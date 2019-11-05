What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Nancy Drew’ on the CW

SERIES

Dog’s Most Wanted In the season finale, Beth loses her battle with cancer and the bounty-hunting Chapman family says goodbye to its matriarch. 6, 7 and 9 p.m. WGN America

Riverdale Caught between Hiram and Hermione’s (Mark Consuelos, Marisol Nichols) double trial, Veronica (Camila Mendes) grapples with what the future holds for her family in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Murray (Jeff Garlin) buys WrestleMania tickets to spend time with Barry and Adam (Troy Gentile, Sean Giambrone), but the tickets are fake and they can’t get in. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer Anthony Anderson joins Nick Cannon and the panelists. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature In “Okavango: River of Dreams,” large herds of zebra and wildebeest migrate to the dry plains in search of salt in this new episode of the documentary series. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

The Real Housewives of New Jersey The unscripted series returns for a new season loaded with drama. 8 p.m. Bravo

Schooled Lainey (AJ Michalka) is asked to direct another school musical but doesn’t think she can top herself after the success of last year’s production. Tim Meadows and Bryan Callen also star in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Nancy Drew Finally realizing that George (Leah Lewis) has been possessed by Tiffany’s spirit, Nancy (Kennedy McMann) tries to free her friend before it’s too late in this new episode of the supernatural mystery. Miles Gaston Villanueva, Leah Lewis, Scott Wolf and Riley Smith also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Modern Family Gloria (Sofía Vergara) uses her alone time with the twins as an opportunity to secretly baptize them before Haley and Dylan (Sarah Hyland, Reid Ewing) get home. Ed O’Neill, Julie Bowen and Eric Stonestreet also star in this new episode of the family comedy. 9 p.m. ABC

Nova The new episode “Dead Sea Scroll Detectives” explores how scientists have developed technologies to glean fresh insights from the Dead Sea Scrolls, the fragile parchment relics found in 1947 by a Bedouin shepherd boy that are believed to date from the time of Christ. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Stumptown When Dex’s (Cobie Smulders) ex (Ioanna Gika) , a famous musician, comes to town for a performance, Dex must protect her from a stalker. Jake Johnson also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Life From Above The new episode “Patterned Planet” documents shapes seen on the Earth’s surface from space, including the Australian Outback, which is covered in pale spots due to wombats and elephants. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

Image Makers: The Adventures of America’s Pioneer Cinematographers Airing as part of TCM’s monthlong celebration of the 100th anniversary of the American Society of Cinematographers, filmmaker Daniel Raim’s new documentary chronicles early pioneers in that field, who carved out a new art form. Among those featured are trailblazing cameraman Billy Blitzer; Charles Rosher, Mary Pickford’s favorite cinematographer; William Daniels, Greta Garbo’s personal cameraman; and Oscar winner Gregg Toland, who shot “Citizen Kane.” 5 and 9 p.m. TCM

The Apollo Oscar-winning filmmaker Roger Ross Williams’ new feature-length documentary chronicles both the history and the contemporary legacy of the landmark New York theater, interweaving performance clips by musicians, comics and dancers with behind-the-scenes footage of the team that keeps this celebrated venue running. The film incorporates interviews with Common, Jamie Foxx, Savion Glover, Patti LaBelle, Smokey Robinson and Pharrell Williams, among others. 9 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Helen Mirren; Alex Rodriguez. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Kristen Stewart, Naomi Scott and Ella Balinska (“Charlie’s Angels”); chef Ming Tsai. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Frank Shankwitz and Larry Wilcox, Make-a-Wish Foundation; eliminated “The Masked Singer” cast member. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kristen Stewart (“Charlie’s Angels”); Vivica A. Fox. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Presidential candidate Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-Hawaii). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ginger Zee; Billy Crudup (“The Morning Show”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show John Leguizamo (“Latin History for Morons”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Hootie & the Blowfish perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Parents share stories and caught-on-tape moments of child abuse at the hands of people they trusted. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Patricia Heaton; Shane McAnally; Sam DeRosa (“Songland”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 17-year-old faces five felony charges after he caused an eight-hour manhunt. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kerry Washington (“American Son”); Meghan Trainor. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Adam Rippon (“Beautiful on the Outside”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A mom makes her son’s friends sign a sleepover contract; a school does a body-cavity search. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Julián Castro. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Willem Dafoe; Emily Catalano. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Henry Golding; Noomi Rapace; magician Dan White. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Helen Mirren; Ian McKellen. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Shia LaBeouf; Lil Rel Howery; Grace Potter performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Wiz Khalifa; Zach Woods; Sara Bareilles performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Jim Gaffigan; Jenny Slate; MUNA; Brendan Buckley. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ashley Graham. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Mercer visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Cincinnati visits Ohio State, 5:30 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Houston Rockets, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Detroit Red Wings visit the New York Rangers, 5 p.m. NBCSP

