Entertainment & Arts

Photos from inside the 2020 Oscars Governors Ball

Joaquin Phoenix kisses his “Joker” director, Todd Phillips, at the Governors Ball.
Joaquin Phoenix, winner of the lead actor Oscar for “Joker,” right, kisses director Todd Phillips on the cheek at the Academy Awards’ Governors Ball.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)
Feb. 9, 2020
10:16 PM
Billie Eilish arrives at the Academy Awards Governors Ball on Sunday.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Brad Pitt at the Academy Awards Governors Ball.
Brad Pitt, winner of the supporting actor Oscar for “Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,” at the Academy Awards Governors Ball.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

Amatus Sami-Karim and Mahershala Ali at the Academy Awards Governors Ball.
(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

(Jay L. Clendenin / Los Angeles Times)

