What’s on TV Thursday, Feb. 6: ‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’ on NBC

SERIES

Brooklyn Nine-Nine Former “Saturday Night Live” regular Vanessa Bayer joins the cast in the recurring role of a uniformed officer partnered with Capt. Holt (Andre Braugher), whose nemesis, acting commissioner Madeline Wuntch (guest star Kyra Sedgwick), found an excuse to force him on traffic patrol duty. Andy Samberg, Terry Crews and Joe Lo Truglio also return for the two-episode season premiere. 8 and 8:30 p.m. NBC

Katy Keene This new spinoff of “Riverdale” revolves around aspiring fashion icon Katy Keene (Lucy Hale), who chases her career dreams in New York with her friends: a budding pop star (Ashleigh Murray), a gender-fluid artist (Jonny Beauchamp) and an “It” girl (Julia Chan). Katherine LaNasa, Lucien Laviscount, Camille Hyde and Zane Holtz also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Deputy While Paula (Yara Martinez) is doing volunteer work in the medical wing of the Los Angeles Correctional Facility, a gunman walks in. Soon, Bill (Stephen Dorff) dispatches his entire department to find a way to get her out. Also, with three months left on Bill’s temporary term in office, others start throwing their hats in the ring for his job. Valeria Jauregui, Karrueche Tran and Michael J. Harney guest star. 9 p.m. Fox

Project Runway The designers must find a way to take the tuxedo into the future with a mix of male, female and non-binary models. 9 p.m. Bravo

Advertisement

Restaurant: Impossible Robert Irvine tries to save a piece of history in Garrettsville, Ohio, by rescuing a restaurant in a 200-year-old mill. 9 p.m. Food Network

The Sinner Det. Harry Ambrose (Bill Pullman) is back with a new case as this mystery anthology series returns for a new season. Chris Messina also stars. 9 p.m. USA

Indebted This new sitcom from Dan Levy (“The Goldbergs”) charts a major upheaval in the lives of young parents (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott) when his parents (Fran Drescher and Steven Weber) show up unannounced and broke. Jessy Hodges also stars. 9:30 p.m. NBC

Tommy Edie Falco (“Nurse Jackie,” “The Sopranos”) stars in this new police drama as a former top-ranked NYPD officer who becomes the first female police chief for Los Angeles. Michael Chernus, Adelaide Clemens, Thomas Sadoski and Russell G. Jones also star. 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Briarpatch Pop culture journalist Andy Greenwald created this stylish new blend of crime drama and pulp fiction. Rosario Dawson stars as a tough private eye who returns to her hometown on the Texas-Mexico border to investigate her sister’s murder. Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty and Kim Dickens also star. 10 p.m. USA

Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars Five of hip-hop’s hottest couples launch a new season of the unscripted series. 10 p.m. WE

SPECIALS

Presidential Town Halls Four Democratic presidential candidates face New Hampshire voters in four hour-long open format discussions on CNN. Sen. Bernie Sanders (Vt.), 5 p.m.; Pete Buttigieg, 6 p.m.; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (Minn.), 7 p.m.; former Gov. Deval Patrick (Mass.). 8 p.m.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Elizabeth Smart; executive producers Kumail Nanjiani and Emily V. Gordon (“Little America”). (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Dr. Whitney Bowe. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. “The Masked Singer” eliminated contestant; Maggie Lawson (“Outmatched”); Heather Brooks, XFL. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Advertisement

Live With Kelly and Ryan James Cromwell (“Grand Horizons”); Olivia Rodrigo performs; the Oscars. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Fran Drescher (“Indebted”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Host Tracy McMillan and couple Chris and Falasha (“Family or Fiancé”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Jessica Simpson; R. Kelly accuser Kitti Jones. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Hoda Kotb; Darci Lynne Farmer performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman fears that she’s going to inherit her mother’s overcrowded and messy mansion. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Advertisement

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Hillary Clinton (documentary “Hillary”); Dwyane Wade (“D. Wade: Life Unexpected”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Patricia Heaton (“Carol’s Second Act”); CeeLo Green and Shani. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Multiple sclerosis; kidney donor; giving up sex; smart diapers; foods for warmth. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Filmmaker Matthew A. Cherry. 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Mary Elizabeth Winstead. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon RuPaul; Meghan Trainor performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg; Patton Oswalt. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Billy Crystal; the Tenderloins; Kelsea Ballerini performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Laurie Metcalf; Jenny Slate; Billy Lockett performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Elijah Wood; Ben Schwartz; Paul Yoon; Ilan Rubin. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Stephanie Beatriz. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball USC visits Arizona, 6 p.m. ESPN2; UCLA visits Arizona State, 8 p.m. ESPN2. Also, Cincinnati visits Wichita State, 4 p.m. ESPN; Connecticut visits Tulsa, 4 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Kings visit the New York Islanders, 4 p.m. Fox Sports Net; the Ducks visit the Montreal Canadiens, 4 p.m. FS Prime; the Detroit Red Wings visit the Buffalo Sabres, 4 p.m. NBCSP; the San Jose Sharks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6:30 p.m. NBCSP

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. TNT

For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.