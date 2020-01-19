Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘The Godfather,’ ‘An American in Paris’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies, etc., playing in L.A. for Jan. 19-26:

An American in Paris Gene Kelly and Leslie Caron star in Vincente Minnelli’s Oscar-winning 1951 musical featuring the songs of George and Ira Gershwin. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m.; also Wed., 7 p.m. $15. fathomevents.com

The Godfather/The Godfather Part II Secret Movie Club screens Francis Ford Coppola’s 1972 Mafia epic starring Marlon Brando and Al Pacino (Sun., 4 p.m.) and Coppola’s 1974 sequel featuring Robert De Niro (next Sun., 4 p.m.). The Palace Theatre, 630 S. Broadway, downtown L.A. $20-$70. eventbrite.com

Legend Tom Cruise tries to save the world and Mia Sara from the clutches of Tim Curry’s dark lord in Ridley Scott’s atmospheric 1985 fantasy tale. Alamo Drafthouse, 700 W. 7th St., downtown L.A. Sun., 1 p.m. $12. drafthouse.com

Homage to Suzan Pitt A selection of works by the experimental animator and artist who died in 2019. REDCAT, 631 W. 2nd St., downtown L.A. Mon., 8:30 p.m. $9, $12. (213) 237-2800. redcat.org

The King of Comedy Robert De Niro plays a mentally unstable comic opposite Jerry Lewis as a late-night talk-show host in Martin Scorsese’s dark 1982 fable; with Sandra Bernhard. American Cinematheque, Aero Theatre, 1328 Montana Ave., Santa Monica. Tue., 1 p.m. $8. americancinematheque.com

Fellini Satyricon Two men and a handsome youth are caught up in a romantic triangle in Federico Fellini’s surreal 1969 fantasy drama set in ancient Rome. In Italian with English subtitles. Laemmle Glendale, 207 N. Maryland Ave., Glendale; Laemmle Playhouse 7, 673 E. Colorado Blvd., Pasadena; and Laemmle Royal, 11523 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Wed., 7 p.m. $13. laemmle.com

The Bottomless Pitt: A Celebration of Brad Hosts Stevie Palmer and Natalie Darrah obsess over the actor’s decades-long career in film and TV in this marathon clip show. Dynasty Typewriter, 2511 Wilshire Blvd., L.A. Fri., 10 p.m. $15, $20. (657) 222-6147. dynastytypewriter.com

The Wedding Banquet A Taiwanese immigrant living in Manhattan goes to great lengths to keep his meddling parents from finding out that he’s gay in Ang Lee’s 1993 romantic comedy. In Mandarin and English with English subtitles. UCLA Hammer Museum, Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Westwood. Fri., 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. cinema.ucla.edu

The Road Warrior Mel Gibson reprises his role as Mad Max in George Miller’s post-apocalyptic 1981 action thriller, screening as a benefit for Australian fire relief. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Next Sun., 7 p.m. (323) 917-5053. $12. fairfaxcinema.com

