What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Stumptown’ on ABC

SERIES

Chicago Med April (Yaya DaCosta) gets some troubling news that makes her question her future with Ethan (Brian Tee). Also Dr. Charles and Maggie (Oliver Platt, Marlyne Barrett) see storm clouds on the horizon, and Natalie (Torrey DeVitto) begins to recover her memory from the night of the accident. S. Epatha Merkerson and Nick Gehlfuss also star in this new episode of the medical drama. 8 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Archie’s (K.J. Apa) plan to host a peaceful Thanksgiving dinner at the community center gets derailed, while Jughead and Betty (Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart) are stranded by an ice storm at Stonewall Prep in this new episode. 8 p.m. CW

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) is growing impatient with Pop Pop (returning guest star Judd Hirsch) over his endless Thanksgiving demands, until she sees a way to mend the rift between him and Murray (Jeff Garlin) in the new holiday-themed episode. Troy Gentile and Hayley Orrantia also star with guest star Dan Fogler. 8 p.m. ABC

Nature The new episode “Bears” profiles eight species of bears across the globe. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

SEAL Team While Jason (David Boreanaz) is forced to consider undergoing surgery for an injury, the rest of the team carries out a mission abroad to help the Secret Service prevent a sniper attack on U.S. dignitaries. Max Thieriot, Neil Brown, A.J. Buckley and Toni Trucks also star. 9 p.m. CBS

Nancy Drew Nancy (Kennedy McMann) and the gang want to speak with the only eyewitness to Lucy and Tiffany’s (Stephanie Van Dyck, Tiffany Hudson) killings: Lucy herself, in this new episode of the supernatural mystery series. 9 p.m. CW

Modern Family Cameron and Mitchell’s (Eric Stonestreet, Jesse Tyler Ferguson) friends mistakenly assume they’ve split up and pick sides. Also, Haley (Sarah Hyland) tries to cook a Thanksgiving dinner as a thank you to Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) for their support with the twins, and Jay (Ed O’Neill) invites Phil and Dylan (Reid Ewing) to fly his model plane. 9 p.m. ABC

NOVA The new episode “The Violence Paradox” delves into history and psychology to understand violence and looks for a way to create a more peaceful world. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Advertisement

Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Party Challenge For the special holiday episode, Yvonne Orji (“Insecure”) joins Team Martha, while Team Snoop recruits late-night talk show host Jimmy Kimmel for a good-natured food fight. Kimmel’s sidekick Guillermo judges. 9 p.m. VH1

Single Parents When Will (Taran Killam) agrees to cook Thanksgiving dinner at Douglas’ (Brad Garrett) home, Angie (Leighton Meester) agrees to hang out with Will’s current girlfriend (guest star Jama Williamson). Jake Choi, Kimrie Lewis and Tyler Wladis also star. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Stumptown Dex (Cobie Smulders) is hired by a local politician to go under cover to dig up dirt on a political opponent. Also, Grey and Liz’s (Jake Johnson, Monica Barbaro) romance continues in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia The rough-edged comedy ends its season. Charlie Day, Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, Kaitlin Olson and Danny DeVito star. 10 p.m. FXX

SPECIALS

Impeachment Inquiry Scheduled to testify at House Intelligence Committee public hearings: Ambassador Gordon Sondland, 5 a.m. CSPN-3; Laura Cooper, deputy assistant Defense secretary; David Hale, under secretary of State for political affairs, 11:30 a.m. CSPN-3. Both sessions: 5 p.m. CSPN-2. The hearings will be covered as breaking news on various cable and broadcast channels.

Democratic Presidential Debate MSNBC and the Washington Post host the latest round from Atlanta. Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Kamala Harris, Sen. Bernie Sanders, businessman Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, entrepreneur Andrew Yang and Sen. Amy Klobuchar. 6 and 10 p.m. MSNBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning 2020 Grammy nominations. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dolly Parton; fashion designer Vera Wang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

Advertisement

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Evan Rachel Wood; Judy Delaware and Megan McNamee. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sheriff Alex Villanueva; Billy Bush (“Extra”); Ava Duvernay; “So You Think You Can Dance Live” performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Gabrielle Union (“L.A.’s Finest”); Craig Ferguson. 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray David Boreanaz (“SEAL Team”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Lena Waithe (“Queen & Slim”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Garth Brooks. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Tamron Hall David Foster performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Whipped toppings; cranberry sauce; how to foolproof Thanksgiving. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show A woman adopts a teen in need of a heart transplant; Seth Meyers; Marie Kondo; Beth Behrs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Someone who lies, cheats, and steals from friends, family and strangers to live a glamorous lifestyle. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Brie Larson (“Just Mercy”); Julie Andrews (“Home Work”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ed Quinn (“The Oval”); guest cohost Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A doctor paints for his patients and sells his art to cover their medical costs. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The Democratic debate; Alicia Menendez. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Dax Shepard. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dolly Parton; Kacey Musgraves performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Alex Wagner. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Garth Brooks performs; Mike Birbiglia. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Julie Andrews; Kristen Bell. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Adam Driver; Jonathan Groff; Hozier; Jon Theodore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Ginnifer Goodwin; Chase Bernstein. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball UT-Chattanooga visits Florida State, 3:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; Columbia visits St. John’s, 4 p.m. FS1; Elon visits North Carolina, 5:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; San Diego State visits San Diego, 8 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Dallas Mavericks, 4:30 p.m. ESPN; the Boston Celtics visit the Clippers, 7 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Washington Capitals visit the New York Rangers, 5 p.m. NBCSP

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.