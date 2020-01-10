Dance in L.A. this week: Contra-Tiempo at the Wallis and more

Here is a list of dance performances in L.A. for Jan. 12-19:
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 L.A.-based String Theory explores the intersection of sound and movement in the new work “Landscapes and Layers.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Sun., 5 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com
Dance Camera West 2020 Dance-themed documentaries, shorts and experimental films from around the world. Downtown Independent Cinema, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. . Sun., noon. Free with RSVP. dancecamerawest.org
Moves at The Montalbán Four-day showcase for up-and-coming dancers and choreographers. The Montalbán, 1615 Vine St., Hollywood. Wed.-Sat., 8 p.m. $40-$100. (323) 461-6999. themontalban.com
Contra-Tiempo: JoyUs JustUs The L.A.-based urban Latin dance company presents this evening-length work about people in communities of color using the power of joy to overcome inequality. Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts, Bram Goldsmith Theater, 9390 N. Santa Monica Blvd., Beverly Hills. Fri.-Sat., 7:30 p.m. $29-$79. (310) 746-4000. TheWallis.org
Dance at the Odyssey 2020 The new work “Tethering” celebrates the founding of Rebecca Lemme’s Acts of Matter and Andrea Knowlton’s Dance Aegis; program also includes the L.A. premiere of Lemme’s “I/D” and Knowlton’s “This Land.” Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. Fri.-Sat., 8 p.m.; next Sun., 2 p.m. $15-$25. (310) 477-2055. OdysseyTheatre.com