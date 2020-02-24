What’s on TV Tuesday, Feb. 25: ‘For Life’ and Democratic Debate in South Carolina

SERIES

The Voice Blind auditions continue. 8 p.m. NBC

The Flash Still feeling overwhelmed, Barry (Grant Gustin) tries an experiment that puts him in the path of Gorilla Grodd (voice of David Sobolov) and is shocked when Grodd asks for his help; the situation gets worse for both of them when Solovar (voice of Keith David), another villain, enters the picture. Also, Iris and Eva (Candice Patton, guest star Efrat Dor) try to escape the Mirrorverse in this new episode of the superhero series. 8 p.m. CW

The Conners Dan (John Goodman) starts to bond with his younger half-brother (guest star Noel Fisher). Also, Harris and Mark (Emma Kenney, Ames McNamara) do not react well to the news that Darlene (Sara Gilbert) is trying to have a baby with Ben (Jay R. Ferguson). 8 p.m. ABC

Gordon Ramsay’s 24 Hours to Hell and Back The restaurant-rescue series ends its season with two new episodes. 8 p.m. Fox

Finding Your Roots With Henry Louis Gates Jr. Laura Linney, Lisa Ling and Soledad O’Brien find a few surprises in their ancestry in this new episode. 8 p.m. KOCE

Bless This Mess Rio (Lake Bell) takes driving lessons from Kay (Lennon Parham), but their friendship hits a bump in the road when Kay learns that Rio has secretly been getting lessons from others. 8:30 p.m. ABC

American Masters Stanley Nelson’s Grammy Award-winning documentary “Miles Davis: Birth of the Cool” takes a clear-eyed look at the musical legend. Interviews include Quincy Jones, Carlos Santana, Marcus Miller and Ron Carter, along with family members and others. 9 p.m. KOCE

black-ish Jack (Miles Brown) joins the robotics club, but Dre (Anthony Anderson) fears that may lead to further disappointment for his son. Also, Ruby (Jenifer Lewis) puts some special embellishments on a story for Diane’s (Marsai Martin) school project. Tracee Ellis Ross also stars with guest star Joel McHale. 9:30 p.m. ABC

For Life Aaron (Nicholas Pinnock) makes a strategic move to get his police file. Felonious Munk also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Miracle Workers Al (Geraldine Viswanathan) and Prince Chauncley (Daniel Radcliffe) struggle to deal with their families over the holidays. Steve Buscemi, Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

Democratic Primary Debate Joe Biden; Mike Bloomberg; Pete Buttigieg; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.); Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.); Tom Steyer; and Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Minn.) have qualified for the event, from Charleston, S.C. 5 p.m. CBS

Post-Debate Analysis 8 and 9 p.m. CNN

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jim Clyburn; Bennie Thompson; Mark Hyman. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nick Jonas; Today Food with Guy Fieri; surfer Kolohe Andino. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mark Cuban, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran and Robert Herjavec; Jessica Tom; Adam Richman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Elizabeth Wagmeister, Variety; author Kristina Kuzmic (“Hold on, but Don’t Hold Still”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Anthony Mackie (“Altered Carbon”); Joseph Benavidez. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Mark Cuban and Kevin O’Leary (“Shark Tank”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray A fun twist on thank-you cards; a rising culinary star; chicken stroganoff; cohost David Burtka. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Author Tommy Davidson (“Living in Color”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Dr. Mehmet Oz. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Ricki Lake, Montel Williams and Rolonda Watts. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show The families of two girls who were murdered during a hike on an abandoned bridge speak out. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Cheryl Hines; PJ Morton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A 24-year-old college student is her mother’s caretaker and sole financial supporter. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Cher performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Jerrika Hinton (“Hunters”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Shaman Durek’s guide to love; a man hijacks his daughter’s social media; turning on energy. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour and Company 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The 10th Democratic presidential debate. (live) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Sam Morril. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Nick Jonas; Steve Coogan; “Girl From the North Country.” (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.); Nathaniel Rateliff performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Elisabeth Moss; Dan Abrams; Dustin Lynch performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Carpool Karaoke with BTS; Adam Pally; Mo Rocca. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Carson Daly; Juliette Lewis; Patrick Radden Keefe; Michel’Le Baptiste performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh Karen Gillan. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Kentucky visits Texas A&M, 4 p.m. ESPN; Iowa visits Michigan State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; NC State visits North Carolina, 6 p.m. ESPN; Texas Tech visits Oklahoma, 6 p.m. ESPN2; San Jose State visits Utah State, 8 p.m. ESPN2

NBA Basketball The Milwaukee Bucks visit the Toronto Raptors, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the New Orleans Pelicans visit the Lakers, 7 p.m. TNT

NHL Hockey The Chicago Blackhawks visit the St. Louis Blues, 5 p.m. NBCSP; the Edmonton Oilers visit the Anaheim Ducks, 7 p.m. FS Prime

