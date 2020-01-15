What’s on TV Thursday, Jan. 16: ‘The Good Place’

SERIES
Young Sheldon Sheldon (Iain Armitage) struggles to listen to Paige (Mckenna Grace) as she copes with her parents’ divorce. Also, George Sr. (Lance Barber) is furious when George Jr. (Montana Jordan) tries to buy his way out of doing chores. Zoe Perry also stars in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS
Superstore The employees mourn the loss of a coworker (Linda Porter) who left a large sum of money to Jonah (Ben Feldman). America Ferrera also stars in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Supernatural Sam (Jared Padalecki) and his current romantic partner (guest star Shoshanna Stern) are forced to confront a brutal truth. Also, Dean and Castiel (Jensen Ackles, Misha Collins) team up in a desperate attempt to get ahead of Chuck (guest star Rob Benedict) and his grim endgame. 8 p.m. CW
Grown-ish Junior year begins at college, so the gang decides to throw a homecoming party with an HBCU (Historically Black Colleges and Universities) theme at their new off-campus home as this spin-off comedy returns for a new season. Yara Shahidi, Trevor Jackson and Luka Sabbat star. 8 p.m. Freeform
The Good Place Michael (Ted Danson) runs some tests while Chidi (William Jackson Harper) gets some good advice from Jason (Manny Jacinto). Kristen Bell, Jameela Jamil and D’Arcy Carden also star in this new episode of the afterlife comedy. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Everything’s Gonna Be Okay Australian Josh Thomas stars in this bittersweet dramedy as a neurotic man in his 20s who is visiting his father and teenage half sisters (Kayla Cromer, Maeve Press) when their father dies, 8:30 p.m. Freeform. A second new episode follows at 9:30.
Will & Grace Grace (Debra Messing) and her neighbor (Matt Letscher) give their romance another shot. Also, Will (Eric McCormack) decides it’s time for Jack (Sean Hayes) to grow up and cuts him off financially. Megan Mullally also stars. 9 p.m. NBC
Deputy After a mysterious shooting leaves one of their own injured, Bill (Stephen Dorff) and the team hunt for the shooter. Also, Undersheriff London (Mark Moses) tries to take control of the department. Brian Van Holt, Shane Paul McGhie and Bex Taylor-Klaus also star in this new episode of the drama. 9 p.m. Fox
Project Runway The designers are challenged to think about their family histories and channel those stories into a new look. 9 p.m. Bravo
Mom Christy and Bonnie (Anna Faris, Allison Janney) support Marjorie (Mimi Kennedy) when she tries to reconnect with her estranged son. Also, Tammy (Kristen Johnston) sees another side of Jill (Jaime Pressly) while working for her in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS
SPECIALS
The Last Days of Richard Pryor This new documentary special recalls the trailblazing comic’s childhood, career and groundbreaking work that showcased the world of black America through the lens of comedy. His widow, Jennifer Pryor, and comics and actors who worked with him are interviewed. 9 p.m. ABC
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Dan Levy, Eugene Levy, Catherine O’Hara and Annie Murphy. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Aidan Gillen and Neal McDonough. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Tim Robbins and director Jack Robbins (“VHYes”); Kevin Pollak (“The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel”); Molly McCook and Christoph Sanders (“Last Man Standing”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jerry O’Connell (“Carter”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Josh Gad. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Robin Roberts (“Good Morning America”); Kristin Cavallari (“Schitt’s Creek”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Victor Cruz (“Pop of the Morning”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Brigitte Nielsen guest cohosts. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall The mother of a teenager who took his own life after being goaded via text messages; NFL player Von Miller. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Questions about how Jeffrey Epstein died; Darrell Hammond discusses his mental health. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Abigail Spencer; Nico Santos. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman is convicted of having a sexual relationship with her underage son, whom she did not raise. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Aubrey Plaza (Film Independent Spirit Awards); Jamie Foxx. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Johnny Gill (“Game Changer II”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Home food-sensitivity tests; stimulant addiction; crazy things dogs have eaten; hotels that ban men. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah JB Smoove. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Ilana Glazer. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Finn Wolfhard; magician Justin Willman. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Josh Gad; Tamron Hall. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Al Pacino; Florence Pugh; Nicky Jam; Daddy Yankee. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bradley Whitford; Brett Gelman. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Robert De Niro; Guy Pearce; Joe Pera. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Susan Kelechi Watson. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Cincinnati visits Memphis, 4 p.m. ESPN; Colorado visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Washington State, 6 p.m. FS1; Loyola Marymount visits Pepperdine, 6 p.m. SportsNet; Santa Clara visits Gonzaga, 8 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Washington, 8 p.m. FS1
NHL Hockey The Kings visit the Florida Panthers, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Anaheim Ducks visit the Nashville Predators, 5 p.m. FS Prime; the Tampa Bay Lightning visit the Minnesota Wild, 5 p.m. NBCSP
NBA Basketball The Boston Celtics visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Orlando Magic visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Denver Nuggets visit the Golden State Warriors, 7:30 p.m. TNT
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.