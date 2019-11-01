What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Seven Worlds, One Planet’ on BBC America

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode visits Night + Market for Thai cooking with an L.A. twist, then stops in at Sonoratown for tacos on homemade tortillas. 8 p.m. CW

Crikey! It’s the Irwins It’s moving day for the zoo’s biggest crocodile and all goes to plan until his mate goes into hiding when the teams reunite the bonded pair. Also, a flying fox gets entangled in barbed wire in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Saturday Night Live Kristen Stewart hosts with musical guest Coldplay. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Ghost Adventures This new episode is set in San Francisco, where the crew visits a mysterious castle built on top of caverns where the current owners claim to be plagued by paranormal activity. 9 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Seven Worlds, One Planet This new special offers a preview of a visually stunning new series set to launch early next year as part of a nature-themed programming block called “Wonderstruck.” Narrated by Sir David Attenborough and featuring a score from Hans Zimmer’s Bleeding Fingers Music production company, the series will take a look at Earth’s seven continents to explore how each shaped its unique animal life. 9 p.m. BBC America

Daniel Sloss: X Scottish comic provocateur Daniel Sloss takes the stage of the Enmore Theatre in Sydney, Australia, to riff on a variety of contemporary targets while skewering society’s gender constructs and mining his personal experiences for laughs. 10 p.m. HBO

MOVIES

Merry & Bright Cate Merriweather (Jodie Sweetin), the chief executive of a family-owned candy-cane factory, is forced to confront the modern financial realities of running a seasonal business in this new romantic holiday treat. As Christmas approaches, a New York consultant (Andrew Walker) who works with struggling firms is sent to help the company find possible solutions but almost immediately clashes with Cate due to his lack of holiday spirit. Sharon Lawrence also stars. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Christmas Reservations An event coordinator (Melissa Joan Hart) at a ski resort keeps things running smoothly, until Christmas approaches and an old college beau (Ricardo Chavira), now a widower, checks in with his two kids. Markie Post and Ted McGinley also star in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Second Act After years of loyal service, an assistant store manager (Jennifer Lopez) is crushed when her bosses deny her a long-overdue promotion, instead recruiting a recent business school hot shot (Dan Bucatinsky). Soon she gets a job offer from another retailer (Treat Williams) but only after the tech-savvy son of a friend (Leah Remini) pads her résumé with fabrications. Milo Ventimiglia, Annaleigh Ashford and Vanessa Hudgens also star in director Peter Segal’s 2018 romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Showtime

WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Matt Stutzman, a world champion archer who was born with no arms; Jeff Lynne and his Electric Light Orchestra; author Mitch Albom. (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Impeachment: Counselor to the president: Kellyanne Conway. Impeachment: Rep. James Clyburn (D-S.C.). Impeachment, 2020 election: Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang and his wife Evelyn Yang. Panel: Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.); Scott Jennings; Terry McAuliffe; Mary Katharine Ham. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rep. Jim Himes (D-Conn.). Kellyanne Conway, counselor to the president. Mike Rizzo, general manager of the Washington Nationals. Panel: Bret Baier; Martha MacCallum; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Juan Williams. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Fareed Zakaria GPS The death of ISIS leader Al-Baghdadi: Former CIA director David Petraeus. Whistleblowers: Author Tom Mueller (“Crisis of Conscious: Whistleblowing in an Age of Fraud”); author Allison Stanger (“Whistleblowers: Honesty in America from Washington to Trump”). Reaction to protests in Hong Kong: Jimmy Lai. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Rep. Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Rep. Steny Hoyer (D-Md.). Rep. Jackie Speier (D-Hillsborough). Panel: David Drucker, the Washington Examiner; David Nakamura, the Washington Post; Nancy Cordes; John Hudson, the Washington Post. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). The impeachment inquiry: Rep. Eliot Engel (D-N.Y.); Rep. Steve Scalise (R-La.). Panel: Chris Christie; Rahm Emanuel; Alexi McCammond, Axios; Julie Pace, Associated Press. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter When journalists are first responders: Michael Barasch; Vincent Novak; Bruce David Martin. Alternative approaches to impeachment coverage: Irin Carmon, New York magazine; Colby Hall, Mediaite.com; Aisha Moodie-Mills. The impeachment inquiry: Rachael Bade; Melanie Zanona, Politico. President Trump’s Twitter typos: Bill Frischling, FactSquared. AMC programming: Sarah Barnett, AMC. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Emily Jashinsky, the Federalist; Rafael “Ray” Suarez; Mike Huckabee; Jeanne Zaino, Iona College political science professor. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

60 Minutes Maria Butina; Brexit; the best saddle bronc rodeo riders in the world. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

2019 Rugby World Cup Gold Medal Final: England versus South Africa, 9 a.m. NBC

College Football Michigan visits Maryland, 9 a.m. ABC; Nebraska visits Purdue, 9 a.m. Fox; NC State visits Wake Forest, 9 a.m. ESPN; Houston visits UCF, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech visits Notre Dame, 11:30 a.m. NBC; Georgia visits Florida, 12:30 p.m. CBS; Miami visits Florida State, 12:30 p.m. ABC; TCU visits Oklahoma State, 12:30 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Kansas, 12:30 p.m. FS1; Texas-El Paso visits North Texas, 12:30 p.m. NFL; Utah visits Washington, 1 p.m. Fox; Tulsa visits Tulane, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Pittsburgh visits Georgia Tech, 1 p.m. FS Prime; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 4 p.m. ESPN; Northwestern visits Indiana, 4 p.m. FS1; SMU visits Memphis, 4:30 p.m. ABC; Oregon visits USC, 5 p.m. Fox; BYU visits Utah State, 7 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net