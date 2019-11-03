Museums in L.A. this week: A Julie Mehretu survey at LACMA and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Nov. 3-10:

Julie Mehretu Midcareer survey of the Ethiopian-born artist features abstract paintings and works on paper. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

Judy Glickman Lauder: Beyond the Shadows: The Holocaust and the Danish Exception Exhibition of photographs chronicles the rescue of Danish Jews by both the government and ordinary citizens during the Nazi occupation of Denmark. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts Mon.; ends Jan. 5. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org

Art & Nature Seventh annual multidisciplinary public art event celebrates art’s engagement with the natural world and includes “360° Azimuth,” a new large-scale installation by Yorgo Alexopoulos (on view until Jan. 5). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org

Advertisement

American Indian Arts Marketplace Native American arts fair features works for sale including sculpture, pottery, beadwork, basketry, etc. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$15; under 3, active military, veterans: free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org

Beside the Edge of the World Exhibition inspired by Thomas More’s classic 16th-century satire “Utopia” features works by contemporary artists and writers. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 24. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org

Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street Fabric-based installation re-creates the artist’s former New York City apartment. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ongoing. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org

The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain Works by female artists from Eastern Europe touch on mythological archetypes. The Wende Museum at the Armory, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts next Sun.; ends April 5. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org