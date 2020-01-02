Kathy Griffin is now married, thanks to Lily Tomlin

Comedian Kathy Griffin rang in the New Year with wedding bells, tying the knot with longtime boyfriend Randy Bick. But it was Lily Tomlin who really stole the show as the event’s officiant.

In a series of Instagram videos posted over the New Year holiday, Griffin teased to and documented the nuptials, which took place in her home early Wednesday morning. Reading from her officiant book, which was more of a large binder, the “Grace and Frankie” star introduced the happy couple and their unlikely love story.

“We are gathered here today to celebrate the marriage of Randy Bick and Kathy Griffin,” said Tomlin, who wore yellow-tinted glasses. “What was supposed to be a shallow, toot-it-and-boot-it one-night stand has grown and flourished to something far more meaningful. They stayed together. Then they couldn’t stay away from one another.”

Also present for the intimate living-room ceremony was Tomlin’s wife, Jane Wagner, who could be heard off-screen commenting on the pair’s “sweet” union, complimenting the “greatest house” she’s seen in Hollywood and playing with the dogs.

“Check out an unedited hilarious and fun beginning to our wedding ceremony,” Griffin captioned the post. “Yes, that is the great Lily Tomlin as our officiant and you will enjoy her wife, Jane Wagner, chatting in the background.”

Griffin had already hinted at a special guest while announcing the marriage on social media earlier that day in a cheesy promo filmed in her foyer.

“Five, four, three, two, one — Happy New Year!” she and her soon-to-be-husband shouted, a red rose bouquet waiting to emerge from behind the comic’s back. “And surprise, we’re getting married — tonight, after midnight! ... And you’re going to die when you see the officiant.”

The “Suddenly Susan” alum received many notes of approval and congrats on her video, including cheerful messages from Hollywood friends Debra Messing, Selma Blair, Melanie Griffith, Rosanna Arquette, Lisa Rinna and Kris Jenner.

“Omg Kathy,” Messing wrote. “This is everything.”

Tomlin’s wedding cameo comes days after the actress fulfilled her promise to get arrested as part of friend and costar Jane Fonda’s Fire Drill Fridays climate change protest. The longtime activist shook her zip-tied fists in triumph last week as police escorted her down the steps of the U.S. Capitol, where she had pushed for action on environmental policy.

.@LilyTomlin was just arrested because forests can’t wait! To maximize the climate benefit of forests, we must keep more forest landscapes intact, manage forests sustainably, and restore those that we have lost. #FireDrillFriday pic.twitter.com/xplGWayri4 — Fire Drill Fridays (@FireDrillFriday) December 27, 2019

Bick, 41, and Griffin, 59, reportedly began dating in 2011 after meeting at a food and wine festival. Despite the “A Hell of a Story” mastermind’s initial concerns about their age gap, they’ve have been together ever since, splitting only briefly and cordially in 2018, according to People.

This is Griffin’s second marriage; her first was to actor Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006. On the afternoon of New Year’s Day, Griffin vowed on Twitter to post footage of the “whole 15 minute ceremony” on her YouTube page.

“We are editing out the vows because we wanted those to be private to us,” she wrote. “The rest of it is just adorable. Lily Tomlin & Jane Wagner rule!”