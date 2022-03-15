What’s on TV Tuesday: Season premieres of ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC; March Madness

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Young Rock As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne (Dwayne Johnson) reflects on what it means to be a father. Also, in 1984, little Dwayne (Adrian Groulx) vies for his father’s attention; in 1987, teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) arrives in Nashville; in 1996, adult Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) struggles in the Canadian Football League. Joseph Lee Anderson and John Tui also star in this new episode of the biographical series. 8 p.m. NBC



The Bachelor Jesse Palmer guides emotional conversations throughout the evening as Clayton’s season plays out in the season finale of the unscripted relationship series. 8 p.m. ABC

Mr. Mayor Mayor Bremer (Ted Danson) is excited to work with his new innovation team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (Kyla Kenedy) to the DMV for her permit test, while Tommy and Mikaela (Mike Cabellon, Vella Lovell) worry about the team’s prominence. Holly Hunter also stars in the season premiere. 8:30 p.m. NBC

This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Putin’s Road to War” provides insight into what led to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, including the grievances that drive him and how the conflict resulted in war. 9 p.m. KOCE

The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

The Thing About Pam Pam (Renée Zellweger) becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s (Katy Mixon) family but also for the district attorney (Judy Greer) as she builds her case. Also, Russ (Glenn Fleshler) hires an attorney (Josh Duhamel). 10 p.m. NBC

SPECIALS

Phoenix Rising This two-part documentary follows Evan Rachel Wood as she seeks justice for the abuse she allegedly suffered from her ex, Marilyn Manson. (Concludes Wednesday) 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

NCAA Basketball Tournament First four: 3:30 and 6 p.m. TRU

Sports March Madness regional breakdowns: Teams and players to watch UCLA received a No. 4 seed and will start its push to return to the Final Four in Portland while USC is a No. 7 seed and Cal State Fullerton is No. 15.

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW

NIT Basketball Tournament The first round: Missouri St. visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN; Belmont visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Utah State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Alcorn State visits Texas A&M, 6 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure visits Colorado, 8 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Seth Meyers; Adam Richman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Author Michelle Hord; author Harlan Coben. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart (“True Story”); Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; Seth Meyers. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Octavia Spencer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Adassa (“Encanto”) performs; ballerina Maggie Kudirka; Lisa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Eric Stonestreet (“Domino Masters”) and Corrina Cafarelli make a charcuterie board. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Renée Zellweger; Judy Greer; Bobby Moynihan; Bryan Adams performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil People affected by the war in Ukraine; a young man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Camille Cottin; Lil Durk and Future perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; Da’Vine Joy Randolph. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Stewart; Jake Johnson; Tinashe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden James Marsden; Gayle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kid Cudi; Quinta Brunson; Rhys Darby; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 9 a.m. TCM

The Farewell (2019) 9:35 a.m. Showtime

Under Siege (1992) 10:30 a.m. AMC

Speed (1994) 10:34 a.m. HBO

Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Firm (1993) 11:35 a.m. Epix

Cast Away (2000) noon Freeform

My Cousin Vinny (1992) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 12:30 p.m. HBO

Air Force One (1997) 1 p.m. AMC

Pride and Prejudice (1940) 1 p.m. TCM

Flatliners (1990) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Cop Land (1997) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax

Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX

A Ghost Story (2017) 2:35 p.m. TMC

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM

Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT

Megan Leavey (2017) 3:58 p.m. Starz

Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC

Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. BBC America

Big Night (1996) 4:10 p.m. TMC

National Velvet (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 5:30 p.m. Showtime

Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 p.m. TNT

The Best Man (1999) 5:56 p.m. Starz

Pacific Rim (2013) 6:45 p.m. HBO

Apollo 13 (1995) 7 and 10:03 p.m. BBC America

The Ides of March (2011) 7:15, 9 and 10:45 p.m. Encore

Hamlet (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC

The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 8 p.m. TMC

Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 p.m. TNT

Nowhere Boy (2009) 9:45 p.m. TMC

The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10 p.m. Epix

The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 10 p.m. TCM

Taken (2008) 10:08 p.m. USA

Boogie Nights (1997) 10:45 p.m. Showtime

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11:01 p.m. AMC

