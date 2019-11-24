What’s on TV Monday: ‘Bob Hearts Abishola’ on CBS

SERIES

The Neighborhood Gemma (Beth Behrs) sets a Malcolm (Sheaun McKinney) up on a blind date with a teacher at her school in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

The Voice The Top 11 will perform songs selected by fans in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer, Grace, Dillon and Darnell (Daniel Ezra, Karimah Westbrook, Jalyn Hall and Da’Vinchi) go on a mission to find Corey (Chad L. Coleman) in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Bob Hearts Abishola When Abishola (Folake Olowofoyeku) gives a previous suitor (Tony Tambi) a second chance, Uncle Tunde (Barry Shabaka Henley) goes behind Auntie Olu’s (Shola Adewusi) back to warn Bob (Billy Gardell) about the other man. 8:30 p.m. CBS

All Rise When one of Lola’s (Simone Missick) former murder cases is overturned on appeal, Mark (Wilson Bethel) handles the retrial, but Lola fears she may have prosecuted an innocent man. 9 p.m. CBS

Black Lightning Anissa (Nafessa Williams) tells Jefferson (Cress Williams) that she needs Black Lightning’s help in escorting meta refugees out of the perimeter in this new episode of the superhero series. 9 p.m. The CW

Dancing With the Stars Lauren Alaina, Ally Brooke, Hannah Brown and Kel Mitchell will compete for the Mirrorball trophy in the season finale. 9 p.m. ABC

Prodigal Son With his father (Michael Sheen) in solitary confinement and the FBI running the Junkyard Killer case, Malcolm (Tom Payne) has some time on his hands and tries having a “normal” lifestyle. Molly Griggs, Kristen Connolly and Mara Davi guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

Holiday Baking Championship Host Jesse Palmer opens the new Thanksgiving episode by assigning the seven remaining bakers to use baked Brie and jam mini-pies to elevate a familiar and popular holiday appetizer. In the main heat, the bakers take a prepared ingredient and incorporate it in a crowd-pleasing Thanksgiving dessert. Judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Lorraine Pascale will send one baker home. 9 p.m. Food Network

Wrap Battle This new six-episode holiday competition features contestants showing their skills at wrapping presents. Sheryl Underwood (“The Talk”) hosts the proceedings, with judges Carson Kressley and businesswoman Wanda Wen serving as judges. Guest judges will include Candy Spelling, Sherry Cola, Lala Kent, Diggy Simmons, Sandra Lee and Sabrina Soto. 9 and 10 p.m. Freeform

His Dark Materials Arriving North, Lyra (Dafne Keen) seeks allies in the witches, an aeronaut and an armored bear in this new episode of the fantasy series. 9 p.m. HBO

Christmas Cookie Challenge Host Eddie Jackson invites five cookie makers to take on the world of fine art by assembling spectacular cookie mosaics in the season premiere of this holiday competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

College Behind Bars Filmmaker Ken Burns is an executive producer of director Lynn Novick’s two-part special (concluding Tuesday) that takes viewers inside six New York state prisons where a rigorous education program run by Bard College gives inmates a chance to earn college degrees during their incarceration. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

MOVIES

A Christmas Duet Former singer turned innkeeper (Chaley Rose) is stressed when her business partner (Chiara Zanni) goes on pregnancy leave just as their inn prepares to welcome a big holiday festival and one of its celebrity judges (Teryl Rothery). Rome Flynn also stars in this new musical romance. 8 p.m. Hallmark

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Doris Kearns Goodwin; Drew Carey; Gretchen Rubin. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Director J.J. Abrams; Josh Gad; Jason Aldean performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Gabriel Iglesias; shoe designer Jessica Rich. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Garth Brooks (“Garth: The Road I’m On”); Drew Carey (“The Price Is Right”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Alan Alda (“Marriage Story”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis; Carson Kressley; Wanda Wen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Patti LaBelle and Deborah Cox. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show People whose public meltdowns were caught on viral videos; Mel Robbins; Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Garth Brooks performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman blames her mother’s illness and father’s alcoholism and physical abuse for her rage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Victoria Beckham, Victoria Beckham Beauty. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Max Greenfield, Sheaun McKinney and Marcel Spears (“The Neighborhood”); co-host Tisha Campbell. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Ketamine clinics; a guest says the show saved his life; a way to remember where one put one’s keys. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Author Liz Plank’s “For the Love of Men.” (N) 6 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Former First Lady of the United States Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton. 11 p.m. Comedy Central, 1:40 a.m. Comedy Central

Conan Italy. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Daisy Ridley; Tom Hiddleston; author Michael Eric Dyson; Noah Cyrus and Leon Bridges perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Robert De Niro; filmmaker J.J. Abrams. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jamie Lee Curtis; Thomas Middleditch; Pardison Fontaine. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sterling K. Brown; Gilbert Gottfried; Derren Brown. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Thomas Middleditch; Martin Starr; Zach Woods; Amanda Crew. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball

Maui Jim Maui Invitational: Georgia versus Dayton, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2; Virginia Tech versus Michigan State, 2 p.m. ESPN2; BYU versus UCLA, 8:30 p.m. ESPN2. Fort Myers Tip-Off: Pittsburgh versus Kansas State, 3 p.m. FS1; Fort Myers Tip-Off: Northwestern versus Bradley, 5:30 p.m. FS1. Legends Classic: Wisconsin versus Richmond, 4 p.m. ESPN2. Hall of Fame Classic: Stanford versus Oklahoma, 6:30 p.m. ESPN2

NFL Football The Baltimore Ravens visit the Rams, 5 p.m. ABC and ESPN

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the San Antonio Spurs, 5:30 p.m. SportsNet

NHL Hockey The New York Islanders visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime; the San Jose Sharks visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.