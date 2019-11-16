Dance in L.A. this week: Heidi Duckler Dance, Astana Ballet and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Nov. 17-24:

Dance/Back 2019 Works by BrockusRED and rising local choreographers are featured in this annual benefit. Madrid Theatre, 21622 Sherman Way, Canoga Park. Sun., 6 p.m. By donation. (818) 347-9419. brockusproject.org

L.A. Dances Two-month festival, with three distinct programs, features classic and contemporary works by Kyle Abraham, Bella Lewitzky, Benjamin Millepied and others. L.A. Dance Project, 2245 E. Washington Blvd., L.A. Sun., Thu.-next Sun., 8 p.m.; ends Nov. 24. $45. (213) 422-8762. ladanceproject.org

Nutcracker Tea Dancers from Los Angeles Ballet perform highlights from the holiday favorite as part of this annual fundraiser. Waldorf Astoria Beverly Hills, 9850 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Sun., 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. $75, $150. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 Finalists from the TV dance competition perform. Orpheum Theatre, 842 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. Wed., 7:30 p.m. $41 and up. dancelivetour.com (Also in Thousand Oaks, Dec. 1)

Hildegard Herself Heidi Duckler Dance presents the second half of a site-specific work inspired by 12th-century abbess, composer and mystic Hildegard von Bingen. St. John’s Cathedral, 514 W. Adams Blvd., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 7 p.m. $35, $50. heididuckler.org

Masterpieces Kazakhstan’s Astana Ballet performs a mix of classical, modern and contemporary dance as part of its West Coast tour. The Saban Theater, 8440 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri., 8 p.m. $85-$155. eventticketboss.com

The Spectacular Society Entity Contemporary Dance performs choreographer Marissa Osato’s work inspired by the U.S. government’s internment of Japanese Americans during WWII. Navel LA, 1611 S. Hope St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m. $20-$30. (213) 340-4213. entitycontemporarydance.com

Pasión Española Roberto Amaral and dancers of the Amaral Studio, with guest artist Misuda Cohen, are featured in a program of flamenco plus classical and contemporary Spanish dance. Lanterman Auditorium, 4491 Cornishon Ave., La Cañada Flintridge. Sat., 8 p.m. $25, $35. (800) 838-3006. brownpapertickets.com

Through the Pages Redondo Ballet celebrates classic fairy tales. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Fri., 7 p.m. Free; advance tickets recommended. (310) 292-4572. redondoballet.com

Sonikete Blues: Woodshedding Forever Flamenco presents featured dancer Cihtli “La Gallardi” Ocampo, the Ethan Sultry Group and others in this mashup of flamenco, jazz and delta blues. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

