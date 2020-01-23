Sundance Film Festival 2020

There are 9 stories.
From Tessa Thompson to Lin-Manuel Miranda, 10 stars we can’t wait to see at this year’s Sundance Film Festival.
‘Dear White People’ creator Justin Simien returns to Sundance with a New Jack Swing in the retro-horror satire ‘Bad Hair.’
Netflix’s Taylor Swift documentary, “Miss Americana,” is the hottest ticket on the opening day of the Sundance Film Festival.
Kenneth Turan previews a standout selection of narrative and documentary films set to premiere at the 2020 Sundance Film Festival.
Aden Young stars in “Elsewhere” as a widower who connects with the new tenant after his former in-laws evict him from the seaside cottage he once shared with his wife.
In Hulu’s docuseries ‘Hillary,’ premiering at the Sundance Film Festival, Clinton doesn’t hold back when discussing former rival Sen. Bernie Sanders.
With indie film box office declines and more movies coming into the Sundance Film Festival with distribution, the days of sky high sales could be over.More Coverage
The 2020 Sundance Film Festival will feature a Taylor Swift documentary and movies with Glenn Close, Elisabeth Moss, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Anne Hathaway.