What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 28: ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC

SERIES
MacGyver As MacGyver (Lucas Till) rescues survivors from a collapsed building in Germany, he discovers an undetonated bomb from World War II buried beneath the rubble in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. CBS
Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) hunt an anonymous bomber who’s targeting a string of buildings around Manhattan in this new episode of the suspense series. 8 p.m. NBC
Shark Tank Entrepreneurs Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec as they entertain guests pitching products and innovations that need an investor as the unscripted series returns to its original time slot. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race This Emmy-winning unscripted competition opens a new season with 13 contestants vying for pop culture fame. Host RuPaul and fellow judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley return. 8 p.m. VH1
Dynasty Blake and Alexis (Grant Show, Elaine Hendrix) continue their rivalry to win the loyalty of Fallon and Adam (Elizabeth Gillies, San Underwood), while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) takes drastic measures. Also, Dominique (Michael Michele) calls in a favor from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley). Adam Huber, Alan Dale and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. CW
20/20 After spending nearly 10 years behind bars for his former girlfriend’s death — a crime he says he did not commit — Nicholas McGuffin discusses his case after his conviction is overturned. 9 p.m. ABC
MOVIES
Robin Hood Taron Egerton stars in director Otto Bathurst’s 2018 retelling of one of the great British adventures. Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson costar. 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Kingmaker Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield’s critically acclaimed 2019 documentary focuses on former first lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos, who recounts the 21 years she and husband Ferdinand Marcos were in power before being deposed and forced into exile in 1986. The film then documents the effort to make over the Marcos family’s reputation and return to their country’s political scene. 9 p.m. Showtime
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, the MLK exhibit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America James Taylor performs; chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; LEGO model builder Nathan Sawaya; “Duncanville” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Juliette Lewis (“Sacred Lies”); Nik Wallenda (“Volcano Live!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Joe Gatto and James Murray (“Impractical Jokers: The Movie”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Transgender kids discuss what they face in society; sports and transgender athletes. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show Visions and aftereffects of near-death experiences; a celebrity OB-GYN answers questions. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Rosario Dawson; Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller; Dustin Lynch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil An escort says her husband is a psychopath, and that she has been raped and abused by her clients. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson; guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Storm Reid (“The Invisible Man”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Choking during sex; supplements; Krazy Coupon Lady; performance beers; strengthening a relationship. 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week Robert Costa hosts a one-hour live special edition. A preview of Super Tuesday; the South Carolina primary; the stock markets; coronavirus: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Asma Khalid, National Public Radio; Marisa Lagos, KQED; Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune; Jeff Zeleny. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin, UCLA; Nicholas Kristof the New York Times; E.J. Dionne, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb; Buck Sexton. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Former New York State Superintendent Diana Taylor. Bob Shrum; Jessica Yellin. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”); Hailey Bieber; A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tyra Banks; Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwyneth Paltrow; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank.). 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Elbow performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Max Greenfield; Taika Waititi; Chris Coleman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh D’Arcy Carden; Ali Kolbert. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
College Basketball Davidson visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Washington, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net
