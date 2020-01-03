Blue Man Group takes Segerstrom by storm and more theater in SoCal this week

Here is a list of new plays, Critics’ Choices, etc., for Jan. 5-12. Capsule reviews are by Charles McNulty (C.M.), Philip Brandes (P.B.), F. Kathleen Foley (F.K.F.), Margaret Gray (M.G.) and Daryl H. Miller (D.H.M.).

Openings

The Wendy Chronicles Jewish Women’s Theatre and Pop-Up Playhouse present a trio of works by the late Wendy Wasserstein: “Uncommon Women & Others,” “Isn’t It Romantic” and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “The Heidi Chronicles.” The Braid, 2912 Colorado Ave., #102, Santa Monica. Sun., next Sun., 12:30, 4 and 7:30 p.m. $50, $60 each; passes available. (800) 838-3006. jewishwomenstheatre.org

Blue Man Group The mysterious trio offers up more musically enhanced shenanigans. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Tue.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 and 6:30 p.m. $26 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Winterfest Impro Theatre presents its fourth annual improv festival featuring companies and performers from around the world. Impro Studio, 1727 N. Vermont Ave., #208, Los Feliz. Wed., 8 p.m.; Thu., 8, 9:30 and 10 p.m.; Fri., 8, 9:30 and 11 p.m.; Fri., 6:30, 8, 10 and 11 p.m.; next Sun., 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. $10-$25. (323) 401-6162. improtheatre.com

All My Sons A family is torn apart by greed and deceit in Arthur Miller’s classic American drama set after WWII. Pacific Resident Theatre, 703 Venice Blvd., Venice. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 3 p.m.; ends Jan. 26. $29. (310) 822-8392. pacificresidenttheatre.com

Groundlings Mix Tape Cast members and alumni reprise favorite sketches. Groundlings Theatre, 7307 Melrose Ave., West Hollywood. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 7:30 and 9:30 p.m.; ends Feb. 1. $18-$25. (323) 934-4747. groundlings.com

One of the Nights — The Music of the Eagles Tribute band salutes the classic-rock mainstays. Laguna Playhouse, 606 Laguna Canyon Road, Laguna Beach. Thu.-Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat., 2 and 7:30 p.m.; next Sun., 1 p.m. $50-$65. (949) 497-2787. lagunaplayhouse.com

Samson and the Burning Bush A modern-day couple’s rocky marriage is saved by the power of dreams in this musical Old Testament spoof presented by SBB Productions. Long Beach Playhouse, Studio Theatre (upstairs), 5021 E. Anaheim St., Long Beach. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $25. (562) 494-1014. lbplayhouse.org

7th Annual Powers New Voices Festival Readings of new American plays by aspiring and established playwrights. Old Globe Theatre, 1363 Old Globe Way, San Diego. Fri., 7:30 p.m.; Sat.-next Sun., 4 and 7:30 p.m. Free; reservations required. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Steel Magnolias Theatre Palisades stages Robert Harling’s hit comedy-drama about a group of Southern women sharing life’s ups and downs at the local beauty parlor. Pierson Playhouse, 941 Temescal Canyon Road, Pacific Palisades. Fri.-Sat. 8 p.m.; next Sun. 2 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $20, $22. (310) 454-1970. theatrepalisades.org

Art Garfunkel: In Close-Up The singer, best known as half of the folk-pop duo Simon & Garfunkel, shares songs and stories. Renée and Henry Segerstrom Concert Hall, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat., 8 p.m. $39 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org. Also at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Next Sun., 7 p.m. Sold out; wait list available. (310) 746-4000. thewallis.org

Beauty and the Beast Stage adaptation of the animated 1991 Disney musical based on the classic fairy tale. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Fred Kavli Theatre, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks. Sat.-next Sun., 2 p.m. $69-$99. (805) 449-2787. civicartsplaza.com

Capitol Steps: The Lyin’ Kings The veteran comedy troupe returns with more song parodies and political satire. Carpenter Performing Arts Center, 6200 Atherton St. Long Beach. Sat., 2 and 8 p.m. $50. (562) 985-7000. carpenterarts.org

Classic Albums Live Presents: The Beatles — Abbey Road Tribute band re-creates the Fab Four’s final studio album. Smothers Theatre, Pepperdine University, 24255 Pacific Coast Highway, Malibu. Sat., 8 p.m. $25-$50. (310) 506-4522. arts.pepperdine.edu

Fireflies The marriage between a minister and his wife becomes further strained in the wake of a church bombing in 1963 Alabama in ​​​Donja R. Love’s drama. South Coast Repertory, Argyros Stage, 655 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. Sat.-next Sun., 2 and 7:45 p.m.; ends Jan. 26. $24-$93. (714) 708-5555. scr.org

Jay Leno The comic and former “Tonight Show” host performs. Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, 18000 Park Plaza Drive, Cerritos. Sat., 8 p.m. $80-$125. (562) 916-8500. cerritoscenter.com

The Little Match Girl A young girl experiences life’s ups and downs in Elizabeth Suzanne’s fantastical new drama inspired by the Hans Christian Anderson short story. Loft Ensemble, 11031 Camarillo St., North Hollywood. Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 16. $10, $20. (818) 452-3153. loftensemble.org

Neil Simon’s Musical Fools A tutor arrives in a cursed village in 19th-century Ukraine in this musical adaptation of Simon’s comedy; for ages 8 and up. Open Fist Theatre Company, Atwater Village Theatre, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 8:30 p.m.; next Sun., 4 p.m.; ends Jan. 26. $10-$35. (323) 882-6912. openfist.org

Picture This Multimedia show hosted by Brandie Posey mixes live comedy and animation. The Virgil, 4519 Santa Monica Blvd., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $8, $10. picturethisshow.com

Winterfest 2020 Four-week festival features readings of new plays in development. Ensemble Studio Theatre Los Angeles, Atwater Village Theater Complex, 3269 Casitas Ave., L.A. Sat., 3 and 8 p.m.; next Sun., 1, 4 and 7 p.m.; ends Feb. 2. $5-$15; passes available. (818) 839-1197. estlosangeles.org

An Evening with C.S. Lewis David Payne portrays the “Chronicles of Narnia” author in this solo show. La Mirada Theatre, 14900 La Mirada Blvd., La Mirada. Next Sun., 2 p.m. $18-$41. (562) 944-9801. lamiradatheatre.com

Critics’ Choices

Disposable Necessities Neil McGowan’s play is set in the not-so-distant future, when society’s privileged have become essentially immortal, able to download their identities into new “modules” — i.e., bodies of the recently deceased — while have-nots must content themselves with providing premium carcasses for the affluent. Director Guillermo Cienfuegos and a lively cast nail down the laughs – or, conversely, the pathos — in this richly imaginative world premiere, which challenges our expectations at every twist of its deliciously disturbing plot. Just don’t lay bets on where the story ends up. You’ll lose. (F.K.F.) Rogue Machine Theatre, Electric Lodge, 1416 Electric Ave., Venice. Sun., next Sun., 7 p.m.; Mon., 8 p.m.; Sat., 5 p.m.; ends Feb. 3. $25, $40. (855) 585-5185. roguemachinetheatre.com

