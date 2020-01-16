Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
What’s on TV Friday, Jan. 17: ‘Dynasty’ on the CW

Elaine Hendrix in “Dynasty” on The CW.
Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) is ready to testify in a new episode of the prime-time soap “Dynasty” on the CW.
(Bob Mahoney/The CW)
By Ed StocklyTelevision Listings Assistant Editor  
Jan. 16, 2020
8 PM
SERIES

America’s Most Musical Family Blanco Brown performs in the opener of the two-episode season finale. Then, the three finalists perform for judges Ciara, David Dobrik and Debbie Gibson, who will pick the winner. 8 p.m. Nickelodeon

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector While Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) hunt for a killer inspired by Greek mythology, the Bone Collector (Brían F. O’Byrne) prepares a terrifying gift to celebrate Lincoln’s return to work. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel and Maggie (Melonie Diaz, Sarah Jeffery) make a startling discovery that turns their world upside down in this new episode of the supernatural series. Also, Macy (Madeleine Mantock) has a chance encounter with an investor (guest star Eric Balfour) in SafeSpace that takes an unexpected turn. Rupert Evans, Jordan Donica and Poppy Drayton also star. 8 p.m. CW

Dynasty As the trial of Blake Carrington (Grant Show) continues, Alexis (Elaine Hendrix) shocks the jury with her testimony. Elizabeth Gillies also stars in this new episode of the prime-time soap. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 “Overboard,” a new episode of the documentary series, recalls the 2004 murder of a couple preparing to sell the yacht they had been living on so they could move closer to their new grandchild. 9 p.m. ABC

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode host Guy Fieri celebrates a variety of meat dishes. He starts out in Ottawa for sandwiches made with duck. In Richmond, Va., a taco stand has customers lining up for oxtail, and a cider house in Burlington, Vt., offers a lamb French dip. 9 p.m. Food Network

MOVIES

Donnybrook Writer-director Tim Sutton’s character-driven 2018 American-French drama stars Jamie Bell (“Billy Elliot”) as a former Marine living in a trailer park with a wife and two children. Desperate to get his family out of this dead-end existence he enters a brutal bare-knuckle fight. Frank Grillo and James Badge Dale also star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Chef Marcus Samuelsson. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Dangers with dating apps; Noah Poses. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Vanessa Hudgens; Kim Petras performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. “Troop Zero” cast members; “9-1-1: Lone Star” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Vanessa Hudgens (“Bad Boys for Life”); Omari Hardwick. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Author Alicia Menendez. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Football fans compete at cooking; nachos with a twist. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Kate the Chemist performs science experiments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk John Cena; Katja Herbers; Aasif Mandvi. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Tyler Perry, Phylicia Rashad, Cicely Tyson, Crystal Fox and Bresha Webb (“A Fall From Grace”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Celebrity health news: Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Mark Wahlberg, NeNe Leakes. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyler Perry; Ben Platt performs with Kelly. 2 p.m. KNBCC

Dr. Phil Two 20-year-olds make social media comments that cause them to lose their careers. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sam Waterston and Martin Sheen; guest hosts Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Ta’Rhonda Jones (“Stolen by My Mother: The Kamiyah Mobley Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A smile makeover; celebrities ask medical questions; prison inmates sue; superbugs in the ER. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Trade deals; Democratic debate; impeachment: Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Burgess Everett, Politico; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Vivian Salama, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (Season premiere) Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco); Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang; former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.); Kara Swisher, Recode; author Jon Meacham (“Songs of America: Patriotism, Protest, and the Music That Made a Nation.”). (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Bakersfield). Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg. (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Matthew McConaughey; Hugh Grant; Vanessa Hudgens. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Michael B. Jordan; January Jones; Cigarettes After Sex. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Wiz Khalifa; Zach Woods; Sara Bareilles performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elizabeth Warren; David Byrne; H.E.R. performs; Caitlin Kalafus performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Comic Chelsea Handler. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

NBA Basketball The Chicago Bulls visit the Philadelphia 76ers, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Portland Trail Blazers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

College Basketball Dayton visits St. Louis, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Wisconsin visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. FS1; Michigan visits Iowa, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Carolina Hurricanes, 4:30 p.m. FS Prime

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.

Ed Stockly
Ed Stockly handles the TV Listings and highlights for the L.A. Times and is the resident TV Skeptic, occasionally writing about TV shows that feature the paranormal, bad science, mermaids, Big Foot, aliens and quackery.
