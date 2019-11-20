What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ on NBC

SERIES

Young Sheldon George Sr. (Lance Barber) receives a nice job offer from the university, but it turns out the school actually is more interested in improving its chances of recruiting Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a student. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) gets a job working for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) new boyfriend (Craig T. Nelson). Zoe Perry also stars with guest stars Wallace Shawn and Matt Hobby. 8 p.m. CBS

Superstore Dina (Lauren Ash) spearheads a new corporate initiative that forces an already heavily overworked Jonah and Cheyenne (Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom), and others, to collect items from the store and rush them to customers waiting in their cars. America Ferrera, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn also star with guest star George Salazar. 8 p.m. NBC

Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) prepares to move on with her life following her medical board appearance. Barrett Doss, Chandra Wilson and Caterina Scorsone also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) and the girls (Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss) host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for friends and extended family in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Carol’s Second Act Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) dear friend Phyllis (Jane Kaczmarek) is admitted to the hospital in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Mr Inbetween The action comedy starring Scott Ryan ends its season.10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Impeachment Inquiry House Intelligence Committee Hearings continue. Fiona Hill and David Holmes are scheduled to testify, (Live) 5 a.m. C-SPAN 3; (Tape) 5 p.m. C-SPAN. They will be covered as breaking news on various cable and broadcast channels.

MOVIES

Directed by John Ford TCM is devoting the evening to movies directed by or about John Ford. Up first, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” the 1962 western starring James Stewart and John Wayne, at 5 p.m. That’s followed at 7:15 by Wayne in the 1956 classic “The Searchers.” At 9:45 Ford’s wartime documentary short “The Battle of Midway” airs, followed at 10:15 by the 2019 documentary “John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.” At 11:15 p.m. Henry Fonda stars in the 1940 classic “The Grapes of Wrath.”

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Kacey Musgraves; Jamie Lee Curtis; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Marcus Samuelsson, Ryan Scott and Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Serj Tankian and filmmaker Garin Hovannisian (“I Am Not Alone”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”); Charles Melton. 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jamie Lee Curtis; Mark Ruffalo; Robert Bilott. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush (“Extra”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Randall Park. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC>

The Dr. Oz Show Women fooled by a sex offender, an online romance scam and a friend posing as a rich heiress. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show “The Voice” coaches. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A couple claim their smart homes endangered their children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”); Kat Dennings. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors A woman says water was spiked with liquid nitrogen; a man sues a nightclub over an entrance fee. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lena Waithe. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Fred Armisen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alan Cumming; Jessica Kirson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); actress Adrienne Warren. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billie Eilish; Taylor Kitsch; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Chadwick Boseman; Sienna Miller; Stephan James. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Dolly Parton; Tobias Menzies; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.); Jon Theodore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Susan Kelechi Watson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Myrtle Beach Invitational: Villanova versus Middle Tennessee State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Florida versus Saint Joseph’s, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio versus Baylor, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Empire Classic: Texas versus Georgetown, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Empire Classic: Duke versus California, 6 p.m. ESPN2.

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net.

NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans, 5 p.m. Fox

NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. TNT.

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

