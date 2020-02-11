Kirk Douglas’ last words? Michael Douglas says they were a political endorsement

Michael Douglas isn’t certain his father, Kirk Douglas, was serious when he spoke some of his last words, but he is certain about what his dad said:

“Mike can get it done.”

The elder Douglas wasn’t talking about his son. The revelation, such as it is, came last week as the “Kominsky Method” actor was campaigning for Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg in Wisconsin.

“I don’t know if he was pulling my leg or not,” Douglas said at a campaign stop on Saturday, just days after his father’s Feb. 5 death, “but one of the last words he said when he was in the hospital ... he asked me to lean over closely, and I leaned over closely, and he looked at me and he said, ‘Mike can get it done.’”

The event was captured in part in what appears to be a campaign ad obtained by the New York Post.

Michael Douglas is a personal friend of Bloomberg’s and told those assembled that he couldn’t think of a better candidate for president. The former New York mayor was a late entry to the Democratic primary on Nov. 24 and, like fellow billionaire candidate Tom Steyer, has been outspending his rivals, including buying an ad during Super Bowl LIV.

Bloomberg was running fifth in the California Democratic primary race at 6% on Jan. 28, according to the UC Berkeley Institute of Governmental Studies poll. On Monday, the Morning Consult poll had him running third for the overall Democratic nomination at 17%, behind Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg.