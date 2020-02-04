Oscars 2020 on TV

“Oscars Countdown: The Red Carpet Live!” Chris Connelly and Adrienne Bankert host. 10 a.m. ABC

“Countdown to the Red Carpet” E! hosts and special guests provide a guide to the 2020 Oscars with entertainment insight and style scoop. 10 a.m. E!

“Live From the Oscars” Interviews on the red carpet with hosts Sam Rubin and Jessica Holmes. 1 p.m. CW

“On the Red Carpet at the Oscars” A preview of the Academy Awards includes interviews with nominees and presenters as they arrive. 1 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

“Live From the Red Carpet” 2 p.m. E!

“The Oscars Red Carpet Show” Interviews with nominees, presenters and performers as they arrive for the awards ceremony. 3:30 p.m. ABC

“Red Carpet Rundown” Ryan Seacrest and Giuliana Rancic break down the night’s hottest fashion from the Oscars Red Carpet. 4:30 p.m. E!

“The Oscars” From the Dolby Theatre. Scheduled performers include Cynthia Erivo, Elton John, Idina Menzel, Aurora, Chrissy Metz and Randy Newman. 5 p.m. ABC

Advertisement

“On the Red Carpet After the Awards” Interviews with award winners and coverage of the after-Oscar celebrations. 8 p.m. ABC

“E! After Party” The night’s memorable moments; winners and snubs; fashion standouts and buzzworthy speeches. 8:30 p.m. E!

“Live From Hollywood: The After Party” 10 p.m. ABC

“On the Red Carpet After Dark” Live from the after parties. 11:35 p.m. ABC

