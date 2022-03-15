What’s on TV Tuesday: Season premieres of ‘Young Rock’ and ‘Mr. Mayor’ on NBC; March Madness
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Young Rock As the 2032 election nears, Dwayne (Dwayne Johnson) reflects on what it means to be a father. Also, in 1984, little Dwayne (Adrian Groulx) vies for his father’s attention; in 1987, teenage Dwayne (Bradley Constant) arrives in Nashville; in 1996, adult Dwayne (Uli Latukefu) struggles in the Canadian Football League. Joseph Lee Anderson and John Tui also star in this new episode of the biographical series. 8 p.m. NBC
The two veteran actors have a blast taking on Tina Fey’s comedic look at Los Angeles.
The Bachelor Jesse Palmer guides emotional conversations throughout the evening as Clayton’s season plays out in the season finale of the unscripted relationship series. 8 p.m. ABC
Mr. Mayor Mayor Bremer (Ted Danson) is excited to work with his new innovation team but gets sidetracked when he has to take Orly (Kyla Kenedy) to the DMV for her permit test, while Tommy and Mikaela (Mike Cabellon, Vella Lovell) worry about the team’s prominence. Holly Hunter also stars in the season premiere. 8:30 p.m. NBC
This Is Us (N) 9 p.m. NBC
In Screen Gab No. 21, we herald the unheralded ‘This Is Us,’ catch up with ‘Queer Eye’s’ Jonathan Van Ness, and explore ‘The Legend of Vox Machina.’
Frontline The new episode “Putin’s Road to War” provides insight into what led to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war on Ukraine, including the grievances that drive him and how the conflict resulted in war. 9 p.m. KOCE
The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
The Thing About Pam Pam (Renée Zellweger) becomes a source of support not just for Betsy’s (Katy Mixon) family but also for the district attorney (Judy Greer) as she builds her case. Also, Russ (Glenn Fleshler) hires an attorney (Josh Duhamel). 10 p.m. NBC
SPECIALS
Phoenix Rising This two-part documentary follows Evan Rachel Wood as she seeks justice for the abuse she allegedly suffered from her ex, Marilyn Manson. (Concludes Wednesday) 9 p.m. HBO
In a documentary that screened at Sundance, Evan Rachel Wood accuses Marilyn Manson of raping her while shooting a music video. His attorney denies it.
SPORTS
NCAA Basketball Tournament First four: 3:30 and 6 p.m. TRU
UCLA received a No. 4 seed and will start its push to return to the Final Four in Portland while USC is a No. 7 seed and Cal State Fullerton is No. 15.
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the New York Rangers, 4 p.m. BSSC; the Colorado Avalanche visit the Kings, 7:30 p.m. BSW
NIT Basketball Tournament The first round: Missouri St. visits Oklahoma, 4 p.m. ESPN; Belmont visits Vanderbilt, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon visits Utah State, 6 p.m. ESPN; Alcorn State visits Texas A&M, 6 p.m. ESPN2; St. Bonaventure visits Colorado, 8 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Director Jonas Poher Rasmussen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Seth Meyers; Adam Richman. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Michelle Hord; author Harlan Coben. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Hart (“True Story”); Kelsea Ballerini (“Feel Your Way Through”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin guest co-hosts; Seth Meyers. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Octavia Spencer. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Adassa (“Encanto”) performs; ballerina Maggie Kudirka; Lisa Williams. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Eric Stonestreet (“Domino Masters”) and Corrina Cafarelli make a charcuterie board. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Renée Zellweger; Judy Greer; Bobby Moynihan; Bryan Adams performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil People affected by the war in Ukraine; a young man from the Democratic Republic of the Congo. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Seth Meyers; Camille Cottin; Lil Durk and Future perform. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Anne Hathaway; Da’Vine Joy Randolph. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Kristen Stewart; Jake Johnson; Tinashe performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden James Marsden; Gayle performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kid Cudi; Quinta Brunson; Rhys Darby; Larnell Lewis. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Bachelor and the Bobby-Soxer (1947) 9 a.m. TCM
The Farewell (2019) 9:35 a.m. Showtime
Under Siege (1992) 10:30 a.m. AMC
Speed (1994) 10:34 a.m. HBO
Mission: Impossible — Fallout (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Firm (1993) 11:35 a.m. Epix
Cast Away (2000) noon Freeform
My Cousin Vinny (1992) 12:30 p.m. Cinemax
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 12:30 p.m. HBO
Air Force One (1997) 1 p.m. AMC
Pride and Prejudice (1940) 1 p.m. TCM
Flatliners (1990) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Cop Land (1997) 2:30 p.m. Cinemax
Sicario (2015) 2:30 p.m. FX
A Ghost Story (2017) 2:35 p.m. TMC
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Stratton Story (1949) 3 p.m. TCM
Back to the Future Part III (1990) 3 and 10:30 p.m. TNT
Megan Leavey (2017) 3:58 p.m. Starz
Casino (1995) 4 p.m. AMC
Training Day (2001) 4 p.m. BBC America
Big Night (1996) 4:10 p.m. TMC
National Velvet (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 p.m. TNT
The Best Man (1999) 5:56 p.m. Starz
Pacific Rim (2013) 6:45 p.m. HBO
Apollo 13 (1995) 7 and 10:03 p.m. BBC America
The Ides of March (2011) 7:15, 9 and 10:45 p.m. Encore
Hamlet (1948) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Die Hard (1988) 8 p.m. AMC
The Perks of Being a Wallflower (2012) 8 p.m. TMC
Back to the Future Part II (1989) 8 p.m. TNT
Nowhere Boy (2009) 9:45 p.m. TMC
The Talented Mr. Ripley (1999) 10 p.m. Epix
The Treasure of the Sierra Madre (1948) 10 p.m. TCM
Taken (2008) 10:08 p.m. USA
Boogie Nights (1997) 10:45 p.m. Showtime
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11:01 p.m. AMC
TV highlights for March 13-19 include the 2021 fantasy ‘The Green Knight’ on Showtime and the early rounds of the NCAA College Basketball tournament.
Movies on TV this week: March 13: ‘Pulp Fiction’ on TMC and Showtime; ‘The Founder,’ KCET; ‘All Quiet on the Western Front,’ TCM; ‘Forrest Gump,’ VH1
TV Grids for the entire week of March 13 - 19 in downloadable and printable PDF files
Movies on TV for the entire week, March 13 - 19 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.