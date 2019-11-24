Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘LOTR,’ ‘Santa Sangre’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, film festivals, etc., in L.A. for Nov. 24-Dec. 1:

PXL This 29 Toy Camera Film Festival Works created by contemporary filmmakers using a low-fi 1980s-era children’s camcorder. Beyond Baroque, 681 Venice Blvd., Venice. Sun., 7 p.m. Free. (310) 306-7330. facebook.com

Playful Perversions: Short Films by Gabriel Abrantes Experimental works by the Lisbon-based artist. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

The Limey A British ex-con (Terence Stamp) arrives in L.A. seeking the truth about his daughter’s suspicious death in Steven Soderbergh’s 1999 crime drama. With Peter Fonda. New Beverly Cinema, 7165 Beverly Blvd., L.A. Mon., 2 p.m. $6. thenewbev.com

The New World Colin Farrell and Q’orianka Kilcher star in director Terrence Malick’s visually ravishing 2005 reimagining of the romance between Captain John Smith and Pocahontas. With Christian Bale, Christopher Plummer. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Tue., 1 p.m. $6. americancinematheque.com

Santa Sangre Uncut version of Alejandro Jodorowsky’s surreal 1989 fable, set in Mexico, about a tortured former circus performer and his arm-less mother, the leader of a bizarre cult. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12; no one under 18 admitted. landmarktheatres.com

The Lord of the Rings Trilogy Marathon screening of the extended versions of Peter Jackson’s big-screen adaptations of Tolkien’s fantasy novels includes 2001’s “The Fellowship of the Ring,” 2002’s “The Two Towers” and 2003’s “The Return of the King.” With Elijah Wood, Ian McKellen, Viggo Mortensen, Cate Blanchett, Orlando Bloom, Andy Serkis. American Cinematheque, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood. Sat., 1 p.m. $15. americancinematheque.com

The Three Stooges Film Festival 22nd annual showcase features classic comedic shorts from the 1930s-'50s starring various iterations of the slapstick trio. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $13, $17. alexfilmsociety.org

The Biggest Little Farm The Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy screens this 2018 documentary about a local couple who left the city to try to create a sustainable farm. Warner Grand Theatre, 478 W. 6th St., San Pedro. Next Sun., 5 p.m. $10; children, free. pvplc.org

City Lights / The Circus Double bill pairs Charlie Chaplin’s tear-jerking 1931 comedic fable with his 1928 slapstick romp. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Next Sun., 7:30 p.m. $12. americancinematheque.com

