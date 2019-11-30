Dance in L.A. this week: ‘The Nutcracker,’ ‘Swan Lake’ and more

Here is a list of dance concerts in L.A. for Dec. 1-8:

The Nutcracker Inland Pacific Ballet presents its locally touring production of the holiday favorite. Lewis Family Playhouse, 12505 Cultural Center Drive, Rancho Cucamonga. Sun., next Sun., 2 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; ends Dec. 8. $39 and up; discounts available. ipballet.org (Also in Riverside, Dec. 14-15; and Claremont, Dec. 21-22)

The Nutcracker Los Angeles Ballet’s annual locally touring production sets the holiday tale in the City of Angels circa 1912. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sun., 1 p.m. Also at Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Sat., 6 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $34-$109; 10% discount for students, children, seniors and military. (310) 998-7782. losangelesballet.org (Also in Westwood, Dec. 13-15; Hollywood, Dec. 20-24; and Redondo Beach, Dec. 28-29)

The Nutcracker Westside Ballet of Santa Monica performs the holiday favorite with a live orchestra and special guests including New York City Ballet soloist Savannah Lowery. The Broad Stage, 1310 11th St., Santa Monica. Sun., next Sun., 1 and 5 p.m.; Fri., 7 p.m.; Sat., 1 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 8. $45. (800) 595-4849. westsideballet.tix.com

The Nutcracker Suite American Contemporary Ballet puts its own spin on the holiday favorite in this intimate and immersive show. Metropolis Los Angeles, Upper Level, 877 S. Francisco St., downtown Los Angeles. Sun., next Sun., 2 and 5 p.m.; Thu.-Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 5 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $55-$137. acbdances.com

So You Think You Can Dance Live! 2019 Finalists from the TV dance competition perform. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sun., 7:30 p.m. $44-$74. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

Great Russian Nutcracker Moscow Ballet’s touring company performs the Tchaikovsky favorite. Pasadena Civic Auditorium, 300 E. Green St., Pasadena. Wed., 7 p.m. $29-$109. (800) 745-3000. nutcracker.com (Also in L.A., Dec. 21-22)

Debbie Allen’s Hot Chocolate Nutcracker The Debbie Allen Dance Academy is joined by Raven-Symone, Tichina Arnold and others for Allen’s update of the holiday favorite. Redondo Beach Performing Arts Center, 1935 E. Manhattan Beach Blvd., Redondo Beach. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 1 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $40-$110. thehotchocolatenutcracker.com

CalArts Winter Dance: Repertory Right Now! Works by Wayne McGregor, Danielle Agami and others. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8:30 p.m. $18, $22. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

Matthew Bourne’s Swan Lake The British choreographer’s acclaimed reimagining of the Tchaikovsky dance fable returns. Ahmanson Theater, 135 N. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. Fri., 8 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 7 p.m.; ends Jan. 5. $35-$145. (213) 972-4400. CenterTheatreGroup.org

Merry-Achi Christmas Holiday show with Sol de México de José Hernández, Mariachi Reyna de Los Angeles and Danzarts Sabor Mexico Dance Company. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 12700 Center Court Drive, Cerritos. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7 p.m. $35-$86. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

Solo Fete Dancers from Pasadena Civic Ballet perform. AGBU Vatche & Tamar Manoukian Performing Arts Center, 2495 E. Mountain St., Pasadena. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; next Sun., 1:30 and 6:30 p.m. $15. agbupac.org

Discover Dance Benita Bike’s DanceArt performs a family-friendly show. Lake View Terrace Library, 12002 Osborne St., Sylmar. Sat., 2 p.m. Free. (818) 470-5734. danceart.org

The Nutcracker Aspen Santa Fe Ballet is joined by Encino’s Los Angeles Youth Ballet and guest dancers from around the world for the holiday favorite. Younes and Soraya Nazarian Center for the Performing Arts, 18111 Nordhoff St., Northridge. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m. $49 and up. (818) 677-3000. thesoraya.org

The Nutcracker Festival Ballet Theatre performs with guest dancers from San Francisco Ballet, Ballet West and Joffrey Ballet. Irvine Barclay Theatre, 4242 Campus Drive, Irvine. Sat., 7 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m.; ends Dec. 24. $45-$90. (949) 854-4646. thebarclay.org

The Nutcracker Marat Daukayev Ballet Theatre performs. The Luckman Theatre, Cal State LA, 5151 State University Drive, L.A. Sat., 2 and 7 p.m.; next Sun., 11:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. $42-$64. (800) 838-3006. maratdaukayev.com

Nutcracker for Kids Pacific Symphony and Festival Ballet Theatre present a 45-minute version of the holiday favorite for ages 5-11. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 10 and 11:30 a.m. $50 and up. (714) 755-5799. PacificSymphony.org

Iron Women Donna Sternberg & Dancers present this site-specific work inspired by the exhibit “The Medea Insurrection: Radical Women Artists Behind the Iron Curtain.” The Wende Museum, 10808 Culver Blvd., Culver City. Next Sun., 3 p.m. Free. (310) 260-1198. dsdancers.com

Noche de Triana Lakshmi “La Chimi” Basile, Misuda Cohen, Timo Nuñez and Bianca Rodriguez are the featured dancers in this Forever Flamenco presentation. The Fountain Theatre, 5060 Fountain Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 8 p.m. $30-$50. (323) 663-1525. fountaintheatre.com

