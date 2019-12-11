What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Perfect Harmony’ on NBC

SERIES

Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) fakes being sick to avoid a swim test at school. Also, Dr. Sturgis (Wallace Shawn) spies on Meemaw’s (Annie Potts) new boyfriend (guest star Craig T. Nelson) in this new episode of the comedy spinoff. Zoe Perry and Lance Barber also star. 8 p.m. CBS

Ellen’s Greatest Night of Giveaways Justin Timberlake and Jason Momoa are Ellen DeGeneres’ guests in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Supernatural Sam, Dean and Castiel (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles and Misha Collins) land in unexpected places with unlikely allies in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Whale Wars: Watson’s Last Stand As the Brigitte Bardot limps toward land with its exhausted skeleton crew, the Steve Irwin sends three activists to infiltrate the Shonan Maru 2 in the first of two new episodes. 8 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Kids Baking Championship In a “North Pole Edition” of this popular cooking competition, hosts Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to think on their feet with “Santastic” sweets. 8 p.m. Food Network

The Unicorn Wade (Walton Goggins) has his first crush since becoming single and Grace and Natalie (Ruby Jay, Makenzie Moss) take advantage of their dad going on dates by having friends over in this new episode of the family comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Mom Bonnie (Allison Janney) relives painful Christmas memories when Christy (Anna Faris) recounts tales from her childhood in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Superstore Jonah and Sandra (Ben Feldman, Kaliko Kauahi) represent the employees at union contract negotiations with corporate while Amy, Dina and Cheyenne (America Ferrera, Lauren Ash and Nichole Bloom) look for the perfect Christmas tree in this holiday episode of the workplace comedy. 9 p.m. NBC

Legacies Hope (Danielle Rose Russell) joins forces with an unlikely ally to take down a Christmas monster in a holiday-themed episode of the supernatural series. 9 p.m. The CW

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition Emma Bunton and Anthony “Spice” Adams return as hosts for a fifth season of this festive competition, welcoming 10 new bakers. Paul Hollywood (“The Great British Baking Show”) and pastry chef Sherry Yard are back to judge the efforts of the competitors. 9 p.m. ABC

Santa’s Baking Blizzard Casey Webb challenges three teams of Christmas bakers and their ice sculptor partners to create colossal Christmas tree cake displays complete with edible presents, ornaments and pyrotechnics in this new episode. 9 p.m. Food Network

Carol’s Second Act The doctors investigate a case of food poisoning at an office holiday party while Carol (Patricia Heaton) plans an early Christmas celebration for Jenny (Ashley Tisdale), but is preoccupied with her secret first date with Daniel (Jean-Luc Bilodeau) in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. CBS

Perfect Harmony When Rev. Jax‘s (Rizwan Manji) charismatic parents visit, Arthur (Bradley Whitford) tries to help him overcome his feelings of inadequacy and a lifelong sense that he is living in their shadow in a new holiday episode of the musical comedy. Also, Ginny and Wayne (Anna Camp, Will Greenberg) plan a secret fling. Tymberlee Hill also stars. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Project Runway Taking inspiration from the movie “Cats,” the designers create stylish looks that can compete on the runway and in the Flash Sale challenge. 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Evil Kristen, David and Ben (Katja Herbers, Mike Colter and Aasif Mandvi) are called to investigate a strangely addictive Christmas song that’s spreading among students in this holiday episode of the supernatural series. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Toy Story That Time Forgot The characters from the animated Disney-Pixar movies return in this made-for-TV special. Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Kristen Schaal and Don Rickles provide the voices. 8:30 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure Shown in theaters as a featurette accompanying “Coco,” this animated tale continues the saga of characters from the hit 2013 Disney-Pixar movie “Frozen.” Josh Gad again voices Olaf, who tries to ensure that this Christmas for Anna and Elsa (voices of fellow returnees Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel) is one that they’ll never forget. 8 p.m. ABC

Stockholm Writer-director Robert Budreau’s 2018 dramedy explores the incident that originated the term “Stockholm syndrome,” that psychological phenomenon where a hostage begins to form a bond with those holding him or her captive. Ethan Hawke stars as a bank robber who takes hostages, but the robbery is also a ploy to get his best friend and partner (Mark Strong) released from prison. Noomi Rapace also stars. 9 p.m. Starz

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Presidential candidate Mayor Pete Buttigieg (D-South Bend, Ind.). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Ryan Reynolds. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Elizabeth Hurley; Grace Gold; a performance by the cast of “Jagged Little Pill.” (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Michelle Williams; eliminated contestant from “The Masked Singer”; holiday gifts: Mona Shaw. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jack Black; Monsta X performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jack Black. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Patricia Heaton; the Illusionists perform. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kathy Bates; Vanessa Williams guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Nikki Haley (“With All Due Respect”); parents of a hazing victim; ending the stigma of HIV. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show One of R. Kelly’s first accusers; a mom tells police her young children committed suicide. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jason Aldean; JoJo Siwa; Candace Cameron Bure; Salvation Army Choir performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil Vigilante “pedophile hunters” meet a man who says he was falsely accused of grooming a child. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Octavia Spencer (“Truth Be Told”); George “Tank Sinatra” Resch. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Doctors Medical debt; body dysmorphia; hallucinogenic mushrooms; a simple secret to a better workout. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan John Lithgow. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ryan Reynolds; Niall Horan; Camila Cabello; DaBaby. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank); Sharon Van Etten and Norah Jones perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Awkwafina; Paul Walter Hauser; Mark Ronson; Anderson .Paak. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jeff Goldblum hosts; Sam Rockwell; Camila Morrone. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Michelle Wolf; Coady Willis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Deepak Chopra. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NFL Football The New York Jets visit the Baltimore Ravens, 5 p.m. Fox

College Basketball Iowa visits Iowa State, 5 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Boston Celtics, 5 p.m. TNT; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net and FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.