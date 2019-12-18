What’s on TV Thursday: ‘iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019' on The CW

SERIES

Whale Wars: Watson’s Last Stand Capt. Paul Watson is forced to step down, leaving four rookie captains to continue his mission in the first of two new episodes of this documentary series. 8 and 10 p.m. Animal Planet

The Great American Baking Show: Holiday Edition The bakers create sweet and savory creations using spices, then take on one of Paul Hollywood’s toughest challenges. 9 p.m. ABC

Santa’s Baking Blizzard In the season finale host Casey Webb challenges the three remaining teams of bakers and ice sculptors to create a “Night Before Christmas” cake display that prominently features Santa. Jocelyn Delk Adams, Amanda Freitag and Zac Young decide which team wins. 9 p.m. Food Network

Project Runway The designers are challenged to show their holiday spirit with the perfect party dress. 9:30 p.m. Bravo

Ghost Adventures This new episode visits the Riverside’s March Field Air Museum. 10 p.m. Travel

SPECIALS

Democratic Presidential Debate Former Vice President Joe Biden, Mayor Pete Buttigieg (South Bend, Ind.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), Tom Steyer, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (Mass.) and Andrew Yang are the seven candidates participating in this round, from Loyola Marymount University. Judy Woodruff, Amna Nawaz, Yamiche Alcindor and Tim Alberta moderate. 5 p.m. KCET, KOCE, KPBS and CNN; 9 p.m. KCET; 10 p.m. CNN

A Christmas Carol Ebenezer Scrooge (Guy Pearce) experiences a dark night of the soul in an original take on Charles Dickens’ iconic holiday ghost story in this new special. Andy Serkis also stars. 7:30 p.m. FX

Miss America 2020 Continuing a long tradition, 51 hopefuls from across the United States compete in a series of categories for potentially life-changing scholarships in a pageant held at the Mohegan Sun in Uncasville, Conn. Miss America 2019, Nia Franklin of New York, will crown her successor. 8 p.m. NBC

iHeartRadio Jingle Ball 2019 Lizzo, Taylor Swift, Katy Perry, Jonas Brothers, Camila Cabello, Khalid, Sam Smith, Billie Eilish and 5 Seconds of Summer are among the musical artists in this year’s edition of the annual holiday special that salutes the season with highlights from concerts across the United States. 8 p.m. CW

Disney Prep & Landing An elite unit of elves ensures that homes around the world are properly prepared to be visited by Santa Claus each Christmas Eve, 8 p.m. ABC. The sequel “Prep & Landing: Naughty vs. Nice” follows at 8:30 p.m. ABC

Gwen Stefani’s You Make It Feel Like Christmas Guests Blake Shelton, Seth MacFarlane, Chelsea Handler, Ne-Yo and Ken Jeong and others celebrate the holidays with a dazzling night of song, dance and satire. 10 p.m. NBC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Greta Gerwig; author Ina Garten. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Oscar Isaac; Kimberly Kennedy (“Wrap Battle”); Lori Bergamotto, Good Housekeeping. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Jenna Dewan (“Flirty Dancing”); Aldis Hodge: (“Clemency”); breast implant illness: Terry Dubrow; interior designer J. Pickens; Issa Rae, Hilltop Coffee and Kitchen. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anna Kendrick; Kathleen Turner; Lewis Capaldi performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Greta Gerwig; Boris Kodjoe and journalist Nikole Hannah-Jones. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Dr. Jill Biden; David Muir (“World News Tonight”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Morris Day (“On Time”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Ana Gasteyer; Brigitte Nielsen guest co-hosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall LaChanze (“A Christmas Carol”) and daughter Celia Rose Gooding (“Jagged Little Pill”) perform. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The latest updates on Harvey Weinstein; more than 20 women accuse Cuba Gooding Jr. of groping them. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly performs “Christmas Eve” song with a children’s choir; Jennifer Hudson; Joel Kim Booster. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 70-year-old woman says that as a result of her daughter’s actions, she is homeless and living in her car. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Henry Winkler (“Alien Superstar”); comic Rhea Butcher performs; Shin Lim. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Stacey Abrams (Fair Fight 2020). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Hope for cystic fibrosis; retail therapy; 3-year-old downs 18 yogurt cups; digital vision boards. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Adam Sandler. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kate McKinnon; Dua Lipa performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jennifer Hudson; Jonathan Pryce; Sharon Van Etten performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Margot Robbie; John Kasich; White Reaper performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Taylor Swift; Jennifer Hudson; Rebel Wilson; Jason Derulo; Francesca Hayward; Andrew Lloyd Webber. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers John Lithgow; Ana Gasteyer performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Charlize Theron. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Wofford visits Duke, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Seton Hall, 4 p.m. FS1; NC State visits Auburn, 6 p.m. ESPN2

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Columbus Blue Jackets, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the New York Islanders visit the Boston Bruins, 4 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. SportsNet and TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.