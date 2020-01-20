What’s on TV Tuesday, Jan. 21: ‘The Conners’ on ABC

SERIES

NCIS When a body is found in rubble at a test site for an unmanned aerial vehicle, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) and the team investigate to determine whether the death was an accident or murder. Also, Palmer (Brian Dietzen) brings an almost comical level of intensity to his interviews of medical examiner assistant candidates. Sean Murray and Emily Wickersham also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Arrow This new episode is a pilot for a planned (but not yet ordered) spinoff set in Star City, circa 2040, and starring Katherine McNamara as the daughter of Oliver and Felicity (Stephen Amell, Emily Bett Rickards). Katie Cassidy, Juliana Harkavy also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Conners Becky’s (Lecy Goranson) new boyfriend (Tim Baltz) is a Green Bay Packers fan but Dan (John Goodman) and the rest of the family are die-hard Chicago Bears fanatics in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Resident After meeting a high-profile soccer player with baffling symptoms, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) is back at Chastain, where an angry Logan Kim (guest star Rob Yang) confronts him in a new episode of the medical drama. Bruce Greenwood, Malcolm-Jamal Warner and Emily VanCamp also star with guest star Corbin Bernsen. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates, Jr. This new episode explores the Jewish heritages of Jeff Goldblum, Terry Gross (NPR) and Marc Maron. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Bless This Mess Mike and Rio (Dax Shepard, Lake Bell) must decide what crop to start growing on their farm. David Koechner, JT Neal, Lennon Parham, Pam Grier and Ed Begley Jr. also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow A documentary crew boards the Waverider to film the team as they investigate strange new blips in the timeline in the first of a two-part story. Constantine (Matt Ryan) soon thinks he knows the source of the blips, and it’s not good. Caity Lotz and Brandon Routh also star in the season premiere. 9 p.m. The CW

Secrets of the Dead The new episode “Bombing Auschwitz” revisits a tense dilemma that arose in 1944 after a pair of Jewish prisoners managed to escape from the Nazi death camp and revealed details of the atrocities committed there. The Allies debated bombing the camp, a position passionately supported by War Refugee Board director John Pehle (portrayed in re-enactments by Daniel Caltagirone). Others argued such a move could also kill the Jewish prisoners they were trying to save. 9 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Austin City Limits This new episode features performances from experimental rockers Mitski and Rainbow Kitten Surprise. 9 p.m. KVCR

black-ish The family goes on vacation at a beach resort in paradise where Dre and Bow (Anthony Anderson, Tracee Ellis Ross) meet a couple without kids. Marcus Scribner, Miles Brown and Marsai Martin also star in this new episode of the comedy. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Emergence Jo (Allison Tolman) makes a high-stakes deal to take down Helen (Rowena King) and keep Piper (Alexa Swinton) safe in the first of a two-part story. 10 p.m. ABC

Project Blue Book Hynek and Quinn (Aidan Gillen, Michael Malarkey) follow Gen. James Harding (Neal McDonough) to Roswell, N.M., where a local civilian has threatened to expose to the world evidence that an extraterrestrial craft crash-landed in the area in the season premiere. 10 p.m. History

Running Wild With Bear Grylls Zachary Quinto lands with Grylls in the Panama Jungle in this new episode of the adventure series. 10 p.m. National Geographic

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning A preview of the Jonas Brothers on “The Gayle King Grammy Special”; Oprah Winfrey. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Candace Cameron-Bure; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Bellamy Young (“Prodigal Son”); Harvey Levin (“TMZ”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Tony Goldwyn; Brandon Routh (“Crisis on Infinite Earths”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ken Jeong. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Paul Reiser. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The latest charges against Harvey Weinstein; an interview with Heather Kerr (“The Facts of Life”). (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Dax Shepard (“Bless This Mess”); Nicole Avant. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Kron Moore (“The Oval”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Jeff Goldblum. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Martin Short; YouTuber David Dobrik; Yola performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Aidy Bryant; Lewis Black; Eric Swalwell; Adam Marcello performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh RuPaul. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Georgia visits Kentucky, 4 p.m. ESPN; Kansas State visits Kansas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Maryland visits Northwestern, 4 p.m. FS1; Miami visits Duke, 6 p.m. ESPN; St. John’s visits Marquette, 6 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Clippers visit the Dallas Mavericks, 5:30 p.m. FS Prime

2020 Australian Open Tennis Second round: 6 p.m. and midnight ESPN2

