.

Every Day Is Christmas (2018) Toni Braxton, Jennifer Juniper-Angeli. A self-proclaimed workaholic embraces the Christmas spirit when her past, present and future collide, forcing her to risk the one thing money can’t buy: her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Everybody’s Fine (2009) ★★ Robert De Niro, Drew Barrymore. A widower sets out on a road trip to reconnect with each of his adult children, then he finds that their lives are far from perfect. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 7:40 a.m.

Evita (1996) ★★★ Madonna, Antonio Banderas. President Juan Peron’s wife achieves cult-figure status in Argentina before dying of cancer in 1952 at age 33. (PG) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:40 a.m.

The Exorcism of Emily Rose (2005) ★★ Laura Linney, Tom Wilkinson. An agnostic lawyer defends a Roman Catholic priest accused of negligent homicide during the exorcism of a college student. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Mon. 10:45 p.m.

The Exorcism of Molly Hartley (2015) Sarah Lind, Devon Sawa. An unfrocked priest seeks redemption by performing an exorcism on a young woman. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Mon. 11:01 a.m.

The Exorcist (1973) ★★★★ Ellen Burstyn, Linda Blair. An actress calls upon Jesuit priests to try to end the demonic possession of her 12-year-old daughter. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Exorcist: The Beginning (2004) ★ Stellan Skarsgard, James D’Arcy. While visiting an excavation site in Kenya, a former priest sees signs of demonic possession. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:05 a.m.

The Express (2008) ★★ Dennis Quaid, Rob Brown. Under the guidance of Syracuse University football coach Ben Schwartzwalder, Ernie Davis overcomes poverty and prejudice to become the first black man to win the Heisman Trophy. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sat. 7:35 a.m.

F

A Face in the Crowd (1957) ★★★ Andy Griffith, Patricia Neal. A TV woman turns Arkansas bum Lonesome Rhodes into a homespun media hero rotten with power. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sat. 2:45 p.m.

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

Fahrenheit 451 (2018) Michael B. Jordan, Michael Shannon. In a future society where books are banned and burned, a fireman begins to read in secret and discovers an underground rebellion committed to protecting literature. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. HBO Thur. 11 a.m.

The Fall Guy (1955) Narrated by Pete Smith. Pete Smith pays tribute to stunt man, actor and director Dave O’Brien. (NR) TCM Fri. 8:45 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 a.m.

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald (2018) ★★ Eddie Redmayne, Katherine Waterston. Magizoologist Newt Scamander joins forces with young Albus Dumbledore to prevent the devious Gellert Grindelwald from raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. HBO Fri. 5:40 p.m.

Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007) ★★ Ioan Gruffudd, Jessica Alba. Reed, Susan, Johnny and Ben face an intergalactic messenger who has arrived to prepare Earth for destruction. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. USA Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009) ★★★ Voices of George Clooney, Meryl Streep. Animated. After three nefarious farmers declare war on them, a sly fox rallies his animal neighbors to fight back. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Wed. 1:30 p.m. Audience Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Fargo (1996) ★★★ Frances McDormand, Steve Buscemi. A pregnant police chief probes the murderous events that evolved from a desperate car salesman’s kidnapping scheme. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 7:03 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. Noon Showtime Wed. 2:45 a.m.

Fat Albert (2004) ★★ Kenan Thompson, Kyla Pratt. Live action/animated. A lonely teen’s tears create a portal through which the 1970s cartoon character and his pals emerge into flesh-and-blood reality. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Fri. 4:32 p.m.

Father Figures (2017) ★ Ed Helms, Owen Wilson. Brothers Kyle and Peter Reynolds are shocked to discover that the father they never knew is still alive. As the siblings set out on an epic quest to find him, they start to learn more about their eccentric mom’s past than they ever wanted to know. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:10 a.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Wed. 6 p.m.

El federal de caminos (1975) Álvaro Zermeño, Rosenda Bernal. Javier Peña, hermano de un policía asesinado, toma su lugar para investigar y hacer frente a una poderosa organización de narcotraficantes y contrabandistas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Alan Ruck. A cool teen plays hooky in Chicago with his girlfriend, his buddy and the classic Ferrari of his buddy’s father. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. CMT Tues. 9:30 p.m. CMT Wed. Noon CMT Wed. 8:30 p.m.

Fifty Shades Darker (2017) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Shadowy figures from Christian Grey’s past threaten to destroy his rekindled romance with Anastasia Steele. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Bravo Sat. 6:16 p.m. Bravo Sat. 8:52 p.m.

Fifty Shades Freed (2018) ★ Dakota Johnson, Jamie Dornan. Believing they’ve left behind the shadowy figures from the past, Christian Grey and his new wife, Anastasia, fully embrace their inextricable connection -- until sinister events start to jeopardize their happy ending before it even begins. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:20 a.m.

Fighting With My Family (2019) ★★★ Florence Pugh, Lena Headey. Born into a tight-knit wrestling family, Paige gets a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to try out for the WWE. Her journey pushes her to prove to the world that what makes her different is the very thing that can make her a star. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 7:10 a.m.

The Final Cut (2004) ★★ Robin Williams, Mira Sorvino. A man who assembles films from people’s memory chips finds a connection to his own darkest secret in the footage from a dead executive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Audience Mon. 2 p.m.

Final Destination (2000) ★★ Devon Sawa, Ali Larter. Teens meet with horrible ends after a classmate’s precognitive vision leads to their ejection from a doomed airliner. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 3:45 p.m.

Final Destination 5 (2011) ★★ Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell. When a man’s premonition saves them from a fatal bridge collapse, several unfortunate souls learn that Death will not be cheated. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Mon. Noon

Final Destination 3 (2006) ★★ Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Ryan Merriman. A high-school senior and her friends must deal with repercussions of cheating death when they survive a terrible roller-coaster accident. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Mon. 4 a.m.

Final Destination 2 (2003) ★★ Ali Larter, A.J. Cook. Death returns to claim the lives of those who did not die in a horrible highway calamity as they were meant to do. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. IFC Mon. 2 a.m.

The Final Destination (2009) ★ Bobby Campo, Shantel VanSanten. A horrifying premonition saves a young man and his friends from death during a racetrack accident, but terrible fates await them nonetheless. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sun. 10 p.m.

Find the Blackmailer (1943) ★★ Jerome Cowan, Faye Emerson. A mayoral candidate hires a private eye to head off a scandal. (NR) 55 mins. TCM Sat. 5:28 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 2:30 a.m.

Finding Dory (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ellen DeGeneres, Albert Brooks. Animated. With help from Nemo and Marlin, Dory the forgetful fish embarks on an epic adventure to find her mother and father. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Freeform Sat. 4:15 p.m.

Finding Nemo (2003) ★★★★ Voices of Albert Brooks, Ellen DeGeneres. Animated. A clown fish embarks on a journey to find his son after losing him in the Great Barrier Reef. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sat. 1:45 p.m.

Finding Santa (2017) Jodie Sweetin, Eric Winter. Jessica is thrilled to be taking over the running of her New England town’s Christmas parade. But when the man playing St. Nick falls ill she needs to scramble to find a replacement, even if the replacement is unwilling. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m.

Firestarter (1984) ★★ David Keith, Drew Barrymore. Quasifederal agents hunt a man,who can bend minds, and his daughter,who can start fires by staring. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Encore Mon. 9:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 9 p.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:45 p.m.

First Man (2018) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Claire Foy. Engineer Neil Armstrong spends years in training after joining NASA in the 1960s. On July 16, 1969, the nation and world watch in wonder as Armstrong and fellow astronauts Buzz Aldrin and Michael Collins embark on a historic mission to the moon. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Fri. 8:15 a.m.

The First Wives Club (1996) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, Bette Midler. Three 50-ish college friends plot revenge after their husbands dump them for younger women. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. LOGO Wed. 12:30 p.m. LOGO Thur. 1:30 a.m. Ovation Sat. 10:30 p.m.

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) ★★★ John Cleese, Jamie Lee Curtis. An American flirts with a crook, a barrister and a mercenary to find diamonds in London. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 2:35 p.m.

Five (2011) ★★★ Patricia Clarkson, Rosario Dawson. Jennifer Aniston, Alicia Keys, Demi Moore, Patty Jenkins and Penelope Spheeris direct five short films that explore the impact of breast cancer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m.

Flashdance (1983) ★★ Jennifer Beals, Michael Nouri. A Pittsburgh welder dances nights in a bar, dates her boss and dreams of going to ballet school. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Thur. 4:30 a.m.

Flatliners (2017) ★ Ellen Page, Diego Luna. Five medical students trigger near-death experiences to gain insight into the mystery of what lies beyond the confines of life. As their experiments become more perilous, each must face the paranormal consequences of journeying to the other side. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FXX Wed. Noon

Flatliners (1990) ★★★ Kiefer Sutherland, Julia Roberts. Medical students play with death by stopping one another’s vital signs for minutes, then zapping the subject back to consciousness. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Fly Away Home (1996) ★★★ Jeff Daniels, Anna Paquin. A Canadian sculptor builds an ultralight plane so his teen daughter can lead geese south. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 8:05 a.m.

The Fly (1986) ★★★ Jeff Goldblum, Geena Davis. David Cronenberg’s remake of the 1958 classic about a botched experiment that transmutes a man into a monstrous insect. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Fri. 1 a.m.

Fog Over Frisco (1934) ★★ Bette Davis, Donald Woods. A pampered socialite pays the price for hanging out with gangsters in a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 3:30 p.m.

The Fog (2005) ★★ Tom Welling, Maggie Grace. Residents of a seaside community fall prey to malevolent entities hidden within the thick mist around their homes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Mon. 2:15 p.m.

Force of Evil (1948) ★★★ John Garfield, Beatrice Pearson. A mob-linked Wall Street lawyer tips off his bookie brother to a numbers-racket fix. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Forces of Nature (1999) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Ben Affleck. A bridegroom hurries by plane to his wedding, but he and his seatmate must find other modes of travel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Fri. 9 a.m.

Forgetting Sarah Marshall (2008) ★★★ Jason Segel, Kristen Bell. In Hawaii struggling to get over a bad breakup, a musician encounters his former lover and her new boyfriend. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. A Sun. 1 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Paramount Sun. 11:30 a.m. Paramount Sun. 9 p.m.

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. MTV Fri. 1 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Four Weddings and a Funeral (1994) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Andie MacDowell. An English charmer and a lusty American make love over a course of surprising events. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Mon. 11 a.m. TMC Wed. 10:30 a.m. TMC Thur. 4:15 a.m.

1408 (2007) ★★★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A writer who specializes in debunking supernatural phenomena experiences true terror when he spends a night in a reputedly haunted room of a hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Thur. 6 a.m. Syfy Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Frailty (2002) ★★★ Bill Paxton, Matthew McConaughey. A boy tries to protect his brother after their seemingly normal father goes on a killing spree. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Wed. 5:40 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:44 p.m.

Frances Ha (2012) ★★★ Greta Gerwig, Mickey Sumner. Frances goes from apartment to apartment in Brooklyn as she looks for a job and a stable partner. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Mon. 7:35 a.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m.

Freaks (1932) ★★★ Wallace Ford, Olga Baclanova. Sideshow performers punish acrobat Cleopatra for humiliating their friend, tiny Hans. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Thur. 3:45 a.m.

Freddy vs. Jason (2003) ★★ Robert Englund, Ken Kirzinger. Teens are caught in the middle of a battle between the razor-clawed Freddy and the masked killer Jason. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 5:23 a.m. Encore Tues. 2:48 p.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

Freddy’s Dead: The Final Nightmare (1991) ★ Robert Englund, Lisa Zane. Elm Street’s Freddy Krueger terrorizes his therapist daughter who tries to destroy him once and for all. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 a.m.

Free State of Jones (2016) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Gugu Mbatha-Raw. In Jones County, Miss., Newt Knight joins forces with other farmers and a group of runaway slaves to lead a violent rebellion against the Confederacy. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. FXX Mon. Noon FXX Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Friday the 13th (1980) ★★ Betsy Palmer, Adrienne King. The reopening of Camp Crystal Lake spells murder and mayhem for a group of sexually promiscuous counselors. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 9:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Friday the 13th (2009) ★ Jared Padalecki, Danielle Panabaker. While searching for his missing sister, a young man and a group of student revelers encounter a hockey-masked killer and his razor-sharp machete at the ruins of Camp Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Sun. 7:30 a.m. AMC Mon. 5 p.m.

Friday the 13th - Part III (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. AMC Mon. 11 p.m.

Friday the 13th -- A New Beginning (1985) ★ John Shepard, Melanie Kinnaman. Teens flee and use a chain saw against someone wearing slasher Jason’s hockey mask. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 3 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part 3 (1982) ★ Dana Kimmell, Paul Kratka. New teens learn of Camp Crystal Lake’s grisly heritage. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 1:45 p.m.

Friday the 13th Part VII -- The New Blood (1988) ★ Lar Park Lincoln, Terry Kiser. A psychic teen’s psychiatrist sends her and her mother to Crystal Lake, home of hockey-masked Jason. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AMC Mon. 11 a.m.

Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan (1989) ★ Jensen Daggett, Scott Reeves. Hockey-masked slasher Jason follows a Crystal Lake teen and her friends on a cruise to New York. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Mon. 1 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part 2 (1981) ★ Amy Steel, John Furey. Mrs. Voorhees’ son Jason is waiting when another load of teens tries to make a buck at Camp Crystal. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 11:45 a.m. AMC Mon. 9 p.m.

Friday the 13th, Part VI: Jason Lives (1986) ★ Thom Mathews, Jennifer Cooke. Teenage Tommy meets masked-killer Jason, brought back by a lightning bolt at the lake. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Mon. 9 a.m.

Friday the 13th: The Final Chapter (1984) ★ Kimberly Beck, Peter Barton. Hockey-masked Jason goes after another batch of teens at Crystal Lake. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 1 a.m.

Fright Night (1985) ★★★ Chris Sarandon, William Ragsdale. The host of a late-night TV horror show believes a teen’s next-door neighbor is a vampire. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Tues. 10:30 a.m. IFC Wed. 7 a.m.

Fright Night 2: New Blood (2013) Will Payne, Jaime Murray. In Romania, Charley Brewster enlists the aid of Peter Vincent to put a stake in the plans of a sultry vampire who wants the blood of Charley’s ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Wed. 10:13 a.m.

From Beyond the Grave (1973) ★★ Peter Cushing, Margaret Leighton. The sinister owner of a London antiques shop leads customers into four tales of terror. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Thur. 10 a.m.

El Fuego de Mi Ahijada (1979) Víctor Junco, Armando Silvestre. Un padrino recibe a su ahijada en el hotel que administra. Poco a poco se enamora de ella. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Funhouse (1981) ★★★ Elizabeth Berridge, Cooper Huckabee. Naughty teens are locked in a carnival fun house with a man in a Frankenstein mask. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 12:34 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:34 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Fri. 6:35 p.m.

G

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Gallowwalkers (2012) Wesley Snipes, Kevin Howarth. Aman is cursed in the womb, and as an adult, anyone he kills rises as the walking dead. Being relentlessly pursued, the gunfighter enlists the aid of a young warrior to confront the zombies. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:40 p.m.

Gangster Land (2017) Sean Faris, Milo Gibson. Al Capone recruits ``Machine Gun’’ Jack McGurn to help protect his criminal empire in 1920s Chicago. McGurn soon rises through the ranks of the Italian mob, igniting the most brutal gang war the country has ever seen. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Fri. 12:15 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Gay Falcon (1941) ★★ George Sanders, Wendy Barrie. The first in the ``Falcon’’ series finds the amateur detective and ladies’ man on the trail of jewel thieves. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 1 p.m.

Los gemelos alborotados (1982) Antonio Aguilar, Ernesto Gómez Cruz. Un hermano gemelo que fue perdido desde niño reaparece y causa gran confusión en el pueblo. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

George A. Romero’s Land of the Dead (2005) ★★ Simon Baker, John Leguizamo. A mercenary leader squares off with a rebellious comrade, while flesh-eating zombies threaten their fortified city. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Get a Job (2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Get Him to the Greek (2010) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Russell Brand. A record-company employee has just a few days to get a boozy British rock star to Hollywood for a big comeback concert. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Wed. 6:17 a.m.

Get Out (2017) ★★★ Daniel Kaluuya, Allison Williams. A young photographer uncovers a dark secret when he meets his girlfriend’s seemingly friendly parents for the first time at their posh estate. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Thur. 7:30 p.m. FX Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Getaway (2013) ★ Ethan Hawke, Selena Gomez. To save his kidnapped wife, a former race-car driver must follow the instructions of a man who is watching his every move through a hidden camera. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. HBO Tues. 2:30 p.m.

Ghost Light (2018) Cary Elwes, Shannyn Sossamon. A disgruntled summer stock performer disregards the superstition surrounding Shakespeare’s ``MacBeth,’' unleashing a curse upon his company. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Wed. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Thur. 6:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 3:15 p.m.

Ghost Ship (2002) ★ Julianna Margulies, Ron Eldard. Members of a salvage crew and a pilot board a haunted vessel found floating in the Bering Sea. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m.

Ghost Town (2008) ★★★ Ricky Gervais, Téa Leoni. A man who sees spirits finally agrees to a persistent request by one of them to sabotage the impending marriage of his widow. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Ghostbusters (2016) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Kristen Wiig. Armed with proton packs and plenty of attitude, four women prepare for an epic battle as mischievous ghosts start to wreak havoc in New York. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FX Tues. 4 p.m. FX Wed. Noon

Ghosts of Mars (2001) ★ Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge. An intergalactic cop and her team join forces with a dangerous criminal to battle supernatural warriors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Thur. 10:20 a.m.

Giant Little Ones (2018) Josh Wiggins, Darren Mann. Franky and Ballas are athletic, popular and living the perfect high school life until the night of Franky’s 17th birthday party when an incident changes their lives forever. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Wed. 6:46 a.m.

A Gift to Remember (2017) Peter Porte, Ali Liebert. A hopeless romantic, Darcy, insists on being swept off her feet. One day, while bicycling to work, Darcy crashes into a sharply dressed man walking his dog. He falls into a coma; she takes the dog home, waiting to reunite him with his owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Wed. 2 a.m.

Girl vs. Monster (2012) ★★ Olivia Holt, Brendan Meyer. With help from her friends, a savvy teen must battle an immortal monster and her army. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Tues. 9 p.m. Disney XD Thur. 10 p.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Mon. 5:45 p.m. HBO Wed. 10:50 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:25 p.m.

Glory Road (2006) ★★★ Josh Lucas, Derek Luke. Coach Don Haskins leads the first all-black basketball team to NCAA victory during the 1966 season. (PG) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Thur. 12:35 p.m.

Gnomeo & Juliet (2011) ★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Emily Blunt. Animated. Love-struck garden gnomes become part of a feud between rival neighbors in Stratford-Upon-Avon, Shakespeare’s birthplace. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Encore Fri. 7:38 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

Godzilla (1998) ★★ Matthew Broderick, Jean Reno. Nuclear testing in the South Pacific produces a giant mutated lizard that wreaks havoc upon New York City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Showtime Wed. 10 a.m. Showtime Wed. 9 p.m. Showtime Thur. 4:15 a.m.

Goke, Body Snatcher From Hell (1968) Teruo Yoshida, Tomomi Satô. Survivors of a plane crash contend with a bloblike alien that turns them into bloodthirsty predators. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Gone Girl (2014) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rosamund Pike. A man reports that his wife has gone missing on their fifth wedding anniversary, but his public portrait of their blissful union begins to crumble under police pressure and a growing media frenzy. (R) 2 hrs. 29 mins. FXX Mon. 3 p.m. FXX Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Gone in Sixty Seconds (2000) ★ Nicolas Cage, Angelina Jolie. A former thief must agree to steal 50 cars in one night to save his brother from being killed by a vehicle smuggler. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 3 p.m. TBS Sat. 11 a.m. TBS Sat. Noon

The Good Guy (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Scott Porter. Romantic complications arise when an urban conservationist meets the sensitive and handsome colleague of her Wall Street lover. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. 11 p.m.

The Good Son (1993) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Elijah Wood. An evil child terrorizes a visiting cousin who turns for help, but no one believes him. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:30 p.m.

A Good Woman (2004) ★★ Helen Hunt, Scarlett Johansson. A 1930s society vamp leaves New York behind for Italy, where she worms her way into the lives of vacationing newlyweds. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. HBO Thur. 12:50 p.m.

GoodFellas (1990) ★★★★ Robert De Niro, Ray Liotta. In the 1950s an Irish-Italian hoodlum joins the New York Mafia, but his mob career is not what he expected. (R) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m.

Goofy Movies Number Six (1934) Pete Smith. Comedic narration over silent film footage involving dangerous car stunts. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:09 a.m.

The Goonies (1985) ★★★ Sean Astin, Josh Brolin. Coastal Oregon kids follow the treasure map of pirate One-Eyed Willie past his deadly traps to gold. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 1 a.m.

Goosebumps (2015) ★★★ Jack Black, Dylan Minnette. Author R.L. Stine, his young daughter and their new neighbor must save the day when the monsters from the ``Goosebumps’’ books magically come to life. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. Disney Sun. 7 p.m. Disney Mon. 5:15 p.m.

Gosford Park (2001) ★★★ Eileen Atkins, Bob Balaban. Domestic servants and their aristocratic masters are equally suspect in the wake of a murder at a lavish British estate. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. TMC Mon. 1 p.m.

El Gran Relajo Mexicano (1988) Raúl Ramírez, Marcela Daviland. Eliminar la corrupción no es tarea fácil ya que sus conexiones está presentes en todos los niveles sociales. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Grave Halloween (2013) Kaitlyn Leeb, Cassi Thomson. Studying in Japan, Maiko, an American college student, risks her life to save the spirit of her dead mother. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Graveyard Shift (1990) ★ David Andrews, Kelly Wolf. The owner of an ancient mill hires a drifter to rid the basement of rats. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sun. 7 a.m. BBC America Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Grease (1978) ★★★ John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John. Nice Sandy and greaser Danny try to be like each other in their 1950s high school. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. CMT Mon. 9:30 p.m. CMT Tues. 7 p.m.

The Great Outdoors (1988) ★★ Dan Aykroyd, John Candy. A Chicago man and his family go camping with his obnoxious brother-in-law and his family. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Sat. 3:37 p.m.

The Great Race (1965) ★★★ Tony Curtis, Jack Lemmon. The Great Leslie and sinister professor Fate enter their wacky cars in a 1908 race from New York to Paris. (NR) 2 hrs. 30 mins. TCM Mon. 5:15 a.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Sat. 9:48 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Tues. 11:30 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Tues. 11 a.m.

Greta (2018) ★★ Isabelle Huppert, Chloë Grace Moretz. Frances strikes up a seemingly harmless friendship with Greta, a lonely and kindly widow who enjoys her company. But when Greta’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and obsessive, Frances does whatever it takes to end the toxic relationship. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 4:05 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:20 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. E Wed. 8 p.m. E Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (2014) Voice of Aubrey Plaza, Megan Charpentier. A curmudgeonly kitty helps a little girl find the spirit and charm of Christmas, in a holiday adventure. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) ★★★ Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldana. A space adventurer becomes the quarry of bounty hunters after he steals an orb coveted by a treacherous villain, but after he discovers the orb’s true power, he must find a way to unite four ragtag rivals to save the universe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Mon. 6:45 p.m. FX Mon. 9:19 p.m.

Gulliver’s Travels (2010) ★ Jack Black, Jason Segel. While a man is on assignment in the Bermuda Triangle, a vortex transports him to Lilliput, a magic land of little people. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. HBO Tues. 7:50 a.m. HBO Tues. 1 p.m.

H

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Tues. 9 a.m. AMC Tues. 5 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 1 p.m.

Halloween (2018) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Judy Greer. It’s been 40 years since Laurie Strode survived a vicious attack from crazed killer Michael Myers on Halloween night. She now faces a terrifying showdown when the masked madman returns to Haddonfield, Ill. -- but this time, Laurie’s ready for him. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Thur. 8 p.m.

Halloween (2007) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Scout Taylor-Compton. A psychiatrist follows an escaped psychopath’s blood-soaked trail back to his hometown. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. AMC Tues. 9 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:30 p.m. IFC Sat. 5 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Wed. 9 a.m. AMC Thur. 4 a.m. AMC Thur. 1 p.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 11 a.m. AMC Wed. 4 a.m. AMC Thur. 2 a.m. AMC Thur. 11 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998) ★★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Adam Arkin. In hiding for two decades, a traumatized woman learns her murderous brother has returned for her. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. AMC Tues. 7 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. Noon AMC Thur. 9 p.m. IFC Sat. 3 p.m. IFC Sun. 5 a.m.

Halloween II (2009) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Tyler Mane. Evil comes home to roost, as unstoppable killer Michael Myers returns to Haddonfield to restore his family, together with his ghostly matriarch. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. AMC Wed. 1:30 a.m. AMC Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Thur. 11 p.m. IFC Sat. 7:30 p.m.

Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995) ★ Donald Pleasence, Mitchell Ryan. An ancient Celtic ritual drives Dr. Loomis’ patient to sacrifice an entire family in Haddonfield, Ill. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Tues. 3 p.m. AMC Wed. 11 a.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002) ★ Jamie Lee Curtis, Brad Loree. Internet users watch six collegians as they spend the night in Michael Myers’ childhood home. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Tues. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 5 p.m. AMC Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Halloweentown (1998) ★★ Debbie Reynolds, Judith Hoag. After learning she is a witch, a girl helps save a town full of other supernatural creatures. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 2 p.m. Disney Thur. 8:20 p.m.

Halloweentown High (2004) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown. Two witches protect a group of students from the legendary Knights of the Iron Dagger. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Thur. 5:05 p.m.

Halloweentown II: Kalabar’s Revenge (2001) ★★★ Debbie Reynolds, Kimberly J. Brown. Two witches try to stop a villain who wants to permanently transform trick-or-treaters into their costume characters. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. Disney Thur. 3:35 p.m.

Hancock (2008) ★★ Will Smith, Charlize Theron. Un superhéroe bastante impopular protege a los ciudadanos de Los Ángeles, pero provoca grandes daños colaterales después de cada acto heroico que realiza. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 3:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m. UNIMAS Sun. Noon

Hang ‘Em High (1968) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Inger Stevens. An innocent rancher is saved from the noose and deputized to hunt down the men who tried to hang him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Sun. Noon

The Happening (2008) ★ Mark Wahlberg, Zooey Deschanel. A high-school science teacher and his wife flee to the farmlands of Pennsylvania in an attempt to escape an invisible killer that threatens all of humanity. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 10:01 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:27 p.m.

Happy Death Day (2017) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman dies at the hands of a masked killer, only to wake up in the same strange bed from early that morning. Now, the frightened young woman must relive the same day over and over until she figures out who murdered her. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

Happy Death Day 2U (2019) ★★ Jessica Rothe, Israel Broussard. College student Tree Gelbman becomes the target of a masked killer when she wakes up in an alternate reality. When the psychopath starts to go after her inner circle, Tree soon realizes that she must die over and over again to save her friends. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Wed. 2:35 p.m.

Happy-Go-Nutty (1944) Wally Maher, Voice of Dick Nelson. Animated. The screwy squirrel escapes from Moron Manor and a watchdog chases him. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Hardcore Henry (2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Sun. 2 a.m.

Harlan County, U.S.A. (1976) ★★★ Filmmaker Barbara Kopple documents Kentucky coal miners facing brutal opposition during a 1973 strike. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. Harry, Ron and Hermione leave Hogwarts behind on a mission to destroy the Horcruxes, the secrets to Voldemort’s power and immortality. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. Syfy Sun. 6:05 p.m. Syfy Mon. 3 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. As his showdown with Lord Voldemort nears, Harry may have to make the ultimate sacrifice. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:10 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:05 p.m.

Hasta el viento tiene miedo (1968) Marga López, Maricruz Olivier. La decisión de un alma en pena de posesionar a una estudiante aterroriza a un internado de señoritas. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Haunted High (2012) ★★ Danny Trejo, Charisma Carpenter. Trapped high-school students fight for their lives when spirits possess their principal and teachers. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m.

The Haunted Mansion (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Terence Stamp. A real estate agent and his family encounter ghosts in an old New Orleans house on a remote bayou. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Freeform Mon. 11:30 a.m. Freeform Tues. 7:30 a.m.

The Haunted Palace (1963) ★★ Vincent Price, Debra Paget. A man and wife claim the mansion of his great-great-grandfather, a warlock burned alive in 1765. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 11 p.m.

The Haunting (1999) ★ Liam Neeson, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A parapsychologist and three others stay in a house reputed to be the site of many awful tragedies. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Having a Wild Weekend (1965) ★★ The Dave Clark Five, Barbara Ferris. British TV stuntmen hit the road with a bored actress, whose manager reports her kidnapped. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Fri. 7 a.m.

Head Full of Honey (2018) ★ Nick Nolte, Matt Dillon. A widower grows increasingly frustrated as Alzheimer’s disease starts to claim the memories of his loved ones. He soon embarks on a remarkable journey as his young granddaughter takes him to Venice, Italy -- the city where he met his beloved wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. HBO Sat. 5:45 p.m. HBO Sun. 1 a.m.

Head Over Heels (2001) ★ Monica Potter, Freddie Prinze Jr. A New Yorker living with four models falls for a neighbor who may be a murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Thur. 7:08 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 a.m.

The Heat (2013) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Melissa McCarthy. An arrogant, methodical FBI agent must join forces with a foul-mouthed, erratic Boston detective to bring down a ruthless drug lord. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Heaven Sent (2016) Christian Kane, Marley Shelton. An 8-year-old runaway angel takes it upon herself to rekindle the love between a couple who are on the verge of a divorce. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Hedwig and the Angry Inch (2001) ★★ John Cameron Mitchell, Michael Pitt. A transsexual rock singer sues her successful protege for plagiarism. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 2:55 a.m.

Held Up (2000) ★ Jamie Foxx, Nia Long. Yuppie Alex stops for gas at a remote convenience store, gets dumped by his fiancee and becomes a hostage during a robbery. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Thur. 5:37 a.m.

Hell Fest (2018) ★★ Amy Forsyth, Reign Edwards. A serial killer in costume murders visitors at a Halloween theme park, unbeknownst to bystanders who think it’s part of the fun. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Showtime Thur. Noon Showtime Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Hello Again (1987) ★ Shelley Long, Corbin Bernsen. A plastic surgeon’s wife chokes to death; a year later her occultist sister brings her back. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:55 a.m.

Help for the Holidays (2012) Summer Glau, Eva La Rue. Santa’s elf leaves the North Pole to help a family during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

Hercules (1997) ★★★ Voices of Tate Donovan, Josh Keaton. Animated. The half-mortal strongman must become a hero to rejoin the gods on Mount Olympus. Charlton Heston narrates. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sat. 9 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Fri. 3 p.m. FXX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

High Fidelity (2000) ★★★ John Cusack, Iben Hjejle. A store owner, who sells only vinyl records, has a midlife crisis, assesses his life and tries to win back an ex-girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Ovation Sun. 9:30 a.m. Ovation Mon. 1:30 p.m.

High Society (1955) ★ Leo Gorcey, Huntz Hall. A crook attempts to steal his nephew’s inheritance by passing one of the Bowery Boys off as the fortune’s rightful heir. (NR) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Sat. 7:08 a.m.

El Hijo del Diablo (1966) Joaquín Cordero, Jorge Russek. Un cacique quiere las tierras de unos campesinos y los extorsiona, hasta que llega un enmascarado a defenderlos. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s ``The Front Page.’' (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sun. 1:15 a.m.

The Hitcher (2007) ★ Sean Bean, Sophia Bush. Two traveling students pick up a hitchhiker, unaware that he is a serial killer who intends to pin his crimes on them. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Thur. 12:49 p.m.

Hocus Pocus (1993) ★★ Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker. Halloween trick-or-treaters come face to face with three witch sisters from the past in Salem, Mass. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:05 a.m. Freeform Sun. 9:10 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:50 p.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Thur. 2:35 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Thur. 6:45 p.m. Freeform Thur. 8:50 p.m.

A Holiday Engagement (2011) Jordan Bridges, Bonnie Somerville. A woman hires a man to pose as her fiance when she returns home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 a.m.

Holiday High School Reunion (2012) Rachel Boston, Marilu Henner. Returning home for Christmas, a woman develops an unexpected attraction to her best friend from school. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Holiday Spin (2012) Ralph Macchio, Garrett Clayton. The owner of a failing dance studio pins his hopes for survival on winning an annual contest. Meanwhile, his estranged son takes an interest in a dance prodigy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

Hollow Man (2000) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Elisabeth Shue. A scientist becomes mentally unstable after he learns the invisibility serum he tested on himself cannot be reversed. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 11:35 a.m.

Hollywood Without Makeup (1965) ★★ A compilation of home movies that captures some of Hollywood’s celebrities in candid, off-screen moments. (NR) 51 mins. TCM Mon. 2 a.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Fri. 5:24 a.m. Starz Fri. 11:48 a.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

Home for the Holidays (1995) ★★ Holly Hunter, Robert Downey Jr. Fights and reconciliations mark a single mom’s Thanksgiving with her dysfunctional Baltimore clan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Hook (1991) ★★★ Dustin Hoffman, Robin Williams. Aided by Tinker Bell, a corporate lawyer turns into Peter Pan to rescue his children from Captain Hook. (PG) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Ovation Mon. 6 p.m. Ovation Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Hooper (1978) ★★★ Burt Reynolds, Jan-Michael Vincent. An upstart pushes a veteran Hollywood stuntman, daring him to try a new stunt. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Hostel (2006) ★★ Jay Hernandez, Derek Richardson. Backpackers find that their decision to stay at a Slovakian hostel is a gruesome mistake. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11 p.m.

Hostel Part II (2007) ★★ Lauren German, Roger Bart. Three American women traveling abroad take a weekend excursion and become pawns in a grisly game designed to entertain privileged deviants. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 12:35 p.m.

Hot Fuzz (2007) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. A British constable feels certain foul play is afoot when a series of grisly accidents rocks his quiet village. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Starz Mon. 4:56 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:19 a.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. TMC Wed. 11:35 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania (2012) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. An unforeseen complication unfolds when Dracula invites the world’s most-infamous monsters to his lavish resort to celebrate his daughter’s 118th birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:05 p.m. Freeform Tues. 8:55 p.m. Freeform Wed. 6:45 p.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Disney Mon. 7 p.m. Disney Tues. 5:25 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 3:15 p.m.

House of D (2004) ★★ Anton Yelchin, Robin Williams. His son’s 13th birthday prompts an artist to revisit his own adolescence in New York’s Greenwich Village. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:03 a.m.

House of the Witch (2017) Emily Bader, Darren Mann. In search of a place to party, teenagers are trapped in an abandoned house on Halloween night and are terrorized by a witch who won’t be satisfied until they are all dead. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:02 a.m.

House of Usher (1960) ★★★ Vincent Price, Myrna Fahey. Insane aristocrat Roderick Usher, thinking his sister is dead, buries her alive. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. TCM Thur. 8 p.m.

House of Wax (2005) ★★ Elisha Cuthbert, Chad Michael Murray. Friends become stranded in a town where murderous twins entomb their victims in wax. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. KCOP Sun. 4 p.m.

House of Wax (1953) ★★ Vincent Price, Frank Lovejoy. A fire-scarred sculptor uses horrible methods to restore the marvelous wax creations his crippled hands cannot. (GP) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 3:15 p.m.

House on Haunted Hill (1959) ★★★ Vincent Price, Carol Ohmart. The owner of a haunted mansion offers a group of people reward money if they can survive a night at his scary estate. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. Ovation Tues. 1 a.m. TCM Thur. 8:15 a.m.

House Party 2 (1991) ★★ Christopher Reid, Christopher Martin. Rap buddies try for college and a promoter’s recording contract, one of which is not a good idea. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. BET Mon. 4:30 p.m. BET Tues. Noon

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Tues. 10 a.m.

The House (2017) ★ Will Ferrell, Amy Poehler. Desperate for money, a couple and their neighbor start an underground casino in their quiet suburban neighborhood. As the money rolls in and the good times fly, they soon learn that they may have bitten off more than they can chew. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TBS Sun. 1 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 10:30 p.m. TNT Sat. 12:15 p.m.

How to Make a Monster (1958) ★ Robert H. Harris, Paul Brinegar. A Hollywood makeup man sends his teenage werewolf and Frankenstein to kill studio moguls. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. AMC Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TMC Sun. 8:20 a.m. Starz Sat. 11:51 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:55 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. HBO Wed. 8:30 a.m.

The Hummingbird Project (2018) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Alexander Skarsgard. Two entrepreneurial cousins quit their Wall Street jobs and follow their dream of laying fiber optic cable from Kansas to New Jersey to gain a millisecond advantage on the stock market. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:05 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3 p.m.

The Hunchback of Notre Dame (1996) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hulce, Demi Moore. Animated. Disney’s musical version of the Victor Hugo classic centers on a disfigured man who rings the bells of Notre Dame Cathedral in 15th-century Paris. (G) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Fri. 4 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7 a.m.

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After their unprecedented victory in the 74th Hunger Games, Katniss Everdeen and Peeta Mellark embark on a Victors Tour. Katniss senses rebellion is stirring, but a cruel change in the upcoming 75th Hunger Games may change Panem forever. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 26 mins. AMC Fri. 9 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. After shattering the games forever, Katniss finds herself in District 13, fighting to save Peeta and a nation moved by her courage. (NR) 2 hrs. 18 mins. AMC Sat. 9 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 2 (2015) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Katniss faces mortal traps, deadly enemies and moral choices when she and her closest friends leave District 13 to assassinate President Snow and liberate the citizens of war-torn Panem. (NR) 2 hrs. 21 mins. AMC Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Hunger Games (2012) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. A resourceful teen takes her younger sister’s place in a brutal contest in which youths from each of 12 districts fight to the death on live television. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. AMC Fri. 6 p.m. AMC Sat. 3 p.m.

Hustle & Flow (2005) ★★★ Terrence Howard, Anthony Anderson. A pimp in Memphis, Tenn., sees rap music as the way to escape his dead-end existence and achieve something meaningful. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Sun. 9 a.m.

I Am Number Four (2011) ★★ Alex Pettyfer, Timothy Olyphant. One of nine living on Earth, an alien with extraordinary abilities poses as an ordinary teenager in the hope of evading those sent to kill him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:55 p.m. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sun. 2:05 p.m. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. TMC Fri. 8 p.m.

I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997) ★★ Jennifer Love Hewitt, Sarah Michelle Gellar. A killer stalks North Carolina teens who disposed of an auto accident’s live victim. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Syfy Thur. 4:30 p.m.

I Still See You (2018) Bella Thorne, Dermot Mulroney. Ghosts inhabit what’s left of the world after an apocalyptic event. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 a.m.

I Walked With a Zombie (1943) ★★★ James Ellison, Frances Dee. Nurse Betsey Connell is hired to care for Jessica, a woman who suffers from a bizarre condition. When she falls for Jessica’s husband, Betsey is drawn into the dark world of voodoo while trying to cure her. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 8:45 p.m.

I, Robot (2004) ★★ Will Smith, Bridget Moynahan. In 2035 a Chicago homicide detective tracks a sophisticated robot accused of murdering a visionary scientist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Sat. 1:50 p.m.

I.Q. (1994) ★★★ Tim Robbins, Meg Ryan. Albert Einstein plays matchmaker for his egghead niece and an unschooled auto mechanic. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Thur. 6:15 a.m.

I’m Gonna Git You Sucka (1988) ★★ Keenen Ivory Wayans, Bernie Casey. A veteran, his idol and other ghetto good guys battle a white mobster called Mr. Big. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:25 a.m.

I’m Still Alive (1940) ★★ Kent Taylor, Linda Hayes. A Hollywood stuntman refuses to quit, not even for his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Fri. 10:15 a.m.

Ice Age (2002) ★★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. A woolly mammoth, a saber-toothed tiger and a sloth find a human baby and try to reunite him with his tribe. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Nickelodeon Tues. 9 p.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs (2009) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, Denis Leary. Animated. Manny, Diego and the rest of the gang must rescue Sid from an underground world after Sid steals some dinosaur eggs. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 9 p.m.

The Ice Harvest (2005) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. A mob lawyer tries to keep his cool after he and his pornographer partner steal a small fortune from a powerful figure. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Ideal Home (2018) ★★ Paul Rudd, Steve Coogan. Paul and celebrity chef Erasmus live an extravagant, self-indulgent lifestyle. Their lives are soon turned upside down when the grandson they never knew existed crashes their fancy dinner party. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Mon. 7:40 a.m.

Imaginary Heroes (2004) ★★ Sigourney Weaver, Emile Hirsch. Members of a dysfunctional family react differently to the suicide of the eldest son. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8:35 a.m.

Imperium (2016) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Toni Collette. An idealistic FBI agent goes under cover to infiltrate a white supremacist group that’s plotting an act of terror. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Mon. 3:45 a.m.

In a World ... (2013) ★★★ Lake Bell, Fred Melamed. A vocal coach competes with her own father and his main rival for a prestigious gig doing the voice-over on a trailer for a big-budget movie. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

In Bruges (2008) ★★★ Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson. Two hit men have strange and life-changing experiences while hiding out in the medieval city. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 p.m.

In Her Skin (2009) ★★★ Guy Pearce, Miranda Otto. The parents of a missing girl launch a frantic search for their daughter, unaware that the child’s former baby sitter has murdered her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Tues. 1:20 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Showtime Fri. 3:20 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. BBC America Fri. 8 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FXX Wed. 2:30 p.m. FXX Wed. 5 p.m.

Instant Family (2018) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Rose Byrne. Hoping to start a family, Pete and Ellie turn to the foster care system to make their dream come true. The couple soon learn the joys and frustrations of parenthood when they decide to adopt three siblings, including a rebellious 15-year-old girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Fri. 10 p.m.

The Intern (2015) ★★ Robert De Niro, Anne Hathaway. Dissatisfied with retirement, a 70-year-old widower becomes an intern at an online fashion site and develops a special bond with his young boss. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

The Internship (2013) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Owen Wilson. Two old-school, unemployed salesmen finagle internships at Google, then must compete with younger, smarter candidates for prime positions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sun. 4:30 p.m.

The Interpreter (2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Starz Fri. 1:33 p.m. Starz Fri. 11:48 p.m.

Interview With the Vampire: The Vampire Chronicles (1994) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Brad Pitt. The immortal Louis tells of his life as a vampire recruited by Lestat in 1791 Louisiana. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. BBC America Wed. 10:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m.

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1978) ★★★ Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams. San Francisco health inspectors find alien pods are taking over people as they sleep. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Thur. 3 p.m.

Invincible (2006) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Greg Kinnear. At 30 years old, bartender Vince Papale sees his wildest dreams come true when he becomes a member of the Philadelphia Eagles football team. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Iron Man 2 (2010) ★★ Robert Downey Jr., Gwyneth Paltrow. With the world now aware that he is Iron Man, billionaire inventor Tony Stark must forge new alliances and confront a powerful new enemy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 1 p.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5:40 p.m.

Isn’t It Romantic (2019) ★★ Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth. Natalie is a New York architect who works hard at her job while remaining cynical about love. Her worst nightmare soon comes true when she suddenly discovers that she’s playing the leading lady in a real-life romantic comedy in an alternate universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Thur. 2:30 p.m.

It (2017) ★★★ Jaeden Lieberher, Jeremy Ray Taylor. Seven young outcasts are about to face their worst nightmare -- an ancient, shape-shifting evil that emerges every 27 years to prey on children. Banding together, the friends must overcome their personal fears to battle the murderous clown Pennywise. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. TNT Sun. 8 p.m. TNT Sun. 11 p.m. TBS Thur. 8 p.m.

It’s a Party (2018) Ego Nwodim, Carl Tart. When a successful Atlanta rap artist is late for his surprise birthday party, his friends who are waiting address their existential crises. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TMC Mon. 6:40 p.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. Noon

It’s Complicated (2009) ★★ Meryl Streep, Steve Martin. A restaurateur falls into an affair with her remarried ex-husband, while an architect that she hired to refurbish her kitchen falls in love with her. (R) 2 hrs. E Fri. 11 p.m.

Jason Bourne (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Tommy Lee Jones. Living off the grid for 10 years, former CIA operative Jason Bourne finds himself back in action battling a sinister network that utilizes terror and technology to maintain unchecked power. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. FX Fri. 12:30 p.m. FX Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Jason Goes to Hell: The Final Friday (1993) ★ Jon D. LeMay, Kari Keegan. Slasher Jason survives a SWAT team attack and returns to destroy all blood kin, who are his only mortal threat. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m.

Jason X (2002) ★ Lexa Doig, Lisa Ryder. The masked killer awakens in 2455 and stalks a professor and a group of students aboard a spacecraft. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 5 p.m. Syfy Wed. 11 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. AMC Sun. 7:45 a.m.

Jeepers Creepers (2001) ★★ Gina Philips, Justin Long. A cloaked figure terrorizes two siblings after they discover mutilated bodies in a country drainpipe. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:25 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 3 (2017) Jonathan Breck, Stan Shaw. A sergeant and his task force embark on a mission to destroy the Creeper on its last day of feeding. The Creeper soon fights back when they get close to discovering its mysterious and dark origins. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Syfy Wed. 9 p.m. Syfy Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Jeepers Creepers 2 (2003) ★★ Ray Wise, Jonathan Breck. A winged creature terrorizes basketball players, coaches and cheerleaders who have become stranded on a highway. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jerry Maguire (1996) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Cuba Gooding Jr. A Los Angeles sports agent finds love with a pretty accountant after an attack of conscience costs him his job and fiancee. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TMC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

Jessabelle (2014) ★★ Sarah Snook, Mark Webber. A young woman returns to her childhood home to recuperate from a car accident and encounters a long-tormented spirit that refuses to let her escape. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Jesus: The Lost Years (2007) Author Paul Perry examines provocative questions about the childhood of Jesus. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

Jigsaw (2017) ★ Tobin Bell, Matt Passmore. A mysterious madman rounds up a group of victims to play sadistic games of life and death. Police soon find evidence that link the crimes to Jigsaw, the infamous killer who died 10 years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. VH1 Fri. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 10:30 p.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 9 p.m.

Joy Ride (2001) ★★★ Steve Zahn, Paul Walker. A trucker terrorizes a collegian, his brother and a young woman after being the victim of a practical joke. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. 3 p.m.

Joy Ride 3: Roadkill (2014) Kirsten Prout, Dean Armstrong. Rusty Nail encounters street racers on a desolate stretch of road, and he tortures and teases them until the end of the road. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Syfy Wed. 11 a.m.

Joy Ride 2: Dead Ahead (2008) ★ Nicki Aycox, Laura Jordan. Young travelers become the target of a psycho after they unknowingly take his car. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Wed. 1 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m.

Juliet, Naked (2018) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Rose Byrne. Annie breaks up with her longtime boyfriend Duncan -- a teacher who’s obsessed with former 1990s rocker Tucker Crowe. She soon develops an unexpected bond with Tucker when he visits his pregnant daughter in London. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 8:25 a.m.

Jurassic Park (1993) ★★★ Sam Neill, Laura Dern. An entrepreneur invites scientists, a mathematics theorist and others to his jungle theme-park featuring dinosaurs regenerated from DNA. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. AMC Sun. 10:45 a.m. Paramount Fri. 8 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 a.m.

Jurassic Park III (2001) ★★ Sam Neill, William H. Macy. A paleontologist and a couple outrun cloned dinosaurs after their plane crashes on an island. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. AMC Sun. 4:47 p.m. Paramount Sat. 2 a.m.

Just Like Heaven (2005) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Mark Ruffalo. A San Francisco widower falls in love with a ghostly doctor while subletting her apartment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 10:55 a.m.

Just Married (2003) ★ Ashton Kutcher, Brittany Murphy. Two newlyweds deal with meddling friends, disapproving families and bad luck while honeymooning in Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Tues. 6:16 a.m.

Just Visiting (2001) ★ Jean Reno, Christina Applegate. Drinking a defective potion takes a French nobleman and his servant from the Middle Ages to 20th-century Chicago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:40 a.m.

K-9 (1989) ★★ James Belushi, Mel Harris. A police detective with a girlfriend gets stuck with a new partner, a German shepherd dog. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Sundance Sun. 11 a.m.

The Karate Kid Part II (1986) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi returns to Okinawa with his karate student and meets an old foe’s challenge to a duel. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Sundance Sun. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Wed. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

The Karate Kid Part III (1989) ★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. Mr. Miyagi and his student open a bonsai-tree shop, then fight thugs sent by a millionaire toxic-waste dumper. (PG) 1 hr. 51 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 a.m. AMC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Karate Kid (1984) ★★★ Ralph Macchio, Noriyuki ``Pat’’ Morita. A New Jersey teen moves to California, meets bullies and learns karate from a handyman, Mr. Miyagi. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sun. 8 p.m. Sundance Sun. 11 p.m. Sundance Wed. 3 a.m. Sundance Wed. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 3 p.m. AMC Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 a.m.

The Kennel Murder Case (1933) ★★ William Powell, Mary Astor. Detective Philo Vance sifts through clues and comes up with seven possible suspects in the murder of a sportsman. (NR) 1 hr. 13 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 a.m.

Kidnap (2017) ★★ Halle Berry, Sage Correa. A typical afternoon in the park turns into a nightmare for single mother Karla Dyson when kidnappers snatch her young son Frankie. With no cellphone and no time to wait for police, Dyson embarks on a high-speed car chase to save her beloved child. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. BET Thur. 2:33 p.m. BET Thur. 6:59 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003) ★★★ Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu. Awaking from a coma, an assassin seeks vengeance against her former boss and his ruthless gang. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Kill Bill: Vol. 2 (2004) ★★★ Uma Thurman, David Carradine. Before confronting her former boss, an assassin goes after the man’s younger brother and her one-eyed counterpart. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. Showtime Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Tues. 11:15 a.m.

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Sun. 10:05 a.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1956) ★★★ Robert Wagner, Virginia Leith. A college student kills his rich girlfriend, then charms her sister who does not know who he is. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Knight and Day (2010) ★★ Tom Cruise, Cameron Diaz. A woman gets ensnared in a deadly, global adventure when she becomes the reluctant partner of a fugitive spy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. IFC Wed. 9 p.m. IFC Thur. 1:35 a.m.

Kong: Skull Island (2017) ★★★ Tom Hiddleston, Samuel L. Jackson. Scientists, soldiers and adventurers encounter the mighty Kong and other monstrous creatures after traveling to an uncharted island in the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. TBS Fri. 8:30 p.m. TBS Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Kung Fu Panda 2 (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Angelina Jolie. Animated. Po must unlock secrets of his past in order to defeat a formidable villain who plans to wipe out kung fu and conquer China. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Mon. 10:45 a.m.

Lady Be Good (1941) ★★★ Eleanor Powell, Ann Sothern. Broadway songwriters marry and divorce twice before they finally get it right. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Sun. 3 a.m.

Lake Placid (1999) ★★ Bill Pullman, Bridget Fonda. A New York paleontologist goes to the backwoods of Maine and teams up with the local game warden to stop a 35-foot killer crocodile. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Sat. 9:45 p.m. IFC Sun. 3:15 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Fri. 10:30 a.m. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m.

Las visitaciones del Diablo (1967) Ignacio López Tarso, Gloria Marín. Un joven arquitecto regresa de Europa para vivir en la casa de sus tíos y primas, donde alguien finge ser el Diablo. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Last Angry Man (1959) ★★★ Paul Muni, David Wayne. An elderly Jewish doctor in Brooklyn is persuaded to appear on a producer’s TV show. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Mon. 11 p.m.

Last Chance for Christmas (2015) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Hogan. After finding a reindeer to replace the injured Prancer, Santa’s stableman finds himself falling in love with the animal’s owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2 a.m.

The Last House on the Left (2009) ★★ Tony Goldwyn, Monica Potter. After their daughter is assaulted and left for dead, a couple take revenge on the assailants, who have taken shelter at the couple’s house. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 2:02 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:40 p.m.

The Last Man (2018) Hayden Christensen, Harvey Keitel. A veteran who’s suffering from post-traumatic stress disorder takes the advice of a street prophet and starts preparing for the end of days. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:55 a.m.

The Last Samurai (2003) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Ken Watanabe. Alrededor de 1870, un soldado estadounidense es capturado durante una batalla entre el emperador de Japón y el samurai. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m.

Law Abiding Citizen (2009) ★ Jamie Foxx, Gerard Butler. Diez años después de la muerte de su esposa e hija en el robo de su casa, un hombre elabora un plan de venganza contra el fiscal que llegó a un acuerdo con los asesinos. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9 p.m.

The League of Extraordinary Gentlemen (2003) ★★ Sean Connery, Shane West. Allan Quatermain, Capt. Nemo, Dorian Gray, Dr. Jekyll, Tom Sawyer and others unite to stop a mad bomber. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Starz Sun. 6:01 a.m. Starz Thur. 10:04 a.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Showtime Tues. 4 a.m. Showtime Sun. 3:40 a.m.

Lean on Me (1989) ★★ Morgan Freeman, Robert Guillaume. Principal Joe Clark goes to bat against drugs, crime and bad grades in his Paterson, N.J., high school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

The Legend of Hercules (2014) ★ Kellan Lutz, Scott Adkins. Exiled and sold into slavery because of a forbidden love, Hercules must use his formidable powers to fight his way back to his rightful kingdom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:56 p.m. Syfy Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Legion (2010) ★ Paul Bettany, Lucas Black. A battle for the future of mankind unfolds when the archangel Michael arrives at a roadside diner to protect a waitress whose unborn child is humanity’s last hope. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. BBC America Mon. 6 p.m. BBC America Tues. 4 a.m. BBC America Tues. 1 p.m.

LEGO DC Super Heroes: Aquaman: Rage of Atlantis (2018) Voices of Dee Bradley Baker, Susan Eisenberg. Animated. Aquaman, the king of Atlantis, must make some difficult decisions to ensure the future of his ocean realm. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TOON Fri. 6 p.m. TOON Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Let It Snow (2013) Candace Cameron Bure, Jesse Hutch. An executive examines her company’s new property and prepares a presentation to transform the rustic lodge into a new hot spot. She tries to ignore the lodge’s festive celebrations during her stay, but an unexpected romance changes her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Let Me In (2010) ★★★ Kodi Smit-McPhee, Chloë Grace Moretz. A misfit boy suspects that his only friend, an eerie child who only appears at night, is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Mon. 4:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 5:28 p.m.

La leyenda de la llorona (2011) Voices of Monica del Carmen, Rafael Inclán. Animada. Niños intentan detener al fantasma de una mujer que secuestra niños que vagan por el bosque durante la noche, debido a su sentimiento de culpa por haber ahogado a sus propios hijos. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. GALA Thur. 7 p.m. GALA Fri. 10 p.m. GALA Sat. 5 p.m.

Liar Liar (1997) ★★ Jim Carrey, Maura Tierney. A boy’s birthday wish comes true that his neglectful father, a fast-talking lawyer, will not be able to tell a lie for 24 hours. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Showtime Wed. 6 p.m.

Liberty: Mother of Exiles (2019) The history of the Statue of Liberty and its meaning to the people of this world. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sun. 9:30 a.m. HBO Thur. 4 p.m.

Life (1999) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Martin Lawrence. Wrongly convicted of murder, two men become close friends during decades in a Mississippi penitentiary. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Little Miss Sunshine (2006) ★★★ Greg Kinnear, Steve Carell. Members of a dysfunctional family set out on a road trip to watch their daughter take part in a children’s beauty pageant. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Audience Sat. 1 a.m.

Little Shop of Horrors (1986) ★★★ Rick Moranis, Ellen Greene. A clerk in a Skid Row flower shop feeds people to Audrey II, his talking plant from outer space. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 2:55 p.m.

The Little Shop of Horrors (1960) ★★★ Jonathan Haze, Jackie Joseph. Roger Corman’s cult classic about a flower shop employee who boosts business when he cultivates a man-eating plant. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Living Skeleton (1968) Kikko Matsuoka, Yasunori Irikawa. A ransacked freighter’s violent past haunts a young woman living in a seaside town. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 4 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Lone Survivor (2013) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Taylor Kitsch. In the mountains of Afghanistan, a squad of Taliban fighters ambushes four Navy SEALs, who are there on a mission to eliminate a high-ranking al-Qaeda operative. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m. FX Sat. 10 a.m.

Long John Silver (1954) ★★★ Robert Newton, Kit Taylor. The pirate and young Jim Hawkins rescue Purity Pinker and look for treasure. (NR) 1 hr. 49 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:45 p.m.

The Longest Ride (2015) ★★ Scott Eastwood, Britt Robertson. As conflicting paths test their bond, a couple find inspiration in the romantic tales of an elderly man whose great love for his wife stood the test of time. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. FXX Fri. Noon FXX Sat. 9:30 a.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 7 a.m.

Look Away (2018) India Eisley, Mira Sorvino. Maria is an alienated high school student whose life gets turned upside down when she switches places with her sinister mirror image. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:02 p.m.

Looks Like Christmas (2016) Anne Heche, Dylan Neal. An over-involved single mother butts heads with a single dad over the school’s annual Christmas Spectacular, an event that she feels like she owns. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002) ★★★ Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen. Now divided, members of a fellowship take different paths to destroy the ring and defeat evil Sauron and his pawns. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 59 mins. WGN America Thur. 3 p.m. WGN America Thur. 7 p.m.

Lost Souls (2000) ★ Winona Ryder, Ben Chaplin. A Roman Catholic schoolteacher discovers that Satan intends to be incarnated into the body of an atheistic journalist. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Lost World: Jurassic Park (1997) ★★ Jeff Goldblum, Julianne Moore. Mercenaries and scientists pursue genetically engineered dinosaurs inhabiting a Costa Rican island. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AMC Sun. 1:45 p.m. Paramount Fri. 11 p.m.

Love & Basketball (2000) ★★★ Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. From childhood to early adulthood, two friends fall in love while trying to establish basketball careers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. VH1 Thur. 4:50 p.m. VH1 Fri. 11 a.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Love Comes Softly (2003) ★★ Katherine Heigl, Dale Midkiff. Stranded after her husband’s sudden death, a woman agrees to live temporarily with a widower and his daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. KTBN Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Love Field (1992) ★★ Michelle Pfeiffer, Dennis Haysbert. A Dallas hairdresser goes by bus to JFK’s funeral and meets a man on the run with his little girl. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Love Happens (2009) ★★ Aaron Eckhart, Jennifer Aniston. The possibility of a new romance leads a self-help guru to the realization that he has never truly confronted his wife’s death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Fri. 5:46 a.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Lucky Devils (1933) ★★ Bill Boyd, William Gargan. A reckless Hollywood stuntman has second thoughts about continually risking his life after he falls in love. (NR) 1 hr. 4 mins. TCM Fri. 9 a.m.

Lying and Stealing (2019) Theo James, Emily Ratajkowski. Hoping to leave his criminal lifestyle behind him, a successful art thief teams up with a sexy con woman to pull off the ultimate heist and set himself free. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Mad Love (1935) ★★★ Peter Lorre, Frances Drake. A bald surgeon grafts a killer’s hands on to the pianist husband of an actress he loves. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Mad Max: Fury Road (2015) ★★★ Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron. Fortified in a massive, armored truck, loner Mad Max joins Imperator Furiosa and her band of rebels as they try to outrun a warlord and his henchmen in a deadly high-speed chase through the Wasteland. (R) 2 hrs. USA Sat. Noon

A Madea Christmas (2013) ★ Tyler Perry, Kathy Najimy. Madea accompanies her niece to the country for a surprise holiday visit with the niece’s daughter, but what they find when they arrive prompts Madea to dish out her own brand of Christmas spirit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Bravo Thur. 1 a.m. Bravo Thur. 6 a.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Bravo Sun. 7 a.m. Bravo Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Maid to Order (1987) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Beverly D’Angelo. A fairy godmother puts a spoiled Beverly Hills heiress to work for a trendy talent agent and his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Sat. 9 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Tues. 6:15 a.m. IFC Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Man’s Best Friend (1993) ★★ Ally Sheedy, Lance Henriksen. A reporter learns about her new pet, a DNA-altered killer dog she freed from a research lab. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Tues. 5:58 p.m.

Manifesto (2015) Cate Blanchett, Erika Bauer. From an anchorwoman to a homeless man, actress Cate Blanchett portrays 13 distinct characters in vignettes that incorporate timeless manifestos. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Ovation Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Marie Antoinette (2006) ★★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jason Schwartzman. An Austrian teenager becomes queen of France, then later loses her head during the French Revolution. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Tues. 9:40 p.m.

Mark of the Vampire (1935) ★★★ Lionel Barrymore, Bela Lugosi. An elderly criminologist devises a unique scheme to unmask the killer behind a series of gruesome murders. (G) 1 hr. 1 mins. TCM Wed. 11:15 p.m.

Marry Me at Christmas (2017) Rachel Skarsten, Trevor Donovan. A bridal boutique owner who is deep in the flurry of planning an exquisite Christmas wedding is unexpectedly swept off her feet by the bride’s brother. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

The Martian (2015) ★★★ Matt Damon, Jessica Chastain. Left behind by his crew, a stranded astronaut must find a way to survive on Mars, while NASA and a team of international scientists work tirelessly to bring him home. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Sat. Noon

Martin Luther: The Idea That Changed the World (2017) Padraic Delany, Narrated by Hugh Bonneville. Martin Luther embarks on a bold quest for truth, a journey that would reshape the church. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. KPBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Marvin’s Room (1996) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio. A Florida leukemia patient needs her sister’s bone marrow, but first they must end a 20-year feud. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Mary Queen of Scots (2018) ★★ Saoirse Ronan, Margot Robbie. Mary Stuart attempts to overthrow her cousin Elizabeth I, Queen of England, only to find herself condemned to years of imprisonment before facing execution. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Fri. 2:45 a.m.

Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein (1994) ★★ Robert De Niro, Kenneth Branagh. Dr. Frankenstein creates a soulless monster from cadavers and tries to hide it from his beloved. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Tues. 9 a.m.

Más allá del exorcismo (1973) ★ Richard Conte, Anthony Steffen. Peter tiene pesadillas donde unos espectros se han apoderado de su mente y lo obligan a matar. Él se enamora de una doctora que promete ayudarlo y al ir en auto tiene un accidente que lo hace despertar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Matriarch (2018) Scott Vickers, Alan Cuthbert. After a car accident, a couple expecting their first child are offered shelter by a family at an isolated farm. Before long, the couple realize that the farmer’s wife is taking an unhealthy interest in their soon-to-be-born baby. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. EPIX Thur. 8:05 a.m.

The Maze Runner (2014) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Kaya Scodelario. A teen awakes within a massive maze with other teens, with no memory of his past other than dreams about an organization known as WCKD. He hopes to escape by piecing together fragments of his past and clues he discovers in the labyrinth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. FX Tues. 11 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Starz Sun. 7:54 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:03 p.m. Starz Fri. 5:10 p.m. Starz Sat. 3:01 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:12 p.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:20 p.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Thur. 9 p.m.

Meet the Robinsons (2007) ★★★ Voices of Angela Bassett, Daniel Hansen. Animated. A mysterious time-traveler named Wilbur Robinson takes a boy genius on a trip to the future to spend a day with Wilbur’s eccentric family. (G) 1 hr. 34 mins. Disney XD Sun. Noon

Men in Black 3 (2012) ★★ Will Smith, Tommy Lee Jones. Agent J goes back in time and joins forces with Agent K’s younger self to save his partner, the agency and mankind’s future. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FXX Wed. 7:30 p.m. FXX Thur. 7 a.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 11:35 p.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

Merry In-Laws (2012) Shelley Long, George Wendt. A surprise awaits a single mother when she becomes engaged to the son of Santa Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Mimic (1997) ★★ Mira Sorvino, Jeremy Northam. Married scientists battle killer cockroaches that develop the ability to assume human form. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Mon. 12:40 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Misery (1990) ★★★ James Caan, Kathy Bates. An author recovers from an accident, nursed by a twisted fan who insists he write a new book just for her. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Mon. 2 p.m. Sundance Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Sun. 6:14 p.m. Starz Wed. 9:05 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

Mission: Impossible (1996) ★★ Tom Cruise, Jon Voight. Branded a traitor, an elite intelligence agent investigates a failed Prague mission to retrieve a computer disk. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Bravo Fri. 8:20 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:55 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 a.m.

The Mistletoe Inn (2017) Alicia Witt, David Alpay. When an aspiring author is dumped by her soon-to-be-published novelist boyfriend, she decides to take a leap of faith and signs up for a romance writing retreat at a quaint Vermont Inn shortly before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 a.m.

Mistletoe Over Manhattan (2011) ★★★ Tricia Helfer, Greg Bryk. The wife of Santa Claus tries to help a divorcing couple rediscover their love for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

The Mistletoe Promise (2016) Jaime King, Luke MacFarlane. Two strangers with a disdain for Christmas make a holiday pact to pretend to be a couple to ease their holiday complications. As they spend more time together, the phony couple begin to experience the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

Moana (2016) ★★★ Voices of Dwayne Johnson, Auli’i Cravalho. Animated. A once-mighty demigod and a spirited teenager embark on an epic adventure across the ocean. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. Freeform Sat. 8:50 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Mon. Noon TMC Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Monsters University (2013) ★★★ Voices of Billy Crystal, John Goodman. Animated. Back in their college days, Mike Wazowski’s fierce rivalry with natural-born Scarer Sulley gets them both kicked out of Monster University’s elite Scare Program. (G) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 2:17 a.m.

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Edward Norton. In 1965 New England, a peaceful island community descends into turmoil when two love-struck 12-year-olds run away together just before the approach of a violent storm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Mon. 8:23 a.m.

El Moro de Cumpas (1976) Antonio Aguilar, Alicia Encinas. Los habitantes de un pueblo se apuesta hasta lo que no poseen, a la velocidad de un caballo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Most Dangerous Game (1932) ★★★ Joel McCrea, Fay Wray. Mad Count Zaroff gives a shipwrecked couple a knife, then hunts them with hounds and a bow and arrows. (NR) 1 hr. 3 mins. TCM Wed. 6:15 p.m.

The Most Wonderful Time of the Year (2008) ★★★ Henry Winkler, Brooke Burns. A snowbound stranger brightens the holidays for a retired police officer and his niece. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

mother! (2017) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Javier Bardem. A woman’s tranquil existence gets upended when her husband invites a man, his wife and their two children as guests in their Victorian mansion. Terror soon strikes when she tries to figure out why her husband is so accommodating to everyone but her. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Thur. 11:10 a.m.

Mr. Holland’s Opus (1995) ★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, Glenne Headly. Life steers a passionate musician away from composing and toward a teaching career. (PG) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:35 a.m.

The Mummy (2017) ★★ Tom Cruise, Russell Crowe. A battle in the Middle East accidentally unearths Ahmanet, a betrayed Egyptian princess who was entombed under the desert. Now, a soldier of fortune must stop the resurrected monster as she embarks on a furious rampage through London. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Murder on a Honeymoon (1935) ★★ Edna May Oliver, James Gleason. Schoolmarm Hildegarde Withers solves Catalina murders without her detective boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TCM Wed. 8 a.m.

Music Within (2007) ★★ Ron Livingston, Melissa George. After losing most of his hearing in the Vietnam War, Richard Pimentel becomes a motivational speaker and a driving force behind the Americans With Disabilities Act. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

My Christmas Inn (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Rob Mayes. With the holiday season in full swing, a woman is about to score a big promotion at her ad agency in San Francisco, but her life is unexpectedly turned upside down when she inherits a cozy inn in Alaska from her aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m.

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

My Cousin Vinny (1992) ★★★ Joe Pesci, Marisa Tomei. A wise-guy Brooklyn lawyer and his motormouth girlfriend go to Alabama to defend his innocent cousin for murder. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Wed. 1:28 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:31 p.m.

My Little Pony: The Movie (2017) ★★ Voices of Emily Blunt, Kristin Chenoweth. Animated. Twilight Sparkle, Applejack, Rainbow Dash, Pinkie Pie, Fluttershy and Rarity embark on an epic journey to save Ponyville from a dark force. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:55 a.m.

The Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear (1991) ★★ Leslie Nielsen, Priscilla Presley. Frank and Ed of ``Police Squad’’ blunder through another case, an energy-related plot in Washington, D.C. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Nancy Drew, Detective (1938) ★★ Bonita Granville, John Litel. Lawyer’s daughter Nancy and her boyfriend rescue an old woman from crooks. (NR) 1 hr. 7 mins. TCM Wed. 4:15 a.m.

A Nanny for Christmas (2010) ★★ Emmanuelle Vaugier, Dean Cain. A career woman cares for the children of a Beverly Hills advertising executive during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Naughty or Nice (2012) Hilarie Burton, Gabriel Tigerman. Krissy Kringle receives Santa’s naughty or nice book by accident and starts exposing the naughty deeds of people around her. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 a.m.

Needful Things (1993) ★★ Max von Sydow, Ed Harris. Maine townsfolk play deadly pranks for a sinister shopkeeper who alarms the sheriff. (R) 2 hrs. Encore Thur. 7:05 a.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m.

Nerve (2016) ★★ Emma Roberts, Dave Franco. Partnered with a mysterious stranger, a high school senior joins a popular online game that dares players to perform increasingly dangerous stunts. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. FX Fri. 10:30 a.m.

The New Daughter (2009) ★ Kevin Costner, Ivana Baquero. A single father is puzzled by his daughter’s weird behavior, which begins soon after he moves his family to a secluded woodland home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Wed. 10:51 p.m.

The Next Three Days (2010) ★★ Russell Crowe, Elizabeth Banks. A man fails in his attempts to establish his wife’s innocence of murder, and she has no appeals left, so he hatches an elaborate plan to break her out of prison. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:05 a.m.

Niagara (1953) ★★★ Marilyn Monroe, Joseph Cotten. A blonde and her lover plot to kill her edgy husband at Niagara Falls. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

The Nice Guys (2016) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ryan Gosling. A down-on-his-luck private eye works with a hired enforcer to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

A Night at the Opera (1935) ★★★★ Groucho Marx, Harpo Marx. Groucho, Chico and Harpo go to Italy and bring opera and its patrons down to their level. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Night Before Halloween (2016) Bailee Madison, Anthony Lemke. After a Halloween prank goes wrong, a creature is unleashed that will hunt down and kill all of the participants unless they can find a way to transfer the curse to someone else. (NR) 2 hrs. Syfy Wed. 7 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1968) ★★★ Duane Jones, Judith O’Dea. People hide in a house from carnivorous walking corpses revived by radiation fallout. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Wed. 11:01 a.m. Ovation Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Night of the Living Dead (1990) ★★ Tony Todd, Patricia Tallman. People hide in a farmhouse from carnivorous walking corpses revived by who knows what. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 2 a.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Night Visitor (1970) ★★★ Max von Sydow, Liv Ullmann. An insane Swedish farmer escapes from an asylum to get revenge on his sister, her husband and others. (GP) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Tues. 1:15 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Disney Sun. 11 a.m. Freeform Sun. 1:15 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:30 p.m. Freeform Tues. 11 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 5: The Dream Child (1989) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. A young woman wages a desperate battle to protect the soul of her unborn child from dream stalker Freddy Krueger. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Tues. 11 a.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 4: The Dream Master (1988) ★★ Robert Englund, Lisa Wilcox. Grotesque Freddy Krueger gives some more suburban teenagers something to dream about. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Tues. 1 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 3: Dream Warriors (1987) ★★ Heather Langenkamp, Patricia Arquette. Institutionalized teenagers who share similar nightmares join forces to rid themselves of a murderer’s influence. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 3 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street 2: Freddy’s Revenge (1985) ★★ Mark Patton, Kim Myers. Mass murderer Freddy Krueger invades the nightmares of a new teenager and uses his body to continue his dirty work. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Syfy Tues. 5 p.m.

A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984) ★★★ John Saxon, Ronee Blakley. Freddy Krueger, a badly burned boogeyman with razors on his glove, haunts and kills teens in their dreams. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Syfy Tues. 7 p.m. Syfy Wed. 2 a.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 10 p.m.

No Direction Home: Bob Dylan (2005) ★★★ Filmmaker Martin Scorsese traces Bob Dylan’s evolution from folk troubadour to iconic rock star. Live concert footage and press conferences from the 1960s and a new interview with Dylan are used to draw a portrait of the legendary singer-songwriter. (NR) 3 hrs. 27 mins. AXS Fri. 2 p.m. AXS Fri. 6 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

Nobody’s Fool (2018) ★ Tiffany Haddish, Tika Sumpter. Wild child Tanya looks to her buttoned-up, by-the-book sister Danica to help her get back on her feet. As these polar opposites collide, Tanya soon discovers that Danica’s picture-perfect life and boyfriend may not be what they seem. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:05 a.m.

Nocturnal Animals (2016) ★★★ Amy Adams, Jake Gyllenhaal. A writer asks his ex-wife to read a manuscript of his new novel, a troubling story about a family man whose life takes a dark turn. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 1:40 a.m.

Nocturne (1946) ★★★ George Raft, Lynn Bari. A police detective asks too many questions about a Hollywood composer’s so-called suicide. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 4:15 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m.

Nossa Chape (2018) Filmmakers Jeff Zimbalist and Michael Zimbalist track the rebuilding of the Chapecoense football club in Brazil after an airplane carrying the team crashes on Nov. 28, 2016, and left all but three of the players dead. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. FS1 Sun. 11 a.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Object of Beauty (1991) ★★ John Malkovich, Andie MacDowell. The theft of a figurine divides two lovers who are living on the fringe in a ritzy London hotel. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Fri. 7:15 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Sat. 3:44 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ocean’s 8 (2018) ★★ Sandra Bullock, Cate Blanchett. Criminal mastermind Debbie Ocean and seven other female thieves try to pull off the heist of the century at New York’s annual Met Gala. Their target -- a necklace that’s worth more than $150 million. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:45 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TRU Sun. 10 a.m. TNT Mon. 5:30 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Fri. 6:58 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Fri. 11 a.m.

The Omen (2006) ★★ Liev Schreiber, Julia Stiles. An American diplomat and his wife learn that the child they adopted may be the son of Satan. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 12:41 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:07 p.m.

On Strike for Christmas (2010) Daphne Zuniga, David Sutcliffe. Neighborhood women band together when their families take them for granted during the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m. Lifetime Fri. Noon

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

One Starry Christmas (2014) Sarah Carter, Damon Runyan. Sparks fly between a woman and her bus companion after her boyfriend leaves her alone during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m.

Operation Finale (2018) ★★ Oscar Isaac, Ben Kingsley. A team of top-secret Israeli agents travels to Argentina in 1960 to track down Nazi Adolf Eichmann. Hoping to sneak him out of the country, agent Peter Malkin soon finds himself playing a deadly game of cat and mouse with the notorious war criminal. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sat. 1:20 p.m.

The Order (2003) ★ Heath Ledger, Shannyn Sossamon. A priest meets an immortal who can offer absolution to confessors by swallowing their sins. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Wed. 1:46 p.m.

Original Sin (2001) ★ Antonio Banderas, Angelina Jolie. A Cuban tycoon enters a world of deception after marrying a beautiful mail-order bride from America. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Sat. 3:35 a.m.

The Other Woman (2009) ★★ Natalie Portman, Lisa Kudrow. A woman tries to mend her relationship with her stepson and deal with her husband’s jealous ex-wife while trying to come to terms with the loss of her newborn. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Wed. 1:45 a.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Sun. 2:29 p.m. Encore Sun. 11:23 p.m.

Ouija: Origin of Evil (2016) ★★ Elizabeth Reaser, Annalise Basso. A séance scam leads to terror when an evil spirit possesses a widow’s youngest daughter in 1967 Los Angeles. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. FX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Our Family Wedding (2010) ★ America Ferrera, Forest Whitaker. Insults fly and tension runs high when two highly competitive men wreak havoc with their children’s wedding plans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 7 p.m. Sundance Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Mon. 11:55 p.m.

Overnight Delivery (1996) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Paul Rudd. A college student must prevent an impending disaster when he erroneously sends a poison-pen letter to his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:10 a.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Fri. Noon

Paddington 2 (2017) ★★★ Voice of Ben Whishaw, Hugh Grant. Live action/animated. One fine day, Paddington spots a pop-up book in an antique shop -- the perfect present for his beloved aunt’s 100th birthday. When a thief steals the prized book, Paddington embarks on an epic quest to unmask the culprit before her big celebration. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. HBO Sat. 7:16 a.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Sundance Sat. 10 p.m.

Pancho López (1957) Manuel Palacios, Estanislao Schillinsky. Un hombre va a vender el ganado de su tío pero pierde todo el dinero en el juego y dice que ha sido asaltado. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

Paper Towns (2015) ★★ Nat Wolff, Cara Delevingne. Following a night of adventure with his mysterious neighbor, a teen and his friends use cryptic clues to find her after she suddenly disappears. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TNT Sat. 10 a.m.

Paranormal Activity (2007) ★★★ Katie Featherston, Micah Sloat. A young couple move into their first new home but are disturbed by what appears to be a supernatural presence that is most active at night. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 12:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 10:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity 3 (2011) ★★ Katie Featherston, Sprague Grayden. A wedding videographer places cameras throughout his home to uncover the source of late-night noises that are disturbing his family. (R) 1 hr. 21 mins. IFC Thur. 10:45 a.m. IFC Fri. 8:30 a.m.

Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension (2015) ★ Chris J. Murray, Brit Shaw. The discovery of an old and mysterious camcorder leads to supernatural terror in a couple’s new home. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TNT Mon. 2 a.m.

ParaNorman (2012) ★★★ Voices of Kodi Smit-McPhee, Tucker Albrizzi. Animated. A ghoul-whispering youngster battles zombies, ghosts, witches and ignorant adults to save his town from an ancient curse. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2 p.m.

The Parent Trap (1998) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Dennis Quaid. An 11-year-old meets her California twin, and they plot to reunite their divorced parents. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Nickelodeon Wed. 9 p.m.

Parker (2013) ★★ Jason Statham, Jennifer Lopez. Un ladrón es traicionado por su propia banda, quienes lo abandonan a su suerte y lo dan por muerto. Si embargo, sobrevive y, con la ayuda de una infiltrada, promete vengarse y apropiarse del botín que robaron sus antiguos camaradas. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Patient Zero (2018) Matt Smith, Natalie Dormer. A supervirus has turned humankind into highly intelligent, streamlined killers, and an asymptomatic victim who can communicate with the infected must lead the last survivors on a hunt for Patient Zero and a cure. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Tues. 3:54 a.m. Encore Tues. 11:34 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (NR) 2 hrs. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 3 p.m.

Paul (2011) ★★ Simon Pegg, Nick Frost. On a pilgrimage to America’s UFO heartland, two British sci-fi geeks meet an extraterrestrial and hatch a plan to help him return to his spaceship. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Paycheck (2003) ★★ Ben Affleck, Aaron Eckhart. After learning that his memory has been erased, a technical wizard goes on the run to piece together clues from his past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. HBO Mon. 5:25 a.m.

The Peanuts Movie (2015) ★★★ Voices of Noah Schnapp, Hadley Belle Miller. Animated. Good ol’ Charlie Brown develops a crush on the Little Red-Haired Girl while his best friend Snoopy embarks on an epic adventure as a World War I flying ace who pursues the Red Baron. (G) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Mon. 9:33 a.m.

El Pecado de Laura (1949) Meche Barba, Abel Salazar. Una joven pobre quiere ser bailarina, conoce a un bailarín que le ofrece clases de baile gratis pero después la viola. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Peep World (2010) ★★ Michael C. Hall, Sarah Silverman. Revelations arise when members of a dysfunctional Jewish family gather to celebrate the patriarch’s 70th birthday. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 3:30 p.m.

The Penguin Pool Murder (1932) ★★ Edna May Oliver, James Gleason. New York schoolmarm Hildegarde Withers assists a detective with an aquarium corpse. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Sat. 6:30 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas List (2014) Ellen Hollman, Marion Ross. A woman concocts a Christmastime scheme to repair the damaged relationship between her daughter and granddaughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

A Perfect Getaway (2009) ★★ Steve Zahn, Timothy Olyphant. Newlyweds find terror in paradise when they encounter other hikers who claim that some tourists were found brutally murdered. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Tues. 12:22 p.m.

Pet Sematary (1989) ★★ Dale Midkiff, Fred Gwynne. A family’s life in small-town Maine is shattered by the evil unleashed from an ancient American Indian burial ground. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Mon. Noon Sundance Thur. Noon Sundance Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Pet Sematary Two (1992) ★★ Edward Furlong, Anthony Edwards. A teen and his buddy take a shot-dead dog to a sacred burial ground where it comes back to life, riled. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m. BBC America Mon. 2 a.m. Sundance Thur. 2 p.m.

Phantoms, Inc. (1945) Dorothy Adams, Narrated by Morris Ankrum. How confidence men pray on emotions and insecurities. (NR) 17 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Pimp (2018) Keke Palmer, Haley Ramm. A pimp in the ghettos of the Bronx, N.Y., dreams of a better life for herself and her girlfriend. She soon gets caught in a fierce battle when she comes face to face with a rival who runs an even more dangerous game. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 3 a.m.

Piranha 3DD (2012) ★ Danielle Panabaker, Matt Bush. No one is safe from a school of prehistoric flesh-eating fish as they sink their razor-sharp teeth into patrons at the summer’s most popular attraction, the Big Wet Water Park. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. AMC Sun. 6 a.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Man’s Chest (2006) ★★ Johnny Depp, Orlando Bloom. Capt. Jack Sparrow must find a way to avoid the clutches of ghostly pirate Davy Jones and his crew or be damned for all eternity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 31 mins. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales (2017) ★★ Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush. The evil Capt. Salazar and his deadly ghost sailors pursue Jack Sparrow as he searches for the legendary Trident of Poseidon. (NR) 2 hrs. 29 mins. TBS Sat. 4 p.m.

The Pit and the Pendulum (1961) ★★★ Vincent Price, John Kerr. A plot to drive a man insane backfires when the intended victim adopts his late father’s sadistic persona. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Pitch Black (2000) ★★ Radha Mitchell, Vin Diesel. After crash landing on a distant planet, survivors must fight deadly creatures that come out only at night. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Starz Tues. 9:32 a.m. Starz Wed. 3:30 a.m.

A Place in the Sun (1951) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Elizabeth Taylor. A social climber in love with a wealthy beauty figures out how to get rid of his poor, pregnant girlfriend. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 2:45 p.m.

Plan 9 From Outer Space (1959) ★ Bela Lugosi, Vampira. Filmmaker Ed Wood Jr.'s laughable tale of alien invaders and resurrected corpses in the San Fernando Valley. (NR) 1 hr. 19 mins. KVCR Wed. 8 p.m.

Planes (2013) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Stacy Keach. Animated. Despite his incompatible build and fear of heights, a small-town plane dreams of one day competing as a high-flying air racer. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Sun. 4:02 a.m.

Planes: Fire & Rescue (2014) ★★ Voices of Dane Cook, Julie Bowen. Animated. After his engine gets damaged, world-famous air racer Dusty must shift gears and find a new career. He joins an elite crew of firefighting aircraft devoted to protecting historic Piston Peak National Park. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. Encore Sun. 5:35 a.m.

Planet Earth: One Amazing Day (2017) Narrated by Robert Redford. From exotic jungles, high mountains and remote islands, filmmakers Richard Dale, Peter Webber and Fan Lixin capture the awesome beauty of nature over the course of one day. (G) 1 hr. 35 mins. BBC America Sun. 4 a.m.

Poinsettias for Christmas (2018) Bethany Joy Lenz, John Schneider. A woman returns home to help her father save the family poinsettia farm. As she searches for a way to deliver the plants in time for the town’s annual parade, she finds herself falling in love with a local botanist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Poltergeist II: The Other Side (1986) ★★ JoBeth Williams, Craig T. Nelson. An American Indian helps a broke and homeless family, once again prey to a poltergeist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 1 p.m.

The Possession of Hannah Grace (2018) ★ Shay Mitchell, Grey Damon. A nighttime morgue worker starts to suspect that a disfigured body is possessed by a demonic force. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Starz Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Post Grad (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Zach Gilford. An optimistic graduate gets a rude awakening when she fails to find a job and must move back in with her eccentric family. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Audience Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Sat. 7 p.m. E Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

Pride and Prejudice and Zombies (2016) ★★ Lily James, Sam Riley. In 19th-century England, Elizabeth Bennet, master of martial arts and weaponry, joins forces with zombie killer Mr. Darcy to battle the undead. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. BBC America Fri. 2:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. Noon

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 10 p.m.

Priest (2011) ★★ Paul Bettany, Karl Urban. A warrior priest from a dystopian wasteland sets aside his sacred vows and embarks on a quest to save his niece from a nest of vampires. (PG-13) 1 hr. 27 mins. Encore Tues. 8:31 a.m. Encore Tues. 4:28 p.m.

Primal Fear (1996) ★★★ Richard Gere, Laura Linney. A publicity-seeking Chicago lawyer vies with an embittered ex-lover prosecuting an altar boy in a high-profile murder case. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 a.m.

The Princess Bride (1987) ★★★ Cary Elwes, Robin Wright. A storybook stableboy turns pirate and rescues his beloved, who is about to marry a dreadful prince. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Wed. 6:45 p.m.

The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement (2004) ★★ Anne Hathaway, Julie Andrews. While living with her royal grandmother, a young princess must find a suitable husband in 30 days or give up the throne. (G) 1 hr. 53 mins. LOGO Wed. 5:30 p.m. LOGO Wed. 10:50 p.m.

The Princess Diaries (2001) ★★ Julie Andrews, Anne Hathaway. A woman gives etiquette lessons to her reluctant granddaughter who is heir apparent to a throne. (G) 1 hr. 55 mins. CMT Tues. Noon LOGO Wed. 3 p.m. LOGO Wed. 8:10 p.m.

A Princess for Christmas (2011) ★★ Katie McGrath, Roger Moore. A woman escorts her niece and nephew to spend the holidays with their grandfather, an English duke. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8:55 a.m.

Problem Child (1990) ★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. An eager yuppie and his wife adopt a little boy, Junior, who’s totally out of control. (PG) 1 hr. 21 mins. Encore Fri. 9:04 a.m.

Problem Child 2 (1991) ★★ John Ritter, Michael Oliver. Unruly Junior meets wild Trixie and together they try to match his father with her mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Encore Fri. 10:27 a.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Professor and the Madman (2019) Mel Gibson, Sean Penn. Professor James Murray begins work on compiling words for the first edition of the Oxford English Dictionary in the mid-19th century. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Tues. 1:35 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:13 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Sat. 6:28 p.m.

Psycho (1960) ★★★★ Anthony Perkins, Janet Leigh. A woman on the run stops at a 12-cabin motel with showers, run by mother-fixated Norman Bates. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 9 a.m. Encore Sun. 6 p.m.

The Public Defender (1931) ★★ Richard Dix, Shirley Grey. Ruined depositors and an imprisoned bank president spur a broker to ferret out the culprits behind a failed bank. (NR) 1 hr. 10 mins. TCM Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Pumpkinhead (1988) ★★ Lance Henriksen, Jeff East. An old woman summons a grotesque figure to punish teenage dirt bikers for killing a man’s son. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. EPIX Wed. 10:05 a.m.

The Purge: Anarchy (2014) ★★ Frank Grillo, Carmen Ejogo. During a night of government-sanctioned mayhem, a man’s mission to avenge his late son turns into a quest to protect a group of strangers from violent assailants. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. FX Sun. 11:30 a.m.

The Purge: Election Year (2016) ★★ Frank Grillo, Elizabeth Mitchell. Trapped on the streets of Washington, D.C., a presidential candidate and her head of security must survive an annual night of terror where all crime is legal for 12 hours. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m. FX Thur. 2 a.m. FX Thur. Noon

The Purge (2013) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Lena Headey. A man and his family struggle to survive the night when an intruder breaks into their home during a government-sanctioned event in which all criminal activity -- including murder -- is legal. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Wed. Noon

Pushing Tin (1999) ★★ John Cusack, Billy Bob Thornton. Two air traffic controllers who thrive on living dangerously compete to outdo each other on several levels. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:30 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 a.m.

Quarantine (2008) ★★ Jennifer Carpenter, Steve Harris. Trapped in an apartment building, a reporter and her cameraman record the outbreak of a horrifying disease that turns humans into voracious cannibals. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Wed. 4:12 p.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Tues. 2:10 p.m.

The Quiet Ones (2014) ★★ Jared Harris, Sam Claflin. Operating on the theory that paranormal activity is caused by negative human energy, a rogue professor and his students attempt to create a poltergeist by pushing a young woman to the edge of sanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. EPIX Tues. 5 a.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:02 p.m.

Radio (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Ed Harris. A high-school football coach becomes a mentor to a mentally impaired young man in 1970s South Carolina. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Wed. 7:10 a.m. TMC Wed. 2:10 p.m.

Rambo (2008) ★★ Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz. John Rambo calls upon his long-buried but lethal skills to rescue a missionary and her comrades from the Burmese army. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Sat. 4:25 a.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m.

Rapid Fire (1992) ★★ Brandon Lee, Powers Boothe. A pacifist college student who knows kung fu becomes a Chicago policeman’s pawn in a heroin war. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 1:34 p.m.

Ratatouille (2007) ★★★ Voices of Patton Oswalt, Ian Holm. Animated. A Parisian rat who enjoys fine food lives beneath a famous restaurant and longs to be a great chef. (G) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Sat. 11:20 p.m.

The Raven (2012) ★★ John Cusack, Luke Evans. In 19th-century Baltimore, Edgar Allan Poe and a detective hunt a serial killer who is basing his grisly crimes on Poe’s stories. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Encore Sun. 12:36 p.m. Encore Wed. 2:12 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 3:41 a.m.

The Reader (2008) ★★★ Kate Winslet, Ralph Fiennes. In postwar Germany, a teenager has a love affair with an older woman who is hiding a terrible secret. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. TMC Sat. 1:30 a.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Thur. 7:50 a.m.

Rear Window (1954) ★★★★ James Stewart, Grace Kelly. Sitting in a wheelchair, his leg in a cast, a photographer spies on courtyard neighbors and sees a murder. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 12:39 p.m. Encore Thur. 9:08 a.m.

Red (2010) ★★ Bruce Willis, Morgan Freeman. Retired CIA agents reassemble for survival after the agency sends assassins to silence them and the secrets they carry. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sun. 1:33 p.m. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

The Red House (1947) ★★★ Edward G. Robinson, Lon McCallister. A gloomy farmer forbids a hired hand, or anyone else, to go near a red house in the woods. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 5:45 a.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6 a.m.

Redcon-1 (2018) Oris Erhuero, Carlos Gallardo. After a deadly viral outbreak, an elite squad of special forces soldiers must infiltrate a quarantine zone to rescue a scientist who holds the only cure to save mankind. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Regarding Henry (1991) ★★ Harrison Ford, Annette Bening. Two bullets force a career-driven Manhattan lawyer to start life over with his loving wife and daughter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Sun. 7:05 a.m.

Rescue Dawn (2006) ★★★ Christian Bale, Steve Zahn. During the Vietnam War, Dieter Dengler, a U.S. fighter pilot, is shot down over Laos and taken captive by enemy soldiers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 4:15 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Return to Halloweentown (2006) ★★ Sara Paxton, Lucas Grabeel. An 18-year-old witch must use magic to stop a devious plot to destroy Halloweentown. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Disney Thur. 6:40 p.m.

A Return to Salem’s Lot (1987) ★★ Michael Moriarty, Ricky Addison Reed. An anthropologist and his teenage son move to a Maine town full of vampires. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Thur. 11:03 p.m.

Revenge (1990) ★★ Kevin Costner, Anthony Quinn. Caught with the wife of his Mexican host, then left for dead, a former Navy jet pilot recovers to take revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TMC Tues. 12:05 p.m.

Rio 2 (2014) ★★ Voices of Anne Hathaway, Jesse Eisenberg. Animated. Blu, Jewel and their three children leave the comfort of the city and travel to the Amazon jungle to learn how to live as wild birds. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. FX Mon. 11:35 a.m. FX Tues. 7 a.m.

Rise of a Texas Bluesman: Stevie Ray Vaughan 1954-1983 (2014) The history of Texas blues and the influence that celebrated guitarist Stevie Ray Vaughn had on the genre. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. AXS Sat. 9 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Fri. 2 p.m.

The River and the Wall (2019) Five friends journey from El Paso to the Gulf of Mexico on horses, mountain bikes, and canoes to document the borderlands and explore the potential impacts of a border wall on the natural environment. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Wed. 11:55 a.m. Starz Wed. 7:13 p.m.

River of No Return (1954) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Marilyn Monroe. A farmer and his son raft Rockies rapids with a gold-rush gambler’s girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

A River Runs Through It (1992) ★★★ Craig Sheffer, Brad Pitt. Two Montana boys become different men under the influence of fly-fishing and their minister father. (PG) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KPBS Mon. Noon

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 10 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 1 a.m. Lifetime Sun. 3 a.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. CMT Fri. 9 p.m. CMT Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Road to Christmas (2018) Jessy Schram, Chad Michael Murray. Los Angeles television producer Maggie Baker unwittingly falls for Danny Wise, the son and former producer of his mother’s popular annual Christmas special. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 3 a.m.

Road to Paloma (2014) ★★ Jason Momoa, Robert Homer Mollohan. After avenging the rape and murder of his mother, a man dodges the FBI while traveling across the West to spread her ashes. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. FX Fri. 7 a.m.

Road Trip (2000) ★★ Seann William Scott, Breckin Meyer. Friends embark on a lengthy car trip to intercept an illicit videotape mistakenly mailed to one’s girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. CMT Sat. 1 a.m.

Robocroc (2013) Corin Nemec, Steven Hartley. A top-secret project transforms a humongous crocodile into a metallic, killing machine. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Sat. 4 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TBS Sun. 4:04 p.m. TBS Mon. Noon

Rollerball (2002) ★ Chris Klein, Jean Reno. A businessman wants to see more violence in a dangerous sport where athletes already risk their lives. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 6:40 a.m. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Romeo Must Die (2000) ★★ Jet Li, Aaliyah. While seeking vengeance for his brother’s murder, a former Hong Kong policeman falls for his foe’s daughter. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. VH1 Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Ronin (1998) ★★ Robert De Niro, Jean Reno. An Irish ringleader organizes an international team of hired guns to retrieve a briefcase from criminals. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9:30 p.m.

The Roommate (2011) ★ Leighton Meester, Minka Kelly. A mentally unstable college student becomes dangerously obsessed with her new roommate. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Encore Mon. 7:26 p.m.

Roseanna McCoy (1949) ★★ Farley Granger, Joan Evans. Romance between a Hatfield and a McCoy triggers a Kentucky mountain family feud. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Sat. 7 p.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

The Row (2018) Colin Egglesfield, Dylan Sprayberry. An incoming college freshman must endure cruel hazing rituals and somehow evade a demented serial killer who is targeting her sorority sisters. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:50 a.m.

A Royal Christmas (2014) Lacey Chabert, Stephen Hagan. The queen of Cordinia schemes to break up her royal son’s romance with a seamstress from Philadelphia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 10 p.m.

Rudy (1993) ★★★ Sean Astin, Ned Beatty. With heart and determination an Illinois youth tackles shortcomings to play Notre Dame football. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. AMC Fri. 10 a.m.

Rural Hungary (1939) James A. FitzPatrick. The rural agricultural areas of Hungary. (NR) 10 mins. TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

The Russian Bride (2018) Corbin Bernsen, Kristina Pimenova. A Russian woman moves to America with her daughter to marry a reclusive billionaire. When they arrive, he turns out to be a psychopath who sends their lives spiraling into a living hell. (NR) TMC Sun. 2 a.m.

Rust Creek (2018) Hermione Corfield, Jay Paulson. A wrong turn leaves a college student stranded in the wintry woods, where she aligns with an enigmatic loner to survive the elements -- and the outlaws pursuing her. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:30 p.m. Showtime Mon. 5:35 a.m. Showtime Wed. 8 a.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. USA Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Sabrina (1954) ★★★ Humphrey Bogart, Audrey Hepburn. The sons of a Long Island tycoon become romantic rivals for the chauffeur’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Mon. 8 a.m.

The Saint in New York (1938) ★★★ Louis Hayward, Kay Sutton. British sleuth Simon Templar and a gunmoll topple a gangster and his gang. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m. A Mon. 12:03 p.m.

The Sandlot (1993) ★★ Thomas Guiry, Mike Vitar. The best baseball player in the neighborhood helps a new kid with his clumsy ball-handling. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Sun. 9 a.m. Paramount Mon. 12:25 p.m. CMT Thur. 1 a.m. CMT Thur. 9 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Santo vs. las lobas (1976) Santo, Nubia Martí. La reina de los licántropos mata a un detective y desencadena una lucha con balas de plata para eliminarlos de la selva. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

Save the Last Dance (2001) ★★ Julia Stiles, Sean Patrick Thomas. A white teenager moves to Chicago after her mother’s death and falls for a black student who shares her love of dance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Thur. 2:10 p.m.

Saving Private Ryan (1998) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Edward Burns. A World War II captain and his squad risk all to locate and send home a soldier whose three brothers died in combat. (R) 2 hrs. 49 mins. TNT Tues. 4:15 p.m.

Saw II (2005) ★★ Donnie Wahlberg, Tobin Bell. A detective races against time to save his son from a sadistic madman holding a group of people captive. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2:02 a.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Thur. 7:40 a.m.

Scary Movie 2 (2001) ★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Psychology students and their professor spend the weekend in a haunted house in this sendup of horror films. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Scooby-Doo (2002) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate claims that a theme park is haunted. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Tues. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. 7:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. Noon

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed (2004) ★★ Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar. Fred, Daphne, Velma, Shaggy and Scooby investigate a group of ghouls terrorizing people. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Freeform Sun. 9 a.m. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m. Freeform Wed. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. Noon

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Freeform Mon. 3:10 p.m.

Scream 4 (2011) ★★ Neve Campbell, Courteney Cox. The Ghostface Killer returns with a vengeance when self-help author Sidney Prescott arrives in Woodsboro on the last stop of her book tour. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Scream Team (2002) Tommy Davidson, Kathy Najimy. Three ghosts try to help two children after an angry spirit refuses to let their grandfather rest in peace. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Thur. 8 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Freeform Mon. 8:20 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. Freeform Mon. 5:40 p.m.

The Searchers (1956) ★★★★ John Wayne, Jeffrey Hunter. A Confederate veteran and his part-Cherokee partner search five years for a kidnapped girl. (NR) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) ★★★ Joe Mantegna, Max Pomeranc. A boy and his parents must decide what to do about his newly discovered aptitude for world-class chess. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Seasons of Love (2014) LeToya Luckett, Cleo Anthony. A man and a woman face tests in their new romance after the death of a parent and the return of an ex. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Seed of Chucky (2004) ★ Jennifer Tilly, Voice of Brad Dourif. Resurrected by their offspring, the murderous doll and his twisted bride learn about a new movie featuring their killer exploits. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Mon. 1:11 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:35 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:59 p.m.

Set It Off (1996) ★★★ Jada Pinkett, Queen Latifah. Desperation drives four inner-city women to bank robbery in Los Angeles, then they start mistrusting one another. (R) 2 hrs. VH1 Mon. 11:30 a.m.

The Seventh Victim (1943) ★★★ Tom Conway, Kim Hunter. A young woman seeks her sister and finds Greenwich Village satanists and Dante’s Restaurant. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Tues. Noon

Sex and the City (2008) ★★ Sarah Jessica Parker, Kim Cattrall. Carrie y Mr. Big van a casarse, pero el novio se pone nervioso y su actitud empeora cuando Miranda, tras un desengaño con su marido, le comenta a Mr. Big que el matrimonio lo estropea todo. (NR) 2 hrs. 31 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Shallow Hal (2001) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jack Black. A self-help guru makes a superficial man see only the inner beauty of a very fat woman. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Thur. 1 a.m. E Thur. 3 a.m.

Shanghai Knights (2003) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Owen Wilson. With help from his sister and a friend, a martial-arts master travels to London to find his father’s murderer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Mon. 8:05 a.m.

Sharing Christmas (2017) Ellen Hollman, Bobby Campo. A real estate developer is given the opportunity to transform an old shopping complex into a prime location. Unfortunately, there is one tenant who is holding out -- the Christmas shop owner he met just days ago. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:30 a.m.

Shaun of the Dead (2004) ★★★ Simon Pegg, Kate Ashfield. An aimless TV salesman and his best pal must save their friends and family from the zombies that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Thur. 5:23 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:43 p.m.

The Shining (1980) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Shelley Duvall. A writer goes mad while serving as caretaker with his wife and clairvoyant son at a snowbound Colorado hotel. (R) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Sundance Mon. 4:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 2 a.m.

A Shoe Addict’s Christmas (2018) Candace Cameron Bure, Luke MacFarlane. Noelle, a holiday hater, becomes locked in a department store on Christmas Eve. There, she meets a woman who identifies herself as Noelle’s guardian angel and introduces Noelle to several ghosts of Christmases past, present and future. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Shoot ‘Em Up (2007) ★★ Clive Owen, Paul Giamatti. El señor Smith, un hombre duro y amargado, acepta proteger a un bebé al que ha ayudado a nacer en medio de un tiroteo. Él no sabe que el niño es el objetivo de una extraña banda de criminales que tiene la misión de asesinarlo. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 2 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m.

Show Dogs (2018) ★ Will Arnett, Natasha Lyonne. A hot tip leads a canine cop and an FBI agent to Las Vegas to recover a stolen baby panda. Working under cover at a dog show, the crime-fighting duo must now foil another kidnapping plot and rescue other valuable animals from a gang of smugglers. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:15 a.m.

Signs (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joaquin Phoenix. With the help of his brother, a Pennsylvanian investigates the appearance of 500-foot-diameter circles in his crop fields. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Fri. 12:20 p.m.

The Silence of the Lambs (1991) ★★★★ Jodie Foster, Anthony Hopkins. An FBI trainee seeks advice from a brilliant, psychopathic prisoner to catch a killer who skins his victims. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Paramount Thur. 2 p.m.

Silent House (2011) ★★ Elizabeth Olsen, Adam Trese. Horrifying events turn panic to real terror when a young woman becomes trapped in the old house she’s helping her father and uncle renovate. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Fri. 4 a.m. IFC Fri. 6:30 a.m.

Silent Night (2012) ★ Malcolm McDowell, Jaime King. A vicious killer dressed as Santa Claus hides in plain sight during a small town’s annual Christmas festivities. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Starz Thur. 4:31 p.m.

Silver Bullet (1985) ★★ Gary Busey, Corey Haim. A boy in a wheelchair stops a werewolf with his uncle and sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Mon. Noon

Silverado (1985) ★★★ Kevin Kline, Scott Glenn. Old West drifters Jake, Emmett, Mal and Paden shoot it out with a crooked sheriff and clan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Ovation Sun. 8 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Thur. 1 p.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:20 p.m.

Sinister (2012) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Vincent D’Onofrio. A true-crime novelist and his family become the targets of a supernatural entity when he uses found footage to unravel the murders of his home’s previous occupants. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Fri. 1:30 a.m. IFC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Sister Act (1992) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Maggie Smith. A Reno lounge singer on the run plays nun and shows a San Francisco convent’s chorus how to rock. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. VH1 Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Sister Act 2: Back in the Habit (1993) ★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Kathy Najimy. A Las Vegas singer teaches a mother superior’s flock how to rock and save the school from closure. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. VH1 Sun. 1:10 p.m. VH1 Sun. 6:30 p.m. WE Thur. 3:15 p.m. WE Thur. 5:38 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 6:46 p.m.

The Skeleton Key (2005) ★★ Kate Hudson, Gena Rowlands. A woman takes a job as a hospice nurse for a couple who live in a New Orleans house with a troublesome history. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Sun. 9:37 p.m.

The Skeleton Twins (2014) ★★★ Bill Hader, Kristen Wiig. A set of near-tragedies forces estranged twins to come to terms with their relationships and the disappointments in their lives. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Mon. 6 a.m.

Sky Captain and the World of Tomorrow (2004) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Jude Law. A daredevil aviator and an ace reporter fight an evil mastermind and his army of gigantic robots. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. HBO Wed. 6:25 a.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Thur. 11:31 p.m.

Sleeping With the Enemy (1991) ★★ Julia Roberts, Patrick Bergin. The battered wife of a yuppie neat-freak fakes her death at sea and flees from Cape Cod to Iowa. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Starz Sun. 2:23 p.m. Starz Mon. 9:59 a.m.

Sleepwalkers (1992) ★ Brian Krause, Madchen Amick. Mother-and-son monsters who survive on the blood of young women move to a sleepy town in Indiana. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. BBC America Sun. 11:30 a.m. Sundance Thur. 8 a.m.

Sleepy Hollow (1999) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Christina Ricci. A Colonial-era constable probes a series of grisly decapitations in an upstate New York hamlet. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Fri. 1:30 p.m.

Slender Man (2018) ★ Joey King, Julia Goldani Telles. Terror strikes when four teenage girls in a small town perform a ritual to debunk the lore of a tall, thin, horrifying figure known as the Slender Man. They soon fear that the legend is true when one of them suddenly goes missing. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Thur. 4:02 a.m. Starz Thur. 9:55 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:55 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 a.m.

Smart Blonde (1936) ★ Glenda Farrell, Barton MacLane. Reporter Torchy Blane nabs a Boston mobster for her policeman boyfriend. (NR) 57 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Smokin’ Aces (2007) ★★ Ben Affleck, Andy Garcia. Two FBI agents must protect an entertainer from a motley crew of assassins after the guy agrees to testify against the Las Vegas mob. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 12:22 p.m. Starz Tues. 10 p.m.

Snake Eyes (1998) ★ Nicolas Cage, Gary Sinise. A corrupt detective and his Navy friend probe a U.S. official’s assassination at an Atlantic City boxing match. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Fri. Noon Encore Fri. 10:36 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:22 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Sent by an evil queen to capture an escaped princess, a huntsman instead becomes the young woman’s protector and helps her in her quest to regain control of her kingdom. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TNT Tues. 10:30 p.m. TNT Wed. 3 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Sorority Row (2009) ★ Briana Evigan, Leah Pipes. The body count rises as a group of sorority sisters begin receiving messages from a friend whose death they covered up a year earlier. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Thur. 11:35 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

The Spiderwick Chronicles (2008) ★★★ Freddie Highmore, Sarah Bolger. Siblings learn that magical creatures are behind the strange occurrences at their great-great-uncle’s rundown estate. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

The Spirit of Christmas (2015) Jen Lilley, Thomas Beaudoin. A young lawyer finds romance with a spirit that takes the form of a human 12 days before Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

The Spirit (2008) ★ Gabriel Macht, Samuel L. Jackson. A ghostlike crime fighter faces a villain known as the Octopus, whose aim is to destroy Central City while searching for the secret to immortality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Wed. 6:15 p.m.

Split (2016) ★★★ James McAvoy, Anya Taylor-Joy. A psychotic man who has 23 personalities holds three teenage girls captive in an underground cell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m.

Spookley the Square Pumpkin (2004) Voices of Sonja Ball, Bruce Dinsmore. Animated. A scarecrow and a spider trio help an odd-shaped pumpkin overcome his feelings of shame and inadequacy. (G) 45 mins. Disney Tues. 9:30 a.m. Disney Wed. 6 a.m. Disney Thur. 7:30 a.m.

Spy (2015) ★★★ Melissa McCarthy, Jason Statham. Una analista de la CIA poco cualificada para la acción asume la peligrosa misión de introducirse en una banda de criminales búlgaros para vengar la muerte de su compañero. (NR) 2 hrs. 11 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 5:30 p.m. KFTR Sat. 8:30 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:05 p.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:05 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TBS Sun. 1:04 p.m. TBS Mon. 3 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Step Brothers (2008) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Two lazy, immature men become rivals when the marriage of one’s mother and the other’s father forces them to live as siblings in the same house. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. MTV Sun. 1 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 7 p.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:15 a.m.

The Stepford Wives (2004) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Matthew Broderick. A man and his wife move to a quaint suburb where most of the women seem to have the same bland personality. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:25 p.m.

Stigmata (1999) ★ Patricia Arquette, Gabriel Byrne. An atheist’s visions and manifestations of wounds like those of the crucified Christ prompt the Vatican to send an investigator. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Tues. 1:03 p.m.

Still Waiting ... (2009) Justin Long, Danneel Harris. When a competing eatery steals their customers, restaurant employees hatch a raunchy plan to drum up business. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Audience Mon. 1 a.m. Audience Wed. 8:30 p.m. Audience Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Sting (1973) ★★★★ Paul Newman, Robert Redford. To avenge a murder, two con men bilk a mobster with their betting-room scam in 1930s Chicago. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Tues. 11:30 p.m. Ovation Wed. 1 p.m.

Stir of Echoes (1999) ★★★ Kevin Bacon, Kathryn Erbe. After being hypnotized at a party, a man has visions of deaths and of a girl who disappeared six months earlier. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Thur. 5:25 p.m.

The Strangers (2008) ★★ Liv Tyler, Scott Speedman. Three masked assailants terrorize a young couple in a romantic getaway to a remote cottage. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. Encore Tues. 7:03 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Stunts (1977) ★★ Robert Forster, Fiona Lewis. A stuntman dies during the making of a police movie; his brother takes his place to investigate. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Fri. 3:15 p.m.

Sweet Mountain Christmas (2019) Megan Hilty, Marcus Rosner. A musician who is set to headline a Christmas concert in NYC makes a pit-stop in Tennessee to see her family. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Sweet Smell of Success (1957) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Tony Curtis. An all-powerful New York gossip columnist gives a press agent some dirty work. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Tag (2018) ★★ Ed Helms, Jon Hamm. Five highly competitive friends hit the ground running for their yearly, no-holds-barred game of tag -- risking their necks, their jobs and their relationships to take one another down. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 12:15 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:05 p.m.

Tales From the Darkside: The Movie (1990) ★★ Deborah Harry, Christian Slater. A doomed boy stalls a witch with three tales: ``Lot 249,’' ``Cat From Hell’’ and ``Lover’s Vow.’' (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:25 p.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Team America: World Police (2004) ★★★ Voices of Trey Parker, Matt Stone. Puppet commandos protect the planet from fiendish terrorists and North Korean dictator Kim Jong Il. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 10:30 p.m.

Tears of the Sun (2003) ★★ Bruce Willis, Monica Bellucci. A Navy SEAL and his squad try to protect a doctor and Nigerian refugees from ruthless rebels. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. Ovation Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Teen Titans GO! to the Movies (2018) ★★★ Voices of Greg Cipes, Scott Menville. Animated. With a few madcap ideas and a song in their hearts, the Teen Titans head to Hollywood to fulfill their dreams. Things soon go awry, however, when a supervillain plans to take over the planet -- putting the very fate of the young heroes on the line. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. HBO Sat. 5:50 a.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. CMT Thur. 11:30 p.m.

Terminator Genisys (2015) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jason Clarke. Kyle Reese goes back to 1984 to save Sarah Connor and emerges in an alternate timeline in which Sarah has been raised as a warrior by a Terminator guardian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. FX Sat. 9 p.m.

Terminator 2: Judgment Day (1991) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. Two cyborgs from the future battle over the life of a teen who will someday lead humanity against the machines. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. BBC America Fri. 5 p.m. BBC America Sat. 3 a.m.

The Terminator (1984) ★★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton. A cyborg from the future arrives in 20th-century Los Angeles to kill the woman who will give birth to mankind’s post-apocalyptic savior. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. Syfy Fri. 5:02 p.m. Syfy Sat. 1:33 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Tues. 9 p.m.

That’s Life! (1986) ★★★ Jack Lemmon, Julie Andrews. An affluent architect faces his 60th birthday, while his wife and children deal with problems of their own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Theater of Blood (1973) ★★★ Vincent Price, Diana Rigg. An actor gets even with eight London critics by copying death scenes from Shakespearean plays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 10:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 11 p.m.

There Will Be Blood (2007) ★★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Paul Dano. Daniel Plainview becomes a self-made oil tycoon, but he deviates into moral bankruptcy as his material fortune grows. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 10:40 p.m.

They Shall Not Grow Old (2018) ★★★ Utilizing state-of-the-art technology, filmmaker Peter Jackson presents archival footage -- restored and colorized -- to showcase the soldiers, key events and extraordinary battles of World War I. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Fri. 10:40 a.m.

Think Like a Man (2012) ★★ Michael Ealy, Jerry Ferrara. When the women in their lives buy a book by Steve Harvey and take its advice to heart, four men conspire to use the book’s insider information to turn the tables on the ladies and teach them a lesson. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 a.m. VH1 Thur. 8 p.m.

Thirteen Ghosts (2001) ★ Tony Shalhoub, Embeth Davidtz. A widower, his daughter, his son and others become trapped in a house with vengeful spirits. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Tues. 10 p.m. IFC Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Thur. 10 p.m.

30 Days of Night (2007) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Melissa George. A lawman and an ever-shrinking band of survivors must fend off hungry vampires who have come to feed during an Alaskan town’s annual month of darkness. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:35 p.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Sun. 6:20 a.m.

This Is 40 (2012) ★★ Paul Rudd, Leslie Mann. Amid a series of personal and professional crises, a long-married couple must figure out how to forgive, forget and enjoy the rest of their lives -- before they kill each other. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sat. 2:45 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:30 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Thor forms an alliance with treacherous Loki to save Earth and the Nine Realms from an ancient enemy that predates the universe itself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Mon. 1:37 p.m. FX Mon. 11:54 p.m.

Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967) ★★★ Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore. A would-be flapper in 1920s New York saves her friend from white slavers in a Chinatown firecracker factory. (G) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

3:10 to Yuma (2007) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Christian Bale. A rancher and the captive outlaw in his charge learn to respect each other on a dangerous journey to catch a train. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Thrill Hunter (1933) ★★ Buck Jones, Dorothy Revier. After lying about being a stuntman, a blowhard gets the chance to prove himself to a movie studio. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Fri. 5:30 a.m.

‘Til Death Do Us Part (2017) ★ Taye Diggs, Annie Ilonzeh. Madison Roland finds love with another man after she leaves her abusive husband, Michael, and changes her identity. All seems well, until Michael discovers Madison’s whereabouts and re-creates her nightmare all over again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Thur. Noon

Tim Burton’s Corpse Bride (2005) ★★★ Voices of Johnny Depp, Helena Bonham Carter. Animated. In 19th-century Europe, a gifted pianist mistakenly weds a dead woman who takes him to the underworld. (PG) 1 hr. 16 mins. Disney XD Sun. 4 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11 a.m. Freeform Wed. Noon

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 4 a.m.

Time Freak (2018) Asa Butterfield, Sophie Turner. Dumped by his girlfriend, a young physics genius travels back in time to change the past and win her heart again. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:20 a.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

To Die For (1995) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Matt Dillon. Observers recall the relationship between a slain small-town bartender and his ambitious TV-reporter wife, who is charged with the crime. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Mon. 6:50 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:50 p.m. AXS Tues. 3 p.m.

Tombstone (1993) ★★★ Kurt Russell, Val Kilmer. Doc Holliday joins Wyatt Earp and his brothers for an OK Corral showdown with the Clanton gang. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. CMT Sat. 1 p.m. CMT Sat. 9:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Wed. 5:30 p.m.

Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen (2009) ★★ Shia LaBeouf, Megan Fox. When an ancient Decepticon rises for revenge, Sam and Mikaela must figure out the history of the Transformers’ presence on Earth and find a way to save the planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Paramount Mon. 8 p.m.

Tremors (1990) ★★ Kevin Bacon, Fred Ward. Four big worms with multiple tongues dig high-speed around people in the middle of nowhere. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Encore Sun. 7:22 a.m.

Trick ‘r Treat (2007) ★★ Anna Paquin, Brian Cox. Interwoven stories demonstrate that some traditions are best not forgotten, as the residents of a small town face real ghosts and goblins on Halloween. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. IFC Thur. 5 p.m. IFC Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Trouble for Two (1936) ★★ Robert Montgomery, Rosalind Russell. An incognito prince and princess join a suicide club in Victorian London. (NR) 1 hr. 15 mins. TCM Wed. 11:45 a.m.

Truth or Dare (2017) Cassandra Scerbo, Brytni Sarpy. Eight college friends awaken an evil spirit that feeds on souls in a haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Syfy Thur. 12:30 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

28 Days Later (2002) ★★★ Cillian Murphy, Noah Huntley. Survivors try to stay a step ahead of vicious, virus-infected humans that have overrun London. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Encore Wed. 7:22 a.m. Encore Wed. 9 p.m.

28 Weeks Later (2007) ★★★ Robert Carlyle, Rose Byrne. As the U.S. Army tries to restore order, a carrier of rage virus enters London and reinfects the populace. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Wed. 9:18 a.m. Encore Wed. 10:56 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. A Sun. 3:30 p.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. POP Tues. Noon POP Wed. 7:30 a.m. POP Wed. 9:45 p.m. POP Thur. Noon Paramount Sat. Noon KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. POP Tues. Noon POP Tues. 9 p.m. POP Wed. 2:15 a.m. POP Wed. 4:30 p.m. POP Thur. 6:45 a.m. POP Thur. 9 p.m. Paramount Sat. 9 p.m. KVEA Sat. 4 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. POP Tues. 2:30 a.m. POP Tues. 11:45 p.m. POP Wed. 5 a.m. POP Wed. 7:15 p.m. POP Thur. 9:30 a.m. POP Thur. 11:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. POP Tues. 6 p.m. POP Wed. 1:30 p.m. POP Thur. 3:45 a.m. POP Thur. 6 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. POP Tues. 3 p.m. POP Wed. 10:30 a.m. POP Thur. 12:45 p.m. POP Thur. 3 p.m. Paramount Sat. 3 p.m.

Twilight Zone: The Movie (1983) ★★★ Vic Morrow, John Lithgow. Four tales include a bigot, oldsters who find youth in playing kick the can, a misunderstood boy, and a terrified man on a plane. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 4:16 p.m.

Twins (1988) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Danny DeVito. A genetically perfected specimen meets his pint-size, wise-guy long-lost twin. (PG) 1 hr. 52 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:45 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m.

Twitches (2005) ★★★ Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Reunited on their 21st birthday, twin sisters use their magic powers to save their kingdom from the forces of darkness. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Disney Wed. 6 p.m.

Twitches Too (2007) Tia Mowry, Tamera Mowry. Twin sisters who have magic powers uncover evidence that their missing father is alive. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Disney Wed. 7:40 p.m.

Two Hearts in Wax Time (1935) Jay Eaton, Frank Hayes. A drunken store employee sees mannequins come to life. (NR) 15 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

The Two Jakes (1990) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel. The Los Angeles private eye from ``Chinatown’’ works another murder puzzle, over oil in 1948. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s Boo 2! A Madea Halloween (2017) ★ Tyler Perry, Diamond White. Madea, Aunt Bam and Hattie journey into the woods to prevent Tiffany from attending a Halloween frat party. Chaos soon strikes when the would-be heroes find themselves fighting for their lives against an array of monsters, goblins and boogeymen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 2:55 p.m. EPIX Thur. 1:15 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s I Can Do Bad All By Myself (2009) ★★ Tyler Perry, Taraji P. Henson. When Madea catches three siblings looting her home, she delivers the youths to their boozy aunt, who is sorely in need of an attitude adjustment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:07 p.m.

Un baúl lleno de miedo (1997) Diana Bracho, Julián Pastor. Un escritor presionado decide rentar una cabaña para terminar su libro y descubre que un baúl del lugar contiene un cadáver. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Una Viuda Sin Sostén (1950) Abel Salazar, Emilia Guiú. El director de una orquesta abandona a su novia porque no tiene dinero, pero un millonario se casa con ella. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

Uncle Buck (1989) ★★ John Candy, Amy Madigan. Chicago parents in a pinch have a bachelor uncle baby-sit their teenage daughter and little ones. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Encore Sat. 1:55 p.m.

Uncle Drew (2018) ★★ Kyrie Irving, Lil Rel Howery. Uncle Drew recruits a squad of older basketball players to return to the court to compete in a tournament. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:10 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 9:40 p.m.

Undercover Brother (2002) ★★★ Eddie Griffin, Chris Kattan. A low-rent private detective poses as a preppy nerd in order to foil a plot by conspirators. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. TMC Sat. 10 a.m. TMC Sun. 5:25 a.m.

An Unfinished Life (2005) ★★ Robert Redford, Morgan Freeman. Old wounds get a chance to heal when a Wyoming rancher shelters his abused daughter-in-law and her child. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Starz Mon. 6:32 a.m.

Unfriended (2014) ★★ Shelley Hennig, Moses Storm. A teenager and her five friends become the prey of an unknown online presence that wants revenge for a shaming video that caused a classmate to kill herself one year prior. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:47 p.m.

Unfriended: Dark Web (2018) ★★ Colin Woodell, Betty Gabriel. Online friends receive an anonymous message that they will all die if they disconnect or call the police. The planned night of fun quickly turns deadly as each user becomes the target of something sinister while the others watch helplessly in terror. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:12 p.m.

The Uninvited (1944) ★★★ Ray Milland, Ruth Hussey. A British brother and sister move to a coastal mansion haunted by two ghosts. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 10:45 a.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Unstoppable (2010) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Chris Pine. When an unmanned locomotive roars out of control, two railroad employees must find a way to bring it to a halt before it crashes and spills its toxic cargo. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Up in Smoke (1978) ★★ Cheech Marin, Tommy Chong. A narcotics detective pursues a pair of Los Angeles potheads driving from Tijuana in a van made of hemp. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. Encore Sat. 8:44 a.m. Encore Sat. 12:18 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Tues. 7:15 p.m.

Upside Down (2012) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Jim Sturgess. Though it is forbidden, a man devises a way to reunite with a long-lost love from the twin world that sits just above his own. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Tues. 4 p.m.

Urban Cowboy (1980) ★★★ John Travolta, Debra Winger. A Texas farmer moves to the city, immerses himself in honky-tonk and falls for a sexy cowgirl. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. CMT Sat. 3:30 p.m. CMT Sun. Noon

Valentine’s Day (2010) ★★ Jessica Alba, Kathy Bates. A diverse group of Los Angeles residents wends its way through love, romance and heartbreak over the course of a single day. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:50 p.m. Cinemax Tues. 4:35 a.m.

Vampire in Brooklyn (1995) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Angela Bassett. A Caribbean vampire seeks the half-vampire, half-human New York homicide detective destined to be his bride. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 6:15 p.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 a.m.

The Vatican Tapes (2015) ★★ Olivia Taylor Dudley, Michael Peña. The fate of the world hangs in the balance when a cleric battles an ancient satanic force for a young woman’s soul. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Thur. 9:40 a.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m.

The Veil (2016) Jessica Alba, Thomas Jane. Thirty years after a charismatic cult leader convinced his followers to kill themselves, a survivor returns to the scene of the horror with a documentary crew. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Tues. 11:51 p.m.

Venom (2018) ★★ Tom Hardy, Michelle Williams. Journalist Eddie Brock develops superhuman strength and power when his body merges with the alien Venom. Twisted, dark and fueled by rage, Venom tries to control the new and dangerous abilities that Eddie finds so intoxicating. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Starz Thur. 11:56 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:42 p.m. Starz Thur. 6:06 p.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 10 p.m.

A Very Merry Toy Store (2017) Melissa Joan Hart, Mario Lopez. Rival toy shop owners reluctantly join forces when an unscrupulous toy magnate opens a box store in their town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

A Very Nutty Christmas (2018) Melissa Joan Hart, Barry Watson. After her boyfriend dumps her right before Christmas, an overworked bakery owner meets a handsome soldier who may actually be a nutcracker that has come to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:05 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:06 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 p.m.

Victor/Victoria (1982) ★★★ Julie Andrews, James Garner. A Chicago mobster falls for a female impersonator, actually a woman, in 1930s Paris. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TCM Tues. 8 p.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:30 a.m. Showtime Thur. 7:35 p.m.

The Virgin Suicides (1999) ★★★ James Woods, Kathleen Turner. Men reminisce about intriguing sisters, whose parents quarantined them after one of the five killed herself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m.

Visions (2015) Anson Mount, Isla Fisher. After moving to a vineyard with her family, a pregnant woman experiences horrifying visions. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. Starz Wed. 5:21 a.m. Starz Thur. 2:37 a.m.

The Visit (2015) ★★ Olivia DeJonge, Ed Oxenbould. A teen and her younger brother discover a shocking secret about their seemingly charming grandparents while staying at their remote Pennsylvania farm. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Wed. 3 p.m. FX Thur. 10 a.m.

Viva Knievel! (1977) ★ Evel Knievel, Gene Kelly. The motorcycle daredevil is lured to Mexico by drug dealers who plan to kill him for his truck. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. TCM Fri. 1:15 p.m.

The Walking Dead (1936) ★★ Boris Karloff, Ricardo Cortez. An executed convict returns from the grave to revenge himself against the gangsters who framed him for murder. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 10 p.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. A Sun. 6 p.m.

Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps (2010) ★★ Michael Douglas, Shia LaBeouf. Following a long prison term for insider trading, master manipulator Gordon Gekko keeps his real motives hidden when he forges an alliance with his daughter’s fiancé. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. HBO Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) ★★★ Voices of Peter Sallis, Ralph Fiennes. Animated. Pest controllers Wallace and Gromit must save the day when a vegetable-munching beast ravages town gardens. (G) 1 hr. 22 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

War for the Planet of the Apes (2017) ★★★ Andy Serkis, Woody Harrelson. A ruthless colonel leads his troops in a deadly battle against Caesar and his army of intelligent apes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. FX Sun. 7 p.m. FX Tues. 7 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m.

War of the Worlds (2005) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Dakota Fanning. A New Jersey man and his two children face an epic battle for survival when hostile aliens invade Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. HBO Sun. 7 p.m. HBO Thur. 5:30 p.m.

The Waterboy (1998) ★ Adam Sandler, Kathy Bates. A water boy’s temper tantrums spur an addled football coach to sign him on as defensive tackle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. MTV Sun. 11 a.m. CMT Sun. 5 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m. CMT Wed. 11 p.m.

Wayne’s World (1992) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. Metal-head friends Wayne and Garth sell their basement cable-access TV show to a city slicker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Wed. 4:25 p.m.

Wayne’s World 2 (1993) ★★ Mike Myers, Dana Carvey. The world’s best roadie helps goofy Wayne and Garth organize a rock concert called Waynestock. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 11 a.m.

We Die Young (2019) Jean-Claude Van Damme, David Castaneda. A war veteran tries to help a boy and his younger brother when they get mixed up with a vicious drug lord and his gang. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:55 a.m.

We’re the Millers (2013) ★★ Jennifer Aniston, Jason Sudeikis. Indebted to a big-time drug lord, a pot dealer travels to Mexico with a fake family and a camper to pick up a large shipment and smuggle it into the U.S. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 2 p.m. Comedy Central Sun. 9:15 p.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. WE Thur. 12:49 p.m. E Sat. 4:30 p.m.

The Wedding Ringer (2015) ★★ Kevin Hart, Josh Gad. A socially awkward groom begins an unexpected bromance with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming nuptials. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. BET Mon. 9:01 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Wedding Swingers (2018) Michael Nathanson, Charlbi Dean Kriek. A TV producer invites his old college friends to a destination wedding. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 3:10 a.m.

Weird Science (1985) ★★★ Kelly LeBrock, Anthony Michael Hall. Two high-school nerds computer-generate a magic beauty who shows them how to meet girls. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. Encore Sat. 1:46 a.m. Encore Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Mon. 6:55 p.m. BET Tues. 3 p.m.

What Ever Happened to Baby Jane? (1962) ★★★ Bette Davis, Joan Crawford. A Hollywood child-star has-been torments her famous sister, now in a wheelchair. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. TCM Sun. 2:30 p.m.

What Lies Beneath (2000) ★★ Harrison Ford, Michelle Pfeiffer. Supernatural events plague a college professor and his wife as they investigate a murder she believes occurred next door. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 a.m.

What Men Want (2019) ★★ Taraji P. Henson, Tracy Morgan. Magically able to hear what men are thinking, a sports agent uses her newfound ability to turn the tables on her obnoxious male colleagues while racing to sign the next basketball superstar. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:25 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Sat. 2 p.m.

What We Do in the Shadows (2014) ★★★ Jemaine Clement, Taika Waititi. Vampire housemates try to cope with the complexities of modern life and show a newly turned hipster some of the perks of being undead. (R) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Fri. 2 a.m. FXX Fri. Noon

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. TMC Tues. 11:45 p.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. MTV Thur. 9:01 p.m.

White House Down (2013) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jamie Foxx. While on a tour of the White House with his young daughter, a police officer springs into action to save his child and the president from a heavily armed group of paramilitary invaders. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Wild Wild West (1999) ★ Will Smith, Kevin Kline. Secret agent James T. West and his partner fight evil inventor Dr. Loveless who plans to assassinate President Grant. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Will You Merry Me? (2008) ★★★ Wendie Malick, Cynthia Stevenson. A man and his fiancee meet each other’s families and learn about their holiday traditions. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

William Shakespeare’s A Midsummer Night’s Dream (1999) ★★ Kevin Kline, Michelle Pfeiffer. Bicyclists and an actor’s troupe enter a 19th-century Tuscan forest and fall under the spell of sprites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Ovation Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Winnie the Pooh (2011) ★★★ Voices of Jim Cummings, Bud Luckey. Animated. Owl mistakenly misleads Pooh and friends into believing that Christopher Robin has been abducted. (G) 1 hr. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 12:27 p.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Wishin’ and Hopin’ (2014) Molly Ringwald, Wyatt Ralff. In 1964 Connecticut, a substitute teacher and a new Russian student ensure that Mouseketeer Annette Funicello’s less-famous cousin has a Christmas he’ll never forget. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m.

Without a Paddle (2004) ★★ Seth Green, Matthew Lillard. Three childhood friends embark on a canoe trip to find a plane hijacker’s stash of money. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. HBO Sun. 4:50 a.m.

Wizards of Waverly Place: The Movie (2009) ★★★ Selena Gomez, David Henrie. A young wizard conjures a spell that puts her family in jeopardy. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Disney Sat. 8 p.m.

The Wolfman (2010) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Anthony Hopkins. A nobleman contends with an ancient curse, scouring his childhood homeland for his missing brother, while a bloodthirsty beast prowls the moors. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Sun. 10:51 a.m. Encore Sun. 7:51 p.m. Encore Thur. 11:03 a.m.

The Woman in Green (1945) ★★ Basil Rathbone, Nigel Bruce. Sherlock Holmes and Dr. Watson follow Moriarty’s trail to a hypnotist called Lydia. (NR) 1 hr. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 2:15 p.m.

Women’s Prison (1955) ★★ Ida Lupino, Jan Sterling. Amelia van Zandt a beautiful yet icy spinster, works as a warden at a female prison, where she continually inflicts unjustly harsh punishments on the inmates. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Sat. 12:45 p.m.

Wonder Park (2019) ★★ Voices of Jennifer Garner, Matthew Broderick. Animated. A young girl named June with a big imagination makes an incredible discovery -- an amusement park filled with wild rides and fun-loving animals. But when trouble hits, June and her misfit furry friends begin an unforgettable journey to save the park. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 a.m.

Words and Pictures (2013) Clive Owen, Juliette Binoche. An art teacher and English teacher have a competition and allow students to vote on the importance of words and pictures. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m.

Wrong Turn (2003) ★★ Desmond Harrington, Eliza Dushku. Three inbred cannibals terrorize a medical student and five campers in a remote area of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Sun. 11:36 a.m.

Wrong Turn 5: Bloodlines (2012) Camilla Arfwedson, Roxanne McKee. A small mining town hosts the Mountain Man Festival on Halloween. The wild night of costumes, drinking and partying turns into a bloodbath when an inbred family of hillbilly cannibals target several college students for dinner. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Mon. 4:01 a.m.

Wrong Turn 4: Bloody Beginnings (2011) ★★ Sean Skene, Scott Johnson. Young friends fight deformed mutants inside an abandoned sanitarium. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Mon. 2:01 a.m.

Wrong Turn 2: Dead End (2007) ★★★ Erica Leerhsen, Henry Rollins. Deranged cannibals terrorize a group of contestants competing on a reality TV show in the wilderness of West Virginia. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Syfy Sun. 9:30 a.m.

The X-Files (1998) ★★ David Duchovny, Gillian Anderson. FBI agents Mulder and Scully probe events that may prove the existence of aliens on Earth. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Encore Fri. 6:56 p.m. Encore Sat. 11:51 a.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. USA Sat. 2:30 p.m. USA Sat. 6:30 p.m.

The Yellow Rolls-Royce (1964) ★★★ Rex Harrison, Shirley MacLaine. A British lord, an Italian mobster’s moll and a U.S. widow own the car during the 1920s, ‘30s and ‘40s. (NR) 2 hrs. 2 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Yes Man (2008) ★★ Jim Carrey, Zooey Deschanel. After attending a self-help seminar, a negative-thinking man brings about an amazing change in his life by saying yes to everything. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. TNT Sun. 1 a.m.

You, Me and Him (2017) David Tennant, Lucy Punch. Two female lovers, one a lawyer and the other a fun, pot smoking layabout, meet a flirtatious neighbor. Despite planning to never have children, the female lovers both become pregnant and are forced to evaluate their relationship and their future. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Fri. 1:45 p.m.

Young Guns (1988) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. An English aristocrat hires Billy the Kid and five other outcasts to guard his New Mexico ranch. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Ovation Fri. 6:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m.

Young Guns II (1990) ★★ Emilio Estevez, Kiefer Sutherland. Billy the Kid and his gang gallop to Mexico, chased by a federal posse led by Pat Garrett. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Ovation Fri. 9 p.m. Ovation Sat. 6:30 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:50 p.m.

Zodiac (2007) ★★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Mark Ruffalo. Investigators and reporters become obsessed with finding the elusive serial killer terrorizing San Francisco in the late 1960s and ‘70s. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Zombie (1979) ★★★ Tisa Farrow, Ian McCulloch. A New York reporter follows a woman to an island where a doctor faces an epidemic of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Thur. 10 p.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animated. Rookie police rabbit Judy Hopps works with a wily fox to solve a mysterious case in the mammal metropolis of Zootopia. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Freeform Fri. 8:30 p.m. Freeform Sat. 6:20 p.m.

