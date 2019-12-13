Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Dec. 15 - 21: ‘White Christmas’

Movies on TV this week: Sunday, Dec. 15, 2019

Four Star Films, Box Office Hits, Indies and Imports, Movies A - Z

FOUR STAR FILMS

Top rated movies and made-for-TV films airing the week of the week of Dec 15 - 21, 2019

American Beauty (1999) EPIX Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) EPIX Mon. 10:55 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 p.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) Encore Sun. 11:50 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) WE Wed. 5 p.m. WE Thur. Noon

Glory (1989) KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

Halloween (1978) IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Jaws (1975) Cinemax Wed. 3:35 p.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) Cinemax Sun. 8 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

Ordet (1955) TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

Out of the Past (1947) TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Pawnbroker (1964) EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Platoon (1986) EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) TMC Sat. 2:40 p.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) TNT Sun. 1:28 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) TNT Sun. 4:13 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Titanic (1997) MTV Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) Freeform Fri. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Unforgiven (1992) TMC Sun. 5:50 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

White Christmas (1954) AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Wild Strawberries (1957) TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

Big Jake (1971) ★★ Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Thur. Noon

Carrie (2013) ★★ IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:48 p.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Sundance Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1992) ★★ Sundance Fri. 2 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ IFC Thur. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:36 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Bravo Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:33 a.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:44 p.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Sundance Fri. 9 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Shootist (1976) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 9 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 1 a.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ IFC Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ IFC Mon. 9 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ EPIX Sun. 3:55 a.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m. History Sat. 7 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Paramount Sat. 10:35 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ EPIX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ POP Tues. 4:20 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. 2 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ BET Thur. 3 p.m. BET Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Sundance Thur. Noon

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ HBO Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ Encore Wed. 1:02 p.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Cinemax Sun. 5:35 p.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Bravo Sat. 9:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:48 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Ovation Sun. 6 a.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ BET Sun. 11 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Paramount Sat. 3:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Starz Wed. 6:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Encore Sun. 11:50 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ TBS Sun. 7:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ EPIX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 9:02 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ TMC Mon. Noon

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ KMEX Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Cinemax Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Starz Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m. REELZ Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:15 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ EPIX Mon. 5:25 p.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ WE Wed. 5 p.m. WE Thur. Noon

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Encore Fri. 11:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:54 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ CMT Sun. 4:50 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ TNT Sat. 7:19 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Encore Sat. 7:51 p.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Starz Fri. 11:23 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:55 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:39 p.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Cinemax Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ LOGO Tues. 11:50 p.m. LOGO Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ KVEA Sun. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Maleficent (2014) ★★ TNT Tues. 10:15 p.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ POP Tues. 6:35 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ CMT Mon. 10 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:10 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ KMEX Sat. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ E Wed. 9 p.m. E Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ TRU Wed. 10 p.m.

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Encore Tues. 12:32 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ TMC Fri. Noon

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:20 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ★★★★ ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ BBC America Wed. 3 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ BBC America Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ TNT Sun. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 4:32 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Sundance Sat. 1 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ MTV Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ WGN America Sat. 11 p.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ EPIX Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ MTV Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Paramount Fri. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Freeform Fri. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Cinemax Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Paramount Sun. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Paramount Sun. 8:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Paramount Sun. 2 p.m.

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ TMC Sun. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ REELZ Thur. 6 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ TMC Sun. 5:50 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Encore Sun. 2:54 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

A

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) ★★★ Haley Joel Osment, Jude Law. In the future a cutting-edge android in the form of a boy embarks on a journey to discover his true nature. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:30 p.m.

About a Boy (2002) ★★★ Hugh Grant, Toni Collette. An irresponsible playboy becomes emotionally attached to a woman’s 12-year-old son. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Tues. 6:45 a.m.

Above the Rim (1994) ★★ Duane Martin, Leon. A high-school basketball star is torn by loyalties to a drug dealer and an ex-player. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. VH1 Wed. 3 p.m.

Absolute Power (1997) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. A veteran thief catches the president of the United States in adultery and a murder cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. Showtime Mon. 1 p.m. Showtime Fri. 3:30 p.m.

An Acceptable Loss (2018) ★ Tika Sumpter, Jamie Lee Curtis. Haunted by what she knows, a former national security adviser risks her life to expose a massive cover-up involving thousands of deaths. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Admission (2013) ★★ Tina Fey, Paul Rudd. A driven Princeton University admissions officer thinks that a precocious applicant from an experimental high school may be the son she gave up for adoption. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. IFC Tues. 6 a.m.

Adrift (2018) ★★★ Shailene Woodley, Sam Claflin. Disaster strikes when Tami Oldham and Richard Sharp sail into a hurricane that leaves their boat in ruins. With Richard badly injured and no hope of rescue, Tami must race against time to save herself and the only man she has ever loved. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Adventureland (2009) ★★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Kristen Stewart. A college grad takes a lowly job at an amusement park after his parents refuse to fund his long-anticipated trip to Europe. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Starz Wed. 4:40 a.m. Starz Wed. 9 p.m.

The Adventures of Buckaroo Banzai Across the Eighth Dimension (1984) ★★ Peter Weller, John Lithgow. A space hero and his team of do-gooders battle Dr. Lizardo and his army of Red Lectroids. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Fri. 2:15 a.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1939) ★★★ Mickey Rooney, Walter Connolly. Mark Twain’s boy hero meets a bogus king and duke while rafting the Mississippi with runaway slave Jim. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 p.m.

The Adventures of Huckleberry Finn (1960) ★★★ Tony Randall, Eddie Hodges. Mark Twain’s boy hero rafts the Mississippi with slave Jim and meets a bogus king and duke. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Mon. 3 p.m.

The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000) ★ Voices of Rene Russo, Jason Alexander. Live action/animated. A flying squirrel and a moose confront their adversaries Boris and Natasha. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sat. 8:06 a.m.

Aeon Flux (2005) ★★ Charlize Theron, Marton Csokas. En la última ciudad de la Tierra, unos rebeldes subterráneos asignan a su mejor asesina para matar a un líder gubernamental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. UNIMAS Sat. Noon KFTR Sat. 3 p.m. UNIMAS Sat. 11 p.m. KFTR Sun. 2 a.m.

The Affairs of Martha (1943) ★★ Marsha Hunt, Richard Carlson. A maid in love with her employers’ son writes a book about them all, causing a stir. (NR) 1 hr. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 9 a.m.

The Age of Adaline (2015) ★★ Blake Lively, Michiel Huisman. A woman who has miraculously remained young for nearly 80 years meets a charismatic philanthropist who reawakens her passion for life and romance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. POP Thur. 10:15 p.m.

The Age of Innocence (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Michelle Pfeiffer. An upper-class lawyer falls in love with his fiancee’s freethinking cousin in 1870s New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Mon. 10:45 a.m.

The Age of Innocence (1934) ★★ Irene Dunne, John Boles. Love with a future divorcee means ruin for an ambitious young lawyer engaged to a dull socialite. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. TCM Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Ali G Indahouse (2002) ★★ Sacha Baron Cohen, Michael Gambon. A gangster becomes a member of Parliament and tries to prevent the closure of his favorite building. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Starz Tues. 3:27 a.m.

Alicia en el País de las Maravillas (2010) ★★ Johnny Depp, Mia Wasikowska. Alicia, ahora una joven de 19 años de edad, regresa al País de las Maravillas para encontrar su verdadero destino y terminar con el gobierno de terror de la malvada reina Roja. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. GALA Sat. 11 a.m.

All About Christmas Eve (2012) Haylie Duff, Chris Carmack. Evelyn’s future depends on whether or not she makes a flight to Los Angeles. She lives out both futures in parallel: In one she plans a huge Christmas event, and in the other she becomes an artist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 11 a.m.

All Creatures Here Below (2018) David Dastmalchian, Karen Gillan. Desperate for money, Gensan and Ruby impulsively commit a crime which sets in motion a series of dire events. Now on the run, the couple seek refuge in Kansas City, Mo., a place filled with dark secrets that still haunt them. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Tues. 10 a.m. TMC Fri. 4:15 a.m.

All Eyez on Me (2017) ★★ Demetrius Shipp Jr., Danai Gurira. The true and untold story of prolific rapper, actor, poet and activist Tupac Shakur, from his early days in New York to his status as one of the world’s most recognized and influential voices. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. VH1 Tues. 3:30 p.m. VH1 Wed. Noon

All Fall Down (1962) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Eva Marie Saint. A teenager’s idolization of his older brother is shattered after his sibling returns home. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 12:30 p.m.

All I Want for Christmas (1991) ★★ Ethan Randall, Thora Birch. A boy and his little sister cook up a holiday scheme to get their divorced parents back together. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. IFC Sun. 7:15 a.m.

All Is True (2018) ★★ Kenneth Branagh, Judi Dench. After the renowned Globe Theatre burns to the ground, William Shakespeare returns to Stratford, where he must face a neglected family and a painful past. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Thur. 8:51 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:49 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:13 p.m.

All the Way (2016) ★★★ Bryan Cranston, Anthony Mackie. President Lyndon B. Johnson endures a tumultuous first year in office while trying to launch a civil rights bill. (NR) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Almost Christmas (2016) ★★ Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union. A beloved patriarch asks his family members for one gift this holiday season: to get along. If they can honor that wish and spend five days under the same roof without killing one another, it will be a Christmas miracle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. FXX Sun. 9:30 a.m. FX Mon. 5:30 p.m. FX Tues. 3:30 p.m. FX Sat. 12:31 p.m. FX Sat. 3:30 p.m.

Alvin and the Chipmunks: The Road Chip (2015) ★ Jason Lee, Tony Hale. Acción en vivo/animada. A raíz de una serie de malos entendidos, Alvin, Simón y Teodoro llegan a creer que Dave le va a proponer matrimonio a su nueva novia en Miami y los va a abandonar. Los tres se embarcan en un viaje para evitar que esto suceda. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 4 p.m. KFTR Sat. 7 p.m.

Always and Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. When a marketing executive learns that she’s inherited her grandfather’s year-round Christmas store, she makes a trip back home to support the store during its final Christmas season before she sells it to a hip athletic leisurewear company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 a.m.

American Assassin (2017) ★★ Dylan O’Brien, Michael Keaton. Cold War veteran Stan Hurley takes CIA black ops recruit Mitch Rapp under his wing, and they join forces with a lethal Turkish agent to stop a mysterious operative who wants to start a global war. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 6 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:10 p.m.

American Beauty (1999) ★★★★ Kevin Spacey, Annette Bening. A man in midlife crisis and at odds with his wife begins working out to impress his teenage daughter’s friend. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. EPIX Sun. 3:55 a.m.

American Gangster (2007) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Russell Crowe. A Harlem mobster combines ingenuity and strict business codes to dominate organized crime, while a veteran cop searches for a way to bring him down. (R) 2 hrs. 37 mins. TMC Mon. 10:10 p.m. Showtime Wed. 10:45 a.m. Showtime Wed. 10:10 p.m.

American Made (2017) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Domhnall Gleeson. The true story of pilot Barry Seal, who transported contraband for the CIA and the Medellin cartel in the 1980s. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. FX Sun. 7:30 p.m. FX Sun. 11:03 p.m. FX Wed. 8 p.m. FX Wed. 10:30 p.m.

American Sniper (2014) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Sienna Miller. Sniper and U.S. Navy SEAL Chris Kyle saves many lives on battlefields in Iraq while striving to be a good husband and father to his loved ones back in America. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. A Sun. 8 p.m. A Mon. 1:03 a.m. History Sat. 7 a.m.

American Woman (2018) Sienna Miller, Aaron Paul. In a small blue-collar town in Pennsylvania, a 32-year-old woman’s teenage daughter goes missing, and she is left to raise her infant grandson alone. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Tues. 11 p.m.

The Amityville Horror (2005) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Melissa George. Strange events take place after a family moves into a new house that was the site of several gruesome murders. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. EPIX Sat. 9:40 a.m.

Los amores de Marieta (1964) Elvira Quintana, Joaquín Cordero. Una mujer se hace pasar por viuda cuando se da cuenta que el hombre que ella quiere le gustan las viudas. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. KWHY Mon. Noon

An Angel at My Table (1990) ★★★ Kerry Fox, Alexia Keogh. Troubled New Zealand writer Janet Frame is portrayed as a child, as a teen and as an adult. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. TCM Sat. 11 p.m.

Angel Falls: A Novel Holiday (2019) Derry Robinson, Carlo Marks. Book editor Hannah must work with former rival Ryan to help a potential writer find her way. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 p.m.

Angel in the Family (2004) ★★★ Ronny Cox, Tracey Needham. An ailing man and his daughters experience a miracle when their late matriarch returns to spend Christmas with them. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1:06 a.m.

Angels & Demons (2009) ★★ Tom Hanks, Ewan McGregor. Harvard symbologist Robert Langdon joins forces with an Italian scientist to prevent an ancient brotherhood’s plot against the Vatican from coming to fruition. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Wed. 8:58 a.m. Starz Wed. 5:09 p.m.

Anna and the Apocalypse (2017) ★★★ Ella Hunt, Malcolm Cumming. When the zombie apocalypse hits the sleepy town of Little Haven, at Christmas, teenager Anna and her high school friends have to fight, sing and dance to survive, with the undead horde all around them. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. Noon

Anna Karenina (1935) ★★★ Greta Garbo, Fredric March. Tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Anna Karenina (1948) ★★ Vivien Leigh, Ralph Richardson. Tolstoy’s tragic Anna leaves her cold husband for dashing Count Vronsky in 19th-century Russia. (NR) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Tues. 3:30 a.m.

Annapolis (2006) ★★ James Franco, Tyrese Gibson. A young man from the wrong side of the tracks realizes his dream of entering the U.S. Naval Academy in Maryland. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Fri. 5 a.m.

Annie (1982) ★★ Aileen Quinn, Albert Finney. Daddy Warbucks protects little orphan Annie from Miss Hannigan and crooks in Depression-era New York. (PG) 2 hrs. 10 mins. AMC Mon. 9:15 a.m.

Antwone Fisher (2002) ★★★ Derek Luke, Joy Bryant. A Navy psychiatrist inspires a temperamental sailor, abused by foster parents, to find his birth mother. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BET Mon. 9 p.m. BET Tues. 6 p.m.

Any Which Way You Can (1980) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A bare-knuckle brawler battles crooks with his orangutan, girlfriend, buddy and mother. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. REELZ Fri. 5 p.m.

The Appearance (2018) Jake Stormoen, Kristian Nairn. An inquisitor investigates the mysterious death of a monk and alleged witchcraft in the Middle Ages. (NR) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 3:15 a.m. TMC Thur. 1 p.m. TMC Sat. 5 p.m.

Aprendiendo a Vivir (1970) Valentín Trujillo, Sergio Reynoso. Un abogado es extorsionado por su ex esposa quien lo amenaza con revelar a su hija quién es su verdadera madre. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Thur. Noon

Armageddon (1998) ★★ Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton. A NASA rep recruits an oil driller and his team of mavericks to save Earth from an oncoming asteroid. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 30 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:15 p.m. Cinemax Sat. 8 p.m.

Arsenal (2017) Nicolas Cage, John Cusack. When his brother is kidnapped and held for a ransom by a ruthless crime boss, JP must risk everything and unleash his vengeance against a relentless army of gangsters. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Fri. 1 p.m.

Arthur Christmas (2011) ★★★ Voices of James McAvoy, Hugh Laurie. Animated. Santa’s youngest son sets out on an urgent mission to deliver a present to a forgotten child before Christmas morning dawns. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Freeform Sun. 7 a.m. Freeform Fri. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:40 a.m.

As Good as It Gets (1997) ★★★ Jack Nicholson, Helen Hunt. A New York City waitress, a gay painter and a dog help a misanthropic author reach a self-awakening. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. EPIX Tues. 10 p.m.

At Eternity’s Gate (2018) ★★★ Willem Dafoe, Rupert Friend. Famed but tormented artist Vincent van Gogh spends his final years in Arles, France, painting masterworks of the natural world that surrounds him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Atlantis, the Lost Continent (1961) ★★ Anthony Hall, Joyce Taylor. A Greek fisherman follows a princess to Atlantis, where a tyrant turns slaves into animal-headed men. (NR) 1 hr. 31 mins. TCM Tues. 6 a.m.

The Avengers (2012) ★★★ Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans. S.H.I.E.L.D.'s Nick Fury recruits a team of superheroes to pull the world back from the brink of disaster when an unexpected enemy threatens global security. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:10 a.m.

El aviso inoportuno (1969) Eduardo Manzano, Enrique Cuenca. Dos hermanos van a la ciudad para buscar trabajo y ayudar a sus padres económicamente, sin mucho éxito. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Tues. Noon

The Babe (1992) ★★ John Goodman, Kelly McGillis. Based on the life of George Herman Ruth, an orphan who became one of baseball’s greatest legends. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. MLB Thur. 5 p.m.

Bad Company (2002) ★ Anthony Hopkins, Chris Rock. A veteran CIA agent transforms a street-wise punk into a spy in order to replace his murdered twin. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Tues. 6 p.m.

Bad Grandmas (2017) Florence Henderson, Randall Batinkoff. Four grandmothers accidentally kill a con man and must cover it up when his partner arrives. (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TMC Tues. 9:35 p.m.

A Bad Moms Christmas (2017) ★★ Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell. As if creating the perfect Christmas for their families isn’t hard enough, under-appreciated and overburdened moms Amy, Kiki and Carla will have to do it while hosting and entertaining their own respective mothers during the holidays. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:15 p.m. Showtime Thur. 11:45 a.m. Showtime Thur. 8:15 p.m.

Bad Santa (2003) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Tony Cox. Two criminals disguise themselves as St. Nick and an elf to rob stores at Christmastime. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Fri. Noon

Bad Santa 2 (2016) ★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Kathy Bates. Fueled by cheap whiskey and greed, a foulmouthed criminal, his mean mother and their angry sidekick conspire to bilk a Chicago charity on Christmas Eve. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. MTV Fri. 2 p.m.

Bad Teacher (2011) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Justin Timberlake. A rude, drug-abusing educator vies with a perky colleague for the attentions of a rich and handsome substitute teacher. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Thur. 5:57 p.m. Starz Fri. 9:46 a.m.

Bad Times at the El Royale (2018) ★★ Jeff Bridges, Cynthia Erivo. Seven strangers, each with a secret to bury, meet at a run-down hotel in Lake Tahoe in 1960s California. Over the course of a fateful night, they all get one last shot at redemption before everything goes wrong. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. HBO Mon. 3:40 p.m. HBO Sun. 1:30 a.m.

Baking Christmas (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 8 p.m. OWN Mon. Noon

Baking Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Tim Reid, Aloma Wright. Patty, the founder of a popular bakery, announces her intentions to retire at year’s end, which prompts her three children to step up and offer their ideas for the future of the family business. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Wed. 8 p.m. OWN Thur. Noon OWN Sat. 7 p.m. OWN Sun. 2 a.m.

Los bandidos (1967) Robert Conrad, Manuel López Ochoa. En el siglo XIX, tres bandidos mexicanos huyen del Ejército francés, comandado por un capitán mexicano conservador. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 8 p.m.

The Bank Job (2008) ★★★ Jason Statham, Saffron Burrows. In 1971 London, a car dealer and his gang of thieves break into a bank vault and find far more than cash and jewelry. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Tues. 1:15 a.m.

Barb Wire (1996) ★ Pamela Anderson Lee, Temuera Morrison. A bounty hunter seeks a device that could restore her brother’s sight and save millions during U.S. civil war in 2017. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Wed. 2:25 a.m. TMC Sat. 1 a.m.

Barbershop (2002) ★★ Ice Cube, Anthony Anderson. The owner of a popular barbershop considers selling the place to a loan shark who wants to convert it into a strip club. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Encore Fri. 8 p.m. Encore Sat. 2:33 p.m.

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. The owner of a barbershop faces pressure from a corporation that is opening establishments in his neighborhood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Encore Fri. 9:45 p.m. Encore Sat. 4:18 p.m.

Barbershop: The Next Cut (2016) ★★★ Ice Cube, Cedric the Entertainer. With the barbershop now coed, Calvin, Eddie and the rest of the gang come up with a plan to save the neighborhood from crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. VH1 Sat. 8 p.m.

Batman Begins (2005) ★★★ Christian Bale, Michael Caine. Following the death of his parents, young heir Bruce Wayne becomes a masked avenger who fights the forces of evil in Gotham City. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TBS Sun. 1 p.m.

Batman Forever (1995) ★★ Val Kilmer, Tommy Lee Jones. The Caped Crusader woos a criminal psychologist, takes on a sidekick and battles Two-Face and the Riddler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TBS Sun. 3 a.m.

Battlefield Earth (2000) ★ John Travolta, Barry Pepper. A young man takes a courageous stand against an alien leader and his cohorts hoarding natural resources on Earth in the year 3000. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TMC Sun. 2 p.m.

Battleship (2012) ★★ Taylor Kitsch, Alexander Skarsgard. An epic adventure unfolds across the high seas, as American sailors go to war against an army of invading aliens. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. TNT Wed. 10 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 5:30 p.m.

The Beatles: Eight Days a Week -- The Touring Years (2016) ★★★ Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr. Filmmaker Ron Howard examines the early years of the Beatles, from their club dates in Liverpool, England, to their concert tours in Europe and the rest of the world. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. KPBS Sun. 2:30 p.m. KPBS Mon. 2:30 a.m. KPBS Tues. 2 a.m. KPBS Wed. 2:30 a.m. KPBS Thur. 2 a.m. KPBS Fri. 2:30 a.m. KPBS Sat. 2 a.m.

Beauty and the Beast (2017) ★★★ Emma Watson, Dan Stevens. In this live-action re-imagining of the fairy tale, a young woman takes her father’s place as prisoner in a beast’s castle, only to fall in love with her beastly captor, who turns out to be a prince. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Mon. 8 p.m. TNT Tues. 4:30 p.m.

A Beauty & the Beast Christmas (2019) Leah Pipes, Ryan Kelley. Ginger Holiday, a peppy Christmas influencer, is convinced by her agent to fake a holiday romance with viral bad boy Beau Bradley to gain more followers. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 4 p.m. KPXN Sun. 7 p.m. ION Sat. 6 p.m. KPXN Sat. 9 p.m.

Beauty’s Worth (1922) ★★ Marion Davies, Forrest Stanley. Silent. An artist wants to design some flattering clothes for a prim Quaker woman. (NR) 1 hr. TCM Sun. 9 p.m.

Becoming Santa (2015) Michael Gross, Meredith Baxter. A man is shocked to learn that the parents of his girlfriend are Santa Claus and Mrs. Claus. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:30 a.m.

Bedazzled (2000) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Elizabeth Hurley. In an attempt to woo the woman of his dreams, a man sells his soul to the devil for seven wishes. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Sun. 4:23 a.m.

Beerfest (2006) ★★ Jay Chandrasekhar, Kevin Heffernan. Two brothers from America discover a secret and centuries-old competition involving beer games during Germany’s Oktoberfest. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Wed. 2 a.m.

Bell, Book and Candle (1958) ★★ James Stewart, Kim Novak. A witch’s warlock brother helps a San Francisco publisher break a love spell. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Sun. 1 p.m.

Best Christmas Ball Ever! (2019) Elisabeth Harnois, Samuel Hunt. After a surprising breakup at home in Chicago, Amy thinks that a change of scenery will do her well and impulsively decides to spend the holidays with her brother in Vienna. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. Noon KPXN Sat. 3 p.m.

Best Christmas Party Ever (2014) Torrey DeVitto, Steve Lund. A young party planner arranges a special Christmas party for a New York toy store. When a powerful corporation threatens to shut her down, she decides to follow her heart and move forward with the party plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. Noon

The Best Man Holiday (2013) ★★ Morris Chestnut, Taye Diggs. Long-forgotten rivalries and romances reignite when college friends have a Christmas reunion nearly 15 years after the last time they saw one another. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FXX Sun. 7 a.m. FX Mon. 3 p.m. FX Tues. 1 p.m. FX Sat. 3:01 a.m. FX Sat. 1 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip Detroit detective drives out to Los Angeles and shows local police how to catch a killer. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Paramount Sat. 1:05 p.m.

Beverly Hills Cop II (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A clever detective from Detroit shows Los Angeles how to stop a hit woman’s so-called Alphabet Crimes. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Paramount Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Beverly Hills Cop III (1994) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Judge Reinhold. A hip detective from Detroit tracks a crime ring to a Los Angeles fun park called WonderWorld. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. KDOC Sat. 1 p.m.

Beyond Borders (2003) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Clive Owen. An American socialite living in London joins a renegade doctor’s humanitarian efforts in war-torn nations. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Tues. 10:15 a.m.

Beyond the Reach (2014) ★ Michael Douglas, Jeremy Irvine. In the Mojave Desert, a naked and unarmed hunting guide runs from a wealthy hunter who wants to ensure his silence in the death of an old man. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 2:25 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 9:40 a.m.

The Big Chill (1983) ★★★ William Hurt, Glenn Close. Ex-college friends reunite in a big house after a funeral, to play old records and talk. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:30 p.m.

Big Daddy (1999) ★ Adam Sandler, Joey Lauren Adams. Hoping to lure back his exasperated girlfriend, a goofy slacker gains custody of a 5-year-old boy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. POP Tues. 4:20 p.m. POP Wed. 7 a.m. POP Fri. 4 p.m. POP Sat. 2 p.m.

Big Jake (1971) ★★ John Wayne, Richard Boone. A rancher’s wife summons him home to hunt down the outlaw and gang who kidnapped his grandson. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Sat. 5:30 p.m. Sundance Sun. 4 a.m.

The Big Lebowski (1998) ★★★ Jeff Bridges, John Goodman. Bowling buddies become involved with a multimillionaire and his family wanted by mobsters in 1990s Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Encore Thur. 1:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 7 p.m.

Big Momma’s House (2000) ★★ Martin Lawrence, Nia Long. To protect a woman and her son from a robber, a male FBI agent assumes the guise of a large grandmother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 11:15 a.m. IFC Tues. 8:30 a.m.

Big Mommas: Like Father, Like Son (2011) ★ Martin Lawrence, Brandon T. Jackson. Malcolm Turner and his stepson go under cover at a girls school of the performing arts to flush out a killer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Tues. 7:10 p.m. HBO Fri. 2:40 p.m.

Billy Madison (1995) ★ Adam Sandler, Darren McGavin. An adult goof-off goes back to elementary school in order to run his father’s company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Tues. 6:39 a.m. Encore Tues. 7:28 p.m.

Black Swan (2010) ★★★ Natalie Portman, Mila Kunis. A ballerina begins to lose her fragile grip on reality as a sultry newcomer threatens to usurp her position as the lead dancer in ``Swan Lake.’' (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Thur. 1:30 a.m.

BlacKkKlansman (2018) ★★★ John David Washington, Adam Driver. Ron Stallworth, the first African-American police officer in Colorado Springs, Colo., works under cover to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan in 1979. Stallworth and his partner Flip Zimmerman risk their lives to penetrate the KKK at its highest levels. (R) 2 hrs. 14 mins. Cinemax Wed. 10 p.m.

Blackout (2018) Pablo Sandstrom, Roland Lane. Two strangers enjoy the last sunrise humanity will ever see. (NR) 14 mins. TMC Mon. 7 a.m.

A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas (2019) Benjamin Ayres, Rachael Leigh Cook. Hotel manager Willow returns to her stunning Virginia hometown to help her sister plan a Christmas wedding at the inn her family once owned. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3 p.m.

El bombero atómico (1952) ★★ Cantinflas, Elisa Quintanilla. Un bombero y un policía se embarcan en la misión inesperada de cuidar a una niña cuya madre falleció. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. GALA Sun. 3 p.m.

The Bone Collector (1999) ★★ Denzel Washington, Angelina Jolie. A quadriplegic detective and a patrol cop try to catch a killer re-creating grisly crimes. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Fri. 5:24 p.m.

Book Club (2018) ★★ Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda. Four friends’ lives are turned upside down when their book club tackles the infamous ``50 Shades of Grey.’' From discovering new romance to rekindling old flames, they inspire each other to make their next chapter the best chapter. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Tues. 6:15 p.m.

Boomerang (1992) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Halle Berry. A Manhattan playboy gets a new corporate boss, and she treats him the way he has always treated women. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 3 p.m. BET Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Border Radio (1987) ★★ Chris D., John Doe. Los Angeles rockers Jeff, Dean and Dave flee to Mexico and back after robbing a club owner who owes them. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 1 a.m.

Born Free (1966) ★★★ Virginia McKenna, Bill Travers. The British Adamsons raise Elsa the lioness as a pet in Kenya, then teach her how to be wild again. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Wed. 7:30 p.m.

Bounce (2000) ★★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Ben Affleck. An ad executive seeks out the widow of a stranger who swapped tickets with him before boarding an ill-fated flight. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Tues. 7:40 a.m.

Bowfinger (1999) ★★★ Steve Martin, Eddie Murphy. A broke producer hires a nerd who looks like a famous actor and other misfits to star in his latest movie. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Sat. 11:14 a.m.

A Boy. A Girl. A Dream. (2018) Omari Hardwick, Meagan Good. Cass is a Los Angeles club promoter who meets a Midwestern woman named Frida on the night of the 2016 presidential election. She challenges Cass to revisit his broken dreams, while he pushes Frida to discover hers. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 7:29 p.m.

Boy Erased (2018) ★★★ Lucas Hedges, Nicole Kidman. Jared is the son of a small-town Baptist pastor who gets outed to his parents at age 19. He’s soon faced with an ultimatum -- attend a gay conversion therapy program or be permanently exiled and shunned by his family, friends and faith. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. HBO Wed. 7:05 p.m.

A Bramble House Christmas (2017) David Haydn-Jones, Autumn Reeser. While settling his father’s estate, a man becomes suspicious as to why the man left his nurse $50,000 after knowing her for less than two months before he died. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1:06 a.m.

Braveheart (1995) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau. Enraged by the killing of his wife, Scotsman William Wallace leads a revolt against the tyrannical English king in the 13th century. (R) 2 hrs. 57 mins. Sundance Thur. Noon

Breakdown (1997) ★★★ Kurt Russell, J.T. Walsh. A man’s wife disappears in the desert Southwest after accepting a trucker’s help with car trouble. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Wed. 3:05 a.m.

A Bride for Christmas (2012) Arielle Kebbel, Andrew Walker. Aiden bets his friends that he can convince a woman to marry him by Christmas, and he sets his sights on Jessie, a young woman who has sworn off serious relationships. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4:05 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 2 p.m.

Bride Wars (2009) ★ Kate Hudson, Anne Hathaway. After a clerical error schedules their weddings on the same day, two longtime best friends declare all-out war on each other. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. E Fri. 11:30 p.m. E Sat. 2 p.m.

Bridesmaids (2011) ★★★ Kristen Wiig, Maya Rudolph. Though broke and lovelorn, a woman takes on the strange and expensive rituals associated with being her best friend’s maid of honor. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Wed. 3:55 p.m.

Bridget Jones’s Baby (2016) ★★ Renée Zellweger, Colin Firth. Befuddled mom-to-be Bridget Jones must figure out which of the two men in her life is the father of her child. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. POP Sat. 12:04 p.m. POP Sat. 4 p.m.

A Brilliant Young Mind (2014) ★★★ Asa Butterfield, Rafe Spall. Struggling to build relationships with others, a teenage math prodigy develops a budding friendship with a young girl while competing at the International Mathematics Olympiad. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. EPIX Wed. 6:05 a.m.

Bring It On (2000) ★★ Kirsten Dunst, Eliza Dushku. An urban cheerleading squad accuses a champion team’s captain of stealing its choreography on the eve of a national competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:20 p.m.

Broadcast News (1987) ★★★ William Hurt, Albert Brooks. A reporter, a producer and an anchorman form a triangle in a TV-network news bureau. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Encore Wed. 1:02 p.m.

Broken Ghost (2017) Scottie Thompson, Devon Bagby. Family members move to Montana to escape from their past but soon find themselves terrorized by ghosts and old secrets in their new haunted house. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. TMC Fri. 12:40 p.m.

Broken Vows (2016) Wes Bentley, Jaimie Alexander. A troubled man spirals into a rage after he is rejected by a woman he seduced. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Sun. 10 p.m.

Brute Force (1947) ★★★ Burt Lancaster, Hume Cronyn. Hatred for a sadistic captain drives a convict and his cellmates to escape. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Buffalo 66 (1998) ★★★ Vincent Gallo, Christina Ricci. Seeking parental approval and revenge on the man who jailed him, a newly released convict involves a teen in his schemes. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Wed. 7 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon

Bugsy (1991) ★★★ Warren Beatty, Annette Bening. New York gangster Bugsy Siegel goes Hollywood with a tan, a mistress and a mad vision of Las Vegas. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Sat. 2:50 p.m.

Bullets or Ballots (1936) ★★ Edward G. Robinson, Joan Blondell. A disgraced New York detective joins a racketeer’s payroll and sets the syndicate up for a fall. (NR) 1 hr. 22 mins. TCM Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Bumblebee (2018) ★★★ Hailee Steinfeld, John Cena. On the run in the year 1987, Bumblebee the Autobot finds refuge in a junkyard in a small California beach town. When 17-year-old Charlie revives him, she quickly learns that this is no ordinary yellow Volkswagen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Wed. 10 p.m.

Buried (2010) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Voice of Robert Paterson. Following an attack on his convoy in Iraq, a man awakes in a coffin with little more than a lighter, a cell phone and his building anxiety. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:45 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Burn After Reading (2008) ★★★ George Clooney, Frances McDormand. Chaos reigns when a gym employee and her colleague try to benefit from a disc that they think holds state secrets but, really, contains the memoirs of a former CIA analyst. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Sun. 7:22 p.m. Encore Thur. 9 p.m. Encore Fri. 6:02 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:45 p.m.

Bus Riley’s Back in Town (1965) ★★ Ann-Margret, Michael Parks. A brooding ex-serviceman comes home and spends time with an innocent girl and a worldly woman. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Fri. 9:30 a.m.

Calendar Girls (2003) ★★★ Helen Mirren, Julie Walters. When older women pose nude for a calendar to raise money for a Yorkshire hospital, the results are a worldwide sensation. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. HBO Mon. 6:50 a.m.

Can You Keep a Secret? (2019) Alexandra Daddario, Tyler Hoechlin. A young woman spills all of her secrets to a stranger on a plane when she thinks it’s about to crash. She later meets the man and discovers he is her company’s new CEO, and he knows all of her humiliating secrets. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 3:40 a.m. HBO Wed. 10:45 p.m.

The Canterville Ghost (1944) ★★★ Charles Laughton, Robert Young. A GI billets in a relative’s castle, haunted by a cowardly 300-year-old ghost. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. 10:15 a.m.

Captain America: The First Avenger (2011) ★★★ Chris Evans, Hayley Atwell. After an experimental program turns him into a supersoldier, Steve Rogers, now known as Captain America, leads the fight against Red Skull’s evil HYDRA organization. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Sun. 6:55 p.m. FX Tues. 8 p.m. FX Tues. 10:45 p.m.

Carrie (2013) ★★ Chloë Grace Moretz, Julianne Moore. Tormented by her peers and sheltered by her religious mother, an awkward teenager unleashes her hidden, telekinetic powers after a sick prank at her senior prom pushes her over the edge. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. IFC Mon. 3 a.m.

Cash on Demand (1962) ★ Peter Cushing, Andre Morell. A British banker pretends to cooperate with a would-be robber holding his wife and son. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Sat. 9 p.m.

Casino Royale (2006) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Eva Green. After receiving a license to kill, British agent James Bond enters a high-stakes poker game with Le Chiffre, a man who finances terrorist groups. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. Cinemax Sun. 5:35 p.m.

El Caso de la Mujer Asesinadita (1954) Jorge Mistral, Gloria Marín. Un hombre y una mujer unen sus fuerzas psíquicas y descubren que ambos han tenido el mismo sueño de cómo será su muerte. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. KWHY Thur. 9 a.m.

The Cat in the Hat Knows a Lot About Christmas! (2012) Voices of Martin Short, Alexa Torrington. Animated. The Cat in the Hat, Sally, Nick and Fish help a baby reindeer find its way home in time for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. KOCE Thur. 7 a.m. KPBS Thur. 7 a.m. KOCE Fri. 5 a.m.

Cat on a Hot Tin Roof (1958) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Paul Newman. Two brothers, one an alcoholic who resents his devoted wife, visit their dying millionaire father in the South. (NR) 1 hr. 48 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 a.m.

Catch Me if You Can (2002) ★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Tom Hanks. An FBI agent pursues Frank Abagnale Jr., a con man who assumes various identities and commits forgery. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Sundance Tues. 7 p.m. Sundance Wed. 1 a.m.

Cell (2016) ★ John Cusack, Samuel L. Jackson. A graphic novelist begins a desperate search for his estranged wife and son after a mysterious cellphone signal transforms New Englanders into savage killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sat. 9 a.m.

The Chamber (1996) ★★ Chris O’Donnell, Gene Hackman. Dark secrets drive a lawyer to defend his Klansman grandfather on death row in Mississippi. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Wed. 4 p.m. TMC Thur. 5 a.m. TMC Sat. 10:30 a.m.

Changing Lanes (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Samuel L. Jackson. An attorney and a recovering alcoholic have a car accident which escalates into an ongoing feud. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 10:04 a.m.

The Chaperone on Masterpiece (2018) Elizabeth McGovern, Haley Lu Richardson. Louise Brooks is a rebellious 15-year-old schoolgirl who dreams of fame and fortune in the early 1920s. She soon gets her chance when she travels to New York to study with a leading dance troupe for the summer -- accompanied by a watchful chaperone. (NR) 1 hr. 43 mins. KVCR Mon. 8 p.m.

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Freddie Highmore. A poor boy and four spoiled children win a tour through the incredible factory of an odd confectioner. (PG) 1 hr. 55 mins. AMC Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Charming Christmas (2015) Julie Benz, David Sutcliffe. Meredith, the heir to Rossman’s Department Store, reluctantly agrees to play the role of Mrs. Claus in a store. When Nick, the new store Santa Claus shows up, she experiences a little holiday magic of her own. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11 a.m.

Chasing Christmas (2005) ★★★ Tom Arnold, Leslie Jordan. Holiday spirits visit a single father who has boycotted Christmas since his wife left him. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 a.m. Ovation Fri. Noon

Cheaper by the Dozen (2003) ★★ Steve Martin, Bonnie Hunt. While his wife is away on business, a college football coach must handle the chaos surrounding his 12 children. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. Bravo Sat. 9:36 p.m. Bravo Sat. 11:48 p.m.

Check Inn to Christmas (2019) Richard Karn, Rachel Boston. Julia Crawley and Ryan Mason must unite their families during Crestridge’s Centennial Christmas celebration to save their family inns from a chain resort. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4:05 a.m.

A Cheerful Christmas (2019) Chad Connell, Erica Deutschman. Lauren and her best friend Colleen have landed their dream jobs - giving people the best and most magical Christmas ever. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 6 p.m.

Cherished Memories: A Gift to Remember 2 (2019) Tina Lifford, Ali Liebert. As Darcy and Aiden prepare to celebrate their second Christmas together, an unexpected guest and a fight to save the beloved community center unites everyone for an unforgettable holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 4 p.m.

El Chicano (2018) ★★ Raúl Castillo, George Lopez. Torn between playing by the book and seeking justice, a detective decides to resurrect the masked street legend El Chicano. Determined to take down a gang boss, El Chicano soon sets off a bloody war to defend his city and avenge his brother’s murder. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. Showtime Sat. 9 p.m.

Child’s Play (1988) ★★ Catherine Hicks, Chris Sarandon. A killer sought by a Chicago detective becomes a doll called Chucky, bought by a woman for her son. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Child’s Play 2 (1990) ★★ Alex Vincent, Jenny Agutter. Possessed by a killer’s spirit, Chucky the knee-high doll returns to get the boy who destroyed him. (R) 1 hr. 24 mins. Cinemax Mon. 10:10 a.m.

Chinatown (1974) ★★★★ Jack Nicholson, Faye Dunaway. A 1930s gumshoe named Jake sticks his nose into a sordid mess over Los Angeles land and water. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. EPIX Mon. 10:55 a.m.

Christmas a la Mode (2019) Katie Leclerc, Ryan Cooper. A woman needs a miracle in order to save her family’s farm and her father’s legacy in time for a happy Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Thur. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Arrangement (2018) Nicky Whelan, Miles Fisher. A struggling flower shop owner joins a holiday floral show in an effort to keep her store afloat. She starts to fall for her competitor, the handsome protege of a legendary florist. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 9 a.m.

Christmas at Dollywood (2019) Niall Matter, Danica McKellar. When a NYC event planner returns to Tennessee to organize the Christmas celebration at Dollywood, she’s paired with the head of operations who thinks he can handle the party just fine on his own. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 p.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 a.m. Hallmark Thur. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 p.m.

Christmas at Graceland (2018) Kellie Pickler, Wes Brown. A working Chicago mom brings her kids with her on a business trip to Memphis so they can all visit Graceland during the week before Christmas. But she is thrown for a loop when she bumps into an old flame from her days as a singer in college. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2:09 a.m.

Christmas at Graceland: Home for the Holidays (2019) Adrian Grenier, Kaitlin Doubleday. A former tour guide meets a busy single father on a Graceland tour and agrees to be his temporary nanny for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas at Grand Valley (2018) Brennan Elliott, Danica McKellar. Kelly returns to Grand Valley for Christmas. When Leo, a single dad, arrives in town with his kids to review a hotel, the two cross paths. As Kelly re-experiences traditions with Leo, she begins to find her way back to her passion for art. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 9 a.m.

Christmas at the Chateau (2019) Kinsey Leigh Redmond. Three sisters try to save the Shakespeare Chateau, a historic mansion and beloved family home, from a corrupt bank that threatens to foreclose on Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Christmas at the Palace (2018) Merritt Patterson, Brittany Bristow. Katie, a former professional ice skater, is hired by the king of San Senova, Alexander, to help his daughter in a Christmas ice skating performance. As Katie spends time in the castle, she and Alex begin to develop feelings for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas at the Plaza (2019) Elizabeth Henstridge, Julia Duffy. When historian Jessica is hired to create the Plaza’s Christmas display, she finds more than facts while teaming up with handsome decorator Nick to bring the display to life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. Noon Hallmark Sat. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas Belle (2013) Haylie Duff, Nicholas Gonzalez. The unexpected arrival of a longtime suitor complicates a woman’s budding relationship with a client. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 a.m. KPXN Sun. 1 p.m.

Christmas Bells Are Ringing (2018) Rebecca Staab, Hamza Fouad. Samantha, a freelance photographer, is returning to Cape Cod for the first time since the death of her mother years earlier. Having never been to the Cape during winter, she finds that it is a whole new experience than her many summers spent there. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 p.m.

The Christmas Bunny (2010) ★★ Florence Henderson, Colby French. A lonely foster child finds an injured rabbit on Christmas Eve and brings it to the Bunny Lady to nurse it back to health. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KCOP Sat. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Candle (2013) ★ Hans Matheson, Samantha Barks. In 19th-century England, a minister’s quest to modernize his village puts him at odds with people who believe that whoever lights the candle that an angel touched will receive a miracle on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. KTBN Sun. 8 p.m.

The Christmas Club (2019) Elizabeth Mitchell, Cameron Mathison. Two busy strangers meet when they help an elderly woman find her lost Christmas savings. Thanks to fate and Christmas magic, they also find something they were both missing: true love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. Noon Hallmark Wed. 8 a.m.

Christmas Connection (2017) Brooke Burns, Tom Everett Scott. Sydney is tasked with looking after Leah, an unaccompanied minor. After Leah is safely delivered, Sydney finds a package Leah left behind and decides to deliver it. When she misses her connection, she is invited to spend the holidays with them. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 8 a.m.

The Christmas Contract (2018) Hilarie Burton, Danneel Ackles. A newly single woman dreads the thought of going back to her hometown for Christmas when she discovers her ex-boyfriend will be there with his new girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas Cookies (2016) Jill Wagner, Wes Brown. A corporate agent is sent to a small town to buy a cookie company and shut down its factory. When she starts falling in love with the factory’s owner, the town’s Christmas spirit overtakes her. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Cottage (2017) Merritt Patterson, Steve Lund. As maid of honor for her best friend Ava, cynical interior designer Lacey is tasked with decorating a honeymoon cottage for the newlyweds. Although it’s a simple enough task, she didn’t plan on being snowed in with the bride-to-be’s sexy brother. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Cure (2017) Brooke Nevin, Steve Byers. A doctor returns home for Christmas to find that her father has decided to retire from his own practice. After reuniting with her high school sweetheart, she wonders if she should stay and take over her father’s practice. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 8 a.m.

A Christmas Detour (2015) Candace Cameron Bure, Paul Greene. Two travelers become linked when a snowstorm grounds their flight in Buffalo. Paige desperately needs to find a way to New York City to meet her fiance’s parents, and it’s up to Dylan, a fellow passenger and a guy she can’t stand, to get her there. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 8 p.m.

Christmas Encore (2017) Maggie Lawson, Brennan Elliott. A struggling actress finds a renewed passion for her craft when she is cast in an off-Broadway show, a modern take on ``A Christmas Carol.’' (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1 p.m.

A Christmas for the Books (2018) Chelsea Kane, Drew Seeley. A romance expert conceals her recent breakup and asks a morning show producer to pretend they are a couple before she is exposed as a fraud. When he agrees, she never expects to find herself falling for him. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 7 a.m.

Christmas Getaway (2017) Bridget Regan, Travis Van Winkle. After a surprising breakup with her boyfriend, a travel writer decides to go on the picturesque Christmas vacation planned for the two of them, alone. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 p.m.

Christmas Grace (2013) Tim Kaiser, Rebekah Cook. Rival toy store owners compete over several Christmas seasons, and God’s grace goes to work in their lives. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Ovation Thur. 4 p.m.

Christmas Homecoming (2017) Julie Benz, Michael Shanks. A military widow whose faith in Christmas has lapsed rents an apartment to a soldier who is recovering from an injury in battle. When they team up to save the town’s military museum, these two wounded birds find themselves falling in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 p.m.

Christmas Hotel (2019) Tatyana Ali, Sean Patrick Thomas. A big city hotelier’s boss informs her that she will receive a promotion if she can pull off a major project. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas in Angel Falls (2017) Rachel Boston, Paul Greene. Guardian angel Gabby is sent to the town of Angel Falls to restore its Christmas spirit. As she helps the townspeople to revive their traditions, Gabby meets a volunteer fire chief who teaches her the truth about the love she admires from afar. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1945) ★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Dennis Morgan. The publisher of a women’s magazine has his best columnist play holiday host to a Navy hero. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. Sundance Fri. 11:30 a.m.

Christmas in Connecticut (1992) ★★ Dyan Cannon, Kris Kristofferson. A producer’s live TV show puts a forest-ranger hero in the home of a famous hostess, who can’t even cook. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Sundance Fri. 2 p.m.

Christmas in Evergreen: Tidings of Joy (2019) Ashley Williams, Jill Wagner. A skeptical writer shows up in Evergreen to get the scoop on the town’s famed passion for Christmas during a search for a long-lost time capsule. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4 p.m. Hallmark Fri. 10:03 p.m.

Christmas in Louisiana (2019) Jana Kramer, Barry Bostwick. When a woman returns home to celebrate the anniversary of the town’s Sugarcane Christmas Festival, she rediscovers the magic of the season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 2:04 a.m.

Christmas in Love (2018) Brooke D’Orsay, Daniel Lissing. Ellie must decide if she should trust the big city CEO she is falling for, but more importantly, whether to take a leap of faith in making her own dreams come true. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. Noon

Christmas in Mississippi (2017) Jana Kramer, Wes Brown. Holly returns to her hometown to help with a light show but has second thoughts when she sees Mike, her high school sweetheart, is organizing it. With help from her mother and Mr. Kriss, Holly falls in love with the town, and Mike, all over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. Noon

Christmas in Montana (2019) Kellie Martin, Colin Ferguson. Before the holidays, Sara goes to Montana to help a man save his ranch. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 p.m.

Christmas in Rome (2019) Sam Page, Lacey Chabert. Angela, an American tour guide in Rome, agrees to teach a culture-shocked businessman named Oliver about the heart of Rome at Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 a.m.

Christmas in the Air (2017) Catherine Bell, Eric Close. A no-nonsense professional organizer learns that opposites do attract when she begins to fall for her client, a frazzled widower who spends his time inventing toys. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1:06 a.m.

Christmas in the Highlands (2019) Dan Jeannotte, Brooke Burfitt. Un gerente de ventas de Nueva York es enviado a las remotas Tierras Altas de Escocia en Navidad para adquirir un perfume de edición limitada. (NR) UNIMAS Tues. 9 a.m. KFTR Tues. Noon

A Christmas in Vermont (2016) Abigail Hawk, Chevy Chase. A businesswoman is sent to shut down one of her company’s holdings, but instead of closing down the iconic firm, she unexpectedly falls in love and learns valuable lessons beyond the bottom line. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 p.m. KPXN Sun. 11 p.m. ION Sat. 2 p.m. KPXN Sat. 5 p.m.

Christmas Joy (2018) Danielle Panabaker, Matthew Long. An ambitious market researcher returns home to care for her injured aunt. She’s reunited with her former crush, now a hospital administrator. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 12:06 p.m.

A Christmas Kiss II (2014) Elisabeth Harnois, Adam Mayfield. Sparks fly during the holidays when a woman kisses a billionaire playboy under the mistletoe. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 a.m. KPXN Sun. 9 a.m.

A Christmas Kiss (2011) ★★★ Elisabeth Röhm, Laura Breckenridge. Trapped in an elevator, a designer shares an impulsive kiss with the boyfriend of her new boss. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. ION Sat. 8 a.m. KPXN Sat. 11 a.m.

Christmas Land (2015) Nikki Deloach, Luke Macfarlane. After inheriting a Christmas tree farm, a woman’s plans to sell it change when she falls in love with the townspeople and meets a charming lawyer named Tucker. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Mon. 6 p.m.

Christmas Lost and Found (2018) Tiya Sircar, Diane Ladd. After years of missing family gatherings, New York City event planner Whitney is off to Chicago to spend Christmas with Grandma Frances. But in an unfortunate turn of events, Whitney mistakenly throws out a box of precious family ornaments. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. Noon

Christmas Love Letter (2019) Ashley Newbrough, Tilky Jones. When relationship advice columnist Amalie Hess receives an unsigned love letter in a Christmas card, she returns to her hometown to solve the mystery of who sent it and maybe find true love. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Sat. 6 p.m.

A Christmas Love Story (2019) Kristin Chenoweth, Scott Wolf. A youth choir director must write the title song for the Christmas Eve show but becomes distracted when a gifted boy joins her choir unbeknownst to his widowed father Greg. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 10:03 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 p.m.

Christmas Made to Order (2018) Alexa PenaVega, Chelsea Gilson. When an architect finds himself hosting his family for Christmas, he turns to a holiday coordinator for help. Her expert Christmas spirit brings his family together, but neither expected it to bring them closer to each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas Melody (2015) Mariah Carey, Brennan Elliott. A single mother moves back to her hometown with her young daughter. Having a hard time adjusting, the daughter seeks help from her music teacher to write a song for the Christmas variety show. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2:09 a.m.

A Christmas Miracle (2019) Barry Bostwick, Tamera Mowry-Housley. When her boss steals her idea for their magazine’s cover story, Emma searches for a Christmas miracle to write about with the help of her son and the handsome staff photographer. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3 p.m.

Christmas Next Door (2017) Jesse Metcalfe, Fiona Gubelmann. Eric Randall, an author of bachelor lifestyle books, is left in charge of his young niece and nephew for the holidays. Unsure of himself, Eric turns to his neighbor April, a lover of all things Christmas, for help. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 8 a.m.

Christmas 9 to 5 (2019) Tiya Sircar, George Wendt. Jennifer is a tough crime beat reporter who gets the assignment of her life: to find the true meaning of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 6 p.m.

The Christmas Note (2015) Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Leah Gibson. Gretchen returns to her hometown and meets her neighbor Melissa. They form a reluctant friendship when Melissa discovers she has a sibling she never knew about, and through their detective work, they uncover a huge surprise. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1 p.m.

Christmas on Honeysuckle Lane (2018) Alicia Witt, Colin Ferguson. After their parents pass, siblings agree to sell their family home, leaving Emma in charge. While Emma’s mother’s collection is being appraised, they find a hidden surprise that helps them discover the power of love and family during the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 a.m.

Christmas on My Mind (2019) Ashley Greene, Andrew Walker. Lucy Lovett wakes up holding a wedding dress, assuming she’s about to marry the love her life Zach Callahan. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison. Kathy plans to avoid any holiday traditions that bring back memories of her late husband until she receives an ornament from a handsome shop owner. To move on from her loss, Kathy works for a balance between her memories and finding a future. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 1:06 a.m.

The Christmas Pact (2018) Kyla Pratt, Jarod Joseph. As childhood friends and neighbors, Sadie and Ben planted a scrawny Christmas tree and promised to always keep the spirit of Christmas alive in their hearts. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 4 p.m.

The Christmas Parade (2014) AnnaLynne McCord, Jefferson Brown. A humiliated TV personality flees to a small town, where she becomes involved in a budding artist’s battle to save a community arts center. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4:05 a.m.

A Christmas Princess (2019) Erin Gray, Cameron Jebo. A prince from a small European country arrives in New York City to plan his family’s annual Christmas charity dinner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 6 p.m. KPXN Sun. 9 p.m. ION Sat. 10 a.m. KPXN Sat. 1 p.m.

Christmas Reservations (2019) Melissa Joan Hart, Markie Post. The event coordinator at the Treeline Ski Resort plans every event and keeps all the guests happy. But when her widowed college sweetheart and his two children check in, she discovers she has her own reservations about life and love. (NR) Lifetime Tues. 6 p.m.

Christmas Stars (2019) Erica Durance, JT Hodges. When aspiring R&B artist Layla crosses paths with amateur songwriter Spence, she thinks she’s found her shot at finally getting a record deal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 4 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 2:04 a.m.

A Christmas Story (1983) ★★★★ Peter Billingsley, Darren McGavin. In the 1940s, little Ralphie tries to convince his parents to get him a Red Ryder range-model BB gun for Christmas. Narrated by Jean Shepherd. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. TBS Fri. 7 p.m. TBS Fri. 9 p.m.

The Christmas Temp (2019) Sara Canning, Robin Dunne. An unemployed artist discovers a special Christmas temp agency that matches her with a handful of festive jobs, but falls into a creative rut while juggling holiday preparations and feelings for the agency’s HR manager. (NR) 2 hrs. Lifetime Fri. 8 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Sat. 4 p.m.

A Christmas to Remember (2016) Mira Sorvino, Cameron Mathison. A TV personality drives to a small-town mountain retreat. On her way, a blizzard veers her off the road and she crashes. When she awakens, she has complete amnesia, and a friendly passerby takes her in. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 3:09 a.m.

Christmas Town (2019) Tim Rozon, Candace Cameron Bure. Lauren leaves everything behind in Boston to embark on a new chapter in her life and career. On an unforeseen detour to the town of Grandon Falls, she discovers love and family, helping her to embrace the magic of Christmas. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Wed. 2 p.m.

The Christmas Train (2017) Dermot Mulroney, Kimberly Williams-Paisley. A cynical journalist must get from Washington, D.C., to Los Angeles in time for Christmas, and his only option is to take the train. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 a.m.

Christmas Under the Stars (2019) Clarke Peters, Autumn Reeser. Nick loses his high finance job right before Christmas. Lost, he takes a gig at a tree lot, where he meets Julie and her son, Matt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4 p.m.

Christmas Under Wraps (2014) Candace Cameron Bure, David O’Donnell. After unexpectedly moving to Alaska, an ambitious doctor starts a new romance and learns that her small town is hiding a holiday secret. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Hallmark Sun. 12:06 p.m.

Christmas Unleashed (2019) Vanessa Lachey, Bethany Brown. A missing dog leads exes Becca and Max on a search that brings back fond memories of Christmas pasts that they spent together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 2 p.m.

A Christmas Winter Song (2019) Ashanti, Stan Shaw. Clio, a Christmas shop owner, forms a special musical bond with Fred, a former jazz singer. Having just lost her own father, Clio helps Fred reconnect with his own daughter and grandchildren, just in time for the town’s annual Christmas concert. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 6 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 8 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 12:01 p.m.

Christmas With the Kranks (2004) ★★ Tim Allen, Jamie Lee Curtis. A Chicago couple scramble to put together a holiday celebration after their daughter decides to come home for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Sat. 4 p.m. AMC Sat. 10:15 p.m.

Christmas Wonderland (2018) Emily Osment, Ryan Rottman. Heidi returns home to watch her niece and nephew and comes face to face with her high school love. Heidi offers to help him with a dance, and the more time she spends decorating, the more she finds herself inspired to start painting again. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 p.m.

Chronicle (2012) ★★★ Dane DeHaan, Alex Russell. Three high-school friends make a discovery that gives them incredible superpowers, but their lives spin out of control when their darker sides begin to emerge. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Syfy Wed. 3:16 p.m. Syfy Thur. 12:37 p.m.

The Cincinnati Kid (1965) ★★★ Steve McQueen, Edward G. Robinson. An upstart card shark has a marathon game with the king of stud poker in 1930s New Orleans. (NR) 1 hr. 53 mins. TCM Fri. 3:30 a.m.

A Cinderella Christmas (2016) Emma Rigby, Peter Porte. At a holiday masquerade ball, Angie and Nicholas meet and fall for each other anonymously. While Nicholas tries to locate the girl of his dreams, Angie must choose between pursuing her lifelong dream of running a business or following her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. Noon KPXN Sun. 3 p.m.

A Cinderella Story (2004) ★★ Hilary Duff, Jennifer Coolidge. A teenager with a wicked stepmother develops an online relationship with a popular high-school quarterback. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. CMT Thur. 7 p.m. CMT Thur. 11:45 p.m.

El circo (1942) ★★ Mario Moreno, Gloria Lynch. Un zapatero ve realizar sus sueños de ser estrella circense tras conocer a la hija del dueño de un circo. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. GALA Sat. 3 p.m.

Cleopatra (1963) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. The queen of Egypt seduces Julius Caesar, but when he is killed, she uses Mark Antony as her new protector. (G) 4 hrs. 3 mins. Ovation Sun. 6 a.m. Ovation Thur. 11 a.m.

Close Encounters of the Third Kind (1977) ★★★★ Richard Dreyfuss, François Truffaut. An Indiana lineman and other UFO-sighters, beleaguered by earlier incidents, finally have documented contact with space aliens. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Thur. 8 p.m.

Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs (2009) ★★★ Voices of Bill Hader, Anna Faris. Animated. When hard times hit the town of Swallow Falls, a failed inventor constructs a device that turns water into delicious food. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 10 a.m. Nickelodeon Sun. 8 p.m.

Cloverfield (2008) ★★★ Michael Stahl-David, Mike Vogel. A video camera records the horrific events that unfold as a monstrous creature attacks New York, leaving death and destruction in its wake. (PG-13) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:35 p.m.

Coach Carter (2005) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Robert Ri’chard. A high-school basketball coach turns a losing team around, then faces criticism for pushing the athletes to put grades first. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Sundance Sun. 10 a.m. IFC Fri. 3 a.m. IFC Fri. 7:45 a.m.

The Cokeville Miracle (2015) Nathan Stevens, Jasen Wade. On May 9, 1986, a small ranching community in Wyoming experiences a divine intervention when a couple detonates a bomb inside a crowded classroom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. EPIX Thur. 6:40 a.m.

Cole Younger, Gunfighter (1958) ★ Frank Lovejoy, James Best. A notorious outlaw helps a cowboy fight political corruption in 1873 Texas. (NR) 1 hr. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 11 a.m.

Collision (2013) Frank Grillo, Jaimie Alexander. Deceit and betrayal rise to the surface after newlyweds survive a deadly car accident in the Moroccan desert. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Cinemax Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Colombiana (2011) ★★ Zoe Saldana, Jordi Mollà. A professional killer carries out hits for her uncle and dreams of taking revenge on the mobster who murdered her parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Mon. 4:13 a.m. Encore Mon. 7:09 p.m.

The Color Purple (1985) ★★★ Whoopi Goldberg, Danny Glover. A black Southern woman struggles to find her identity after suffering years of abuse from her father and others over 40 years. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. BET Sun. 11 a.m.

Coming Home for Christmas (2017) Danica McKellar, Neal Bledsoe. Lizzie Richfield lands a job as house manager for the exquisite Ashford Estate in the Virginia countryside. While preparing the place for sale, Lizzie plans one final Christmas Eve gala for the family, although they seem to be a family in name only. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 10 a.m.

Coming to America (1988) ★★★ Eddie Murphy, Arsenio Hall. Pampered Prince Akeem of Zamunda comes to New York with his royal sidekick to find a true-love bride. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Sat. 3:35 p.m. Paramount Sat. 6:15 p.m.

The Commuter (2018) ★★ Liam Neeson, Vera Farmiga. In the midst of his daily commute, insurance salesman Michael MacCauley is contacted by a mysterious stranger who forces him to uncover the identity of a hidden passenger on the train before the last stop. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Thur. Noon EPIX Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Cómo Enfriar a Mi Marido (1970) Julio Alemán, Elsa Aguirre. Una mujer celosa trata por varios medios de matar a su infiel marido pero por error asesina a otras personas. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. KWHY Fri. Noon

The Conspirator (2010) ★★ James McAvoy, Robin Wright. A novice lawyer realizes that his client, the only woman charged with conspiring to kill President Lincoln, may be innocent. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Audience Sun. 9 a.m. Audience Sun. Noon Audience Sun. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. Noon Audience Thur. 5 p.m. Audience Thur. 9 p.m.

The Count of Monte Cristo (2002) ★★ Jim Caviezel, Guy Pearce. A French sailor, framed and sent to an island prison, escapes and seeks revenge on those who betrayed him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Cinemax Tues. 4:20 p.m.

Coyote Ugly (2000) ★ Piper Perabo, Adam Garcia. A woman finds her dreams of singing sidelined by the notoriety she receives as a New York City barmaid. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. E Sat. Noon E Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Crank (2006) ★★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Un asesino despierta con la noticia de que ha sido envenenado y que morirá en una hora a menos que mantenga corriendo la adrenalina a través de su cuerpo. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 5 p.m. KFTR Sun. 8 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 9:30 p.m. KFTR Mon. 12:30 p.m.

Crank 2: High Voltage (2009) ★ Jason Statham, Amy Smart. Chev Chelios es un sicario que se dedica a asesinar a gente para la mafia. Ahora debe enfrentarse a un gánster chino que ha robado su indestructible corazón y lo ha sustituido por un sofisticado artefacto con batería. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 6:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 9:30 p.m.

Crazy for Christmas (2005) ★★★ Andrea Roth, Howard Hesseman. A limo driver tries to help a wealthy man find his long-lost daughter on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Wed. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 11 p.m.

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) ★★★ Constance Wu, Henry Golding. Rachel Chu is happy to accompany her longtime boyfriend, Nick, to his best friend’s wedding in Singapore. She’s also surprised to learn that Nick’s family is extremely wealthy and he’s considered one of the country’s most eligible bachelors. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Fri. 8 p.m.

Creature From the Black Lagoon (1954) ★★★ Richard Carlson, Julia Adams. Fossil hunters encounter a dangerous, humanlike amphibian in the Amazon. (G) 1 hr. 19 mins. TCM Tues. 5 p.m.

Creed II (2018) ★★★ Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone. Under guidance from Rocky Balboa, boxing phenom Adonis Johnson prepares for an epic showdown against the son of Ivan Drago -- the former Russian fighter who killed Apollo Creed in the ring. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

Crime by Night (1944) ★★ Jane Wyman, Jerome Cowan. A private eye and his secretary probe a murder and find an international spy. (NR) 1 hr. 12 mins. TCM Tues. 2 p.m.

Criss Cross (1948) ★★ Burt Lancaster, Yvonne De Carlo. An armored-car guard must join a robbery after being caught with his ex-wife by her gangster husband. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 7 a.m.

Crown for Christmas (2015) Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones. After getting fired from her job as a maid at a ritzy New York City hotel, a woman accepts a temporary job as governess to a young girl who is part of a powerful European family. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4 p.m. Hallmark Sun. 2:09 a.m.

Cry Havoc (1943) ★★★ Margaret Sullavan, Ann Sothern. An Army nurse, a waitress, a dancer and six other women run a bomb-shelter field hospital on Bataan. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Thur. 6:45 p.m.

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button (2008) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Cate Blanchett. Benjamin Button is born an old man in 1918 New Orleans and ages in reverse and, in so doing, becomes intimately familiar with the natures of love and death. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 47 mins. Sundance Tues. 9:30 a.m.

Curious George: A Very Monkey Christmas (2009) ★★★ Voices of Elizabeth Daily, Frank Welker. The inquisitive monkey makes preparations for a perfect Christmas. (NR) 58 mins. KLCS Sat. 8 a.m.

Cutting Class (1989) ★ Donovan Leitch, Jill Schoelen. A teen’s boyfriend resents her being chummy with a guy who might be the local high-school slasher. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 1:10 p.m.

The Da Vinci Code (2006) ★★ Tom Hanks, Audrey Tautou. A murder in the Louvre Museum and clues in paintings by Leonardo lead to the discovery of a religious mystery that could rock the foundations of Christianity. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 29 mins. Starz Wed. 6:28 a.m. Starz Sat. 2:45 a.m.

Daddy Day Care (2003) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Jeff Garlin. Dos papás desempleados desatan la ira de la dueña de una prestigiosa academia al abrir un negocio de cuidado de niños. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 6 p.m. KFTR Sat. 9 p.m.

Dances With Wolves (1990) ★★★★ Kevin Costner, Mary McDonnell. Costner’s epic vision of the American frontier as seen through the eyes of a 19th-century U.S. Cavalry officer. (PG-13) 3 hrs. Encore Sun. 11:50 a.m.

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) ★★★ Christian Bale, Anne Hathaway. Eight years after he took the blame for Harvey Dent’s death and vanished into the night, Batman is forced out of his self-imposed exile by a cunning cat burglar and a merciless terrorist called Bane. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 45 mins. TBS Sun. 7:30 p.m. TBS Mon. 2:30 a.m.

The Dark Knight (2008) ★★★★ Christian Bale, Heath Ledger. Batman has to keep a balance between heroism and vigilantism to fight a vile criminal known as the Joker, who would plunge Gotham City into anarchy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 32 mins. TBS Sun. 4 p.m. TBS Sun. 11 p.m.

Dark Skies (2013) ★★ Keri Russell, Josh Hamilton. A couple and their children gather their courage and determination to combat a terrifying threat that may be from an alien force. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. IFC Wed. 11 a.m. IFC Thur. 6 a.m.

The Day the Earth Stood Still (2008) ★★ Keanu Reeves, Jennifer Connelly. A woman and her stepson learn the chilling meaning behind the proclamation of an alien visitor that he is a ``friend to the Earth.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Encore Tues. 3:50 p.m.

Deadpool (2016) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Morena Baccarin. Armed with accelerated healing powers and a twisted sense of humor, mercenary Wade Wilson adopts the alter ego Deadpool and hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Thur. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Deadpool 2 (2018) ★★★ Ryan Reynolds, Josh Brolin. Wisecracking mercenary Deadpool must protect a teenage mutant from Cable -- a genetically enhanced soldier from the future. He soon joins forces with Bedlam, Shatterstar, Domino and other mutants to battle Cable and his powerful advanced weaponry. (R) 2 hrs. Cinemax Mon. 4:20 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 10:10 a.m.

Dear Santa (2011) Amy Acker, Brooklynn Proulx. Crystal, a rich party girl, finds a little girl’s letter to Santa asking for a new mother, and she vows to win over the father and daughter before the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 10 a.m.

Dear Secret Santa (2013) Tatyana Ali, Lamorne Morris. Mourning the loss of her recently deceased friend, a woman receives a surprising Christmas card from a secret admirer. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. Noon

Death at a Funeral (2007) ★★★ Matthew MacFadyen, Keeley Hawes. Secret revelations and chaos reign when members of a dysfunctional British family gather to lay their patriarch to rest. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Tues. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 6:30 a.m.

Death Becomes Her (1992) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Bruce Willis. An actress and an author fight over a plastic surgeon and the secret of eternal beauty. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:20 a.m.

Death Race (2008) ★★ Jason Statham, Tyrese Gibson. Imprisoned for a murder he did not commit, a three-time speedway champion must compete in a brutal auto race in which the penalty for losing is death. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 3 p.m.

Death Race 2 (2010) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Convicted of killing a cop, an inmate competes in a brutal race where cars are deadly weapons. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. BBC America Sun. 5:30 p.m.

Death Race: Beyond Anarchy (2018) Zach McGowan, Danny Glover. Black ops specialist Connor Gibson infiltrates a maximum security prison to take down legendary driver Frankenstein in a violent and brutal car race. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Death Race: Inferno (2012) Luke Goss, Ving Rhames. Only one victory away from winning his freedom, legendary driver Carl Lucas enters the first Death Race to take place in the brutal Kalahari Desert. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Sun. 10 a.m.

Death Wish (2018) ★ Bruce Willis, Vincent D’Onofrio. A surgeon delivers vigilante justice to the home intruders who brutally attacked his wife and daughter. As the anonymous slayings grab the media’s attention, the public begins to wonder if the deadly avenger is a guardian angel -- or the Grim Reaper. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. EPIX Sun. 5:05 p.m.

Debbie Macomber’s Trading Christmas (2011) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Faith Ford. Holiday travel leads to cross-country romances when a man and a woman temporarily swap houses. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 a.m.

Deck the Halls (2006) ★ Danny DeVito, Matthew Broderick. Neighbors in a New England town go to war after one adorns his house with enough Christmas lights to make it visible from space. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Freeform Sun. 1:20 p.m. Freeform Mon. 7 a.m. Freeform Thur. 12:30 p.m. Freeform Fri. 11 a.m.

Déjà Vu (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Val Kilmer. A time-folding federal agent falls in love with a New Orleans woman who is targeted to be murdered. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 9:45 p.m.

Den of Thieves (2018) ★★ Gerard Butler, Pablo Schreiber. An elite unit of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department squares off against a crew of ex-military men who hatch an elaborate plan for a seemingly impossible heist -- the city’s Federal Reserve Bank. (R) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Showtime Wed. 3:10 a.m. Showtime Fri. 5:35 p.m.

A Dennis the Menace Christmas (2007) Robert Wagner, Louise Fletcher. A mischievous boy tries to show his neighbor the holiday spirit while hoping Santa Claus grants his wish for a bicycle. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. IFC Sun. 9:15 a.m.

Descendants 3 (2019) Dove Cameron, Sofia Carson. Mal and her friends face their biggest challenge yet when an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. Disney Fri. 7 p.m.

The Descent (2005) ★★★ Shauna Macdonald, Natalie Mendoza. Women on a caving expedition encounter ravenous underground predators that would love to sink their teeth into fresh meat. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8:30 a.m.

Desert Hearts (1985) ★★ Helen Shaver, Patricia Charbonneau. A New York professor divorces her husband and has an affair with another woman in 1959 Reno. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Wed. 8 p.m.

Desperado (1995) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A guitar-playing stranger shoots up a Mexican cantina while seeking the drug dealer who killed his girlfriend. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 9 p.m. Encore Tues. 2:03 p.m.

The Devil Wears Prada (2006) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway. A recent college graduate lands a job working for a famous and diabolical editor of a New York fashion magazine. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. E Fri. 9 p.m. E Sat. 4 p.m.

Dickie Roberts: Former Child Star (2003) ★★ David Spade, Mary McCormack. Hoping to make a comeback, a man stays with a suburban family to prepare for the lead role in a Rob Reiner film. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. TMC Thur. 6:15 p.m.

Die Another Day (2002) ★★ Pierce Brosnan, Halle Berry. James Bond teams with a beautiful agent to battle a terrorist and a businessman bent on world domination. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. EPIX Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Die Hard (1988) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman. A New York policeman outwits foreign thugs holding his wife and others in a Los Angeles high-rise. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. POP Fri. 6 p.m. POP Fri. 9:02 p.m. MTV Sat. 10 p.m.

The Dilemma (2011) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Kevin James. As an important presentation nears, a business partner agonizes over whether to tell his associate and friend that he saw the man’s wife out with another guy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. HBO Sun. 5:30 a.m.

Dirty Grandpa (2016) ★ Robert De Niro, Zac Efron. One week before his wedding, an uptight lawyer finds himself driving his foulmouthed grandfather to Daytona Beach, Fla., for a wild spring break that includes frat parties, bar fights and an epic night of karaoke. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 11:05 p.m.

Dirty Harry (1971) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Harry Guardino. A police detective defies his superiors to capture a sniper terrorizing San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. AXS Thur. 6:30 p.m. AXS Thur. 8:45 p.m.

Disney’s A Christmas Carol (2009) ★★ Voices of Jim Carrey, Robin Wright Penn. Animated. Miserly Ebenezer Scrooge must face uncomfortable truths when three Christmas spirits take him on a journey through his past, present and future. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Encore Wed. 5:54 a.m.

Dogville (2003) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Harriet Andersson. On the run from gangsters, a woman agrees to work for residents of a small town in exchange for a place to hide. (R) 2 hrs. 58 mins. Audience Sun. 7 p.m. Audience Sun. 11:30 p.m.

Donkey’s Caroling Christmas-tacular (2010) Voices of Eddie Murphy, Mike Myers. Animated. Donkey, Shrek and The Far Far Away friends sing along to Christmas carols and holiday songs. (NR) AMC Thur. 5:30 a.m.

El Dorado (1967) ★★★ John Wayne, Robert Mitchum. An old gunfighter, a drifter and a deputy sober up a sheriff to track down killers. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Sundance Sat. 11:30 a.m.

Double Holiday (2019) Kristoffer Polaha, Carly Pope. Rebecca must throw the company holiday party with her office rival, Chris. It coincides with Hanukkah, so she must juggle her work, family traditions, and nemesis to make the party a success. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 8 p.m.

Downhill Racer (1969) ★★★ Robert Redford, Gene Hackman. A cocky American skier’s arrogant behavior clashes with his coach prior to the Olympics. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:45 a.m.

Downsizing (2017) ★★ Matt Damon, Kristen Wiig. A man joins a community of miniaturized people after undergoing a process to shrink himself. As he gets to know his new neighbors and surroundings, he soon learns that living in a tiny suburb comes with its own set of huge problems. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. EPIX Wed. 12:20 p.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1931) ★★★ Fredric March, Miriam Hopkins. March won an Oscar for his portrayal of the scientist whose experiments bring out a hideous side of his personality. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde (1941) ★★★ Spencer Tracy, Ingrid Bergman. Gentle Dr. Jekyll tests a serum on himself, releasing vicious alter-ego Mr. Hyde on 19th-century London. Prowling the town, Hyde ventures to a music hall and encounters Ivy, whom he takes forcibly as his mistress. (G) 1 hr. 54 mins. TCM Mon. 3 a.m.

Dr. Seuss’ How the Grinch Stole Christmas (2000) ★★ Jim Carrey, Jeffrey Tambor. A curmudgeon living atop Mount Crumpit sets out to quash the yuletide preparations of the Christmas-loving Whos of Whoville. Anthony Hopkins narrates. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Freeform Sun. 5:05 p.m. Freeform Wed. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Thur. 4:40 p.m. Freeform Sat. 9:15 p.m. KVEA Sat. 9 p.m.

Dr. Seuss’ the Lorax (2012) ★★ Voices of Danny DeVito, Ed Helms. Animada. Para encontrar la única cosa que le hará ganar a la chica de sus sueños, un niño profundiza en la historia de una criatura malhumorada del bosque que lucha para proteger a su mundo. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVEA Sun. 7 p.m.

Draft Day (2014) ★★ Kevin Costner, Jennifer Garner. On the day of the NFL Draft, the general manager of the Cleveland Browns must decide what he’s willing to sacrifice as he angles for the number-one pick. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Sundance Sun. 1 p.m.

Dragonfly (2002) ★★ Kevin Costner, Joe Morton. A doctor believes his late wife is trying to contact him through his patients’ near-death experiences. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. Encore Mon. 11:46 a.m.

A Dream of Christmas (2016) Nikki DeLoach, Andrew Walker. An ambitious married woman gets more than she bargained for when her wish to be single again is granted. She awakens to discover she’s got everything she’s ever wanted, except her husband. She resolves to find him a second time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 p.m.

Dreamgirls (2006) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Beyoncé Knowles. After an ambitious manager gives them a shot at stardom, three singers learn that fame can carry a high personal cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 11 mins. BET Sat. 8 p.m.

Drillbit Taylor (2008) ★★ Owen Wilson, Troy Gentile. Three friends hire a homeless soldier-of-fortune to protect them from the school bully. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. IFC Tues. 10:45 a.m.

Drive Angry (2011) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Amber Heard. A brutal felon escapes from hell and, with police and a satanic henchman on his trail, sets out to avenge his daughter’s murder and save his grandchild from bloodthirsty cultists. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

Easy A (2010) ★★★ Emma Stone, Penn Badgley. The escape of a little white lie teaches a clean-cut teenager to use the high-school rumor mill to her advantage. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. MTV Tues. 11 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 4:10 p.m.

Eddie Murphy Raw (1987) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Tatyana Ali. The comedian does a Bill Cosby impression and discusses life, women and sex in a stand-up show in New York. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. TMC Mon. Noon

Edge of Tomorrow (2014) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt. A soldier who was killed in action gets caught up in a time loop, in which he repeatedly relives his last battle. However, the more times he fights, the closer he gets to discovering how to defeat the alien enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. Syfy Wed. 10:05 p.m. Syfy Thur. 3:30 p.m.

EDtv (1999) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jenna Elfman. A video-store clerk allows a TV executive to film every aspect of his life for 24 hours a day. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Thur. 8:05 a.m.

Edward Scissorhands (1990) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Winona Ryder. A deceased inventor’s unfinished creation becomes an instant celebrity when a cheery suburbanite brings him home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Audience Fri. 2 p.m. Audience Fri. 5 p.m. Audience Fri. 9 p.m.

Election (1999) ★★★ Matthew Broderick, Reese Witherspoon. When a school’s goody-two-shoes runs for class president, a teacher/adviser schemes to keep her from winning. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sat. 7:55 a.m.

Elf (2003) ★★★ Will Ferrell, James Caan. Adoptado de bebé por uno de los duendes de Santa, un hombre deja la fábrica para buscar a su familia en Nueva York. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. KMEX Sun. 8 p.m. AMC Mon. 8 p.m. AMC Tues. 6 p.m. AMC Wed. 8 p.m. AMC Thur. 6 p.m. AMC Fri. 8 p.m. AMC Sat. 6 p.m.

Empire of the Sun (1987) ★★★ Christian Bale, John Malkovich. Steven Spielberg’s acclaimed account of an English boy’s life in a WWII internment camp in Japanese-occupied China. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. HBO Wed. 7:10 a.m.

An En Vogue Christmas (2014) Terry Ellis, Cindy Herron. The members of En Vogue reunite for a Christmas concert to save a nightclub. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Mon. 2 a.m.

Enchanted (2007) ★★★ Amy Adams, Patrick Dempsey. Live action/animated. Banished by an evil queen, a princess from a fairy-tale world lands in modern Manhattan, where music, magic and ``happily ever after’’ are sorely lacking. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Thur. Noon CMT Thur. 9:15 p.m.

Enchanted Kingdom (2014) Narrated by Idris Elba. Images of forests, seas, mountains and wildlife showcase the amazing beauty of nature. (G) 1 hr. 27 mins. BBC America Sat. 9 a.m.

Enemy of the State (1998) ★★★ Will Smith, Gene Hackman. A former NSA operative aids the innocent victim of a politically motivated assassination cover-up. (R) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Cinemax Fri. 2:20 p.m.

Entrapment (1999) ★★ Sean Connery, Catherine Zeta-Jones. A woman pretends to be a burglar to catch a gentleman thief planning a big heist in Malaysia on the eve of the millennium. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Wed. 1 p.m. Audience Wed. 5 p.m. Audience Wed. 9 p.m.

The Equalizer 2 (2018) ★★ Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal. Robert McCall’s mysterious past cuts especially close to home when thugs kill Susan Plummer -- his best friend and former colleague. Now out for revenge, McCall must take on a crew of highly trained assassins who’ll stop at nothing to destroy him. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Encore Tues. 8:11 a.m. Encore Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Erin Brockovich (2000) ★★★ Julia Roberts, Albert Finney. A law clerk researching a client’s health case stumbles on a cover-up of a contaminated water supply in a desert town. (R) 2 hrs. 11 mins. Starz Mon. 5:35 a.m.

Ernest Saves Christmas (1988) ★★ Jim Varney, Douglas Seale. Nitwit Ernest bails out Santa Claus who is in Florida on a deadline to recruit a new Santa. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. IFC Thur. 4:45 p.m. IFC Fri. 1 p.m. AMC Sun. 12:15 p.m.

Escape Room (2019) ★★ Taylor Russell, Logan Miller. Six strangers visit a mysterious building to experience the escape room -- a game where players compete to solve a series of puzzles. Terror strikes when they soon learn each room is an elaborate trap that’s part of a sadistic game of life or death. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Tues. 1:44 a.m. Starz Tues. 1:08 p.m.

Escuela de Placer (1983) Angélica Chain, Lyn May. La gente se pregunta por qué cierta casa tiene tanta actividad, sin saber que es una escuela para aprender el placer. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. KWHY Sat. 8 p.m.

Eureka (1983) ★★ Gene Hackman, Theresa Russell. An Alaskan gold prospector lives in luxury with his family on an island gangsters want. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TCM Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Evan Almighty (2007) ★★ Steve Carell, Morgan Freeman. A newly elected congressman faces a crisis of biblical proportions when God commands him to build an ark. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Thur. 9:30 p.m.

Eve’s Bayou (1997) ★★★ Jurnee Smollett, Meagan Good. Tragedy strikes a prosperous Louisiana family in 1962 after a girl catches her father with another woman. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Sat. 8 a.m.

Eve’s Christmas (2004) ★ Elisa Donovan, Cheryl Ladd. A lonely career woman gets a second chance to rethink a fateful decision after she makes a wish upon a Christmas Eve star. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Mon. 11 a.m.

Event Horizon (1997) ★★ Laurence Fishburne, Sam Neill. A rescue party encounters supernatural forces aboard a prototype spaceship that vanished seven years earlier. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 2 p.m.

Ever After: A Cinderella Story (1998) ★★★ Drew Barrymore, Anjelica Huston. Treated as a servant by her stepmother, a 16th-century woman wins the heart of the French prince. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. HBO Fri. 6:55 a.m.

Everfall (2017) Jessica McLeod, Joe Perry. A year after an accident sidelines her skating career, Eva accepts an invitation to a mysterious competition in a remote town. Some terrifying events unfold in the arena, forcing Eva and her team to confront a horrifying reality. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Every Which Way But Loose (1978) ★★ Clint Eastwood, Sondra Locke. A truck driver woos a country singer and fights bare-knuckle brawls egged on by his orangutan. (PG) 1 hr. 59 mins. TCM Wed. 9:15 p.m. REELZ Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex (But Were Afraid to Ask) (1972) ★★★ Woody Allen, Burt Reynolds. Questions from Dr. David Reuben’s sex manual are answered in seven comic sketches, concerning subjects from aphrodisiacs to male anatomy. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Fri. 6:50 a.m.

Evolution (2001) ★★ David Duchovny, Orlando Jones. A former government scientist teaching at an Arizona community college discovers rapidly developing organisms on a meteor. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. KDOC Sun. 8 p.m.

The Faculty (1998) ★★ Jordana Brewster, Clea DuVall. High-school students gradually begin to suspect that their teachers are from another planet. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. TMC Mon. 6 p.m. TMC Thur. 11:15 a.m.

Failure to Launch (2006) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Sarah Jessica Parker. The parents of a young man who still lives at home hire a beautiful woman to entice him to finally leave the nest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Sun. 7 a.m.

The Fall of the American Empire (2018) Alexandre Landry, Maripier Morin. A man arrives on the scene of a robbery and finds two bags full of money. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. Starz Thur. 2:33 a.m.

Family for Christmas (2015) Lacey Chabert, Tyron Leitso. After an offhand wish to a man playing Santa Claus, a woman wakes up to find herself married to her college sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 9 a.m.

The Family Man (2000) ★★★ Nicolas Cage, Tea Leoni. A Wall Street playboy wakes to find himself married to the college sweetheart he left in order to pursue a career 13 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Starz Thur. 2:04 p.m.

The Family Stone (2005) ★★ Dermot Mulroney, Sarah Jessica Parker. Everett brings Meredith to meet his bohemian family at Christmas. While trying to win the approval of her boyfriend’s parents and the rest of his family, she only succeeds in highlighting her uptight personality, making Everett doubt his intentions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:20 p.m.

Fast & Furious (2009) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Back in Los Angeles, fugitive Dom Torretto and agent Brian O’Conner reignite their feud but, then, must join forces against a common enemy. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Fri. 11:10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 2:15 p.m.

Fast & Furious 6 (2013) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. Agent Hobbs offers Dom Toretto and his crew a full pardon if they help him nab a gang of lethally skilled mercenary drivers whose second-in-command is someone they all know. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. FX Sun. 10:30 a.m.

The Fast and the Furious (2001) ★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. An undercover police officer investigates a gang leader suspected of stealing electronic equipment. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Sun. Noon TMC Sun. 8 p.m. Showtime Sat. 10:35 a.m.

Faster (2010) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Billy Bob Thornton. A veteran cop and an assassin track an ex-convict who is on a mission to take revenge on his brother’s killers. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Tues. 12:30 p.m.

Fatal Attraction (1987) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Glenn Close. A New York lawyer with a wife and daughter sleeps with a client whose lust turns to hate. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. EPIX Mon. 3:25 p.m.

The Fate of the Furious (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Dwayne Johnson. Members of the globe-trotting crew face an unexpected challenge when a mysterious woman named Cipher forces Dom to betray them all. Now, they must unite to bring home the man who made them a family and stop her from unleashing chaos. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. FX Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1950) ★★★★ Spencer Tracy, Elizabeth Taylor. An overwhelmed patriarch sums up his daughter’s wedding, from engagement to reception. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Sat. 1 p.m.

Father of the Bride (1991) ★★★ Steve Martin, Diane Keaton. A harried patriarch faces separation anxiety, exorbitant costs and more as he prepares for his daughter’s wedding. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Sat. 3 p.m.

The Favourite (2018) ★★★ Olivia Colman, Rachel Weisz. In early 18th-century England, a frail Queen Anne occupies the throne and her close friend Lady Sarah governs the country in her stead. When new servant Abigail arrives, her charm endears her to Sarah. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 1:45 a.m.

Festival Express (2003) ★★★ Janis Joplin, The Grateful Dead. The Grateful Dead, Janis Joplin, the Band and a host of other musicians embark on a railway tour of Canada in the summer of 1970. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. AXS Wed. 7:30 a.m.

A Few Good Men (1992) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jack Nicholson. Navy lawyers defend two Marines accused of killing a private at the naval station at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Mon. 8 p.m. BBC America Tues. 2:15 a.m.

The Fifth Element (1997) ★★★ Bruce Willis, Gary Oldman. A New York City cabdriver tries to save 2259 Earth from impact with an onrushing anti-life force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Paramount Sun. 8 a.m. Paramount Mon. 1 a.m.

Fighting (2009) ★★ Channing Tatum, Terrence Howard. A scam artist introduces a young man to New York’s bare-knuckle street-fighting circuit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 4:52 a.m.

The Fighting Temptations (2003) ★★ Cuba Gooding Jr., Beyoncé Knowles. To collect his aunt’s inheritance, an unemployed man must form a gospel choir and lead it to success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Showtime Mon. 7:10 a.m.

Finding Christmas (2013) JT Hodges, Tricia Helfer. Sean trades his New York City apartment for Owen’s cottage in North Carolina. Sean meets Ryan, a single mother, and sparks fly while Owen is charmed by Sean’s sassy assistant, Mia. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3:09 a.m.

Finding Mrs. Claus (2012) Mira Sorvino, Will Sasso. Santa Claus viaja a Las Vegas cuando su esposa va a allí para ayudar a una niña. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Thur. 9 a.m. KFTR Thur. Noon

Finding Neverland (2004) ★★★ Johnny Depp, Kate Winslet. Writer J.M. Barrie befriends a widow and her four sons who inspire him to create the character Peter Pan. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. Showtime Thur. 6:35 a.m.

Fir Crazy (2013) Sarah Lancaster, Eric Johnson. A reluctant Christmas-tree seller finds renewed holiday spirit and new romance with a repeat customer, but a mean-spirited executive threatens to shut down her family’s business. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 1:06 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 3:09 a.m.

The Firm (1993) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Jeanne Tripplehorn. A law-school grad uncovers a sinister secret about the Tennessee firm that made him an offer he couldn’t refuse. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. EPIX Mon. 5:25 p.m.

First Sunday (2008) ★★ Ice Cube, Katt Williams. Bumbling thieves decide to rob a church to raise some much-needed cash, but they discover that someone else has already beaten them to the punch. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 4:30 p.m.

The Flight Before Christmas (2015) Mayim Bialik, Ryan McPartlin. Two strangers share a room at a bed-and-breakfast when an unexpected snowstorm delays their flight on Christmas Eve. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 2 p.m.

Flipper (1963) ★★ Chuck Connors, Luke Halpin. The son of a fisherman in the Florida Keys rescues a speared dolphin and nurses it back to health. (G) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Flipper’s New Adventure (1964) ★★ Luke Halpin, Pamela Franklin. The dolphin and his young master rescue a family of English aristocrats held hostage in the Bahamas. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. TCM Thur. 1:15 a.m.

The Fly (1958) ★★★ Al Hedison, Patricia Owens. A scientist’s genes are mixed with those of a common housefly during a botched teleportation experiment. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Flypaper (2011) ★★ Patrick Dempsey, Ashley Judd. A man tries to protect a teller, whom he secretly loves, after two groups rob her bank at the same time. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TMC Sun. 8:45 a.m. TMC Thur. 7 a.m.

For Your Eyes Only (1981) ★★★ Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet. Agent 007 skis the Alps, skin-dives in Greece and hunts spies with the daughter of a slain agent. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. EPIX Sun. 2:55 p.m.

Forever Christmas (2019) Lexi Lawson, Mark Ghanimé. Una ejecutiva de publicidad hereda la tienda navideña de su padre y debe improvisar qué hacer con ello. Por empezar, viaja al pueblo en los días más próximos a la Navidad. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Mon. 9 a.m. KFTR Mon. Noon

Forrest Gump (1994) ★★★★ Tom Hanks, Robin Wright. JFK, LBJ, Vietnam, Watergate and other history unfold through the perspective of an Alabama man with an IQ of 75. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 22 mins. WE Wed. 5 p.m. WE Thur. Noon

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) ★★★ Steve Carell, Catherine Keener. Three dysfunctional co-workers embark on a mission to help their newfound friend lose his sexual innocence. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 1:45 p.m.

48 HRS. (1982) ★★★ Nick Nolte, Eddie Murphy. A rumpled detective gets a slick convict released into his custody for two days to help him find a murderer in San Francisco. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 11:33 p.m. Encore Sat. 12:54 p.m.

The Fountain (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Rachel Weisz. A man seeks immortality by traveling through the past, present and future; along the way he learns about love, death and what it means to be alive. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sat. 11:55 a.m.

Four Brothers (2005) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tyrese Gibson. Diverse siblings reunite for revenge after learning about the murder of their adoptive mother. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. TNT Wed. 3 p.m. TNT Thur. 12:45 p.m.

Four Christmases (2008) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Reese Witherspoon. When their plans for a holiday getaway fall apart, a couple must spend Christmas Day trudging to a quartet of family get-togethers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. BBC America Tues. 10 p.m. BBC America Wed. 2 a.m. AMC Thur. 8 p.m. AMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Four Christmases and a Wedding (2017) Arielle Kebbel, Markie Post. Chloe and Evan’s whirlwind romance ends when Evan is sent overseas for his job. Over the next three Christmases, something happens that keeps them apart. On their fourth Christmas, something magical may finally bring them together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 8 a.m.

The Fourth Kind (2009) ★ Milla Jovovich, Will Patton. During videotaped sessions with her patients, a psychologist in Alaska uncovers disturbing evidence of alien abductions. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Mon. 11:25 a.m.

Fred Claus (2007) ★★ Vince Vaughn, Paul Giamatti. The yuletide season brings headaches for Santa Claus, who bails his ne’er-do-well brother Fred out of trouble and puts him to work in his factory. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. AMC Mon. 5:30 p.m. AMC Tues. 12:35 p.m. AMC Sat. 12:15 p.m. AMC Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Freedom Writers (2007) ★★★ Hilary Swank, Patrick Dempsey. A dedicated Los Angeles teacher inspires her class of at-risk students to believe in themselves and achieve academic success. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KCOP Sun. 4:30 p.m.

Friday (1995) ★★★ Ice Cube, Chris Tucker. A South Central Los Angeles resident hangs out on his front porch with a pal who owes money to a drug dealer. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Bravo Fri. 12:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 6:36 p.m.

Friday After Next (2002) ★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. Working as security guards, Craig and Day-Day run into the thief who stole their Christmas presents. (R) 1 hr. 22 mins. Bravo Fri. 4:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 10:52 p.m.

Friday Night Lights (2004) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Derek Luke. A high-school football coach in Odessa, Texas, tries to lead his players to the state championship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Cinemax Tues. 12:55 p.m.

Friends With Benefits (2011) ★★★ Justin Timberlake, Mila Kunis. Friends naively believe that adding sex to their relationship will not lead to complications. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Thur. 10:38 p.m. Encore Fri. 12:53 p.m.

The Front Page (1931) ★★★ Adolphe Menjou, Pat O’Brien. The managing editor of a Chicago newspaper stalls his ace reporter with a story. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sat. 9 a.m.

The Front Runner (2018) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga. Democrat Gary Hart becomes the front-runner for the 1988 presidential nomination until allegations of an extramarital affair derail his campaign. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Starz Mon. 11:08 a.m. Starz Sun. 4:55 a.m.

A Frosty Affair (2015) Jewel Staite, Cindy Busby. Kate, a teacher in a small town, is forced to travel with a stranger named Redford during a blizzard to make it to her wedding in the city. After her time with Redford, Kate begins to question her future plans. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. Ovation Fri. 4 p.m.

The Fugitive (1993) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones. A U.S. marshal hunts a doctor on the run who was convicted of murdering his wife. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Showtime Wed. 8 p.m. Ovation Sat. 4 p.m. Showtime Sat. 5:05 p.m. Showtime Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Full Metal Jacket (1987) ★★★ Matthew Modine, Adam Baldwin. A Marine and his companions endure basic training under a sadistic drill sergeant and fight in the 1968 Tet offensive. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. WGN America Tues. 4 p.m. WGN America Tues. 6:30 p.m.

Furious 7 (2015) ★★★ Vin Diesel, Paul Walker. A smooth-talking government agent offers to help Dominic Toretto and his gang eliminate a dangerous enemy in exchange for their help in rescuing a kidnapped computer hacker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Sun. 1:30 p.m.

Furlough (2018) Tessa Thompson, Whoopi Goldberg. When an inmate is granted one weekend of freedom to see her dying mother, a rookie correction officer struggles to keep her under control. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. TMC Tues. 11:10 p.m. TMC Wed. 5:45 a.m.

G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra (2009) ★ Channing Tatum, Dennis Quaid. The elite G.I. Joe team uses the latest technology in its battle against corrupt arms dealer Destro and a mysterious organization known as Cobra. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Syfy Mon. 8:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 5:31 p.m.

Gallo Corriente Gallo Valiente (1966) Luis Aguilar, Demetrio González. Dos Vaqueros con fama de mujeriegos y peleadores llegan a un pueblo cercano para vender a sus caballos. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Tues. 9 a.m.

Game Night (2018) ★★★ Jason Bateman, Rachel McAdams. A couple’s weekly game night gets kicked up a notch when their friends agree to participate in a murder mystery party. They soon find themselves in over their heads as each twist leads to another unexpected turn over the course of one chaotic night. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Fri. 11:45 p.m.

Gattaca (1997) ★★★ Ethan Hawke, Uma Thurman. An outcast takes part in a complicated and perilous scheme to assume the identity of a genetically engineered citizen. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. TMC Mon. 4 p.m. TMC Fri. 6 p.m.

Get a Job (2016) ★ Miles Teller, Anna Kendrick. A young man and his girlfriend struggle to find desirable employment after graduating from college. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Audience Sat. 8:30 p.m. Audience Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Get Carter (2000) ★ Sylvester Stallone, Miranda Richardson. An enraged hit man embarks on a vengeful quest to find the perpetrators responsible for his brother’s death. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:45 a.m. Cinemax Thur. 8 p.m.

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Val Kilmer. An Irish engineer and a U.S. hunter stalk two lions decimating a construction crew in East Africa. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. Starz Tues. 11:47 p.m. Starz Wed. 1:18 p.m.

Ghost in the Shell (2017) ★★ Scarlett Johansson, Pilou Asb`aek. A one-of-a-kind, cyber-enhanced soldier must battle a new enemy who can hack into people’s minds and control them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Syfy Sun. 10:15 a.m.

Ghost Rider (2007) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Eva Mendes. A motorcycle stuntman who sold his soul to save a loved one becomes a fiery agent for justice at night in the presence of evil. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Syfy Sat. 11 a.m. Syfy Sun. 1:59 a.m.

Ghostbusters (1984) ★★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Armed with proton packs, four paranormal investigators battle mischievous ghouls in New York. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. CMT Sun. 2:15 p.m. CMT Sun. 9:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8 a.m.

Ghostbusters II (1989) ★★ Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd. Now the parapsychologists are trying to rid New York of stress-related pink slime. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. CMT Sun. 4:50 p.m. CMT Mon. Noon

Ghosting: The Spirit of Christmas (2019) Aisha Dee, Kimiko Glenn. Jess goes on the greatest first date of her life, but inadvertently ``ghosts’’ Ben when she tragically dies in a car accident on the way home. (NR) 2 hrs. Freeform Thur. Noon

Ghosts of Girlfriends Past (2009) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Jennifer Garner. Spirits of jilted lovers take a photographer on an odyssey through his many failed relationships to find out what made him such a cad, and if there is any hope for true love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 2 p.m.

Ghosts of Mars (2001) ★ Ice Cube, Natasha Henstridge. An intergalactic cop and her team join forces with a dangerous criminal to battle supernatural warriors. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. TMC Tues. 2:45 p.m.

A Gift Wrapped Christmas (2015) Meredith Hagner, Travis Milne. A personal shopper tries to make her new client get into the holiday spirit and spend more time with his young son. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 2 p.m.

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie. An architect begins to find herself longing for a place to call her own as she works alongside a baker to win a gingerbead house contest. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3 p.m.

The Girl in the Spider’s Web (2018) ★★ Claire Foy, Beau Gadsdon. Hacker Lisbeth Salander steals a computer program that can access codes for nuclear weapons worldwide. When Russian thugs seize her laptop, she teams up with an unlikely ally in a race against time to recover the codes and avert disaster. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. Starz Tues. 7:02 p.m. Starz Wed. 3:11 p.m. Starz Sat. 11:01 p.m.

Girls Trip (2017) ★★★ Regina Hall, Queen Latifah. Four best friends travel to New Orleans for the annual Essence Festival. Along the way, they rekindle their sisterhood and rediscover their wild side by doing enough dancing, drinking, brawling and romancing to make the Big Easy blush. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. FX Mon. 8 p.m. FX Mon. 10:30 p.m.

Gladiator (2000) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix. When a Roman general is betrayed and his family murdered by the emperor, he comes to Rome as a gladiator to seek revenge. (R) 2 hrs. 34 mins. TNT Sat. 7:19 a.m.

Glass (2019) ★★ Bruce Willis, James McAvoy. David Dunn looks to deliver vigilante justice to the Beast -- the madman who has superhuman strength and 23 personalities. Their epic showdown leads them to the mysterious Elijah Price, the criminal mastermind who holds critical secrets for both men. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Glory (1989) ★★★★ Matthew Broderick, Denzel Washington. Col. Robert Gould Shaw trains and leads an all-black regiment during the U.S. Civil War. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. KCOP Sun. 2 p.m.

A Godwink Christmas: Meant for Love (2019) Benjamin Hollingsworth, Cindy Busby. A chance meeting at a weekend wedding celebration brings together Alice and Jack, two singles from very different family backgrounds. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 5 a.m.

A Godwink Christmas (2018) Kathie Lee Gifford, Kimberly Sustad. As Christmas approaches, Paula reluctantly accepts a marriage proposal from her boyfriend. When her Aunt Jane invites Paula to her Nantucket home, she bonds with a charming inn owner. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 p.m.

Goin’ South (1978) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Mary Steenburgen. A horse thief escapes hanging by marrying a proper woman who expects him to work her gold mine. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Sun. 4 p.m. TMC Mon. 5:10 a.m.

Gold Diggers of 1933 (1933) ★★★ Joan Blondell, Ruby Keeler. A songwriter’s big check puts chorus girls to work but incurs his brother’s wrath. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 3:30 a.m.

A Golden Christmas 2 (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 10 p.m. KPXN Sun. 1 a.m.

A Golden Christmas (2009) ★★ Andrea Roth, Bruce Davison. A special dog helps a woman reunite with a friend that she met years earlier as a child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 10 p.m. KPXN Mon. 1 a.m.

The Golden Compass (2007) ★★ Nicole Kidman, Dakota Blue Richards. En un mundo paralelo, una niña realiza una búsqueda épica para salvar a su mejor amigo y a otros niños secuestrados por los experimentos del malvado Magisterio. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 10 a.m. KFTR Sun. 1 p.m.

Gone Baby Gone (2007) ★★★ Casey Affleck, Michelle Monaghan. Two private investigators tread dangerous ground as they scour the Boston underworld for a kidnapped child. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Encore Sun. 3:17 a.m.

The Good Guy (2009) ★★ Alexis Bledel, Scott Porter. Romantic complications arise when an urban conservationist meets the sensitive and handsome colleague of her Wall Street lover. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Audience Sat. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. 10 p.m. Audience Sun. 1 a.m.

Good Will Hunting (1997) ★★★ Matt Damon, Robin Williams. A therapist, a mathematician and working-class roughs vie for the soul of a janitor with a genius IQ. (R) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Sat. 7:51 p.m.

The Great Rupert (1950) ★★ Jimmy Durante, Terry Moore. A has-been acrobat and his daughter find a squirrel’s stash of cash in their home. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. KVCR Sat. 9:30 p.m.

The Great Wall (2016) ★★ Matt Damon, Jing Tian. Imprisoned within the Great Wall of China, a mercenary warrior joins forces with an elite army to battle an onslaught of marauding monsters. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. FX Wed. 1:30 a.m. FX Wed. 7 a.m.

Green Book (2018) ★★★ Viggo Mortensen, Mahershala Ali. An Italian-American bouncer and an African-American pianist confront racism and danger while taking a road trip through the Deep South in 1962. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Showtime Tues. 2:15 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1 a.m. Showtime Fri. 8 p.m.

The Green Hornet (2011) ★★ Seth Rogen, Jay Chou. The heir to a newspaper fortune joins forces with a resourceful company employee to bring a powerful Los Angeles crime lord to justice. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Encore Wed. 9 p.m. Encore Thur. 5:06 a.m.

Green Lantern (2011) ★★ Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively. A test pilot becomes the first human to join a band of warriors sworn to preserve peace and justice throughout the universe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. HBO Thur. 6 a.m.

The Green Mile (1999) ★★★ Tom Hanks, David Morse. In 1935 a head prison guard realizes a man on death row may be innocent and have a supernatural ability to heal others. (R) 3 hrs. 9 mins. Syfy Sun. 12:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 2 a.m.

Gremlins (1984) ★★★ Zach Galligan, Phoebe Cates. An inventor gives his son an odd little creature which multiplies into monsters which wreck the town. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. IFC Wed. 7:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 2:15 p.m.

Grounded for Christmas (2019) Julianna Guill, Corey Sevier. When a winter storm hits Cleveland and grounds flights, the nearby hotels quickly fill up with stranded travelers. Nina, a pilot, reluctantly agrees to let her arrogant but charming fellow pilot, Brady, stay at her nearby parents’ home. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 6 p.m.

Grown Ups (2010) ★ Adam Sandler, Kevin James. Friends and former teammates learn that age does not, necessarily, equal maturity when they reunite to honor the memory of their basketball coach. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Paramount Tues. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Tues. 11 p.m. Paramount Sat. 8:40 p.m. Paramount Sat. 11 p.m.

Grumpy Cat’s Worst Christmas Ever (2014) Voice of Aubrey Plaza, Megan Charpentier. Las aventuras en las fiestas del gatito cascarrabias, que ayuda a una niña a encontrar el espíritu y el encanto de la Navidad. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Fri. 9 a.m. KFTR Fri. Noon

The Gunman (2015) ★★ Sean Penn, Idris Elba. A former Special Forces soldier who has PTSD tries to reconnect with his longtime lover, but must first find out who wants him dead... and why. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 2:55 a.m.

A Guy Thing (2003) ★ Jason Lee, Julia Stiles. After his bachelor party, a man wakes up in bed with his fiancee’s cousin, a dancer at the bash. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Tues. 7:50 a.m.

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale (2009) ★★ Richard Gere, Joan Allen. A college professor forms a lasting bond with a dog that he finds on a train platform. (G) 1 hr. 33 mins. KCOP Sat. 2 p.m.

Hacksaw Ridge (2016) ★★★ Andrew Garfield, Sam Worthington. During World War II’s Battle of Okinawa, U.S. Army medic Desmond Doss braves bullets, grenades and snipers while single-handedly evacuating the wounded from behind enemy lines. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. A Sun. 5 p.m. History Sat. 10 a.m.

Halloween (1978) ★★★★ Donald Pleasence, Jamie Lee Curtis. John Carpenter’s chiller about an escaped maniac who returns to his Illinois hometown to continue his bloody rampage. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. IFC Wed. 5:15 p.m. IFC Thur. 12:15 p.m.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Danielle Harris. Dr. Loomis meets Mike’s 9-year-old niece, who seems to know when he’s going to kill next. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. IFC Wed. 3 p.m. IFC Thur. 10 a.m.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988) ★★ Donald Pleasence, Ellie Cornell. Dr. Loomis renews his hunt for killer Mike, who has escaped from the hospital once again. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. IFC Wed. 1 p.m. IFC Thur. 8 a.m.

The Hangover Part III (2013) ★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. Phil, Stu and Doug take Alan on a road trip to help him through a personal crisis. Meanwhile, Mr. Chow breaks out of prison and prepares to wreak havoc. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Tues. 1 a.m. FX Tues. 6 p.m.

The Hangover (2009) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Ed Helms. After a wild stag party in Las Vegas, three hazy groomsmen must find their missing friend and get him back to Los Angeles in time for his wedding. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. TRU Tues. 10 p.m. TRU Wed. Noon

Hanna (2011) ★★★ Saoirse Ronan, Eric Bana. A teenage assassin faces startling revelations about her existence and questions about her humanity as she makes her way across Europe to carry out a hit. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Cinemax Sun. 12:30 p.m. Cinemax Thur. 2:50 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 10:35 p.m.

The Happening (1967) ★★★ Anthony Quinn, George Maharis. Kidnapped by four Miami beach bums, a former mobster takes over and shows them how it should be done. (NR) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Fri. 1 p.m.

Happy Gilmore (1996) ★★ Adam Sandler, Christopher McDonald. A powerful swing convinces a hockey player he can join the PGA tour and win back his grandmother’s repossessed house. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Encore Tues. 5:05 a.m. Encore Tues. 9 p.m.

The Happy Prince (2018) ★★ Rupert Everett, Colin Firth. His body ailing, Oscar Wilde lives in exile, surviving on the flamboyant irony and brilliant wit that defined him. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Encore Wed. 2:09 a.m. Encore Wed. 11:15 a.m. Encore Fri. 2:43 a.m.

The Happytime Murders (2018) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Elizabeth Banks. In the seedy underbelly of Los Angeles, two clashing detectives -- one human and the other a puppet -- must work together to solve the brutal murders of former cast members of a beloved puppet TV show. (R) 1 hr. 31 mins. Showtime Tues. 3:15 a.m.

Hardcore Henry (2015) ★★ Sharlto Copley, Danila Kozlovsky. A half-human, half-robotic hybrid embarks on a bloody rampage through Moscow to save his kidnapped wife from a madman and his army of thugs. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Tues. 9:30 a.m. Syfy Wed. 1:56 a.m.

Harlem Nights (1989) ★★ Eddie Murphy, Richard Pryor. Business partners sting a white mobster trying to take over their nightclub in 1930s Harlem. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Thur. 6 p.m. BET Fri. 3:30 p.m.

Harry and the Hendersons (1987) ★★★ John Lithgow, Melinda Dillon. The Hendersons run over Bigfoot with their station wagon and bring him home to Seattle. (PG) 1 hr. 50 mins. Encore Wed. 7:07 p.m. Encore Thur. 10:55 a.m.

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. The young wizard and his best friends investigate a dark force that is terrorizing their school, Hogwarts. (PG) 2 hrs. 41 mins. Syfy Sat. 7:05 p.m.

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) ★★★ Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint. An orphan attends a school of witchcraft and wizardry and pieces together the mystery of his parents’ deaths. (PG) 2 hrs. 32 mins. Syfy Sat. 3:30 p.m.

The Hate U Give (2018) ★★★ Amandla Stenberg, Regina Hall. Starr Carter is a prep school student who witnesses the fatal shooting of her childhood best friend at the hands of a police officer. Facing pressure from all sides of the community, she must find her voice and decide to stand up for what’s right. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Tues. 11:45 a.m.

Hats Off to Christmas! (2013) Haylie Duff, Antonio Cupo. Mia, the manager of a small town’s Christmas shop, has to train Nick, the owner’s son, for a position she coveted. Mia does not like Nick’s unreliable ways until he helps convince her disabled son to continue physical therapy so he can walk again. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. Hallmark Tues. 2:09 a.m.

Havana Motor Club (2015) ★★★ Underground drag racers try to organize Cuba’s first official car race since shortly after the revolution ended in 1959. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. EPIX Thur. 5:15 a.m.

Hearts in Atlantis (2001) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Anton Yelchin. A mysterious man with a very rare ability enters the lives of a widow and her son in Connecticut. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. Starz Sun. 6:42 a.m.

Hearts of Christmas (2016) Emilie Ullerup, Kristoffer Polaha. When a beloved neonatal intensive care unit supervisor is forced to take early retirement, her young colleague, Jenny, decides to turn the staff Christmas party into a surprise bash for her, but the plan is complicated by the hospital’s new CFO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 1 p.m.

Hellboy (2019) ★ David Harbour, Milla Jovovich. Legendary half-demon Hellboy encounters an ancient resurrected sorceress who’s out to avenge a past betrayal. Caught in a clash between the supernatural and the human, Hellboy becomes hell-bent on stopping her without triggering the end of the world. (R) 2 hrs. HBO Sun. 6:50 p.m. HBO Thur. 9:10 p.m.

Hero (2002) ★★★ Jet Li, Tony Leung Chiu Wai. Flashbacks reveal how a warrior stopped the elusive assassins who tried to kill the emperor of China. (PG-13) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Tues. 11:05 a.m.

Hidden Figures (2016) ★★★ Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer. NASA mathematicians Katherine Johnson, Dorothy Vaughan and Mary Jackson cross gender and race lines to help launch astronaut John Glenn into outer space. (PG) 2 hrs. 7 mins. FXX Sun. 11 p.m. FXX Mon. 3 p.m.

High Plains Drifter (1973) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Verna Bloom. A mysterious stranger forces cowardly citizens of Lago to prepare a garish welcome for three escaped convicts. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Sundance Sun. 1:30 a.m.

His and Her Christmas (2005) ★★★ Paula Devicq, David Sutcliffe. Two journalists write a Christmas column for rival newspapers in the same city. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Ovation Tues. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 2 p.m.

His Girl Friday (1940) ★★★★ Cary Grant, Rosalind Russell. An ace reporter’s editor tries to stop her from remarrying in this remake of director Lewis Milestone’s ``The Front Page.’' (NR) 1 hr. 32 mins. TCM Sat. 11 a.m.

Hitch (2005) ★★★ Will Smith, Eva Mendes. A smooth-talking man falls for a hardened columnist while helping a shy accountant woo a beautiful heiress. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. TNT Mon. 4 p.m. TNT Mon. 10:30 p.m. TBS Sat. Noon

Holiday Affair (1949) ★★★ Robert Mitchum, Janet Leigh. A war widow has a 6-year-old son, and two men who want to marry her for Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Sun. 5 p.m.

Holiday Date (2019) Brittany Bristow, Matt Cohen. Joel poses as Brooke’s former boyfriend when she goes home for the holidays. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Sun. 2 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 8 p.m. Hallmark Sat. Noon

Holiday for Heroes (2019) Melissa Claire Egan, Marc Blucas. After a year’s worth of letters exchanged between Audrey Brown and soldier Matt Evans, their worlds collide for the first time off the page. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 3 p.m.

Holiday Hearts (2019) Ashley Williams, Paul Campbell. While planning an annual Christmas party, Peyton is forced together with Ben to care for a friend’s daughter. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11 a.m.

A Holiday to Remember (1995) Connie Sellecca, Randy Travis. Returning to her South Carolina hometown reunites a recently divorced mother with her first love. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Wed. 10:45 a.m.

The Holiday (2006) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet. Two women, one from America and one from England, swap homes at Christmastime after bad breakups with their boyfriends. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Freeform Tues. 2:40 p.m.

Holmes & Watson (2018) ★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. Detective Sherlock Holmes and Dr. John Watson join forces to investigate a murder at Buckingham Palace. They soon learn that they have only four days to solve the case, or the queen will become the next victim. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Mon. 7:49 a.m. Starz Thur. 12:19 p.m. Starz Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Home Alone (1990) ★★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Accidentally left by his Paris-bound family, an 8-year-old makes mincemeat of two burglars in the house. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. Freeform Tues. 5:50 p.m. Freeform Wed. 3:10 p.m.

Home Alone 2: Lost in New York (1992) ★★ Macaulay Culkin, Joe Pesci. Once again left behind by his family, the boy hero lands in Manhattan and battles two burglars he faced before. (PG) 2 hrs. Freeform Tues. 8:20 p.m. Freeform Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Home for Christmas Day (2017) Catherine Bell, Victor Webster. A young woman begins a long-distance relationship with an active-duty soldier. Her mother tries to steer her away from the relationship to save her feelings. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 p.m.

A Homecoming for the Holidays (2019) Stephen Huszar, Laura Osnes. Country singer Charlotte is home for the holidays and works with her brother’s friend to build a house for a friend in town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 3:09 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 9 p.m.

Hometown Christmas (2018) Beverley Mitchell, Stephen Colletti. A woman has big plans to resurrect her town’s live nativity, a beloved tradition that her late mother used to organize. Things become complicated, however, when she realizes she’ll have to work with her former high school sweetheart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. Noon Lifetime Fri. Noon

Hoosiers (1986) ★★★ Gene Hackman, Barbara Hershey. A college basketball coach leaves the Navy in 1951 and becomes coach of an underdog Indiana high-school team. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. Encore Wed. 11:01 p.m. Encore Thur. 7:07 a.m. Encore Thur. 5:02 p.m.

Hot Tub Time Machine (2010) ★★ John Cusack, Rob Corddry. Following a night of drinking in a ski-resort hot tub, four pals awake in 1986, getting a chance to rewrite the past. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 1:10 p.m.

Hotel Artemis (2018) ★★ Jodie Foster, Sterling K. Brown. As rioting rocks Los Angeles in the year 2028, an arms dealer, a French assassin, disgruntled thieves and an injured cop make their way to Hotel Artemis -- a members-only hospital for criminals that’s operated by a high-tech healer called the Nurse. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Showtime Wed. 7:10 a.m.

Hotel Transylvania 2 (2015) ★★ Voices of Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg. Animated. Concerned that his half-human grandson isn’t showing his vampire side, Dracula and his friends put the boy through a ``monster-in-training’’ boot camp just as Drac’s old-school father decides to pay a visit. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. FX Fri. 8 p.m. FX Fri. 10 p.m.

Hours (2013) Paul Walker, Genesis Rodriguez. A new father must remain behind and try to keep his prematurely born daughter alive after Hurricane Katrina knocks out the power in their New Orleans hospital. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 12:20 p.m.

House of Flying Daggers (2004) ★★★ Takeshi Kaneshiro, Andy Lau. During the Tang dynasty, two lawmen go under cover at a house of pleasure to shake loose the leader of a powerful rebel faction. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. TMC Mon. 2 p.m.

House of the Dead (2003) ★ Jonathan Cherry, Tyron Leitso. Party-bound young people encounter bloodthirsty zombies on an island. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

The House on Sorority Row (1983) ★★ Kathryn McNeil, Eileen Davidson. Seven sorority sisters drown their housemother, then meet the son she hid for 20 years. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Sat. 10:35 p.m. TMC Sun. 1:45 a.m.

House Party (1990) ★★★ Robin Harris, Christopher Reid. Kid is grounded by his dad for fighting, but he is determined to sneak out to go to a huge party at Play’s house and meet up with the hottest girl in school. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. BET Wed. 3:25 p.m.

The House With a Clock in Its Walls (2018) ★★ Jack Black, Cate Blanchett. Ten-year-old Lewis goes to live with his uncle in a creaky old house that contains a mysterious ticktock noise. When Lewis accidentally awakens the dead, the town’s sleepy facade magically springs to life with a secret world of witches and warlocks. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Showtime Sun. 9 a.m. Showtime Fri. 10:15 a.m.

How to Be Single (2016) ★★ Dakota Johnson, Rebel Wilson. Fresh out of college and a long-term relationship, a young woman moves to New York and befriends a partying co-worker who shows her how to have fun. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. TBS Sat. 2:30 a.m.

How to Figure Income Tax (1938) Robert Benchley. Robert Benchley tries to explain how income tax papers work. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:10 a.m.

How to Steal a Million (1966) ★★ Audrey Hepburn, Peter O’Toole. A detective helps a French art forger’s daughter steal a fake ``Venus.’' (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Ovation Mon. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 11 a.m.

How to Train Your Dragon 2 (2014) ★★★ Voices of Jay Baruchel, Cate Blanchett. Animated. After discovering a secret cave filled with wild dragons and their mysterious benefactor, Hiccup and Toothless find themselves at the center of a battle to protect the peace of Berk. (PG) 1 hr. 42 mins. FX Fri. 5:30 p.m. FX Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Hugo (2011) ★★★ Ben Kingsley, Sacha Baron Cohen. A resourceful orphaned boy and a bookish girl set out on a quest to unlock a secret left to him by the boy’s late father. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Encore Mon. 7:55 a.m.

Hulk (2003) ★★ Eric Bana, Jennifer Connelly. Scientist Bruce Banner transforms into a powerful brute after his experiment goes awry. Directed by Ang Lee. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Starz Fri. 11:23 p.m. Starz Sat. 10:55 a.m. Starz Sat. 5:39 p.m.

The Human Stain (2003) ★★ Anthony Hopkins, Nicole Kidman. A respected professor tries to conceal a long-term secret after inadvertently causing a racial controversy. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Cinemax Thur. 11:55 p.m.

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay, Part 1 (2014) ★★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson. Después de destruir los juegos para siempre, Katniss llega al Distrito 13 para salvar a Peeta y una nación conmovida por su coraje. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. KVEA Sun. 8:30 p.m.

A Husband for Christmas (2016) Vivica A. Fox, Ricco Ross. Sparks fly between a graphic designer and her male counterpart when they agree to a loveless marriage of convenience to help each other out. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 6 a.m. KPXN Sat. 9 a.m.

I Am Legend (2007) ★★★ Will Smith, Alice Braga. After a man-made plague transforms Earth’s population into bloodthirsty vampires, a lone survivor desperately searches for a cure. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. TBS Sun. 11 a.m.

I Confess (1953) ★★★ Montgomery Clift, Anne Baxter. A priest honors the sanctity of the confessional when he stands trial for a murder committed by one of his penitents. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. TCM Thur. 3 a.m.

I Feel Pretty (2018) ★★ Amy Schumer, Michelle Williams. Renee is an ordinary gal who struggles with feelings of insecurity and inadequacy. After awakening from a fall, she suddenly gains a renewed sense of self-confidence that makes her believe she is the most beautiful and capable woman on the planet. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 3:30 p.m.

I Love You, Man (2009) ★★★ Paul Rudd, Jason Segel. As a bridegroom’s bond with his new best friend grows, it threatens his relationship with his fiancee. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 p.m. IFC Mon. 12:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 3:30 p.m. IFC Wed. 3 a.m.

I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus (2001) ★ Connie Sellecca, Corbin Bernsen. A boy behaves badly after thinking Santa is trying to ruin his parents’ marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Tues. 11 a.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (2016) James Brolin, Mena Suvari. Jackie, a single mom and attorney, looks forward to spending Christmas alone with her daughter. Everything goes according to plan until Jackie’s estranged father shows up on her door step. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 9 a.m.

I’ll Be Home for Christmas (1998) ★ Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Jessica Biel. Absurd obstacles hinder a California college student’s quest to get home by Christmas Eve to claim a Porsche and see his girlfriend. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. Freeform Wed. 9 a.m.

Ice Age: Collision Course (2016) ★★ Voices of Ray Romano, John Leguizamo. Animated. Manny, Sid, Diego and the rest of the herd must leave home after Scrat’s adventure in outer space sends an asteroid hurtling toward Earth. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. FX Mon. 7 a.m.

Imitation of Life (1934) ★★★ Claudette Colbert, Warren William. A young widow and her maid build a booming pancake business while raising their daughters. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TCM Mon. 9:30 p.m.

Imitation of Life (1959) ★★★ Lana Turner, John Gavin. An aspiring actress and her black housekeeper retain a solid friendship despite problems with their teenage daughters. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 11:30 p.m.

In Her Shoes (2005) ★★★ Cameron Diaz, Toni Collette. A sexy partyer clashes with her serious-minded sister and befriends a widow at a Florida retirement community. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Thur. 8 a.m.

In the Good Old Summertime (1949) ★★★ Judy Garland, Van Johnson. The more co-workers fight in a Chicago music store, the more they fall in love as secret pen pals. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sun. 3 p.m.

In the Line of Fire (1993) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, John Malkovich. An assassin toys with a White House Secret Service agent haunted for 30 years by his failure in 1963 Dallas. (R) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TMC Mon. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 12:30 p.m.

In the Name of the Father (1993) ★★★ Daniel Day-Lewis, Pete Postlethwaite. An Irishman and his father share a British prison cell for a 1974 bombing they did not commit. (R) 2 hrs. 12 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:45 a.m.

The Incredible Burt Wonderstone (2013) ★★ Steve Carell, Steve Buscemi. Two long-reigning kings of a Las Vegas magic act must put aside the secret feud between them to prevent a slick new performer from usurping the throne. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Fri. 10:45 a.m.

Independence Day (1996) ★★★ Will Smith, Bill Pullman. A fighter pilot, a computer whiz and others fight back after 15-mile-wide alien ships zap Earth’s major cities. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 25 mins. IFC Sat. 7 p.m. IFC Sat. 10 p.m.

Independence Day: Resurgence (2016) ★★ Liam Hemsworth, Jeff Goldblum. Using recovered extraterrestrial technology, the nations of Earth collaborate on an immense defense program to protect the planet. When the aliens attack with unprecedented force, only the ingenuity of a few brave men and women can save the world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. FX Wed. 9 a.m. FX Thur. 1 a.m.

The Indian in the Cupboard (1995) ★★ Hal Scardino, Litefoot. A magic cabinet brings to life a 9-year-old’s action figures, including a 3-inch-high Indian named Little Bear. (PG) 1 hr. 36 mins. HBO Sat. 5:56 a.m.

Inside Man (2006) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Clive Owen. An enigmatic woman threatens to push past the breaking point a volatile game between a bank robber and a detective. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 1:06 a.m.

The Interpreter (2005) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Sean Penn. A Secret Service agent is suspicious of a U.N. translator who overheard a plot to assassinate an African leader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Sun. 5:11 p.m. Encore Fri. 10:43 a.m. Encore Fri. 12:32 p.m.

The Intruder (2019) ★ Michael Ealy, Meagan Good. A couple buy their dream home from a lonely widower in the California countryside. When he starts to interfere in their daily lives, they soon find themselves caught up in a violent confrontation that threatens to destroy everything they hold dear. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Starz Mon. 3:50 a.m. Starz Mon. 9:23 a.m. Starz Mon. 6:12 p.m. Starz Thur. 4:44 a.m. Starz Thur. 9 p.m.

La isla de los dinosaurios (1966) Armando Silvestre, Alma Delia Fuentes. Un profesor cree que la Atlántida existe y va a buscarla con tres de sus alumnos y un grupo de científicos. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Wed. 9 a.m.

The Island (2005) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Scarlett Johansson. In 2019 a mercenary pursues two clones who escaped from a research facility after learning their true fate. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:35 p.m.

The Isle (2018) Conleth Hill, Alex Hassell. When three shipwrecked sailors land on an abandoned island that has four sole residents, one of the men starts to question what happened. He soon finds himself in a fight to save his own life while trying to uncover the truth and escape. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TMC Fri. 7:15 a.m.

It Happened on 5th Avenue (1947) ★★ Don DeFore, Ann Harding. A hobo shares a New York mansion with a veteran and others who need a wintertime place to stay. (NR) 1 hr. 55 mins. TCM Sun. 10:45 a.m.

It’s Christmas, Eve (2018) LeAnn Rimes, Tyler Hynes. A school superintendent with a knack for turning around schools meets a single father who works as the head of the school’s bankrupt music department. As she rediscovers her passion for music, she works to save the dreams of the kids who love music. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. 4:05 a.m.

The Italian Job (2003) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Charlize Theron. A master thief and his crew plan to steal back a fortune in gold bullion after they lose it to a double-crossing gang member. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Paramount Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Jack and Jill (2011) ★ Adam Sandler, Katie Holmes. The life of a successful, happy ad executive descends into chaos when his needy, passive-aggressive twin sister (also Sandler) makes her annual Thanksgiving visit. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Starz Tues. 4:57 a.m. Starz Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Jack Frost (1998) ★★ Michael Keaton, Kelly Preston. A man who died on Christmas Eve returns to his wife and son one year later in the form of a snowman. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. AMC Tues. 1 p.m. AMC Fri. 10:30 a.m. AMC Sat. 6 a.m.

Jasper National Park (1952) James A. FitzPatrick. Jasper National Park in the Canadian Rockies. (NR) TCM Sat. 5:18 a.m.

Jaws (1975) ★★★★ Roy Scheider, Robert Shaw. A New England police chief, a shark hunter and a scientist have a showdown with a huge white shark. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Cinemax Wed. 3:35 p.m.

Jingle All the Way (1996) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sinbad. A crazed postman, a tough policeman and a shady Santa impede a workaholic seeking a coveted toy for his son. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Mon. 5:20 a.m.

Jingle All the Way 2 (2014) Larry the Cable Guy, Anthony Carelli. A child’s father and stepfather engage in an all-out battle to get her the toy of her dreams for Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 33 mins. Starz Fri. 6:40 a.m. Starz Fri. 1:08 p.m.

Jingle Around the Clock (2018) Brooke Nevin, Michael Cassidy. Elle decides to reunite her friends for Christmas, but her plans are thwarted by an opportunity at work. She’s forced to team up with Max, who has a different take on the holidays. As they work together, they find themselves falling for each other. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 4:05 a.m.

Jingle Belle (2018) Tatyana Ali, Obba Babatunde. A songwriter runs into an old flame when she returns home to help with a Christmas Eve pageant. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 10 a.m.

Jobs (2013) ★★ Ashton Kutcher, Dermot Mulroney. In 1976, college dropout Steve Jobs and technical wizard Steve Wozniak spark a revolution with the invention of the Apple computer, built in the garage of Jobs’ parents. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 9:15 a.m.

John Wick (2014) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Michael Nyqvist. New York City becomes the bullet-riddled playground of a former assassin as he hunts down the Russian mobsters who destroyed everything he held dear. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Paramount Wed. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Wed. 10 p.m.

John Wick: Chapter 2 (2017) ★★★ Keanu Reeves, Common. Legendary hit man John Wick comes out of retirement when a former associate plots to seize control of an international assassins’ guild. Bound by a blood oath to help him, Wick travels to Rome to square off against the world’s deadliest killers. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Paramount Thur. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Thur. 10:30 p.m.

Johnny English Strikes Again (2018) ★★ Rowan Atkinson, Ben Miller. Johnny English springs back into action when a hacker reveals the identities of undercover agents in Britain. As a man with few skills and analogue methods, Johnny must overcome the challenges of modern technology to make this mission a success. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:35 a.m.

Johnson Family Vacation (2004) ★★ Cedric the Entertainer, Vanessa L. Williams. Disaster strikes when a man takes his wife and three unruly children on a road trip from Los Angeles to Missouri. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Fri. 2:44 p.m.

Journey Back to Christmas (2016) Candace Cameron Bure, Oliver Hudson. A nurse from World War II is transported in time to 2016 and meets a man who helps her discover the bonds of family and that the true meaning of Christmas is timeless. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 3:09 a.m.

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Michael Caine. Sean Anderson and his new stepfather find an island of secrets, strange life forms, and gold when they answer a coded distress signal. (PG) 1 hr. 34 mins. Syfy Sun. 7 p.m.

A Joyous Christmas (2017) Natalie Knepp, Michael Rady. A successful motivational speaker learns the true meaning of Christmas when a stranger rescues her from a near-fatal accident. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 a.m.

Jumanji (1995) ★★ Robin Williams, Bonnie Hunt. A magic board-game brings forth African perils and a guy who disappeared in 1969 while playing it. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. LOGO Tues. 11:50 p.m. LOGO Wed. 2:30 a.m.

Jurassic Galaxy (2018) Ryan Budds, Doug Burch. In the near future, a ship of space explorers crashes on an unknown, mysterious planet. They’re soon met with some of their worst fears as they discover the planet is inhabited by monstrous dinosaurs. (NR) 1 hr. 14 mins. TMC Thur. 8:30 a.m.

K-PAX (2001) ★★ Kevin Spacey, Jeff Bridges. A psychiatrist tries to determine how best to help a patient who convincingly claims to be from a distant galaxy. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Starz Sat. 5:16 a.m. Starz Sun. 2:53 a.m.

Karen Kingsbury’s Maggie’s Christmas Miracle (2017) Jill Wagner, Luke McFarlane. Maggie tries to maintain the balance of being a mother and having a career. When her son Jordan needs help at school, he meets Casey, a tutor, and the two quickly bond. As Casey becomes a father figure, Jordan wishes his mom could find love again. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11 a.m.

The Kid Who Would Be King (2019) ★★★ Louis Ashbourne Serkis, Rebecca Ferguson. Old-school magic meets the modern world when young Alex stumbles upon the mythical sword Excalibur. He soon joins forces with a band of knights and the legendary wizard Merlin when the wicked enchantress Morgana threatens the future of mankind. (PG) 2 hrs. HBO Tues. 2 p.m.

The Kid (2019) ★★ Ethan Hawke, Dane DeHaan. On the run in the American Southwest, a boy encounters the infamous outlaw Billy the Kid and the legendary lawman Pat Garrett. He soon finds himself caught in the crossfire as Billy and Garrett square off in a deadly game of cat and mouse. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. EPIX Mon. 7:30 a.m.

Kin (2018) ★★ Myles Truitt, Jack Reynor. On the run from a Detroit crime boss, an ex-con and his adopted brother use a high-tech gun to battle an army of thugs and two heavily armored, futuristic soldiers who want their weapon back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. HBO Sun. 8:10 a.m.

Kindergarten Cop 2 (2016) Dolph Lundgren, Sarah Strange. Un agresivo agente del FBI trabaja de forma encubierta como maestro de un jardín de niños. Él está ahí para recuperar una información robada, pero primero tendrá que aprender a sobrevivir en el políticamente correcto mundo de la educación elemental. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 10 a.m. KFTR Sat. 1 p.m.

King Kong (2005) ★★★ Naomi Watts, Jack Black. Un grupo de exploradores, liderado por un extrovertido director de cine, visitan Skull Island para investigar todo lo relacionado con las leyendas del gorila gigante llamado King Kong. Ahí encuentran una jungla llena de criaturas prehistóricas. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 7 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 8 p.m. KFTR Sat. 11 p.m.

The King’s Speech (2010) ★★★ Colin Firth, Geoffrey Rush. An extraordinary friendship forms between England’s King George VI and the Australian actor/speech therapist who helps him overcome a stammer. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Wed. 8:45 a.m.

Kingdom of Heaven (2005) ★★★ Orlando Bloom, Eva Green. During the Crusades, a young blacksmith rises to knighthood and protects Jerusalem from invading forces. (NR) 3 hrs. 14 mins. Audience Tues. 7 p.m. Audience Wed. Noon

Kingpin (1996) ★★ Woody Harrelson, Randy Quaid. A one-handed salesman, an Amish farm boy and a pretty con artist pull bowling scams to get to a $1 million tournament in Reno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Tues. 11:15 a.m.

A Kiss Before Dying (1991) ★★ Matt Dillon, Sean Young. A social climber kills a tycoon’s daughter, then marries her twin and goes to work for her father. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Sat. 3:05 a.m.

Knocked Up (2007) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Katherine Heigl. A rising journalist and an irresponsible slacker ponder their future after a boozy one-night stand results in a pregnancy. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. E Thur. 9 p.m. E Fri. 6:30 p.m.

Krampus (2015) ★★ Emjay Anthony, Adam Scott. Members of a dysfunctional family face the wrath of Krampus, an ancient demon from European folklore who punishes naughty children at Christmastime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. FX Sat. 11 a.m. FX Sun. 2:32 a.m.

Kristin’s Christmas Past (2013) Shiri Appleby, Judd Nelson. After traveling back in time during Christmas, a woman tries to change the past to improve her future. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 8 a.m.

Kung Fu Panda 3 (2016) ★★★ Voices of Jack Black, Bryan Cranston. Animated. After reuniting with his long-lost father, Po must train a village of clumsy pandas to help him defeat a supernatural warrior who becomes stronger with each battle. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. FX Fri. 1 p.m.

Lady on a Train (1945) ★★★ Deanna Durbin, Ralph Bellamy. A girl turns to a mystery writer for help after seeing a murder near Grand Central Station. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Sun. 9 a.m.

Land of the Lost (2009) ★ Will Ferrell, Anna Friel. A time-space vortex sucks a scientific has-been and his companions into an alternate dimension populated by dinosaurs and painfully slow creatures called Sleestaks. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Sat. 2 a.m. Syfy Sat. 1:28 p.m.

Lars and the Real Girl (2007) ★★★ Ryan Gosling, Paul Schneider. Family and friends are unsure how to react when a lonely young man forms an emotional attachment to a life-size plastic woman and treats it like a real person. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 11:30 p.m.

Las Computadoras (1982) Angélica Chain, Rebeca Silva. Un agente se instala en un burdel a cargo de una madama y un homosexual y desde ahí trabaja. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Fri. 8 p.m.

The Last Airbender (2010) ★ Noah Ringer, Dev Patel. A being with the ability to manipulate the four elements joins forces with a waterbender and her brother to restore balance to their war-torn world. (PG) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Sun. 8:40 a.m.

The Last Emperor (1987) ★★★★ John Lone, Joan Chen. Named Emperor of China at age 3 in 1908, Pu Yi becomes a prisoner of destiny. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 42 mins. Cinemax Sun. 8 a.m. Cinemax Wed. 6:40 a.m.

Last Holiday (2006) ★★ Queen Latifah, Gérard Depardieu. Upon learning of a terminal illness, a shy woman decides to sell off all her possessions and live it up at a posh European hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. AMC Mon. 3 p.m. AMC Tues. 10:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 3:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 11 a.m.

The Last Ride (1944) ★ Richard Travis, Charles Lang. Brothers on opposite sides of the law clash over a stolen goods ring and their love for the same woman. (NR) 56 mins. TCM Sat. 5:27 a.m.

Last Vermont Christmas (2018) Erin Cahill, Justin Bruening. Megan and her two sisters reunite every Christmas in their childhood home. This year, though, their parents have put the house up for sale, and the buyer is Megan’s former childhood sweetheart, Nash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 11:03 p.m.

The Last Witch Hunter (2015) ★★ Vin Diesel, Elijah Wood. The fate of the human race hangs in the balance when the Witch Queen rises from the dead, seeking revenge against Kaulder, the immortal warrior who slayed her centuries ago. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. Syfy Thur. 10:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 8 p.m.

Lawrence of Arabia (1962) ★★★★ Peter O’Toole, Alec Guinness. Controversial British officer T.E. Lawrence learns the culture of Arabs and unites their tribes against the Turks. (PG) 3 hrs. 48 mins. TCM Fri. 7:30 p.m.

A League of Their Own (1992) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Geena Davis. The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League begins in 1943 with a major-league has-been as a manager. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. MLB Sun. 5 p.m. MLB Wed. 5 p.m.

The Ledge (2011) ★ Charlie Hunnam, Terrence Howard. After an atheistic neighbor has an affair with his wife, a vengeful Fundamentalist forces the man to choose between killing himself or allowing someone else to die in his place. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Tues. 3 a.m.

The Legend of Frosty the Snowman (2005) Narrated by Burt Reynolds, Voice of Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. The enchanted snowman brings magical fun to the children of a town. (NR) 1 hr. 16 mins. AMC Sun. 9:15 a.m. AMC Tues. 9 a.m.

Leyendas macabras de la colonia (1974) Rogelio Guerra, Lorena Velázquez. Un luchador adquiere una pintura que lo transporta al siglo XVI, a la casona de la hija de Hernán Cortez y la Malinche. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. KWHY Wed. Noon

The Life & Adventures of Santa Claus (2000) Robby Benson, Voice of Dixie Carter. Animated. Fairies adopt an orphaned human baby, who grows up to become Jolly Old St. Nicholas. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. AMC Mon. 4:30 a.m.

Life of the Party (2018) ★★ Melissa McCarthy, Gillian Jacobs. Dumped by her husband, longtime housewife Deanna turns regret into reset by going back to college. Winding up at the same school as her daughter, Deanna plunges headlong into the campus experience -- embracing the fun, the freedom and the frat boys. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 2:34 a.m.

Lifeforce (1985) ★★ Steve Railsback, Peter Firth. A space commander and a Scotland Yard inspector search for a naked space vampire loose in London. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Wed. 4:55 a.m.

Lights Out (2016) ★★ Teresa Palmer, Gabriel Bateman. A supernatural entity re-emerges to terrorize a woman and her two children when the lights go out at night. (PG-13) 1 hr. 17 mins. Cinemax Tues. 6:35 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 12:55 p.m.

Little (2019) ★★ Regina Hall, Issa Rae. Jordan is a take-no-prisoners mogul who torments her long-suffering assistant and employees on a daily basis. She soon faces an unexpected threat to her personal life and career when she magically transforms into a 13-year-old version of herself. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. HBO Thur. 10:15 a.m.

Little Boy (2015) ★★ Jakob Salvati, Emily Watson. In 1940s California, a priest and a magician inspire a boy to do good works in the hope that God will recognize his strong faith and bring his father home from war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 46 mins. HBO Mon. 8:40 a.m.

Little Man (2006) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. A very small fugitive from the law poses as a toddler to gain access to the stolen gem he stashed in a woman’s purse. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. VH1 Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Little Princess (1939) ★★★ Shirley Temple, Richard Greene. A poor but proud girl searches army hospitals for her father, reported dead in the Boer War. (G) 1 hr. 31 mins. KVCR Wed. 8:50 p.m.

Little Women (1949) ★★ June Allyson, Peter Lawford. Based on the story by Louisa May Alcott. The four March sisters forge unbreakable emotional ties during the Civil War. (NR) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 p.m.

Little Women (1933) ★★★ Katharine Hepburn, Joan Bennett. Four sisters in Massachusetts forge unbreakable family ties in this adaptation of Louisa May Alcott’s story. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Mon. 5 p.m.

Little Women (1994) ★★★ Winona Ryder, Gabriel Byrne. Louisa May Alcott’s classic story of the lives, loves and triumphs of four sisters in Civil War-era New England. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. CMT Sat. 10 p.m.

Logan (2017) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. In the near future, a weary Logan cares for an ailing Professor X while protecting a young mutant girl from the dark forces that want to capture her. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. FX Wed. 5 p.m. FX Thur. 2 p.m.

Long Shot (2019) ★★★ Seth Rogen, Charlize Theron. Journalist Fred Flarsky unexpectedly reconnects with Charlotte Field -- his former baby sitter and childhood crush. When Charlotte makes a run for the presidency, she impulsively hires Fred as her speechwriter -- much to the dismay of her advisers. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. HBO Sun. 11:20 p.m. HBO Fri. 5:10 p.m.

The Longest Yard (2005) ★★ Adam Sandler, Chris Rock. At a Texas penitentiary, jailed NFL veterans train their fellow inmates for a football game against the guards. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. VH1 Fri. 7:30 p.m. VH1 Sat. 3 p.m.

Losing Ground (1982) ★★ Bill Gunn, Seret Scott. A philosophy professor prides herself on being liberal but is jealous of her artist husband’s gorgeous model. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Sat. 5 p.m.

Love & Other Drugs (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Anne Hathaway. A pharmaceutical salesman begins a tempestuous romance with a free-spirited Parkinson’s patient. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Audience Fri. 7 p.m. Audience Sat. Noon

Love Don’t Cost a Thing (2003) ★★ Nick Cannon, Christina Milian. To improve his reputation, an unpopular teenager hires a cheerleader to pose as his girlfriend. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. VH1 Fri. 1:30 a.m. VH1 Fri. 2:30 p.m.

Love the Coopers (2015) ★ Alan Arkin, John Goodman. A man and his estranged wife welcome their two children and four generations of extended family into their home for an annual Christmas Eve celebration. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. AMC Mon. 10:05 p.m. AMC Tues. 3:05 a.m. AMC Tues. 3:30 p.m. AMC Thur. 10 p.m. AMC Fri. 1 p.m.

Love You Like Christmas (2016) Bonnie Somerville, Brennan Elliott. A high-powered executive reconsiders her priorities when car trouble leads her to Christmas Valley, a town in love with Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 2:09 a.m.

Lucky Losers (1950) ★★ Bowery Boys, Hillary Brooke. Slip and the gang trace Wall Street foul play to a gambling joint. (NR) 1 hr. 9 mins. TCM Sat. 7:07 a.m.

Lynyrd Skynyrd: If I Leave Here Tomorrow (2018) Rare interviews and never-before-seen archival footage offer insight into the history, myth and legend of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TMC Mon. 10:30 a.m.

Mad Max (1979) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Joanne Samuel. In an Australia of the not-too-distant future, a police officer strikes back against motorized menaces to what is left of society after a nuclear holocaust. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Sundance Thur. 10 a.m.

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa (2008) ★★★ Voices of Ben Stiller, Chris Rock. Animada. Alex, Marty y el resto de animales del zoológico de Nueva York conocen a otros de sus especies por primera vez después de estrellarse en el continente africano. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. KVEA Sun. 2 p.m. Nickelodeon Sat. Noon

Made in USA (1987) ★★ Adrian Pasdar, Christopher Penn. Two angry young men go west in a stolen car and pick up an angry young woman. (R) 1 hr. 27 mins. TCM Fri. 11:30 p.m.

Madea’s Family Reunion (2006) ★★ Tyler Perry, Blair Underwood. A Southern matriarch deals with a host of personal and family issues while planning her clan’s upcoming reunion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 9 p.m. BET Wed. 6:05 p.m.

Madea’s Witness Protection (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Eugene Levy. Placed under federal protection in Madea’s Southern home, a Wall Street banker and his dysfunctional family get a taste of the no-nonsense matriarch’s special brand of tough love. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:25 a.m.

Magic Stocking (2015) Bridget Regan, Victor Webster. Lindsey, a widowed single mother, stays closed off to life after losing her husband. When she buys a stocking at a craft fair, her family members begin finding items in it that have importance in their lives. (NR) Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 7 a.m.

Magical Christmas Ornaments (2017) Jessica Lowndes, Brendan Penny. Marie finds her Christmas spirit reawakened when her mother begins sending her the family’s Christmas ornaments. As each ornament arrives, it brings a positive change to Marie’s life, including an introduction to the handsome man from next door. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 9 a.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 7 a.m.

The Magical Christmas Shoes (2019) Erin Karpluk, Damon Runyan. A pair of magical shoes steps into Kayla Hummel’s holiday season, allowing her to rediscover her Christmas spirit and find love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 4 p.m.

The Magnificent Seven Ride! (1972) ★★ Lee Van Cleef, Stefanie Powers. A marshal, an Eastern reporter and five ex-convicts rescue widows from Mexican bandits. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 p.m. Ovation Thur. Noon

The Magnificent Seven (1960) ★★★ Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach. A man in black recruits six hired guns to lead Mexican villagers against the gang of an outlaw. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Ovation Sun. 1 p.m. Ovation Wed. 9 p.m.

Maid in Manhattan (2002) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Ralph Fiennes. A senatorial candidate falls for a chambermaid after he mistakes her for a guest at the hotel. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Ovation Fri. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Sat. 11 a.m.

Major League (1989) ★★ Tom Berenger, Charlie Sheen. Lackluster baseball players hear their Cleveland team’s new owner is counting on them to lose. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. MLB Sun. 2:30 p.m. MLB Fri. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. Noon

Maleficent (2014) ★★ Angelina Jolie, Elle Fanning. Maleficent rises to protect her peaceful forest kingdom from invaders, but a terrible betrayal turns her pure heart to stone and twists her into a creature bent on revenge. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. TNT Tues. 10:15 p.m.

Mama (2013) ★★ Jessica Chastain, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau. As a woman tries to reintroduce her lover’s traumatized nieces to a normal life, disturbing questions and occurrences suggest that a supernatural presence has followed the girls to her home. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. IFC Wed. 6 a.m.

Mamma Mia! (2008) ★★ Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan. Hoping to meet her real father and have him walk her down the aisle, a bride secretly invites three men from her mother’s past to come to the wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Sun. 9 p.m. Encore Mon. 6:04 a.m. Encore Mon. 3:13 p.m.

Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (2018) ★★ Amanda Seyfried, Lily James. In 1979 Donna falls in love with Sam while embarking on a series of adventures throughout Europe. In the present day, Donna’s pregnant daughter reunites with her mother’s old friends and boyfriends on the Greek island of Kalokairi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Cinemax Sat. 6:05 a.m.

Man on Fire (2004) ★★ Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning. Hired as a bodyguard for a young girl, a retired CIA agent takes revenge on her kidnappers in Mexico City. (R) 2 hrs. 25 mins. Ovation Tues. 6 p.m.

The Man Who Invented Christmas (2017) ★★ Dan Stevens, Christopher Plummer. Using real-life inspiration and his vivid imagination, author Charles Dickens brings Ebenezer Scrooge, Tiny Tim and other classic characters to life in ``A Christmas Carol,’' forever changing the holiday season into the celebration known today. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Sun. 11 a.m. Showtime Thur. 10 a.m.

Manhattan Night (2016) Adrien Brody, Yvonne Strahovski. A seductive woman recruits a New York tabloid writer to investigate the murder of her husband. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:25 p.m.

The Marine (2006) ★ John Cena, Robert Patrick. A discharged soldier returns home from Iraq and finds that his wife has been kidnapped by the gang of a murderous thug. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. Cinemax Sun. 10:10 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 3:25 a.m.

The Mask of Zorro (1998) ★★★ Antonio Banderas, Anthony Hopkins. The fabled avenger trains an uncouth protege to drive a Spanish tyrant out of California once and for all. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. EPIX Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany. In 1805 a British captain and his crew endure hardships while trying to prevent a French ship from reaching the Pacific Ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 19 mins. Starz Thur. 6:29 a.m.

Master of the Shadowless Kick: Wong Kei-Ying (2016) Zhi Hui Chen, Yankai Yu. Quiet physician Wong from southern China masters a martial art to save his mentor, protect his son and stop a corrupt governor. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. Cinemax Mon. 5 a.m.

Matchmaker Christmas (2019) Corey Sevier, Emily Rose. As the Christmas party for a book publishing company approaches, editor Maggie volunteers to help her boss, Amanda, find a date. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 2:04 a.m. Lifetime Thur. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Fri. 2:04 a.m.

Matchmaker Santa (2012) Lacey Chabert, Florence Henderson. Stranded during the holidays, a young baker discovers the magic of Christmas and love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 11 a.m.

McFarland, USA (2015) ★★ Kevin Costner, Maria Bello. A high-school coach takes a job in an economically depressed, predominantly Latino community and cultivates a championship cross-country track team. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Encore Sun. 7:49 a.m.

McHale’s Navy (1964) ★★★ Ernest Borgnine, Joe Flynn. McHale, Ensign Parker and the PT-boat crew take a horse to New Caledonia for a race. (NR) 1 hr. 33 mins. TCM Tues. 11 p.m.

McLintock! (1963) ★★★ John Wayne, Maureen O’Hara. A cattle baron tries to tame his wife amid a feud with settlers and trouble with Indians. (NR) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Sundance Sat. 2:30 p.m.

MDMA (2017) Annie Q, Francesca Eastwood. Angie is a working-class girl who is forced by financial necessity to become an expert in making the party drug Ecstasy in the chemistry lab at her prestigious West Coast university. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Thur. 1:30 a.m.

Mean Girls (2004) ★★★ Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams. Attending high school for the first time, a teenager becomes friends with three popular but manipulative students. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Fri. 10:05 p.m.

Meet the Blacks (2016) ★ Mike Epps, Gary Owen. A Chicago man moves his family to Beverly Hills, Calif., on the same day when all crime becomes legal for a 12-hour period. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. BET Wed. 1 p.m.

Meet the Parents (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Ben Stiller. When a woman brings her boyfriend home for her sister’s wedding, her father, a former CIA agent, takes an instant dislike to him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Comedy Central Sat. 6:15 p.m.

Memories and Melodies (1935) Nora Cecil. Songs by the American composer Stephen Collins Foster. (NR) 16 mins. TCM Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Men in Black: International (2019) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Tessa Thompson. The Men in Black have expanded to cover the globe but so have the villains of the universe. When aliens that can take the form of any human arrive on Earth, H and M embark on a globe-trotting adventure to save the agency -- and ultimately the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Starz Sat. 8 p.m.

Men of Honor (2000) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Cuba Gooding Jr. The U.S. Navy’s first black diver battles a salty chief, racial prejudice and a crippling setback. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. HBO Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Menace II Society (1993) ★★★ Tyrin Turner, Jada Pinkett. Crime, street sense and the status quo roil the mind of a teenager in the Watts section of Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Mon. 6:30 p.m. BET Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Mermaids (1990) ★★★ Cher, Winona Ryder. A teen is caught in an emotional tug-of-war as she tries to deal with both her first love and an unconventional mother. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Merry & Bright (2019) Jodie Sweetin, Andrew Walker. Merry and Bright Candy Cane Company owner Cate meets a man during the busy Christmas season and assumes he is the suitor her mother is trying to set her up with. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 10:03 p.m.

A Merry Christmas Match (2019) Kyle Dean Massey, Ashley Newbrough. A woman spends her time working in her mother’s antique shop in a small ski village. One day she meets a man who makes her wonder if she should have left town and followed her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1:06 a.m.

Merry Liddle Christmas (2019) Kelly Rowland, Thomas Cadrot. A successful entrepreneur’s messy family descends on her new dream home for the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 8 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 12:01 p.m.

Merry Matrimony (2015) Jessica Lowndes, Christopher Russell. After landing her dream job, a woman must work with her ex-boyfriend to organize a wedding for a fashion magazine. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Thur. Noon

Metropolitan (1990) ★★★ Carolyn Farina, Edward Clements. A West Side loner gets a taste of high society when he becomes involved with a group of privileged young Manhattanites. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TMC Mon. 8:45 a.m.

Mi Desconocida Esposa (1958) Silvia Pinal, Rafael Bertrand. Un hombre contrata a una mujer con un niño para que se haga pasar por su familia y la madre de éste lo crea estable. (NR) 1 hr. 21 mins. KWHY Fri. 9 a.m.

Midnight Run (1988) ★★★ Robert De Niro, Charles Grodin. A scruffy bounty hunter has five days to bring a fussy embezzler from New York to Los Angeles. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8:57 a.m.

Mile 22 (2018) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Lauren Cohan. A CIA operative and a paramilitary team must transport a foreign intelligence asset 22 miles through Southeast Asia. They soon find themselves in a race against time as the city’s military, police and street gangs close in to reclaim the asset. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Tues. 4:25 p.m.

Mingle All the Way (2018) Jen Lilley, Brant Daugherty. A young entrepreneur is trying to win over investors for the dating app she has developed. To help bring on investors for expansion, she promises to take part in using it in the coming weeks before Christmas to find love and track her progress. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Sat. 2 p.m.

Minority Report (2002) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Colin Farrell. A policeman tries to establish his innocence in a future where law enforcement can arrest killers before their crimes. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 24 mins. IFC Mon. Noon BBC America Mon. 11 p.m.

A Miracle on Christmas Lake (2016) Siobhan Williams, Rohan Campbell. A teenager heads to the pond where he and his best friend, now deceased, used to play hockey together. He’s shocked to discover a magical, perfectly groomed rink, which only appears at night and in his presence. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. Sundance Mon. 8 p.m. Sundance Mon. 10:30 p.m. AMC Sat. 8:30 a.m.

Miracle on 34th Street (1994) ★★★ Richard Attenborough, Elizabeth Perkins. A retail-war lawyer goes to court to prove a department-store Santa Claus is for real. (PG) 1 hr. 54 mins. AMC Tues. 10:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:15 p.m.

Miracles From Heaven (2016) ★★ Jennifer Garner, Kylie Rogers. Young Anna Beam shows signs of recovering from a fatal digestive disorder after telling an amazing story about visiting heaven. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m. AMC Wed. 12:45 p.m.

Miss Bala (2019) ★ Gina Rodriguez, Ismael Cruz Córdova. A woman finds herself in big trouble when a cartel leader forces her to do his dirty work to save her kidnapped friend. Determined to get away, she must now play a dangerous game to outwit the gang -- and the DEA agents who suspect her of complicity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Tues. 6:31 a.m. Starz Tues. 10:01 p.m.

Miss Christmas (2017) Brooke D’Orsay, Marc Blucas. The tree finder for Chicago’s renowned Radcliffe Tree lighting is left desperate to find the perfect tree. A letter from a boy promising his tree is perfect sends her to a small town where she learns his dad isn’t willing to part with the tree. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 4:05 a.m.

Mission: Impossible -- Fallout (2018) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill. An arms dealer and a group of terrorists plan to use three plutonium cores for a simultaneous nuclear attack. When the weapons go missing, Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must race against time to prevent them from falling into the wrong hands. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 27 mins. EPIX Sat. 9 p.m.

The Mist (2007) ★★ Thomas Jane, Marcia Gay Harden. Trapped townspeople face monsters inside and out after a supernatural fog engulfs their Maine community. (R) 2 hrs. 5 mins. IFC Wed. 8:15 a.m. IFC Thur. 1:33 a.m.

The Mistletoe Secret (2019) Kellie Pickler, Patrick Duffy. Aria hopes being selected for Sterling Masters’ Big Holiday Adventure will save Christmas in Midway. Little does she know that Alex Bartlett is the voice behind Sterling Masters. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Wed. 10:03 p.m.

Mo’ Money (1992) ★★ Damon Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two brothers go shopping with stolen credit cards and land in a scam linked to murder. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Tues. 4:30 p.m. TMC Fri. 9:40 p.m.

Molly’s Game (2017) ★★★ Jessica Chastain, Idris Elba. Molly Bloom runs the world’s most exclusive high-stakes poker game for a decade before being arrested by the FBI. Her only ally is defense lawyer Charlie Jaffey, who learns that there is much more to Molly than the tabloids lead people to believe. (R) 2 hrs. 21 mins. TMC Sat. 8:05 a.m. TMC Sun. 5 a.m.

Mommie Dearest (1981) ★★ Faye Dunaway, Diana Scarwid. Movie queen Joan Crawford pampers and punishes her adopted son and daughter. (PG) 2 hrs. 9 mins. Ovation Mon. 8:30 p.m. Ovation Tues. 1 p.m.

Moneyball (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill. Faced with a tight budget, a baseball manager and his partner recruit bargain-bin players that scouts have labeled as flawed, but have game-winning potential. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. Starz Sun. 8:26 a.m.

Monkeybone (2001) ★ Brendan Fraser, Bridget Fonda. Live action/animated. A comatose cartoonist lands in limbo while his simian alter ego takes over his body and escapes to the real world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 11:20 p.m.

The Monster Squad (1987) ★★ Andre Gower, Robby Kiger. Members of a monster fan club meet Count Dracula, Wolfman, Frankenstein, the Mummy and Gill Man. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Wed. 9:50 a.m.

Monster-in-Law (2005) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Jane Fonda. A woman fights back when her fiance’s shrewish mother tries to destroy their relationship. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. TNT Mon. 6 p.m.

Monster’s Ball (2001) ★★★ Billy Bob Thornton, Heath Ledger. A racist prison-guard has an intense affair with a black woman after her husband dies on death row. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. Starz Sun. 12:59 p.m.

Monterey Pop (1969) ★★★ Scott McKenzie, John Phillips. At the 1967 concert: the Mamas & the Papas, Jimi Hendrix, Otis Redding, Janis Joplin, the Who, Ravi Shankar, Simon & Garfunkel. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TCM Wed. 3 a.m.

Moon (2009) ★★★ Sam Rockwell, Dominique McElligott. As his three-year shift draws to a close, the sole human at a lunar mining facility encounters a younger version of himself. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Showtime Sat. 6:20 a.m.

Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements (2019) A deeply personal memoir about a deaf boy growing up. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. HBO Sun. 11:45 a.m. HBO Tues. 12:15 p.m.

Moonraker (1979) ★★★ Roger Moore, Lois Chiles. Agent 007 meets Hugo Drax, a tycoon out to nerve-gas Earth to make room for his space-bred master race. (PG) 2 hrs. 6 mins. EPIX Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Morning Glory (2010) ★★ Rachel McAdams, Harrison Ford. Disaster follows a producer’s decision to bring in a legendary TV anchor to revitalize a struggling morning-news program. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Sat. 3:35 a.m.

Mortal Engines (2018) ★★ Hera Hilmar, Robert Sheehan. Hundreds of years after a cataclysmic event destroyed civilization, mysterious young Hester Shaw emerges as the only one who can stop the city of London -- now a giant predator on wheels -- from devouring everything in its path. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 8 mins. HBO Tues. 4 p.m.

A Most Wanted Man (2014) ★★★ Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rachel McAdams. An escaped militant’s attempt to claim an inheritance gives a German agent the chance to lay a trap for a well-regarded Muslim scholar who is suspected of financing terrorists. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. EPIX Fri. 8:20 a.m.

Mothers and Daughters (2016) Selma Blair, Courteney Cox. A pregnant photographer captures motherhood on film while re-examining her relationship with her estranged mom. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCOP Mon. Noon

Moulin Rouge (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Ewan McGregor. In 1890s France a courtesan falls in love with a young writer but strings along a duke who can finance improvements to the night spot. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. HBO Sat. 3:47 a.m.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) ★★ Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie. A husband and wife are unaware that each is an international assassin who has just been assigned to kill the other. (PG-13) 2 hrs. Cinemax Wed. 8 p.m. Cinemax Sun. 12:31 p.m.

Mr. Deeds (2002) ★ Adam Sandler, Winona Ryder. A television producer tries to get the scoop on a small-town pizzeria owner after he inherits $40 billion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. POP Tues. 6:35 p.m. POP Tues. 10 p.m.

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) ★★★ Robin Williams, Sally Field. Estranged from his wife, an out-of-work actor masquerades as a nanny to be with his children. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. AMC Sun. 4 p.m. AMC Sun. 11:30 p.m. AMC Wed. 10 p.m. AMC Thur. 3 p.m.

Much Ado About Nothing (2012) ★★★ Amy Acker, Alexis Denisof. In Sicily, one couple engages in a merry war of words, while another falls prey to a malicious schemer. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:20 a.m.

The Mummy Returns (2001) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. Two evil forces believe the 9-year-old son of adventurer Rick O’Connell is the key to the reincarnation of Isis. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 9 mins. CMT Tues. 1 a.m.

The Mummy (1999) ★★ Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz. A young man opens a tomb unleashing a mummy seeking revenge for a curse laid upon him 3,000 years earlier. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. CMT Mon. 10 p.m.

The Muppet Christmas Carol (1992) ★★★ Michael Caine, Voice of Dave Goelz. Kermit, Miss Piggy and friends play Dickens characters as Scrooge meets the spirits of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (G) 1 hr. 25 mins. Disney XD Sun. 2 p.m.

The Mustang (2019) ★★★ Matthias Schoenaerts, Gideon Adlon. A violent convict is given the chance to participate in a rehabilitation therapy program centered around the training of wild mustangs. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Sun. 3:55 p.m.

My Brilliant Career (1979) ★★★ Judy Davis, Sam Neill. In turn-of-the-century Australia, an independent woman tries to make a career as a writer despite pressures to marry. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TCM Sun. 1:45 a.m.

My Christmas Dream (2016) Danica McKellar, David Haydn-Jones. A department store manager sets out to create an amazing holiday display window to impress the owner. She asks a recently-fired employee to help her make the display, and as they work together, they start to fall in love. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. Noon

My Christmas Love (2016) Meredith Hagner, Bobby Campo. A hopeless romantic begins receiving the gifts from ``The 12 Days of Christmas’’ from an anonymous suitor. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 6 a.m.

My Christmas Prince (2017) Alexis Knapp, Callum Alexander. Samantha, a teacher, returns to her hometown for Christmas, where she is joined by her boyfriend, Alex. When she learns Alex is destined for the throne of Madelvia, she must decide if she loves Alex enough to stop teaching and become a royal. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Tues. 4 p.m.

My Father, the Hero (1994) ★★ Gérard Depardieu, Katherine Heigl. While on a tropical vacation with her father, a teen passes him off as her lover, to impress a boy. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. TMC Thur. 11:10 p.m.

The Naked City (1948) ★★★ Barry Fitzgerald, Howard Duff. Two New York police detectives chase leads and grill suspects in their relentless search for a playgirl’s killer. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. TCM Wed. Noon

Nanny McPhee (2005) ★★ Emma Thompson, Colin Firth. A widower hires a mysterious woman who uses magic to control his seven unruly children. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. AMC Sun. 2 p.m. AMC Mon. 2:30 a.m. AMC Thur. 10:30 a.m. AMC Fri. 3 a.m.

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (1989) ★★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds spend the holiday in a garish way, especially when a country cousin pulls up in an RV. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. AMC Sun. 7 p.m. AMC Sun. 9:15 p.m. AMC Tues. 8 p.m. AMC Wed. 5:45 p.m. AMC Fri. 10 p.m. AMC Sat. 8 p.m.

National Lampoon’s European Vacation (1985) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Chicago Griswolds win a grand tour and head for the Old World to soak up culture. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. BBC America Fri. 10:30 a.m. BBC America Fri. 2:30 p.m.

National Lampoon’s Vacation (1983) ★★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. The Griswolds and family head by station wagon for the California fun park Walley World. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Fri. 4:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. 2:30 a.m.

The Nativity Story (2006) ★★ Keisha Castle-Hughes, Oscar Isaac. King Herod’s obsession with an ancient prophecy threatens Mary and Joseph as they await the birth of Jesus. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. AMC Thur. 3:30 a.m.

Need for Speed (2014) ★★ Aaron Paul, Dominic Cooper. Determined to take down his treacherous rival, a street-car racer runs through a cross-country net of cops and bounty hunters to enter the most prestigious race in the underground racing circuit. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Syfy Tues. 2:38 p.m. Syfy Wed. 10:30 a.m.

The Negotiator (1998) ★★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Kevin Spacey. A framed police negotiator takes hostages and demands to speak with a counterpart from another precinct. (R) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Ovation Sun. 4 p.m. Ovation Sat. 7 p.m.

The Newton Boys (1998) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Skeet Ulrich. Seeking an escape from poverty, sibling Texas farmers gain notoriety as daring 1920s bank robbers. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Audience Sat. 9 a.m. Audience Sat. Noon Audience Sat. 5 p.m.

Next Friday (2000) ★★ Ice Cube, Mike Epps. To avoid being beaten up, a young man goes to live with his uncle, who just won the lottery. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Bravo Fri. 2:30 p.m. Bravo Fri. 8:44 p.m.

The Night Before (2015) ★★ Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Seth Rogen. As their annual reunion tradition comes to an end, three lifelong friends plan a night of debauchery and hilarity by searching for the Nutcracka Ball, the Holy Grail of Christmas parties in New York. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. FXX Tues. Noon FXX Tues. 6 p.m. FX Sat. 6 p.m. FX Sun. 12:32 p.m.

Night of the Wild (2015) Rob Morrow, Kelly Rutherford. Dogs go on a deadly rampage after a large meteor strikes a quiet town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Syfy Fri. 2:30 a.m.

The Nightmare Before Christmas (1993) ★★★★ Voices of Danny Elfman, Chris Sarandon. Animated. The Pumpkin King gives the yuletide season a touch of Halloween in an animated tale from the mind of Tim Burton. (PG) 1 hr. 15 mins. Freeform Sun. 3:25 p.m. Freeform Mon. 1:05 p.m. Freeform Thur. 7:20 p.m. Freeform Fri. 3 p.m.

The Nine Lives of Christmas (2014) Brandon Routh, Kimberly Sustad. As the Christmas holiday draws near, a veterinary student and a stray cat challenge a fireman’s commitment to life as a bachelor. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. Hallmark Fri. 4 p.m.

No Time Like Christmas (2019) Rachel McLaren, Jim O’Heir. A woman and her first love plan a Christmas Eve show in hopes of saving the local theater. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Thur. 2:04 a.m.

Northern Lights of Christmas (2018) Ashley Williams, Melody Johnson. Zoey has been working hard to own her own plane, but everything changes when she inherits a reindeer farm. Now buried in taking care of the farm and all of the Christmas responsibilities, Zoey thinks life has delivered her a strange blow. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 1 p.m.

Nostalgic Christmas (2019) Brooke D’Orsay, Trevor Donovan. Anne seems to have it all as a driven toy buyer in New York City, but her father’s retirement signaling the closing of the town’s beloved toy store brings the city girl back to her small-town roots. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1 p.m.

Notorious (2009) ★★ Angela Bassett, Derek Luke. Christopher Wallace rises from the streets of Brooklyn as rap artist Notorious B.I.G., then is shot to death in 1997. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Fri. 5:55 p.m. Encore Sat. 1:14 a.m.

The Nutty Professor (1963) ★★★ Jerry Lewis, Stella Stevens. Goofy professor Kelp’s potion turns him into Buddy Love, a lounge singer at ease with a coed and a crowd. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. Sundance Fri. 9 a.m.

Obsessed (2009) ★ Idris Elba, Beyoncé Knowles. A successful, happily married executive becomes the object of unwanted affection from a temp worker at his company. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Bravo Fri. 10 a.m. Bravo Sat. 1 a.m.

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) ★★★ George Clooney, Matt Damon. A parolee organizes a gang to steal $150 million from three Las Vegas casinos in a single heist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Sundance Sun. 6 p.m.

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. Danny Ocean and his gang plot revenge against a casino owner who wronged one of their own. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Sundance Sun. 11:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 4 p.m. Sundance Tues. 10 p.m.

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) ★★★ George Clooney, Brad Pitt. To pay back casino boss Terry Benedict, Danny Ocean and his team of criminals plan an elaborate heist in Europe. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. Sundance Sun. 8:30 p.m. Sundance Tues. 1 p.m.

Off the Record (1939) ★★ Pat O’Brien, Joan Blondell. Reporters marry and adopt a boy that their expose on gambling caused to become homeless. (NR) 1 hr. 2 mins. TCM Thur. 8:30 p.m.

Office Christmas Party (2016) ★★ Jason Bateman, Olivia Munn. Hoping to close a sale and save their jobs, two co-workers must rally their colleagues to throw an epic Christmas party. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. FX Sat. 8 p.m. FX Sat. 10:16 p.m.

Olaf’s Frozen Adventure (2017) Voices of Josh Gad, Kristen Bell. When the kingdom of Arendelle empties out for the holiday season, Anna and Elsa realize that they have no family traditions of their own. So Olaf sets out on a merry mission to bring home the very best traditions and save Christmas. (G) 21 mins. ABC Tues. 9 p.m. KEYT Tues. 9 p.m.

Old Dogs (2009) ★ John Travolta, Robin Williams. While preparing for an important business deal, two clueless bachelors become the unexpected caretakers of twin children. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Sun. 5:13 a.m.

Old School (2003) ★★ Luke Wilson, Will Ferrell. Three friends try to recapture the fun of their college years by starting their own off-campus fraternity. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. MTV Wed. 11 a.m.

On the Twelfth Day of Christmas (2015) Robin Dunne, Brooke Nevin. Maggie is thrilled when Mitch, her long time crush, moves back to town. When she learns Mitch’s love for Christmas has drastically changed, she tries to bring his holiday spirit back by showing him the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 a.m.

Once a Thief (1965) ★★ Alain Delon, Ann-Margret. An ex-convict with a wife and daughter joins a platinum theft, hounded by a San Francisco policeman. (NR) 1 hr. 47 mins. TCM Fri. 5:45 a.m.

Once Upon a Christmas Miracle (2018) Aimee Teegarden, Brett Dalton. Told she would have less than a few months to live without a new liver, Heather’s time was running out when a kind stranger heard of her plight and discovered he was a perfect match. The two met and before long a friendship developed into romance. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 11:03 p.m.

Once Upon a Holiday (2015) Briana Evigan, Paul Campbell. When a royal princess runs away from her official obligations and duties to see how normal people live, she starts to fall in love with a good Samaritan who is unaware of her real identity. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 6 a.m.

Once Upon a Time in Mexico (2003) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Salma Hayek. A corrupt CIA agent recruits a tormented gunman to stop conspirators from assassinating the president of Mexico. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. Encore Mon. 10:47 p.m. Encore Tues. 10:14 a.m. Encore Sat. 3:19 a.m. Encore Sat. 6:07 p.m.

One Fine Christmas (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. OWN Sun. 6 p.m. OWN Sun. 10 p.m.

One Fine Christmas: Unwrapped (2019) Marla Gibbs, Vanessa Williams. A group of neighbors struggles to find time for their families during the holiday season. (NR) OWN Wed. 10 p.m. OWN Thur. 2 a.m.

Open Water 3: Cage Dive (2017) Joel Hogan, Megan Peta Hill. Three friends from California head to the rugged Australian coast for a cage-dive encounter with great white sharks. When a massive wave suddenly destroys their boat, they find themselves floating in the ocean with a swarm of hungry man-eaters. (R) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Wed. 11:05 a.m. TMC Fri. 10:35 a.m.

Open Water 2: Adrift (2006) Susan May Pratt, Richard Speight Jr. Six long-time friends try to stay afloat in the ocean after they forget to lower the ladder from a luxury yacht. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Tues. 11:35 a.m. TMC Fri. 9 a.m.

Operation Christmas (2016) Tricia Helfer, Marc Blucas. A single mother is determined not to let her boyfriend’s deployment ruin her Christmas. She and her children decide to give back to other struggling military families on base. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 7 a.m.

The Operative (2019) Diane Kruger, Martin Freeman. Mossad recruits a woman to become an agent and sends her to Tehran on an undercover mission. When her missions become more dangerous, she decides to quit, forcing her boss to find her before she becomes a threat to Israel. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 11:45 p.m.

Orange County (2002) ★★ Colin Hanks, Jack Black. A high schooler tries to fix a mistake after his guidance counselor sends the wrong papers to Stanford University. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. TMC Thur. 8 p.m.

Ordet (1955) ★★★★ Henrik Malberg, Emil Hass Christensen. Two sons of a Christian doubt their faith, while another believes he is Jesus Christ. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Sun. 11 p.m.

The Other Guys (2010) ★★★ Will Ferrell, Mark Wahlberg. Two deskbound detectives get more than they bargain for when they take on a seemingly minor case that may turn out to be New York’s biggest crime. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. WGN America Sat. 7 p.m.

The Others (2001) ★★★ Nicole Kidman, Christopher Eccleston. A devout woman with two sunlight-sensitive children believes ghosts inhabit her darkened island mansion. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. AXS Mon. 6 p.m. AXS Mon. 8:10 p.m. AXS Tues. 2:50 p.m.

Our Christmas Love Song (2019) Alicia Witt, Brendan Hines. When country star Melody Jones is accused of plagiarizing her holiday single, she returns home to spend Christmas with her estranged family and old flame and learns what is important in life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 11 a.m.

Out of the Past (1947) ★★★★ Robert Mitchum, Jane Greer. A private eye cannot seem to get away from a gambler and his no-good girlfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. TCM Tues. 3:15 p.m.

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Chief Dan George. A Missouri farmer hunts down the Union soldiers who killed his family and left him for dead. (PG) 2 hrs. 15 mins. Sundance Sat. 8 p.m.

Overboard (2018) ★★ Eugenio Derbez, Anna Faris. Kate is a single, working-class mother of three who’s fired by a selfish, spoiled and wealthy Mexican playboy named Leonardo. When Leonardo falls off his yacht and wakes up with amnesia, Kate seeks payback by convincing him that they’re married. (PG-13) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Tues. 8 p.m. EPIX Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Overlord (2018) ★★★ Jovan Adepo, Wyatt Russell. Paratroopers drop behind enemy lines to penetrate a fortified church and destroy a Nazi transmitter. Making their way to an underground lab, the soldiers stumble upon a sinister experiment that forces them into a battle against an army of the undead. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. EPIX Wed. 7:10 p.m. EPIX Thur. 12:10 p.m.

Paddington (2014) ★★★ Hugh Bonneville, Sally Hawkins. Live action/animated. A lost Peruvian bear finds shelter with a kind British family, but a museum taxidermist has designs on his rare hide. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. Nickelodeon Sun. 6 p.m. Nickelodeon Thur. 9 p.m. Nickelodeon Fri. 10 a.m.

Pain & Gain (2013) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson. In 1990s Miami, a gym manager and his muscular accomplices kidnap a wealthy businessman and force him to sign over all his assets -- including cars and a luxurious mansion -- to them. (R) 2 hrs. 9 mins. TNT Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Pale Rider (1985) ★★★ Clint Eastwood, Michael Moriarty. Gold miners are saved from corporate villains by the miracle of a mysterious preacher on a pale horse. (R) 1 hr. 55 mins. Sundance Sat. 11 p.m.

Parrish (1961) ★ Troy Donahue, Claudette Colbert. A poor young man cuts a swath in the Connecticut tobacco world; then his mother marries a big-shot planter. (NR) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TCM Thur. 2:30 p.m.

Passengers (2016) ★★ Jennifer Lawrence, Chris Pratt. Awakened from their hibernation pods 90 years early, two space travelers enjoy the pleasures of a budding romance until they discover that their ship is in imminent danger. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. FX Wed. 11:30 a.m. FX Thur. 8:30 a.m.

The Patriot (2000) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Heath Ledger. A pacifist farmer of South Carolina reluctantly joins the Revolutionary War and fights alongside his son. (R) 2 hrs. 38 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Paul, Apostle of Christ (2018) ★★ Jim Caviezel, James Faulkner. Luke ventures to Rome to visit Paul -- the apostle who’s bound in chains and held captive in Nero’s bleakest prison cell. Before Paul’s execution, Luke resolves to write another book that details the birth of what will come to be known as the church. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Thur. 9:05 a.m.

The Pawnbroker (1964) ★★★★ Rod Steiger, Geraldine Fitzgerald. Painful memories of Nazi atrocities cause a Holocaust survivor to detach himself from the world around him. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. EPIX Tues. 5:50 a.m.

Paws (1997) ★★ Nathan Cavaleri, Emilie Francois. Teen neighbors help an intelligent dog thwart a villainess seeking his late master’s fortune. (NR) 1 hr. 20 mins. TMC Tues. 6:35 a.m. TMC Thur. 9:50 a.m. TMC Fri. 5:50 a.m.

The Peacemaker (1997) ★★ George Clooney, Nicole Kidman. A scientist and an Army Special Forces colonel travel the globe in pursuit of stolen nuclear weapons. (R) 2 hrs. 3 mins. EPIX Sat. 5:10 p.m.

Peppermint (2018) ★ Jennifer Garner, John Gallagher Jr. Riley awakens from a coma after surviving a brutal attack that killed her husband and daughter. When the system shields the murderers from justice, Riley transforms herself into an urban guerrilla to deliver her own personal brand of punishment. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Sun. 2:45 p.m. Showtime Wed. 1:25 p.m. Showtime Thur. 2 a.m. Showtime Sat. 7:15 p.m.

Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters (2013) ★★ Logan Lerman, Brandon T. Jackson. To find the magic Golden Fleece and save Camp Half-Blood, demigod Percy and his friends undertake a dangerous odyssey into the area known to humans as the Bermuda Triangle. (PG) 1 hr. 46 mins. BBC America Wed. 4 a.m. BBC America Wed. 11 p.m.

A Perfect Christmas (2016) Susie Abromeit, Dillon Casey. Newlyweds Steve and Cynthia have a few secrets to keep as their families come for the holidays: he’s just been laid off, and she’s pregnant. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2 p.m.

The Perfect Guy (2015) ★ Sanaa Lathan, Michael Ealy. A California lobbyist must turn the tables on her ex-beau when he becomes a violent stalker. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. FX Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Perfect Skin (2018) Richard Brake, Natalia Kostrzewa. A young Polish woman’s relationship with a mysterious tattoo artist takes a sinister turn as she becomes increasingly fascinated by him. (NR) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Fri. 2:30 a.m.

Permanent Midnight (1998) ★★★ Ben Stiller, Elizabeth Hurley. Sitcom writer Jerry Stahl recalls heroin addiction, his mother’s suicide, his failed marriage and affairs. (R) 1 hr. 25 mins. EPIX Wed. 2:40 a.m.

Pet Sematary (2019) ★★ Jason Clarke, Amy Seimetz. Dr. Louis Creed and his family discover a mysterious burial ground in the woods near their home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, setting off a chain reaction that unleashes an unspeakable evil with horrific consequences. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Fri. 8 p.m. EPIX Sat. 1:15 a.m. EPIX Sat. 11:10 a.m.

Picture a Perfect Christmas (2019) Merritt Patterson, Jon Cor. A photographer returns home to take care of her grandmother and gets involved with helping a neighbor look after his young nephew. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Mon. 8 p.m.

Pieces of April (2003) ★★★ Katie Holmes, Patricia Clarkson. Chaos reigns when a young woman invites her estranged family to her apartment for the first Thanksgiving dinner she has ever cooked. (PG-13) 1 hr. 21 mins. EPIX Thur. 2:15 a.m.

The Pink Panther 2 (2009) ★ Steve Martin, Jean Reno. Clouseau and a team of international detectives investigate the thefts of the world’s greatest treasures, including the diamond called the Pink Panther. (PG) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Tues. 2:55 p.m.

The Pirate (1948) ★★★ Judy Garland, Gene Kelly. An actor woos a Caribbean islander by posing as the pirate of her dreams. (NR) 1 hr. 42 mins. TCM Sat. 3 a.m.

Planet of the Apes (2001) ★★ Mark Wahlberg, Tim Roth. In 2029 an astronaut leads a human uprising against a military leader and his army of ruling simians. (PG-13) 2 hrs. BBC America Mon. 3 a.m.

Platoon (1986) ★★★★ Tom Berenger, Willem Dafoe. Two sergeants and a private join others lost in war along the 1967 Cambodian border. (R) 2 hrs. EPIX Sat. 12:50 p.m.

Play It Again, Sam (1972) ★★★ Woody Allen, Diane Keaton. The spirit of Humphrey Bogart provides manly advice to a lovelorn movie buff whose wife has recently left him. (PG) 1 hr. 27 mins. EPIX Wed. 4:10 a.m.

Play or Die (2019) Charley Palmer Rothwell, Roxane Mesquida. Two passionate gamers participate in an exclusive escape game in an abandoned hospital. They soon realize that only one of them will get out alive. (NR) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Sat. 2:40 a.m.

Pleasantville (1998) ★★★ Tobey Maguire, Jeff Daniels. A shy suburban teen and his sister are transported into the black-and-white world of a 1950s TV sitcom. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Encore Thur. 12:49 p.m.

Poetic Justice (1993) ★★ Janet Jackson, Tupac Shakur. A beauty-salon worker goes from South Central Los Angeles to Oakland in a mail truck with a guy she cannot stand. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Showtime Mon. 5:20 a.m. TMC Wed. 6 p.m.

Point Break (1991) ★★★ Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves. An FBI agent turns California surfer to nab bank robbers who wear rubber masks of four ex-presidents. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Ovation Tues. 9:30 p.m. Showtime Wed. 3:10 p.m. Ovation Wed. 6 p.m.

The Polar Express (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Michael Jeter. Animada. El conductor de un tren guía a un niño que duda de la existencia de Santa Claus al Polo Norte. (G) 1 hr. 40 mins. KMEX Sat. 7 p.m. BBC America Tues. 8 p.m. BBC America Wed. Noon WE Wed. 8 p.m. WE Wed. 10 p.m.

Pork Pie (2017) Dean O’Gorman, James Rolleston. Accidental outlaws travel New Zealand in a yellow mini, protesting conformity and chasing lost love, with the cops and the media hot on their tail. (NR) 1 hr. 45 mins. TMC Mon. 12:10 p.m. TMC Tues. 4:45 a.m.

The Post (2017) ★★★ Meryl Streep, Tom Hanks. In 1971, publisher Katharine Graham and editor Ben Bradlee of The Washington Post risk their careers and very freedom to expose a massive cover-up of government secrets that spans three decades and four U.S. presidents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Cinemax Wed. 11:15 a.m.

Prancer (1989) ★★ Sam Elliott, Rebecca Harrell. A widower’s daughter finds a wounded reindeer that she is sure must be from Santa’s sleigh. (G) 1 hr. 43 mins. EPIX Wed. 8 a.m.

Prancer Returns (2001) ★★ John Corbett, Stacy Edwards. A boy is certain that a deer he finds in the forest belongs to Santa. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Tues. 8:30 a.m. Freeform Wed. 7 a.m. Freeform Sat. 7:30 a.m.

Preciosa (1965) Ana Bertha Lepe, Julio Alemán. Un compositor vicioso intenta ganarse el corazón de una cantante que hace famosa una de sus canciones. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Mon. 8 p.m.

Predator (1987) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers. A sneaky alien monster attacks commandos on a jungle mission in South America. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. IFC Sun. 1 a.m.

Predator 2 (1990) ★★ Danny Glover, Gary Busey. Local and federal police hunt a sneaky alien creature, now skinning drug dealers in 1997 Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. IFC Sun. 3:30 a.m.

Presagio (1974) David Reynoso, Lucha Villa. En un pueblo Mexicano se manifiesta una cruel realidad -- la confusión que existe entre la superstición y la religión. (NR) 1 hr. 58 mins. KWHY Sun. 5 p.m.

Pretty Woman (1990) ★★★ Richard Gere, Julia Roberts. A corporate raider pays a gorgeous hooker to be his escort for a business week in Beverly Hills. (R) 1 hr. 54 mins. E Wed. 9 p.m. E Thur. 6:30 p.m.

Pride (2007) ★★ Terrence Howard, Bernie Mac. In the 1970s an aficionado and a janitor renovate an abandoned pool and establish a swim team in one of Philadelphia’s roughest neighborhoods. (PG) 1 hr. 44 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:05 a.m.

Pride, Prejudice and Mistletoe (2018) Lacey Chabert, Brendan Penny. When Darcy returns to her hometown for Christmas, and she reconnects with Luke, a former rival, they must plan a charity event together. As she spends time with her family and Luke, she starts to realize what matters most in life. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Fri. 12:06 p.m.

Prime (2005) ★★ Meryl Streep, Uma Thurman. A recently divorced woman faces numerous challenges when she starts dating the son of her therapist. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Fri. 11:20 a.m.

The Prime of Miss Jean Brodie (1969) ★★★ Maggie Smith, Pamela Franklin. An outspoken, unconventional schoolteacher shocks her girls school students in 1930s Edinburgh. (PG) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sun. 6 a.m.

Prince of Persia: The Sands of Time (2010) ★★ Jake Gyllenhaal, Gemma Arterton. A prince and princess confront dark forces as they attempt to safeguard an ancient dagger that can reverse time and allow its possessor to rule the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Encore Wed. 3:56 a.m. Encore Wed. 3:17 p.m.

Prisoners (2013) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Jake Gyllenhaal. When police have to release their only suspect, a desperate man takes the law into his own hands after his young daughter and her friend disappear. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Cinemax Thur. 3:35 p.m.

The Prodigy (2019) ★★ Taylor Schilling, Jackson Robert Scott. A woman’s life turns into a living nightmare when her son’s behavior becomes increasingly erratic and violent. After seeking help from two experts, she soon learns that the 8-year-old boy may be under the grip of a dark and supernatural force. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 5 p.m.

The Professional (1994) ★★★ Jean Reno, Gary Oldman. An Italian hit man in New York risks his life to protect an orphan girl who captures his heart. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. Ovation Sat. 10 p.m.

The Professor (2018) Johnny Depp, Zoey Deutch. After learning he has six months to live, a college lecturer transforms into a rebellious party animal. To the shock of his wife and school chancellor -- and to the delight of his students -- he leads a crusade against authority and hypocrisy. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. Showtime Fri. 2 p.m.

Project Nim (2011) ★★★ In the 1970s, professor Herb Terrace and his team raise a baby chimp as a human child, as part of an experiment intended to break the language barrier between animals and people. (PG-13) 1 hr. 39 mins. EPIX Tues. 4:10 a.m.

Proof (2005) ★★ Gwyneth Paltrow, Anthony Hopkins. A depressed woman copes with the death of her father, a brilliant but mentally ill mathematician. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. Cinemax Thur. 1:55 p.m.

Proud Mary (2018) ★ Taraji P. Henson, Billy Brown. Mary is a professional assassin who works for a ruthless gangster and his organized crime family in Boston. Her desire to save a 12-year-old boy from the streets soon causes an all-out turf war that forces her to take down whoever stands in her way. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 4:30 a.m. Encore Fri. 4:23 p.m. Encore Sat. 5:03 a.m.

Pulp Fiction (1994) ★★★★ John Travolta, Samuel L. Jackson. Two hit men, a boxer, a crime boss and others meet their fates over the course of two days. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Sundance Fri. 1 a.m.

Pumpkin (2002) ★★ Christina Ricci, Hank Harris. A sorority girl falls in love with a disabled student, much to the dismay of her jock boyfriend. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TMC Sun. 6:45 a.m. TMC Tues. 8 a.m.

Quantum of Solace (2008) ★★ Daniel Craig, Olga Kurylenko. James Bond’s hunt for those responsible for Vesper Lynd’s death leads him to a ruthless businessman who is plotting to seize control of a valuable resource. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Mon. 6:40 a.m.

The Quick and the Dead (1995) ★★ Sharon Stone, Gene Hackman. A cowgirl enters a quick-draw contest to get revenge on an outlaw in a town called Redemption. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. EPIX Wed. 3:35 p.m.

A Quiet Place (2018) ★★★ Emily Blunt, John Krasinski. A family must live in silence to avoid mysterious creatures that hunt by sound. Knowing that even the slightest whisper or footstep can bring death, a couple protect their children while desperately searching for a way to fight back. (PG-13) 1 hr. 30 mins. EPIX Fri. 9:40 p.m.

R.I.P.D. (2013) ★ Jeff Bridges, Ryan Reynolds. Members of an odd police force chase monstrous spirits who try to escape their final judgment by hiding among the living. When the lawmen uncover a plot that could end all life, they must restore the cosmic balance. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Sun. 9 p.m. Syfy Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Race for Your Life, Charlie Brown! (1977) ★★ Voices of Duncan Watson, Greg Felton. Animated. A thrilling raft race highlights the ``Peanuts’’ gang’s summer camp fun. (G) 1 hr. 12 mins. Freeform Tues. 7 a.m.

Radio Christmas (2019) Keshia Knight Pulliam, Tim Reid. When her Philadelphia radio station is closed for repairs during the holidays, DJ Kara Porter is forced to broadcast from the small town of Bethlehem. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 6 p.m.

Rampage (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Naomie Harris. A silverback gorilla, a wolf and a reptile grow to a monstrous size after a rogue genetic experiment goes wrong. Primatologist Davis Okoye soon joins forces with the military to prevent the mutated beasts from destroying everything in their path. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. Cinemax Thur. 6:10 p.m.

Random Acts of Christmas (2019) Erin Cahill, Kevin McGarry. While uncovering who is behind the random acts of Christmas popping up around her city, an investigative journalist meets a competing reporter who captures her heart. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 2:04 a.m.

Ray (2004) ★★★ Jamie Foxx, Kerry Washington. Blind since childhood, Ray Charles overcomes poverty, hardship and addiction and becomes an American music legend. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Starz Mon. 1:15 a.m.

Ready Player One (2018) ★★★ Tye Sheridan, Olivia Cooke. In 2045, the creator of a virtual reality universe promises his fortune to the first person to discover a digital Easter egg. Soon, young Wade Watts finds himself in a reality-bending treasure hunt through the mysterious and fantastical world. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. Cinemax Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Reality Bites (1994) ★★ Winona Ryder, Ethan Hawke. An aspiring filmmaker follows the paths of her friends after they graduate from college in Texas. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. HBO Tues. 6 a.m.

Reasonable Doubt (2014) Dominic Cooper, Samuel L. Jackson. Un fiscal participa en un accidente automovilístico fatal, luego manipula el caso para que el hombre arrestado por el crimen sea liberado. Después del juicio, él descubre que sus acciones liberaron a un hombre culpable. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. UNIMAS Sun. 8 p.m. KFTR Sun. 11 p.m.

Rebel Without a Cause (1955) ★★★ James Dean, Natalie Wood. Tragedy follows when a new-to-town, troublemaking teen meets other anguished children of feckless parents. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. TCM Thur. 8:45 a.m.

Reclaim (2014) ★★ John Cusack, Ryan Phillippe. Steven and Shannon risk their lives to uncover the truth behind their newly adopted daughter’s disappearance in a small town. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 2:40 p.m. Cinemax Fri. 1:45 a.m.

Red Dawn (1984) ★★ Patrick Swayze, C. Thomas Howell. Colorado teens fight back after Soviet-led paratroops drop into town for World War III. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. Ovation Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Red Riding Hood (2011) ★ Amanda Seyfried, Gary Oldman. A young woman begins to suspect that the werewolf terrorizing her village is someone she loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Mon. 7:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 12:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 4 p.m.

Red Sonja (1985) ★★ Brigitte Nielsen, Arnold Schwarzenegger. A sword-swinging heroine assembles a motley entourage en route to an evil queen’s remote castle. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Encore Sat. 6:35 a.m.

Rediscovering Christmas (2019) Jessica Lowndes, Jessica Walter. A talented department store window designer helps her sister design the decor for the annual Snowflake Festival Christmas Eve dance and clashes with the stubborn grandson of the founders of the festival. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 8 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 12:01 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 8 p.m. Lifetime Wed. 12:01 p.m.

Remember the Night (1940) ★★★ Barbara Stanwyck, Fred MacMurray. Love blooms between a sympathetic attorney and the comely shoplifter he has taken home for the Christmas holiday. (NR) 1 hr. 34 mins. TCM Sun. 7 p.m.

Resident Evil: Afterlife (2010) ★ Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter. Joined by an old friend, Alice and her companions head to a rumored safe haven in Los Angeles but find it overrun with the walking dead. (R) 1 hr. 37 mins. Syfy Thur. 11:30 a.m. Syfy Fri. 12:30 p.m.

Resident Evil: Retribution (2012) ★★ Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez. New allies and old friends aid Alice in her worldwide search for those responsible for the T-virus outbreak that continues to turn humans into flesh-eating zombies. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Syfy Thur. 1:30 p.m. Syfy Fri. 11 a.m.

Return to Christmas Creek (2018) Tori Anderson, Byron Abalos. After being told her new holiday app lacked Christmas spirit, a young CEO returns to her hometown to rediscover the meaning of the holidays. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 a.m.

Reunited at Christmas (2018) Beverley Breuer, Candus Churchill. As a child, Samantha spent every Christmas at her beloved Nana’s house building the traditions of fun and joy with her family. Sam is facing the first Christmas without Nana and still struggling to find the Christmas spirit when she gets a surprise. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Tues. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Sat. 6 a.m.

Richie Rich’s Christmas Wish (1998) ★★ David Gallagher, Martin Mull. Richie makes a wish and ends up in an alternate universe where his mean cousin Reggie is in charge and wants to cancel Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 24 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:05 a.m. Freeform Tues. 12:35 p.m. Freeform Wed. 11:05 a.m.

The Ring (2002) ★★ Naomi Watts, Martin Henderson. A journalist investigates the mystery behind a bizarre videotape that brings death after seven days to all who view it. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. EPIX Fri. 11:15 p.m.

The Ringer (2005) ★★ Johnny Knoxville, Brian Cox. Special Olympians train a man, who is pretending to be mentally impaired, to go toe-to-toe with the hated champion of the games. (PG-13) 1 hr. 34 mins. HBO Mon. 1:05 p.m. HBO Thur. 4:25 a.m.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) ★★ Voices of Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin. Animated. Winter sprite Jack Frost must save the day when an evil boogeyman schemes to stop the world’s children from believing in Santa Claus, the Easter Bunny and other immortal Guardians. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Mon. 2:45 p.m. Freeform Tues. 10:30 a.m. Freeform Thur. 11 p.m.

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) ★★★ James Franco, Freida Pinto. A scientist’s quest to find a cure for Alzheimer’s disease unintentionally results in a highly intelligent chimpanzee, which may signal the end of man’s dominion over Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. HBO Fri. 8:15 p.m.

The Ritchie Blackmore Story (2015) Narrated by Ed Eales White. The influential, genre-defining career of Ritchie Blackmore, one of guitar’s all-time greats. (NR) 2 hrs. 14 mins. AXS Mon. 7:30 a.m.

The Road Home for Christmas (2019) Marla Sokoloff, Marie Osmond. Two rival musicians suddenly find themselves without a gig on Christmas Eve and decide to road trip to their neighboring hometowns together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 4 p.m.

Road House (1989) ★★ Patrick Swayze, Kelly Lynch. Hired to tame a rowdy Missouri bar, a Ph.D. bouncer romances a doctor and tames the whole town. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. Ovation Sun. 8:30 p.m.

Road to Perdition (2002) ★★★ Tom Hanks, Paul Newman. Accompanied by his eldest son, a Depression-era mob enforcer seeks revenge after the rest of his family are murdered by his employer’s jealous son. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Mon. 6:30 a.m.

Robin Hood (2018) ★ Taron Egerton, Jamie Foxx. After returning home to England, Robin of Loxley learns that the evil Sheriff of Nottingham has seized his family estate. He soon joins forces with a band of oppressed rebels in a daring plan to rob the Sheriff of his money and take away his power. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. HBO Sun. 1:15 p.m. HBO Fri. 11:25 a.m.

Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves (1991) ★★ Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman. The archer and his Moorish sidekick join Sherwood Forest outlaws against the sheriff of Nottingham, who covets Maid Marian. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. BBC America Mon. Noon BBC America Wed. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 1 a.m.

Robots (2005) ★★★ Voices of Ewan McGregor, Halle Berry. Animated. A robot leads a revolution against a corporate bigwig who wants to send older-model cyborgs to the scrap heap. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sat. 9:41 a.m.

Rocky Mountain Christmas (2017) Kristoffer Polaha, Lindy Booth. Sarah heads to her uncle’s ranch to escape New York and the spotlight from a breakup. Returning home for the first time since her aunt passed, complications arise when Graham, a Hollywood star, arrives at the ranch to prepare for his next film. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Fri. 5 a.m.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016) ★★★ Felicity Jones, Diego Luna. Recruited by the Rebel Alliance, Jyn Erso joins forces with a spy and other resistance fighters to steal the Empire’s plans for the most powerful weapon in the galaxy, the Death Star. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. TNT Sun. 10:31 a.m. TNT Sat. 8 p.m.

Role Models (2008) ★★★ Seann William Scott, Paul Rudd. Forced to join a mentorship program, two irresponsible men must help a pair of impressionable boys navigate the troubled waters of youth. (R) 1 hr. 39 mins. Encore Tues. 3:24 a.m. Encore Tues. 10:34 p.m.

Romance at Reindeer Lodge (2017) Robert Pine, Josh Kelly. Molly and Jared have both sworn off holiday events. When they find themselves stuck at a Christmas-themed ranch, they have no choice but to allow their cynical hearts to melt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 3 p.m.

Rondalla (1949) Luis Aguilar, Alicia Neira. Una joven es poseída por un charro que se escapa prometiendo volver y casarse con ella, pero ella se compromete con otro. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KWHY Mon. 9 a.m.

The Rookie (2002) ★★★ Dennis Quaid, Rachel Griffiths. A high-school baseball coach makes it to the Major Leagues as a middle-aged relief pitcher. (G) 2 hrs. 7 mins. MLB Tues. 5 p.m. MLB Sat. 5 p.m.

Room for One More (1952) ★★★ Cary Grant, Betsy Drake. The easygoing parents of three children take in one troubled teen, then another one. (NR) 1 hr. 38 mins. TCM Sun. 5:15 a.m.

Rooster Cogburn (1975) ★★ John Wayne, Katharine Hepburn. One-eyed Marshal Cogburn helps a Bible-toting spinster find the men who killed her preacher father. (PG) 1 hr. 47 mins. Encore Sun. 10 a.m.

Rooted in Peace (2015) Filmmaker Greg Reitman uses his past experiences in war zones to educate people on how to stop the cycle of war and violence. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. KLCS Sun. 11 p.m. KLCS Tues. 9 p.m. KLCS Wed. 3 a.m.

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) ★★★★ Mia Farrow, John Cassavetes. A pregnant woman’s husband and their satanic neighbors want her baby to be the Antichrist. (R) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TMC Sat. 2:40 p.m.

Roughshod (1949) ★★ Robert Sterling, Gloria Grahame. An escaped convict tracks two brothers herding horses and four stranded dance-hall hostesses. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Tues. 12:30 p.m.

A Royal Christmas Ball (2017) Tara Reid, Ingo Rademacher. Dateless for the Christmas ball, bachelor King Charles of Baltania tracks down Allison, his American college sweetheart, only to discover she has never been married, yet raised a 17-year-old daughter, Lily, who mathematically might be Charles’ child. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 8 p.m. KPXN Sat. 11 p.m.

Run the Race (2018) ★★ Tanner Stine, Kristoffer Polaha. Zach Truett finds glory on the high school football field -- working to earn a college scholarship and a ticket out of town. When a devastating knee injury forces Zach to the sidelines, his brother laces up his cleats to compete in track and field. (PG) 1 hr. 41 mins. EPIX Mon. 9:10 a.m. EPIX Thur. 8:20 a.m.

Rush Hour (1998) ★★★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. A Hong Kong detective and a wisecracking L.A.P.D. detective choose to work together to find the missing daughter of a Chinese diplomat. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. TRU Wed. 10 p.m.

Rush Hour 3 (2007) ★ Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker. The assassination of a Chinese ambassador reunites Lee and Carter, who tangle with Triad gangsters in France. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. TRU Thur. Noon

S.W.A.T. (2003) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Colin Farrell. A Los Angeles Special Weapons and Tactics team must protect a criminal after he offers $100 million to his prospective rescuers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 56 mins. Paramount Thur. 12:30 p.m.

S.W.A.T. Firefight (2011) Gabriel Macht, Robert Patrick. A relentless assassin tries to eliminate members of a Detroit SWAT unit. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. TMC Thur. 3 p.m.

S.W.A.T.: Under Siege (2017) Adrianne Palicki, Michael Jai White. A police compound is besieged by a cartel after a double agent is brought into custody. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. TMC Wed. 12:30 p.m.

Saban’s Power Rangers (2017) ★★ Dacre Montgomery, Naomi Scott. Teenagers who have been chosen to protect the world from aliens do it by morphing into superheroes and piloting giant robots. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Syfy Sun. 4:30 p.m. Syfy Mon. 1 p.m.

Sahara (2005) ★★ Matthew McConaughey, Steve Zahn. A treasure hunter and his sidekick join forces with a doctor to search for a Confederate ship in Africa. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Sundance Sun. 3:30 p.m. Sundance Mon. 2:30 a.m.

Salt (2010) ★★★ Angelina Jolie, Liev Schreiber. After a defector accuses her of spying for the Russians, a CIA officer goes on the run and tries to come up with a way to establish her innocence. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. A Sun. 11:04 p.m.

The Sandpiper (1965) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. A free-spirited artist, who lives near California’s Big Sur, meets the administrator of the parochial school that her young son attends and lures the cleric away from his wife. (NR) 1 hr. 56 mins. TCM Sat. 6:45 p.m.

Santa Buddies (2009) ★★ George Wendt, Christopher Lloyd. Budderball, B-Dawg, Rosebud, Buddha, and Mudbud help Puppy Paws, the feisty son of Santa Paws, to remember the true meaning of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Sat. 9:57 a.m.

The Santa Clause 3: The Escape Clause (2006) ★ Tim Allen, Martin Short. Scott Calvin, aka Santa, contends with visiting in-laws and a scheme by mischievous Jack Frost to freeze him out of Christmas. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:55 p.m. Freeform Mon. 11 a.m. Freeform Thur. 2:35 p.m. Freeform Fri. 1 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:55 p.m.

The Santa Clause 2 (2002) ★★ Tim Allen, Elizabeth Mitchell. Scott Calvin’s world turns upside down when he’s dealt a double whammy of bad news: Not only has his son, Charlie, landed on this year’s naughty list, but Scott has to marry by Christmas Eve, or he will stop being Santa Claus forever. (G) 1 hr. 44 mins. Freeform Sun. 9:50 p.m. Freeform Mon. 6:55 p.m. Freeform Sat. 7:10 p.m.

The Santa Clause (1994) ★★★ Tim Allen, Judge Reinhold. An adman takes over for the bearded, big-bellied fellow after a rooftop mishap on Christmas Eve. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Freeform Sun. 7:45 p.m. Freeform Mon. 4:50 p.m. Freeform Sat. 5:05 p.m.

Santa’s Boots (2018) Megan Hilty, Noah Mills. Holly returns home for Christmas and is put to work as Santa’s elf at her family’s store, where she meets Nick, and falls in love. When Nick disappears days before Christmas, Holly searches for him with her only clue, his misplaced black boot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 10 a.m.

Saturday Night and Sunday Morning (1960) ★★★ Albert Finney, Rachel Roberts. A factory worker toils in a mindless haze, but his weekends are even more muddled due to his love affairs and his alcohol problem. One of the women he is involved with is married to a co-worker, but she is pregnant with his child. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Thur. 10:45 a.m.

Savannah Smiles (1982) ★★ Mark Miller, Bridgette Andersen. Two clumsy convicts escape, then find a millionaire’s runaway daughter hiding in their car. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Fri. 3 p.m.

Say It Isn’t So (2001) ★ Chris Klein, Heather Graham. A man searching for his birth mother discovers that his girlfriend might be his sister. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:20 p.m.

Scarface (1983) ★★★ Al Pacino, Michelle Pfeiffer. A Cuban immigrant from Castro’s jails cuts a violent path of destruction on his way to the top of Miami’s drug trade. (R) 2 hrs. 50 mins. Encore Tues. 12:32 p.m.

Scary Movie (2000) ★★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Keenen Ivory Wayans directed this sendup of slasher films in which a vengeful killer stalks a group of nubile teens. (R) 1 hr. 28 mins. VH1 Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Scary Movie 3 (2003) ★★ Anna Faris, Anthony Anderson. After Cindy accidentally watches a strange videotape that causes the viewer to die within a week, she discovers the tape is only one of many weird happenings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 20 mins. Cinemax Sat. 4:40 a.m.

The School of Rock (2003) ★★★ Jack Black, Joan Cusack. Fired from his group and desperate for money, a guitarist poses as a teacher for students who play in a school band. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Showtime Fri. 8:25 a.m.

Scream (1996) ★★★ Neve Campbell, David Arquette. A psycho killer targets a past victim’s daughter, while a tabloid TV reporter homes in on his identity. (R) 1 hr. 51 mins. TMC Sat. 7 p.m.

Scream 3 (2000) ★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. Murders draw a young woman, a reporter and an ex-policeman to the set of a movie inspired by horrific events that they survived. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. TMC Fri. 2:05 p.m.

Scream 2 (1997) ★★★ David Arquette, Neve Campbell. A masked killer continues to pursue a California student and her friends at an Ohio college. (R) 2 hrs. TMC Fri. Noon

Scrooged (1988) ★★★ Bill Murray, Karen Allen. A ruthless TV-network chief meets the ghosts of Christmases past, present and yet to come. (PG-13) 1 hr. 41 mins. CMT Sun. Noon CMT Sun. 7:20 p.m. MTV Sun. 1 a.m.

Seal Skinners (1939) The captain and crew are after a runaway seal, but they must deal with a pirate gang to get the reward. (NR) TCM Sat. 5 a.m.

Season of the Witch (2011) ★ Nicolas Cage, Ron Perlman. Knights escort an accused witch to a remote abbey, where monks will perform a ritual in the hope of ending the pestilence ravaging Europe. (PG-13) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Sun. 3:55 a.m.

Second Act (2018) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Vanessa Hudgens. After losing a promotion to a college-educated candidate, a frustrated assistant manager sets out to prove to Madison Avenue that street smarts are as valuable as book smarts -- and it’s never too late for a second act. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. Showtime Thur. 8:15 a.m. Showtime Thur. 5:30 p.m.

Sense, Sensibility & Snowmen (2019) Erin Krakow, Kimberly Sustad. Christmas party planners Ella and her sister Marianne clash with client Edward, a not-so-jolly toy company CEO. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 7 p.m.

Serenity (2005) ★★★ Nathan Fillion, Gina Torres. Crew members aboard a transport vessel get caught in a deadly conflict in the wake of a galactic war. (PG-13) 1 hr. 59 mins. Starz Mon. 11:41 p.m.

7 Days in Entebbe (2018) ★★ Daniel Brühl, Rosamund Pike. Israeli soldiers embark on a mission to rescue more than 240 hostages from an airport in Entebbe, Uganda, in the summer of 1976. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. TMC Wed. 7:10 a.m.

The Shadow (1994) ★★ Alec Baldwin, John Lone. Dashing Lamont Cranston’s alter ego battles a villain named Shiwan Khan in 1930s Manhattan. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Mon. 11 a.m. Showtime Tues. 4:50 a.m.

Shaft (2000) ★★ Samuel L. Jackson, Vanessa L. Williams. A detective and a narcotics cop track a sociopath out to kill a woman who can testify that he committed murder. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. BET Sat. 2:30 p.m.

Shazam! (2019) ★★★ Zachary Levi, Mark Strong. Billy Batson is a streetwise 14-year-old who can magically transform into the adult superhero Shazam simply by shouting out one word. His newfound powers soon get put to the test when he squares off against the evil Dr. Thaddeus Sivana. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Sat. 12:10 p.m.

She’s the Man (2006) ★★ Amanda Bynes, James Kirk. Romantic complications ensue when a student poses as her twin brother and replaces him at his boarding school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 9:35 p.m.

The Shootist (1976) ★★★ John Wayne, Lauren Bacall. People pester an old, dying gunfighter rooming with a widow in 1901 Nevada. (PG) 1 hr. 39 mins. Sundance Sat. 9 a.m.

Sicario: Day of the Soldado (2018) ★★ Benicio Del Toro, Josh Brolin. FBI agent Matt Graver calls on operative Alejandro Gillick when Mexican drug cartels start to smuggle terrorists across the U.S. border. The war escalates even further when Alejandro kidnaps a kingpin’s daughter to deliberately increase the tensions. (R) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Encore Mon. 12:28 p.m. Encore Mon. 5:04 p.m. Encore Tues. 11:58 a.m. Encore Thur. 3:01 a.m. Encore Thur. 2:57 p.m.

Sid & Judy (2019) Fifty years after the untimely death of Sid Luft’s wife, Judy Garland, his journal provides insight into their marriage. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Silent Night, Evil Night (1974) ★★★ Olivia Hussey, Margot Kidder. Sorority sisters and their drunken housemother fall prey to an obscene yuletide caller. (R) 1 hr. 38 mins. ID Thur. 8 p.m. ID Fri. 3 a.m.

A Simple Favor (2018) ★★★ Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively. Stephanie is a widowed, single mother who works as a vlogger in Connecticut. When her best friend mysteriously disappears one day, Stephanie launches her own investigation by digging into the woman’s past -- and finding a few surprises along the way. (R) 1 hr. 57 mins. EPIX Mon. 8 p.m.

Sing (2016) ★★★ Voices of Matthew McConaughey, Reese Witherspoon. Animated. A pig, a mouse, a porcupine, a gorilla, an elephant and other animals gather at a koala’s theater for a singing competition. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. FX Fri. 3 p.m.

Sixteen Candles (1984) ★★ Molly Ringwald, Anthony Michael Hall. A girl turning 16 likes another girl’s guy and feels nobody cares about her birthday. (PG) 1 hr. 30 mins. Encore Sun. 6:15 a.m. Encore Sun. 10:51 p.m.

The 6th Day (2000) ★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Tony Goldwyn. When a man discovers he has been illegally cloned, he must outrun assassins trying to protect their secret experiment. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:05 a.m.

Skyfall (2012) ★★★ Daniel Craig, Judi Dench. When M’s past comes back to haunt her, James Bond must track down and destroy the threat to her and MI6, no matter how personal the cost. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 23 mins. Syfy Mon. 3:30 p.m. Syfy Tues. 11:30 a.m.

Skyscraper (2018) ★★ Dwayne Johnson, Neve Campbell. Former FBI agent Will Sawyer gets framed for a blazing fire in the world’s tallest building. Now a wanted man and on the run, he must find those responsible, clear his name and somehow rescue his family when they become trapped inside the inferno. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Cinemax Fri. 4:35 p.m.

Slaughterhouse Rulez (2018) Simon Pegg, Finn Cole. A British boarding school turns into a battleground when unspeakable horrors emerge from the ground. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. Starz Mon. 1:16 p.m. Starz Fri. 3:05 a.m.

Sleigh Bells Ring (2016) Erin Cahill, David Alpay. A busy single mother begins organizing her city’s Christmas parade. While prop hunting, she finds a beautiful sleigh that seems to have a mind of its own, and it begins nudging her back to an old flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 2:09 a.m.

Slow Burn (2005) ★★ Ray Liotta, LL Cool J. A district attorney must sort out conflicting stories when his assistant DA and sometime lover claims that the dead man in her bed tried to rape her, but a witness tells a different tale. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:45 a.m. Cinemax Sat. 3:55 p.m.

Slumdog Millionaire (2008) ★★★ Dev Patel, Freida Pinto. Flashbacks reveal how a poor youth came to be a prize-winning contestant on one of India’s most-popular game shows. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Cinemax Sat. 9:50 a.m.

Small Town Christmas (2018) Ashley Newbrough, Ryan McDonell. Nell’s last stop on a nationwide book tour takes her to Springdale, the hometown of Emmett, a young man she met while both were junior copy editors at a New York publishing company. (NR) 2 hrs. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 5 a.m.

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017) ★★ Voices of Demi Lovato, Rainn Wilson. Animated. With the evil wizard Gargamel hot on their trail, Smurfette, Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty embark on a journey through the Forbidden Forest to find a mysterious village. (PG) 1 hr. 31 mins. Disney Sun. 8 p.m. Disney Mon. 4:25 p.m.

Snatched (2017) ★★ Amy Schumer, Goldie Hawn. Dumped by her boyfriend, Emily persuades her mother, Linda, to accompany her on an exotic getaway to South America. The two polar opposites must quickly work through their differences to escape from a wildly outrageous and dangerous jungle adventure. (R) 1 hr. 30 mins. FX Mon. 10:30 a.m. FX Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Sniper: Legacy (2014) Tom Berenger, Chad Michael Collins. After several military leaders are assassinated, Brandon hears his father was one of the people killed. As he hunts the killers, Brandon learns his father is not dead, and he is being used as bait. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. TMC Mon. 1:35 a.m.

Snow (2004) ★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. A North Pole-based toy distributor must go to California to rescue one of his family’s magical reindeer from a zoo. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Fri. 7 a.m.

Snow Bride (2013) Katrina Law, Jordan Belfi. A tabloid reporter races to find juicy gossip on a prominent political family. She ends up spending the week before Christmas with the family and falls for one of their sons. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 12:06 p.m. Hallmark Wed. 6 a.m.

Snow Day (2000) ★★ Chris Elliott, Mark Webber. Students steal a snow plow and fend off its crazy driver in an attempt to keep school closed for a second day. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. AMC Sun. 2:15 a.m.

Snow 2 Brain Freeze (2008) ★★★ Tom Cavanagh, Ashley Williams. When Santa lands in the hospital with amnesia, his wife must find a way to save Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Fri. 9 a.m.

Snow White and the Huntsman (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Charlize Theron. Un cazador es enviado por una reina malvada a que capture a una princesa fugitiva, pero el hombre se convierte en su protector y la ayuda en su búsqueda para recuperar el control del reino. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. KVEA Sun. 3:30 p.m.

A Snow White Christmas (2018) Michelle Randolph, Carolyn Hennesy. Blanca’s dastardly stepmother tries to cheat her out of her father’s inheritance. When she wakes up with amnesia, she receives the help of seven quirky friends, the Holly Jollies, to help her figure out her life. (NR) 1 hr. ION Sun. 2 p.m. KPXN Sun. 5 p.m.

Snowed Inn Christmas (2017) Bethany Joy Lenz, Andrew W. Walker. Jenna and Kevin volunteer for a special assignment at Christmas. After they become stranded by a snowstorm in Santa Claus, Ind., they are drawn together when they join the fight to save the historic town inn. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 2 p.m. Lifetime Mon. 10 a.m.

Snowglobe (2007) ★★★ Christina Milian, Lorraine Bracco. A woman who longs to have a perfect Christmas is given a magical snow globe that transports her to a land where every day is Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 36 mins. Freeform Thur. 8:30 a.m.

Soapdish (1991) ★★ Sally Field, Kevin Kline. The star of a soap opera is rattled by her ex-lover’s return to the daytime drama ``The Sun Also Sets.’' (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. EPIX Tues. 9:35 a.m.

Sombra Verde (1954) Ricardo Montalbán, Ariadne Welter. Un ingeniero es enviado a la sierra en busca de una raíz de planta que contiene cortisona y lo muerde una serpiente. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Tues. 8 p.m.

The Sorcerer’s Apprentice (2010) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Jay Baruchel. A wizard trains a reluctant protege in the art of magic to help him protect Manhattan from a powerful adversary. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. Encore Wed. 7:32 a.m. Encore Wed. 5:15 p.m.

Sorority Boys (2002) ★ Barry Watson, Michael Rosenbaum. Accused of stealing by other fraternity members, three chauvinists pose as women while trying to find the real culprits. (R) 1 hr. 33 mins. Cinemax Mon. 9:45 p.m.

The Sound of Music (1965) ★★★★ Julie Andrews, Christopher Plummer. A novitiate leaves her convent and becomes governess to Capt. Von Trapp’s seven children in Austria before World War II. (G) 2 hrs. 54 mins. ABC Sun. 7 p.m. KEYT Sun. 7 p.m.

Species (1995) ★★ Ben Kingsley, Michael Madsen. A scientist leads the hunt for a genetically engineered creature who morphs into a human blonde and tries to reproduce in Los Angeles. (R) 1 hr. 48 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:40 p.m.

Sphere (1998) ★ Dustin Hoffman, Sharon Stone. A psychologist, a biochemist, a mathematician and others investigate a large golden sphere deep in the ocean. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 13 mins. HBO Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Split Decisions (1988) ★★ Gene Hackman, Craig Sheffer. An Irish-American boxer turns pro with his father for one fight, to avenge his slain boxer brother. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. EPIX Thur. 3:35 a.m.

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) ★★★ Voices of Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke. Animated. SpongeBob and Patrick head for Shell City to retrieve King Neptune’s stolen crown and save the life of Mr. Krabs. (PG) 1 hr. 23 mins. HBO Sat. 7:32 a.m.

The Spy Who Loved Me (1977) ★★★ Roger Moore, Barbara Bach. Agent 007 and a Russian beauty foil a madman in a submarine, who is out to nuke the world. (PG) 2 hrs. 5 mins. EPIX Sun. 12:45 p.m.

Stage Beauty (2004) ★★★ Billy Crudup, Claire Danes. In 17th-century London, a famous actor’s devoted dresser becomes the first female to play women’s roles. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Audience Thur. 7 p.m. Audience Fri. Noon

Staging Christmas (2019) Soleil Moon Frye, George Stults. Lori is intrigued when a wealthy widower named Everett asks her to stage his home for the holidays to cheer up his daughter, Maddie. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 2 p.m.

Stan & Ollie (2018) ★★★ Steve Coogan, John C. Reilly. Already legends by 1953, beloved comedy duo Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy set out to perform live shows for their adoring fans. The tour becomes a hit, but long-buried tension and Hardy’s failing health start to threaten their new act and friendship. (PG) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Sat. 9:04 a.m.

Stand by Me (1986) ★★★★ Wil Wheaton, River Phoenix. A boy and his three buddies set out in the summer of 1959 on a hike to find a dead body. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. IFC Sun. 1:30 p.m. IFC Tues. 6 p.m. IFC Wed. 1 a.m.

A Star Is Born (2018) ★★★ Bradley Cooper, Lady Gaga. Hard-drinking country music star Jackson Maine discovers -- and falls in love with -- a struggling but talented singer named Ally. As her career quickly takes off, Jackson starts to realize that his best days may be behind him. (R) 2 hrs. 15 mins. HBO Sat. 5:40 p.m.

Star Trek (2009) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Young James T. Kirk, Spock and the rest of the Enterprise crew embark on a collision course with a vengeful Romulan. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. BBC America Thur. 8 p.m. BBC America Thur. 10:45 p.m.

Star Trek Beyond (2016) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. Left stranded after an attack in space, Kirk, Spock and the rest of the crew must battle a deadly alien race while trying to find a way off their hostile planet. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 2 mins. Syfy Thur. 8 p.m. Syfy Fri. 5:30 p.m.

Star Trek Generations (1994) ★★ Patrick Stewart, William Shatner. Capt. Kirk and Capt. Picard team up to thwart mad Dr. Soran’s quest for the Nexus of joy. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Thur. 10:30 a.m.

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock and the Enterprise crew battle an old foe who blames Kirk for the death of his wife. (PG) 1 hr. 53 mins. BBC America Wed. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Thur. 8 a.m.

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) ★★★ William Shatner, DeForest Kelley. Kirk and the crew steal the old Enterprise and head for Vulcan to reunite the mind and body of Mr. Spock. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. BBC America Wed. 9:45 a.m.

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013) ★★★ Chris Pine, Zachary Quinto. After an act of terrorism leaves him with a personal score to settle, Capt. Kirk defies Starfleet regulations and leads his crew on a mission to capture a powerfully destructive force. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. FX Wed. 2 p.m. FX Thur. 11 a.m.

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Spock, Kirk and the Enterprise time-travel to modern-day San Francisco to bring humpback whales to the 23rd century. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. BBC America Wed. 12:15 p.m.

Star Trek VI: The Undiscovered Country (1991) ★★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Kirk, Spock, McCoy and the Enterprise encounter sabotage on the way to peace talks with the Klingon Federation. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. BBC America Wed. 3 p.m.

Star Trek: First Contact (1996) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. Picard, Riker and the others set off to stop the half-robot Borg from sabotaging the first warp drive flight in 2063. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. BBC America Thur. 1 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8 a.m.

Star Trek: Insurrection (1998) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. To uphold the principles of his Starfleet oath and save an alien race, Capt. Picard defies Federation orders. (PG) 1 hr. 38 mins. BBC America Thur. 3:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 1:30 a.m.

Star Trek: Nemesis (2002) ★★ Patrick Stewart, Jonathan Frakes. The crew of the Enterprise must prevent a replica of Capt. Picard from overtaking Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. BBC America Thur. 5:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 3:30 a.m.

Star Trek: The Motion Picture (1979) ★★ William Shatner, Leonard Nimoy. Adm. Kirk, Mr. Spock, Dr. McCoy and crew embark in the overhauled Enterprise to find an intelligent entity called VGER. (G) 2 hrs. 12 mins. BBC America Wed. 6:45 a.m.

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Robots and other allies help a youth and a space jockey rescue a rebel princess and battle dark forces bent on intergalactic rule. (PG) 2 hrs. 1 mins. TNT Sun. 1:28 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:58 p.m.

Star Wars: Attack of the Clones (2002) ★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Obi-Wan Kenobi and his Jedi apprentice, Anakin Skywalker, protect the former queen from political separatists. (PG) 2 hrs. 23 mins. TNT Fri. 11:02 p.m. TNT Sat. 1:49 p.m.

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) ★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Luke Skywalker, now an experienced Jedi knight, tries to discover Darth Vader’s identity. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Sun. 7:33 a.m. TNT Sun. 7 p.m.

Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (2005) ★★★ Ewan McGregor, Natalie Portman. Seduced by the dark side, Anakin Skywalker turns against his mentor, Obi-Wan Kenobi and becomes Darth Vader. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 20 mins. TNT Sat. 2:09 a.m. TNT Sat. 4:55 p.m.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) ★★★★ Mark Hamill, Harrison Ford. Yoda teaches Luke Skywalker to be a Jedi knight, and Han Solo woos Princess Leia, as Darth Vader returns to threaten the rebel forces trying to save the galaxy. (PG) 2 hrs. 4 mins. TNT Sun. 4:13 p.m. TNT Sun. 1:45 a.m.

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) ★★★ Harrison Ford, Mark Hamill. Thirty years after the defeat of the Galactic Empire, Han Solo and his young allies face a new threat from the evil Kylo Ren and the First Order. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. TNT Sun. 10 p.m. TNT Sun. 4:32 a.m.

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace (1999) ★★ Liam Neeson, Ewan McGregor. As an enemy threatens the peaceful Galactic Republic, 9-year-old Anakin Skywalker comes under the tutelage of young Obi-Wan Kenobi and Jedi master Qui-Gon Jinn. (PG) 2 hrs. 13 mins. TNT Fri. 8 p.m. TNT Sat. 10:49 a.m.

The Star (2017) ★★ Voices of Steven Yeun, Keegan-Michael Key. Animated. A brave donkey named Bo and his lovable animal friends embark on a hilarious and heartfelt journey to become the accidental heroes of the greatest story ever told -- the first Christmas. (PG) 1 hr. 26 mins. FXX Mon. 11 a.m. FXX Mon. 1 p.m. FX Fri. 9 a.m. FX Fri. 11 a.m.

Stargate (1994) ★★ Kurt Russell, James Spader. A portal takes an Egyptologist, a colonel and a team of soldiers to another planet with pyramids, slaves and an alien ruler. (PG-13) 2 hrs. EPIX Fri. 12:10 p.m.

State of Play (2009) ★★★ Russell Crowe, Ben Affleck. An investigative journalist stumbles into a cover-up of gigantic proportions as he and his partner probe the murder of a beloved congressman’s mistress. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 7 mins. Starz Mon. 4:03 p.m. Starz Tues. 9:58 a.m.

Steel Magnolias (1989) ★★★ Sally Field, Dolly Parton. Based on the play about six Southern women who become close friends despite their eccentricities and complicated lives. (PG) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Tues. 1 a.m.

Step Up (2006) ★★ Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan. A troubled guy but a gifted dancer attracts the attention of a talented ballerina at a Maryland school. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Showtime Fri. 5 a.m.

Stockholm (2018) Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace. After taking hostages in a Stockholm bank, ex-con Lars Nystrom demands the release of his old partner in crime from prison. As the situation escalates, Lars starts to let down his guard as he develops an uneasy bond with one of the female employees. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Starz Fri. 7:24 p.m. Starz Sat. 7:30 a.m. Starz Sat. 3:04 p.m.

Stomp the Yard (2007) ★★ Columbus Short, Meagan Good. A troubled street dancer enrolls in a Georgia college and finds himself in the middle of a tug-of-war between fraternities, who want to use his talents in a dance competition. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. VH1 Thur. 11 p.m. VH1 Fri. 5 p.m.

Sucker Punch (2011) ★★ Emily Browning, Abbie Cornish. Retreating into a fantasy world, a captive young woman finds four allies to join in a fight to escape from the terrible fate that awaits them. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. HBO Sun. 9:55 a.m. HBO Wed. 1 p.m.

The Sugarland Express (1974) ★★★ Goldie Hawn, William Atherton. Police chase an escaped convict and his wife fleeing to Sugarland, Texas, to reclaim their son from his foster parents. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Cinemax Wed. 9:25 a.m.

The Sum of All Fears (2002) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Morgan Freeman. Jack Ryan and the CIA director try to stop terrorists who are planning a nuclear attack. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Sundance Sat. 1 a.m.

The Sun Is Also a Star (2019) ★★ Yara Shahidi, Charles Melton. Natasha and her family have less than 24 hours before they are scheduled to be deported from New York to Jamaica. Further complications soon arise when Natasha meets and falls in love with Daniel, the son of Korean immigrants. (PG-13) 1 hr. 40 mins. HBO Sat. 8 p.m. HBO Sat. 11:50 p.m.

Superfly (2018) ★★ Trevor Jackson, Jason Mitchell. Cocaine kingpin Youngblood Priest realizes that it’s time to get out of the game after surviving a violent attack. Hoping for one last score, Priest must now outmaneuver the cartel and two corrupt police officers to find his path to freedom. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. Starz Sun. 11:17 p.m. Starz Wed. 11:19 a.m. Starz Wed. 10:49 p.m.

Survivorz (2016) Oliver Park, Natalie Matins. When a zombie outbreak strikes London, some American friends must escape the chaos and destruction as they fight for their survival and try to make it out of the city alive. (NR) 1 hr. 23 mins. Syfy Wed. 4 a.m.

Sweet Home Alabama (2002) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Josh Lucas. Separated from her Southern husband, an engaged New York fashion designer confronts him about a divorce. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. E Sat. 6:30 p.m. E Sat. 9 p.m.

The Sweetest Christmas (2017) Lacey Chabert, Lea Coco. A struggling pastry chef is thrilled to learn that she has made it to the finals of the American Gingerbread Competition, but distractions in her love life threaten to derail her dreams of taking home the grand prize. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Tues. 6 p.m.

Swept From the Sea (1997) ★★★ Vincent Perez, Rachel Weisz. Locals disapprove of the love between an indentured servant and the shipwrecked Russian she rescued in 19th-century England. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Ovation Sun. 12:30 p.m.

Swimfan (2002) ★ Jesse Bradford, Erika Christensen. A new student at a high school obsesses over a swimming champion who does not return her advances. (PG-13) 1 hr. 24 mins. Audience Tues. 1:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 5:30 p.m. Audience Tues. 9:30 p.m.

Switched for Christmas (2017) Candace Cameron Bure, Eion Bailey. At their obligatory pre-Christmas lunch, estranged identical twins decide to swap lives up until Christmas Day. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sat. 8 a.m.

Switchmas (2012) Elliott Gould, David DeLuise. En route to Florida, a yuletide-obsessed Jewish boy figures out how to get the Christmas of his dreams by trading plane tickets with a boy going to Christmastown, Wash. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Ovation Sat. 1 a.m.

Tadeo Jones 2: El secreto del Rey Midas (2017) Voices of Trevor White, Alex Kelly. Animada. Tadeo Jones, el explorador más torpe de todos los tiempos, tiene que rescatar a su amada Sara de las malvadas garras de un millonario que ansía conseguir el collar del rey Midas, quien convertía en oro todo aquello que tocaba. (PG) 1 hr. 25 mins. UNIMAS Sat. 2 p.m. KFTR Sat. 5 p.m.

The Take (2016) ★★ Idris Elba, Richard Madden. A rogue CIA agent forms an unlikely partnership with a pickpocket to stop a terrorist conspiracy in Paris. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Cinemax Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Taken (2008) ★★★ Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace. A former spy puts his extensive training to the test when he must rescue his kidnapped daughter from sex-slave traffickers. (PG-13) 1 hr. 31 mins. BBC America Sun. 8 p.m. BBC America Sun. 10 p.m.

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) ★★★ Matt Damon, Gwyneth Paltrow. A young man travels to 1950s Italy and begins to assume the identity of a playboy he was hired to bring back to the United States. (R) 2 hrs. 19 mins. EPIX Tues. Noon

Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby (2006) ★★ Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly. NASCAR driver Ricky Bobby faces his greatest challenge ever when French Formula One driver Jean Girard roars onto the scene. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. MTV Wed. 8:30 a.m.

Talpa (1956) Jaime Fernández, Lilia Prado. Un hombre acude a ayudar a su hermano enfermo, pero atraído por su cuñada, se olvida de la lealtad que le debe a su hermano. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Sun. 8 p.m.

The Taming of the Shrew (1967) ★★★ Elizabeth Taylor, Richard Burton. Shakespeare’s Petruchio marries the maiden Katharina on his own terms. (NR) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TCM Wed. 6:30 a.m.

Tammy (2014) ★ Melissa McCarthy, Susan Sarandon. After losing her job, wrecking her car and discovering her husband’s infidelity, a woman hits the road with her feisty grandmother. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 11:40 p.m.

Ted (2012) ★★★ Mark Wahlberg, Mila Kunis. Thirty years after his childhood wish brought his beloved teddy bear to life, a man’s close attachment to the talking toy prevents him from making the emotional leap from boyhood to adulthood. (R) 1 hr. 46 mins. FXX Tues. 1 p.m. FXX Tues. 3:30 p.m.

Teen Witch (1989) ★★ Robyn Lively, Dan Gauthier. A girl with a crush on the captain of the football team turns into a witch on her 16th birthday. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. Cinemax Tues. 8 p.m.

Teen Wolf (1985) ★★ Michael J. Fox, James Hampton. A high-school student’s popularity soars when it is discovered that he is cursed with the mark of the werewolf. (PG) 1 hr. 28 mins. Ovation Sun. 11 a.m. Ovation Mon. 6:30 p.m.

Teeth (2007) ★★ Jess Weixler, John Hensley. A teen learns that she is a living example of the vagina dentata myth after a sexual encounter with a classmate takes a grisly turn. (R) 1 hr. 34 mins. Cinemax Thur. 4:45 a.m.

Tell It to the Bees (2018) Anna Paquin, Holliday Grainger. In 1952 Dr. Jean Markham returns to her Scottish hometown to take over her late father’s medical practice. She soon becomes ostracized by the community when she begins a passionate romance with a woman who has a young son. (NR) 1 hr. 46 mins. TMC Wed. 9:35 p.m.

Terminator 3: Rise of the Machines (2003) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Nick Stahl. A cyborg from the future must protect John Connor from a superior model sent to kill him. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. WGN America Sat. 11 p.m.

Texas Chainsaw 3D (2013) ★ Alexandra Daddario, Dan Yeager. A young woman uncovers untold horrors in the dank basement of an isolated Victorian mansion she inherited from an unknown relative. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. EPIX Fri. 10:25 a.m.

That Night (2013) James Corden, Alexandra Roach. A story of love, life, and a friendship that could only last the night. (NR) 19 mins. Showtime Sun. 5:40 a.m.

13 Going on 30 (2004) ★★★ Jennifer Garner, Mark Ruffalo. An uncool girl magically becomes a successful adult after making a wish at her disastrous birthday party. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. E Wed. 7 p.m. E Thur. 4:30 p.m.

30 Days of Night (2007) ★★ Josh Hartnett, Melissa George. A lawman and an ever-shrinking band of survivors must fend off hungry vampires who have come to feed during an Alaskan town’s annual month of darkness. (R) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Fri. 1:35 p.m.

30 Minutes or Less (2011) ★★ Jesse Eisenberg, Danny McBride. A pizza deliverer pulls in his estranged pal to help when a pair of wanna-be criminal masterminds strap a bomb to his chest and force him to rob a bank. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Starz Wed. 1:40 a.m.

The 33 (2015) ★★ Antonio Banderas, Rodrigo Santoro. Members of a rescue team work tirelessly for 69 days to save 33 Chilean miners trapped underground by more than 2,000 feet of rock. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 5 mins. HBO Fri. 4:45 a.m.

This Changes Everything (2018) Geena Davis, Meryl Streep. Geena Davis, Meryl Streep, Rashida Jones, Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Oh, Jessica Chastain, Tiffany Haddish and other top actresses discuss gender discrimination in the media and entertainment industry. (NR) 1 hr. 37 mins. Starz Mon. 9 p.m. Starz Tues. 8:18 a.m. Starz Tues. 4:23 p.m.

This Woman Is Dangerous (1952) ★★ Joan Crawford, Dennis Morgan. A crime-gang leader enters a hospital for an eye operation and falls in love with her doctor. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Tues. 9:15 a.m.

Thor (2011) ★★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. After his reckless actions reignite an ancient war, the Norse god is stripped of his powers, cast out of Asgard and forced to live among humans. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. EPIX Sun. 11:15 p.m.

Thor: The Dark World (2013) ★★ Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman. Malekith, un enemigo más antiguo que el universo, regresa a la Tierra para cumplir su plan destructor. Thor debe enfrentarse a un rival al que ni siquiera Odín parece poder detener y, desesperado, libera a su hermano Loki para que lo ayude. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. KVEA Sat. 12:30 p.m.

Thoroughly Modern Millie (1967) ★★★ Julie Andrews, Mary Tyler Moore. A would-be flapper in 1920s New York saves her friend from white slavers in a Chinatown firecracker factory. (G) 2 hrs. 18 mins. TCM Tues. 8:15 p.m.

3 Holiday Tails (2011) Julie Gonzalo, Bruce Davison. Lisa’s three puppies interrupt a wedding proposal, and she is shocked to see it is her ex-boyfriend David proposing to his new girlfriend. Everyone can see they are meant to be together, so the dogs decide to help them get back together. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KDOC Sun. 3 a.m.

Three Men on a Horse (1936) ★★★ Frank McHugh, Joan Blondell. Milquetoast greeting card writer Erwin Trowbridge gets into a fight with his wife, Audrey, and wanders into a bar, where he meets three gamblers who appreciate his knack for picking winning horses. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Fri. 12:30 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1948) ★★★ Lana Turner, Gene Kelly. Swordsmen Athos, Porthos, Aramis and D’Artagnan foil a plot against the king by Lady de Winter and Richelieu. (NR) 2 hrs. 5 mins. TCM Mon. 5 a.m.

The Three Musketeers (2011) ★ Matthew MacFadyen, Milla Jovovich. A young swordsman joins three of France’s finest warriors in a quest to foil a plot against the crown. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. TMC Wed. 2 p.m.

The Three Musketeers (1973) ★★★ Oliver Reed, Raquel Welch. Dashing D’Artagnan helps Athos, Porthos and Aramis foil Cardinal Richelieu’s plot to besmirch the queen. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. TCM Mon. 7:15 a.m.

Three O’Clock High (1987) ★★ Casey Siemaszko, Anne Ryan. A bully challenges a California high-school student to a 3 o’clock fight in the parking lot. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Encore Fri. 7:40 a.m.

300: Rise of an Empire (2014) ★★ Sullivan Stapleton, Eva Green. Greek Gen. Themistocles leads the charge to fight invading Persian forces led by the god Xerxes -- once a mortal -- and Artemisia. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. TNT Sat. 5:04 a.m.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas (2018) Megan Park, Josh Henderson. Two strangers, a businesswoman and a country music star, are both booked on a flight to Tulsa before the holidays, but it ends up getting canceled due to a snowstorm. They decide to try to get to Tulsa together, and share their secrets along the way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 1 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sat. 7 a.m.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas (2019) Lucas Bryant, Alison Sweeney. When Katherine returns home after her husband passes away, she meets a veteran who is on his own holiday journey. As Christmas nears, they learn of a bond that may be the miracle they need. (NR) 2 hrs. 3 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Tues. 9 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Thur. 5 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 1:06 a.m.

Tiny Christmas (2017) Jonathan A. Rosenbaum, Lizzy Greene. When a clumsy elf accidentally shrinks two kids on Christmas Eve, they get scooped up into Santa’s sack. When they are dropped off across the street, the tiny kids have to navigate holiday hazards to make it home safely. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Nickelodeon Mon. 7 p.m.

‘Tis the Season for Love (2015) Sarah Lancaster, Brendan Penny. An out-of-work actress finds romance after returning to her quaint hometown during Christmastime. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Mon. 11:03 p.m. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 5 a.m.

Titanic (1997) ★★★★ Leonardo DiCaprio, Kate Winslet. A society girl abandons her haughty fiance for a penniless artist on the ill-fated ship’s maiden voyage. (PG-13) 3 hrs. 15 mins. MTV Tues. 1:10 p.m.

To Wong Foo, Thanks for Everything, Julie Newmar (1995) ★★ Wesley Snipes, Patrick Swayze. Car trouble strands three drag queens in a conservative Midwestern town. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. Ovation Fri. 6 p.m. Ovation Sat. 1:30 p.m.

Tommy Boy (1995) ★★ Chris Farley, David Spade. A ne’er-do-well auto-parts heir must stop his father’s widow from selling the business. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. IFC Sun. 8 p.m. IFC Sun. 10:15 p.m. IFC Wed. 9:45 p.m. IFC Thur. 6:45 p.m.

Tomorrow (2012) Two young men plan to flip a police car and film it to post on YouTube. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. KCET Fri. 8 p.m. KCET Sat. 4 p.m.

Top Gun (1986) ★★★ Tom Cruise, Kelly McGillis. A hot-shot Navy jet pilot tangles with MiGs and flirts with a civilian astrophysicist. (PG) 1 hr. 49 mins. Paramount Fri. 7:30 p.m. Paramount Sat. 1:15 a.m.

Topper Returns (1941) ★★ Roland Young, Joan Blondell. A girl’s ghost wants Cosmo Topper to find the hooded man who stabbed her but meant to stab her friend. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. TCM Thur. 5 p.m.

Total Recall (1990) ★★★ Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rachel Ticotin. Recurring nightmares of the planet Mars lead a confused earthling into the center of an intergalactic conspiracy. (R) 1 hr. 49 mins. EPIX Thur. 10:15 p.m.

The Town (2010) ★★★ Ben Affleck, Rebecca Hall. A Boston bank robber looks for a way out of his criminal lifestyle after beginning a passionate romance with the woman that his gang briefly took hostage. (R) 2 hrs. 4 mins. HBO Thur. 5:55 p.m.

Toy Story (1995) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. A flashy new action hero’s arrival creates upset in a community of toys that comes to life when people are absent. (G) 1 hr. 20 mins. Freeform Thur. 9 p.m. Freeform Fri. 4:40 p.m.

Toy Story 2 (1999) ★★★★ Voices of Tom Hanks, Tim Allen. Animated. When a toy collector kidnaps Woody, Buzz Lightyear and the other toys band together to bring him home. (G) 1 hr. 32 mins. Freeform Fri. 9:20 p.m. Freeform Sat. 11:50 a.m.

Trading Places (1983) ★★★ Dan Aykroyd, Eddie Murphy. Sporting billionaire brothers reverse the roles of a Wall Street commodities broker and a street hustler. (R) 1 hr. 56 mins. IFC Tues. 8 p.m. IFC Tues. 10:30 p.m.

Traffic (2000) ★★★ Michael Douglas, Don Cheadle. While a judge’s anti-drug campaign leads him to his own daughter, a DEA agent targets a trafficker’s wife, and a policeman fights corruption. (R) 2 hrs. 27 mins. Cinemax Sat. 5:30 p.m.

Traffik (2018) ★ Paula Patton, Omar Epps. A couple and their two friends embark on a weekend getaway to an isolated estate in the mountains. They soon find themselves in a fight for their lives when members of a violent biker gang show up to protect their secrets from the outside world. (R) 1 hr. 36 mins. Cinemax Mon. 3:20 a.m.

Training Day (2001) ★★★ Denzel Washington, Ethan Hawke. A rookie cop meets a corrupt Los Angeles narcotics officer who wants to include him in his schemes. (R) 2 hrs. BET Thur. 9 p.m. BET Fri. 6:30 p.m.

The Tree of Life (2011) ★★★ Brad Pitt, Sean Penn. Disillusioned in a modern world, a man tries to come to terms with the complicated relationship that he shared with his father. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 18 mins. Cinemax Wed. 5:40 p.m.

Tremors 6: A Cold Day in Hell (2018) Jay Anstey, Alistair Moulton Black. Burt Gummer suspects that giant worms are being utilized as weapons at a research facility in Canada. He soon finds himself in a race against time to create an antidote from one of the creature’s venom to save his own life. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Syfy Mon. 9 a.m. Syfy Tues. 2 a.m.

True Colors (1991) ★★ John Cusack, James Spader. Two 1980s law-school buddies are divided by a senator’s daughter and one’s corrupt campaign for Congress. (R) 1 hr. 52 mins. EPIX Fri. 4 a.m.

Turner & Hooch (1989) ★★ Tom Hanks, Mare Winningham. A drooling dog helps a tidy detective link California beach-town foul play to a drug-money laundry. (PG) 1 hr. 40 mins. Showtime Wed. 5:30 a.m.

‘Twas the Night (2001) ★★ Bryan Cranston, Josh Zuckerman. A 14-year-old boy and his uncle jeopardize Christmas when they take Santa’s sleigh for a joy ride. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. Disney XD Sun. 4 p.m.

12 Dates of Christmas (2011) Amy Smart, Mark-Paul Gosselaar. A woman magically experiences Christmas Eve over and over again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Freeform Thur. 10:30 a.m.

12 Days of Giving (2017) David Blue, Jax Connolly. Baxter es un fotógrafo que recibe un premio por valor de una cantidad suficiente para pagar la boda con su novia. Sin embargo, el dinero empieza a mermar a medida que va surtiendo de regalos a la gente necesitada. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. UNIMAS Wed. 8:30 a.m. KFTR Wed. 11:30 a.m.

The 12 Dogs of Christmas (2005) John Billingsley, Bonita Friedericy. In a town where dogs are banned, a Depression-era girl plans a holiday pageant at school to help homeless canines. (G) 1 hr. 47 mins. Ovation Mon. 4 p.m. Ovation Fri. 9:30 a.m.

12 Gifts of Christmas (2015) Katrina Law, Aaron O’Connell. Anna is hired to become a personal Christmas shopper for Marc. As they work together, Anna helps Marc learn that Christmas giving should be about the importance of the gift, and Anna discovers she might find success as an artist in an unexpected way. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 6 a.m.

12 Men of Christmas (2009) Kristin Chenoweth, Josh Hopkins. A public-relations executive uses her media savvy to stir excitement in a small Montana town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Fri. 8 a.m.

12 Pups of Christmas (2019) Charlotte Sullivan, Donny Boaz. Struggling to keep his dog GPS locator company afloat, Martin expects his new hire, Erin, to help him save the company and find homes for 12 puppies that were left behind after a photo shoot. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sat. 4 p.m. KPXN Sat. 7 p.m.

21 Jump Street (2012) ★★★ Jonah Hill, Channing Tatum. Two cops must confront their teenage angst all over again when they go under cover as high-school students. (R) 1 hr. 50 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 9 p.m.

27 Dresses (2008) ★★ Katherine Heigl, James Marsden. A perpetual bridesmaid balks upon learning that her next assignment would be standing up for her sister, who will marry the man the bridesmaid secretly loves. (PG-13) 1 hr. 47 mins. FX Mon. 12:30 p.m. FX Tues. 10:30 a.m.

Twilight (2008) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A high-school student is caught up in a romance with a vampire, whose family has renounced the drinking of blood. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Paramount Sun. 11 a.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 1 (2011) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. A chain of events, set off by Edward and Bella’s marriage, honeymoon and birth of a child, yields a shocking development for Jacob. (PG-13) 1 hr. 57 mins. Paramount Sun. 8:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2 (2012) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella and Edward gather werewolves, vampires and other allies to help them protect their daughter from the Volturi. (PG-13) 1 hr. 55 mins. Paramount Sun. 10:30 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse (2010) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. Bella must choose between Edward and Jacob amid a string of mysterious killings and a malicious vampire’s quest for revenge. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 4 mins. Paramount Sun. 5:05 p.m.

The Twilight Saga: New Moon (2009) ★★ Kristen Stewart, Robert Pattinson. After the abrupt departure of Edward, Bella develops a deep friendship with Jacob and is drawn into the world of werewolves. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 10 mins. Paramount Sun. 2 p.m.

Twinkle All the Way (2019) Ryan McPartlin, Sarah Drew. To pull off a spectacular Christmas-themed wedding, a wedding planner joins forces with the co-owner of a family-run Christmas decoration and house-lighting company. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Thur. 4 p.m.

A Twist of Christmas (2018) Vanessa Lachey, Brendon Zub. In the frenzy before Christmas, two single parents accidentally mix up their toys at a crowded department store. Although the two can’t stand each other, they decide to try to help each other salvage their holiday plans. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sun. 10 a.m. Lifetime Thur. Noon

2 Fast 2 Furious (2003) ★★ Paul Walker, Tyrese. A former policeman and his friend work with a U.S. Customs agent to indict a launderer in Miami. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. TMC Sun. 10 p.m. Showtime Sat. 12:25 p.m.

Two Girls on Broadway (1940) ★★ Lana Turner, Joan Blondell. Two sisters share romance and a nightclub stage with a song-and-dance man. (NR) 1 hr. 11 mins. TCM Fri. 2 a.m.

The Two Jakes (1990) ★★ Jack Nicholson, Harvey Keitel. The Los Angeles private eye from ``Chinatown’’ works another murder puzzle, over oil in 1948. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. EPIX Mon. 1:05 p.m.

Two Turtle Doves (2019) Michael Rady, Nikki Deloach. Dr. Sharon Hayes returns home to search for a beloved family heirloom. With the help of an adorable little girl and her dispirited father, together they rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Sun. 7 a.m.

Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds (2012) ★★ Tyler Perry, Thandie Newton. Romantic sparks fly between a wealthy businessman and a struggling single mother who works as a cleaner in his office building. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. BET Sun. 9:03 p.m. BET Mon. 3:32 p.m.

Tyler Perry’s the Family That Preys (2008) ★★ Kathy Bates, Alfre Woodard. Secrets and scandals test the friendship of a wealthy socialite and a working-class woman, upsetting both their families. (PG-13) 1 hr. 51 mins. Showtime Fri. Noon

Unaccompanied Minors (2006) ★★ Dyllan Christopher, Tyler James Williams. After a Christmas Eve blizzard shuts down the airport, stranded youths create holiday pandemonium for an uptight airport official and his assistant. (PG) 1 hr. 29 mins. Freeform Sun. 11:10 a.m.

Under Siege (1992) ★★★ Steven Seagal, Tommy Lee Jones. Two military madmen hijack a nuclear-armed Navy battleship with a SEAL commando on board as a cook. (R) 1 hr. 42 mins. REELZ Thur. 6 p.m.

Underworld (2003) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. A female vampire tries to protect a medical student from werewolves intent on creating a hybrid species. (R) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Syfy Fri. 3 p.m.

Underworld: Awakening (2012) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Stephen Rea. Vampire warrior Selene escapes from her long imprisonment to find that humans have discovered the existence of vampires and lycans and are trying to wipe them out. (R) 1 hr. 29 mins. Syfy Sun. 8:30 a.m.

Underworld: Evolution (2006) ★★ Kate Beckinsale, Scott Speedman. Vampire warrior Selene and her werewolf lover trace the origins of the ancient feud between their races. (R) 1 hr. 45 mins. Syfy Mon. 11 a.m. Syfy Tues. 7:30 a.m.

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans (2009) ★★ Michael Sheen, Bill Nighy. Lucian and Sonja, his vampire lover, rally the Lycans against their cruel enslavement at the hands of Viktor, the vampire king. (R) 1 hr. 32 mins. Syfy Wed. 1:15 p.m.

Unforgiven (1992) ★★★★ Clint Eastwood, Gene Hackman. An old gunslinger, his ex-partner and a quick-draw kid go bounty hunting in a town called Big Whiskey. (R) 2 hrs. 10 mins. TMC Sun. 5:50 p.m. Showtime Mon. 3 p.m.

Universal Soldier (1992) ★★ Jean-Claude Van Damme, Dolph Lundgren. Dead soldiers from the ‘60s surface in the ‘90s as high-tech warriors reanimated by the U.S. government. (R) 1 hr. 44 mins. EPIX Wed. 5:25 p.m.

Unknown (2011) ★★ Liam Neeson, Diane Kruger. After a serious car accident, a man awakes to find that his wife does not recognize him, that another man has assumed his identity, and that assassins are hunting him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 53 mins. HBO Sun. 3:50 p.m.

Upgrade (2018) ★★★ Logan Marshall-Green, Betty Gabriel. An artificial intelligence implant called STEM gives a paralyzed man superhuman strength and agility -- skills he uses to seek revenge against the thugs who killed his wife. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. HBO Fri. 3 a.m.

Los valientes de Guerrero (1973) Julio Alemán, Juan Gallardo. En un pueblo lleno de odio, donde las peleas con machetes están a la orden del día, un comisario trata de cambiar las costumbres violentas y traer paz. (NR) 1 hr. 25 mins. KWHY Thur. 8 p.m.

Valkyrie (2008) ★★ Tom Cruise, Kenneth Branagh. Fearing that Hitler will destroy his beloved Germany, Col. Claus von Stauffenberg joins a group of high-ranking men who are plotting to assassinate him. (PG-13) 2 hrs. TMC Wed. 9 a.m.

Van Helsing (2004) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Kate Beckinsale. A monster-hunter joins forces with a beautiful woman to battle Dracula and otherworldly creatures in Transylvania. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 12 mins. HBO Tues. 3:45 a.m. HBO Thur. 1:35 p.m.

Vegas Vacation (1997) ★ Chevy Chase, Beverly D’Angelo. Clark and Ellen Griswold’s disastrous family outing includes a visit with boorish Cousin Eddie. (PG) 1 hr. 35 mins. IFC Sun. 6 p.m. BBC America Fri. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 6:30 p.m.

A Very Brady Sequel (1996) ★★ Shelley Long, Gary Cole. Mike, Carol and the TV-series Bradys embrace a criminal claiming to be Carol’s believed-dead first husband. (PG-13) 1 hr. 29 mins. Starz Fri. 8:15 a.m.

A Very Merry Mix-Up (2013) Alicia Witt, Mark Wiebe. A woman plans to meet her future in-laws at Christmas and, through a serendipitous series of events, spends the holiday with a warm and caring family whose son catches her eye. (NR) 1 hr. 27 mins. Hallmark Mon. 2 p.m.

A Very Vintage Christmas (2019) Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jesse Hutch. An antique shop owner finds a hidden box containing an eclectic collection of mementos. She decides to make it her mission to deliver it to its rightful owner. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 10:03 p.m. Lifetime Sun. 2:04 a.m.

A Veteran’s Christmas (2018) Eloise Mumford, Sean Faris. Capt. Grace Garland, a decorated U.S. veteran, returns home after two tours of search and rescue in Afghanistan. After being separated from her beloved K9 partner, Grace must rediscover the magic of Christmas. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries Wed. 9 p.m.

Victim (1961) ★★★ Dirk Bogarde, Sylvia Sims. A prominent London barrister sets out to learn the identity of a blackmailer who preys on homosexuals. (NR) 1 hr. 40 mins. TCM Thur. 5 a.m.

The Village (2004) ★★ Bryce Dallas Howard, Joaquin Phoenix. Members of a 19th-century community fear the strange creatures that inhabit the surrounding forest. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. TMC Fri. 4:05 p.m.

Vital Signs (1990) ★★ Adrian Pasdar, Diane Lane. Third-year medical students fall in love while striving for honors and their dean’s approval. (R) 1 hr. 43 mins. Cinemax Tues. 5 a.m.

Viva Las Vegas (1964) ★★ Elvis Presley, Ann-Margret. A swimming instructor detours a singing auto racer in town for the Grand Prix. (NR) 1 hr. 26 mins. TCM Fri. 7:45 a.m.

Walking and Talking (1996) ★★★ Catherine Keener, Anne Heche. Neuroses and angst fill Manhattan yuppie best friends on the eve of one’s wedding. (R) 1 hr. 23 mins. Cinemax Fri. 6:45 a.m.

Walking Tall (2004) ★★ The Rock, Johnny Knoxville. A former Special Forces soldier becomes sheriff and deputizes an old friend to help rid their town of thugs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 26 mins. Starz Thur. 7:31 p.m.

Water for Elephants (2011) ★★ Reese Witherspoon, Robert Pattinson. A shared compassion for a special elephant draws together a former veterinary student and a performer in the traveling circus in which they both work. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 1 mins. Cinemax Tues. 2:55 a.m. Cinemax Fri. 8:15 a.m.

Waterworld (1995) ★★ Kevin Costner, Dennis Hopper. A web-footed loner navigates a landless Earth, while a ruthless gangster chases him, a woman and their young companion. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 16 mins. Encore Sun. 2:54 p.m.

The Way, Way Back (2013) ★★★ Steve Carell, Toni Collette. After his mother’s lover belittles him, a boy befriends a water-park employee who helps give him the confidence to come out of his shell. (PG-13) 1 hr. 43 mins. IFC Tues. 3:30 a.m. IFC Tues. 1:15 p.m.

We Were Soldiers (2002) ★★★ Mel Gibson, Madeleine Stowe. A lieutenant colonel and approximately 400 U.S. troops battle 2,000 North Vietnamese in 1965. (R) 2 hrs. 17 mins. IFC Mon. 9 a.m.

We’re in the Money (1935) ★★ Joan Blondell, Glenda Farrell. Two tricky women serve legal papers to a playboy, wrestler, racketeer and singer. (NR) 1 hr. 5 mins. TCM Thur. 11:15 p.m.

Wedding Crashers (2005) ★★★ Owen Wilson, Vince Vaughn. Two divorce mediators spend a wild weekend partying with a politician and his eccentric family. (R) 1 hr. 59 mins. Comedy Central Sun. 6:15 p.m.

The Wedding Date (2005) ★★ Debra Messing, Dermot Mulroney. A desperate woman pays a male escort $6,000 to accompany her to London for her sister’s wedding. (PG-13) 1 hr. 28 mins. Encore Fri. 9:12 a.m.

A Wedding for Christmas (2018) Haley escapes her small-town and builds a life in Los Angeles as a wedding planner. When her sister asks her to plan her wedding, Haley returns to her childhood town and reunites with a childhood flame. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. ION Sun. 8 a.m. KPXN Sun. 11 a.m.

The Wedding Planner (2001) ★★ Jennifer Lopez, Matthew McConaughey. A lonely organizer falls for an engaged pediatrician while coordinating his wedding and reception. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Showtime Tues. 8:30 a.m.

The Wedding Singer (1998) ★★★ Adam Sandler, Drew Barrymore. A spirited entertainer and a waitress with a boorish fiance work at the same weddings. (PG-13) 1 hr. 36 mins. Paramount Wed. 1:30 a.m. Comedy Central Sat. 8:45 p.m.

Weekend at Bernie’s (1989) ★★ Andrew McCarthy, Jonathan Silverman. Two guys party with their bumped-off boss at his Long Island beach house, and no one notices. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. CMT Wed. Noon

Welcome Home Roscoe Jenkins (2008) ★★ Martin Lawrence, James Earl Jones. Determined to prove to his family how much he has changed, a talk-show star returns to his small Southern hometown for his parents’ anniversary. (PG-13) 1 hr. 54 mins. BET Sat. 11:30 p.m.

Welcome to Christmas (2018) Eric Mabius, Jennifer Finnigan. A real estate developer finds romance with a charming sheriff in a small town. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Sun. 10 a.m. Hallmark Tues. 8 p.m.

Well Groomed (2019) Nicole Beckman. The visually stunning and humorous world of creative dog groomers. (NR) 1 hr. 28 mins. HBO Tues. 9 p.m. HBO Thur. 11:10 p.m. HBO Sat. 2:20 a.m.

What Keeps You Alive (2018) Hannah Emily Anderson, Brittany Allen. Venomous betrayals engulf a female married couple attempting to celebrate their one-year anniversary. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Thur. 3:10 a.m.

What to Expect When You’re Expecting (2012) ★★ Cameron Diaz, Jennifer Lopez. Pregnancy hormones wreak havoc on a baby-crazy author in one of five intertwined tales about the challenges of impending parenthood. (PG-13) 1 hr. 50 mins. E Thur. 11:30 p.m. E Fri. 4 p.m.

What Women Want (2000) ★★ Mel Gibson, Helen Hunt. A freak accident gives a Chicago advertising executive the ability to read women’s minds. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. TNT Tues. 2 p.m.

What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993) ★★★ Angela Bassett, Laurence Fishburne. Anna Mae Bullock meets singer/songwriter Ike Turner and goes into show business under the stage name Tina. (R) 1 hr. 58 mins. BET Sat. 5 p.m.

When Harry Met Sally... (1989) ★★★★ Billy Crystal, Meg Ryan. Two Manhattan careerists first hate, then like and eventually love each other over the course of 12 years. (R) 1 hr. 35 mins. Showtime Sun. 6:15 a.m. Showtime Sat. 9 a.m.

Where the Heart Is (2000) ★★ Natalie Portman, Ashley Judd. The boyfriend of a pregnant teenager leaves her broke and abandoned in Oklahoma, where she begins living secretly at Wal-Mart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. CMT Sat. 7 p.m. CMT Sun. 1 a.m.

White Chicks (2004) ★★ Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans. Two male FBI agents pose as female socialites to foil a kidnapping plot and save their jobs. (PG-13) 1 hr. 48 mins. VH1 Fri. 10 p.m. VH1 Sat. 5:30 p.m.

White Christmas (1954) ★★★★ Bing Crosby, Danny Kaye. Former Army buddies put on a show with a sister act to save their general’s hotel in Vermont. (NR) 2 hrs. AMC Mon. 12:15 p.m. AMC Wed. 3:15 a.m. AMC Sat. 2:45 a.m.

White Noise (2005) ★ Michael Keaton, Chandra West. An architect believes his dead wife is using electronic devices to communicate with him. (PG-13) 1 hr. 38 mins. Encore Mon. 2:33 a.m. Encore Mon. 1:33 p.m.

The Whole Nine Yards (2000) ★★ Bruce Willis, Matthew Perry. A hit man in the Witness Protection Program and his next-door neighbor team up to find out who is trying to kill them. (R) 1 hr. 41 mins. TMC Fri. 8 p.m. TMC Sat. 4:15 a.m.

Why Did I Get Married? (2007) ★★ Tyler Perry, Janet Jackson. Revelations of infidelity and other secrets force eight married friends to take a hard look at issues of commitment, betrayal and forgiveness. (PG-13) 1 hr. 58 mins. Showtime Thur. 1:30 p.m.

The Wife (2017) ★★★ Glenn Close, Jonathan Pryce. A woman starts to think about shared compromises, secrets and betrayals as her husband is about to be awarded the Nobel Prize for his acclaimed and prolific body of work. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. Starz Thur. 10:35 a.m.

Wild Seed (1965) ★★ Michael Parks, Celia Kaye. A drifter shows a teenage New York runaway how to hop trains to reach her father in Los Angeles. (NR) 1 hr. 39 mins. TCM Fri. 11:15 a.m.

Wild Strawberries (1957) ★★★★ Victor Sjöström, Ingrid Thulin. An old Swedish professor sees his life pass by in a series of nightmarish flashbacks. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. TCM Wed. 4:30 a.m.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) ★★★ Gene Wilder, Jack Albertson. A poor boy and his grandfather win a tour through the marvelous factory of a wily confectioner. (G) 1 hr. 38 mins. AMC Thur. 1 a.m. AMC Thur. 12:30 p.m. BBC America Fri. 8:30 p.m. BBC America Sat. Noon

Windtalkers (2002) ★★ Nicolas Cage, Adam Beach. In World War II, a Marine protects a Navajo recruit who transmits messages in his native tongue, confounding Japanese code-breakers. (R) 2 hrs. 33 mins. Showtime Fri. 2:45 a.m.

A Wish for Christmas (2016) Lacey Chabert, Paul Greene. Sara prefers to be on the sidelines at work until someone steals her big idea for a Christmas initiative. She makes a wish to Santa to gain the courage to stand up for herself, and he gives her 48 hours to discover how to speak her own mind. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. Hallmark Sun. 4:05 a.m.

Wish Upon a Christmas (2015) Larisa Oleynik, Aaron Ashmore. A corporate actuary returns to her hometown to cut jobs at a struggling ornament factory owned by her former high-school boyfriend. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Sat. 12:30 p.m.

With Love, Christmas (2017) Emilie Ullerup, Aaron O’Connell. When the office assignments are distributed for Secret Santa, Melanie is excited that she was given her crush, Donovan. Donovan is so taken by the thoughtful gifts and notes, he starts to fall in love. But someone else is stealing Melanie’s credit. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Fri. 2 p.m.

The Wizard of Oz (1939) ★★★★ Judy Garland, Frank Morgan. After a tornado whisks Kansas farm girl Dorothy to a magic land, she must travel to the Emerald City for help in getting back home. (G) 1 hr. 41 mins. TNT Tues. 8 p.m.

The Woman Who Wouldn’t Die (1965) ★★ Gary Merrill, Jane Merrow. A man plans the death of his wife with the help of her niece, but the plan backfires. (NR) 1 hr. 24 mins. TCM Tues. 7:45 a.m.

The Wood (1999) ★★ Omar Epps, Taye Diggs. Young men, one of whom is about to be married, reminisce about their childhood during the 1980s in Inglewood, Calif. (R) 1 hr. 47 mins. BET Tues. 1 p.m.

Wrapped Up in Christmas (2017) Tatyana Ali, Brendan Fehr. With Christmas just around the corner, 8-year-old Molly asks the mall Santa to find a boyfriend for her beloved aunt. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Wed. 2 p.m.

Write Before Christmas (2019) Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray. Jessica sends Christmas cards to five people who have greatly impacted her life. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Hallmark Thur. 8 a.m.

X-Men (2000) ★★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. Professor Xavier leads Wolverine and other superheroes against Magneto, a mutant who would rule humanity. (PG-13) 1 hr. 44 mins. IFC Sat. 9 a.m.

X-Men Origins: Wolverine (2009) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Liev Schreiber. Buscando consuelo de su oscuro pasado Logan, más conocido como Wolverine, parece haber encontrado el amor y la alegría con Kayla Silverfox pero todo cambia cuando ella es asesinada. (NR) 2 hrs. UNIMAS Sun. 12:30 p.m. KFTR Sun. 3:30 p.m. UNIMAS Sun. 11 p.m. KFTR Mon. 2 a.m. IFC Sat. 4:30 p.m.

X-Men 2 (2003) ★★★ Patrick Stewart, Hugh Jackman. After a mutant-hating militarist named Stryker invades their school, the X-Men must join forces with Magneto to rescue Professor Xavier and neutralize the threat posed by Stryker. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 14 mins. IFC Sat. 11:15 a.m.

X-Men: First Class (2011) ★★★ James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender. Charles Xavier and Erik Lehnsherr work with other mutants to prevent a nuclear nightmare, but a situation soon tears the close friends apart. (PG-13) 2 hrs. 6 mins. Syfy Tues. 8 p.m. Syfy Wed. 5:04 p.m.

X-Men: The Last Stand (2006) ★★ Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart. An all-out war looms when the discovery of a cure for mutations draws a line between the followers of Charles Xavier and those of Magneto. (PG-13) 1 hr. 45 mins. IFC Sat. 2 p.m.

xXx: Return of Xander Cage (2017) ★★ Vin Diesel, Donnie Yen. Daredevil operative Xander Cage springs into action when four dangerous criminals steal Pandora’s Box, a device that controls every military satellite in the world. (PG-13) 1 hr. 42 mins. Syfy Wed. 8 p.m. Syfy Thur. 5:58 p.m.

Y hacemos de tocho morocho (1981) Claudia Islas, Lucila Mariscal. Dos maridos sinvergüenzas aprovechan un viaje de sus esposas para irse de parranda y vivir intensas aventuras. (NR) 1 hr. 35 mins. KWHY Sat. 5 p.m.

The Yearling (1946) ★★★★ Gregory Peck, Jane Wyman. A pet deer changes a boy and his parents, pioneering farmers in Florida after the Civil War. (G) 2 hrs. 8 mins. TCM Wed. 5 p.m.

You Again (2010) ★★ Kristen Bell, Jamie Lee Curtis. An upcoming family wedding brings a young woman and her mother face to face once more with their high-school tormentors. (PG) 1 hr. 45 mins. Starz Sat. 1:16 p.m.

You Better Watch Out (1980) ★★ Brandon Maggart, Dianne Hull. Eavesdropping on mother turns a boy into a killer who roams the streets dressed as Santa Claus. (R) 1 hr. 40 mins. TMC Sat. 9 p.m. TMC Sun. 12:10 p.m.

You Light Up My Christmas (2019) Kim Fields, Adrian Holmes. Emma returns to her hometown for Christmas. She discovers the lights have gone dim in the once festive town, prompting her to reconnect with an old flame to set their hearts and the town ablaze with light again. (NR) 1 hr. 30 mins. Lifetime Mon. 8 p.m. Lifetime Tues. 12:01 p.m.

You, Me and Dupree (2006) ★★ Owen Wilson, Kate Hudson. Three become a crowd when a newlywed invites his jobless buddy to temporarily move in with him and his wife. (PG-13) 1 hr. 49 mins. Encore Tues. 5:36 p.m. Encore Wed. 9:23 a.m. Encore Wed. 12:17 p.m.

Young Ideas (1943) ★ Susan Peters, Herbert Marshall. A college girl and her brother undermine their mother’s marriage to a Midwestern professor. (NR) 1 hr. 17 mins. TCM Wed. 1:45 p.m.

Z for Zachariah (2015) ★★★ Chiwetel Ejiofor, Margot Robbie. Following a disaster that wipes out most of civilization, a scientist and a miner compete for the love of a woman who may be the last female on Earth. (PG-13) 1 hr. 37 mins. Cinemax Sat. 1:25 a.m.

Zootopia (2016) ★★★ Voices of Ginnifer Goodwin, Jason Bateman. Animada. La metrópoli Zootopía es una ciudad de mamíferos. Allí, la optimista agente Judy Hopps se convierte en la primera conejita de un cuerpo policial y, decidida a demostrar su valentía, se mete en un caso con Nick Wilde, un zorro estafador. (PG) 1 hr. 48 mins. KVEA Sat. 7 p.m.

Zorba the Greek (1964) ★★★★ Anthony Quinn, Alan Bates. A lusty Greek peasant shows a British writer how to live and run a lignite mine. (NR) 2 hrs. 22 mins. TCM Fri. 5 p.m.

