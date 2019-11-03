Museums in L.A. this week: A Julie Mehretu survey at LACMA and more

Here is a list of new museum shows in L.A. for Nov. 3-10:
Julie Mehretu Midcareer survey of the Ethiopian-born artist features abstract paintings and works on paper. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts Sun.; ends May 17. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org
Judy Glickman Lauder: Beyond the Shadows: The Holocaust and the Danish Exception Exhibition of photographs chronicles the rescue of Danish Jews by both the government and ordinary citizens during the Nazi occupation of Denmark. Los Angeles Museum of the Holocaust, 100 S. The Grove Drive, L.A. Starts Mon.; ends Jan. 5. Open seven days. Free. (323) 651-3704. lamoth.org
Art & Nature Seventh annual multidisciplinary public art event celebrates art’s engagement with the natural world and includes “360° Azimuth,” a new large-scale installation by Yorgo Alexopoulos (on view until Jan. 5). Laguna Art Museum, 307 Cliff Drive, Laguna Beach. Starts Thu.; ends next Sun. Closed Wed. $5, $7; 17 and under, free. (949) 494-8971. lagunaartmuseum.org
American Indian Arts Marketplace Native American arts fair features works for sale including sculpture, pottery, beadwork, basketry, etc. Autry Museum of the American West, Griffith Park, 4700 Western Heritage Way, L.A. Sat.-next Sun., 10 a.m.-5 p.m. $6-$15; under 3, active military, veterans: free. (323) 667-2000. theautry.org
-
Art openings around L.A., including Carolyn Castaño at Walter Maciel, Julie Mehretu at LACMA and Tatiana Trouvé at Gagosian.
-
Classical music performances in L.A. this week include pianist Yuja Wang with Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Phil, Pacific Chorale at Segerstrom and the music ensemble Partch
-
Plays to see in L.A. Nov. 3-10 for include Larissa FastHorse’s “The Thanksgiving Play” at the Geffen Playhouse and “Summer: The Donna Summer Musical” at the Pantages
-
Classic movies, film festivals, etc. in L.A. for Nov. 3-10 include “The Wizard of Oz,” “The Godfather Part II” and a four-film salute to Willem Dafoe.
Beside the Edge of the World Exhibition inspired by Thomas More’s classic 16th-century satire “Utopia” features works by contemporary artists and writers. The Huntington Library, Art Museum, and Botanical Gardens, 1151 Oxford Road, San Marino. Starts Sat.; ends Feb. 24. Closed Tue. $13-$29; under 4, free. (626) 405-2100. huntington.org
Do Ho Suh: 348 West 22nd Street Fabric-based installation re-creates the artist’s former New York City apartment. Los Angeles County Museum of Art, 5905 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Starts next Sun.; ongoing. Closed Wed. $10-$25; 17 and under, free. (323) 857-6010. lacma.org
The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain Works by female artists from Eastern Europe touch on mythological archetypes. The Wende Museum at the Armory, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Starts next Sun.; ends April 5. Free. (310) 216-1600. wendemuseum.org