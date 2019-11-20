What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Superstore’ on NBC

SERIES
Young Sheldon George Sr. (Lance Barber) receives a nice job offer from the university, but it turns out the school actually is more interested in improving its chances of recruiting Sheldon (Iain Armitage) as a student. Also, Georgie (Montana Jordan) gets a job working for Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) new boyfriend (Craig T. Nelson). Zoe Perry also stars with guest stars Wallace Shawn and Matt Hobby. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore Dina (Lauren Ash) spearheads a new corporate initiative that forces an already heavily overworked Jonah and Cheyenne (Ben Feldman, Nichole Bloom), and others, to collect items from the store and rush them to customers waiting in their cars. America Ferrera, Nico Santos and Colton Dunn also star with guest star George Salazar. 8 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) prepares to move on with her life following her medical board appearance. Barrett Doss, Chandra Wilson and Caterina Scorsone also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) and the girls (Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss) host a traditional Thanksgiving dinner for friends and extended family in this new episode of the comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Carol’s Second Act Carol’s (Patricia Heaton) dear friend Phyllis (Jane Kaczmarek) is admitted to the hospital in this new episode of the medical comedy. 9:30 p.m. CBS
Mr Inbetween The action comedy starring Scott Ryan ends its season.10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Impeachment Inquiry House Intelligence Committee Hearings continue. Fiona Hill and David Holmes are scheduled to testify, (Live) 5 a.m. C-SPAN 3; (Tape) 5 p.m. C-SPAN. They will be covered as breaking news on various cable and broadcast channels.
MOVIES
Directed by John Ford TCM is devoting the evening to movies directed by or about John Ford. Up first, “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance,” the 1962 western starring James Stewart and John Wayne, at 5 p.m. That’s followed at 7:15 by Wayne in the 1956 classic “The Searchers.” At 9:45 Ford’s wartime documentary short “The Battle of Midway” airs, followed at 10:15 by the 2019 documentary “John Ford: The Man Who Invented America.” At 11:15 p.m. Henry Fonda stars in the 1940 classic “The Grapes of Wrath.”
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Kacey Musgraves; Jamie Lee Curtis; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Marcus Samuelsson, Ryan Scott and Pati Jinich. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Serj Tankian and filmmaker Garin Hovannisian (“I Am Not Alone”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kit Harington (“Game of Thrones”); Niecy Nash (“When They See Us”); Charles Melton. 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jamie Lee Curtis; Mark Ruffalo; Robert Bilott. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Sean Hayes (“Will & Grace”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Billy Bush (“Extra”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Randall Park. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Gary Gulman (“The Great Depresh”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC>
The Dr. Oz Show Women fooled by a sex offender, an online romance scam and a friend posing as a rich heiress. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show “The Voice” coaches. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A couple claim their smart homes endangered their children. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Eric Stonestreet (“Modern Family”); Kat Dennings. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Doctors A woman says water was spiked with liquid nitrogen; a man sues a nightclub over an entrance fee. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Lena Waithe. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Fred Armisen. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Will Ferrell; Alan Cumming; Jessica Kirson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.); actress Adrienne Warren. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billie Eilish; Taylor Kitsch; Jessie Reyez performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Chadwick Boseman; Sienna Miller; Stephan James. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Dolly Parton; Tobias Menzies; Rep. Ro Khanna (D-Calif.); Jon Theodore. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Susan Kelechi Watson. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Myrtle Beach Invitational: Villanova versus Middle Tennessee State, 8:30 a.m. ESPN2; Charleston Classic: Florida versus Saint Joseph’s, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Ohio versus Baylor, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Empire Classic: Texas versus Georgetown, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Empire Classic: Duke versus California, 6 p.m. ESPN2.
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Edmonton Oilers visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net.
NFL Football The Indianapolis Colts visit the Houston Texans, 5 p.m. Fox
NBA Basketball The Portland Trail Blazers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Phoenix Suns, 7:30 p.m. TNT.
