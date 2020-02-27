What’s on TV Friday, Feb. 28: ‘Shark Tank’ on ABC

SERIES

MacGyver As MacGyver (Lucas Till) rescues survivors from a collapsed building in Germany, he discovers an undetonated bomb from World War II buried beneath the rubble in this new episode of the adventure series. 8 p.m. CBS

Lincoln Rhyme: Hunt for the Bone Collector Lincoln and Amelia (Russell Hornsby, Arielle Kebbel) hunt an anonymous bomber who’s targeting a string of buildings around Manhattan in this new episode of the suspense series. 8 p.m. NBC

Shark Tank Entrepreneurs Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Kevin O’Leary, Barbara Corcoran, Daymond John and Robert Herjavec as they entertain guests pitching products and innovations that need an investor as the unscripted series returns to its original time slot. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race This Emmy-winning unscripted competition opens a new season with 13 contestants vying for pop culture fame. Host RuPaul and fellow judges Michelle Visage, Ross Mathews and Carson Kressley return. 8 p.m. VH1

Dynasty Blake and Alexis (Grant Show, Elaine Hendrix) continue their rivalry to win the loyalty of Fallon and Adam (Elizabeth Gillies, San Underwood), while Cristal (Daniella Alonso) takes drastic measures. Also, Dominique (Michael Michele) calls in a favor from Culhane (Robert Christopher Riley). Adam Huber, Alan Dale and Rafael de la Fuente also star. 9 p.m. CW

20/20 After spending nearly 10 years behind bars for his former girlfriend’s death — a crime he says he did not commit — Nicholas McGuffin discusses his case after his conviction is overturned. 9 p.m. ABC

MOVIES

Robin Hood Taron Egerton stars in director Otto Bathurst’s 2018 retelling of one of the great British adventures. Jamie Foxx, Ben Mendelsohn and Eve Hewson costar. 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Kingmaker Filmmaker Lauren Greenfield’s critically acclaimed 2019 documentary focuses on former first lady of the Philippines Imelda Marcos, who recounts the 21 years she and husband Ferdinand Marcos were in power before being deposed and forced into exile in 1986. The film then documents the effort to make over the Marcos family’s reputation and return to their country’s political scene. 9 p.m. Showtime



TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Viola Davis and Julius Tennon, the MLK exhibit. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Little Big Town performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America James Taylor performs; chef Michael Symon. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Dr. Mehmet Oz; LEGO model builder Nathan Sawaya; “Duncanville” cast members. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Juliette Lewis (“Sacred Lies”); Nik Wallenda (“Volcano Live!”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Joe Gatto and James Murray (“Impractical Jokers: The Movie”). (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Hilary Duff. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Transgender kids discuss what they face in society; sports and transgender athletes. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Dr. Oz Show Visions and aftereffects of near-death experiences; a celebrity OB-GYN answers questions. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rosario Dawson; Xosha Roquemore and Alano Miller; Dustin Lynch. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil An escort says her husband is a psychopath, and that she has been raped and abused by her clients. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jesse Tyler Ferguson; guest host Sean Hayes. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Storm Reid (“The Invisible Man”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Choking during sex; supplements; Krazy Coupon Lady; performance beers; strengthening a relationship. 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week Robert Costa hosts a one-hour live special edition. A preview of Super Tuesday; the South Carolina primary; the stock markets; coronavirus: Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Peter Baker, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Asma Khalid, National Public Radio; Marisa Lagos, KQED; Abby Livingston, Texas Tribune; Jeff Zeleny. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Epidemiologist Dr. Anne Rimoin, UCLA; Nicholas Kristof the New York Times; E.J. Dionne, Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb; Buck Sexton. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is: Elex Michaelson Democratic presidential candidate Tom Steyer. Former Second Lady Dr. Jill Biden. Former New York State Superintendent Diana Taylor. Bob Shrum; Jessica Yellin. (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:15 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Norman Reedus (“The Walking Dead”); Hailey Bieber; A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Tyra Banks; Coyote Peterson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Gwyneth Paltrow; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank.). 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Charlie Hunnam; Jesse Tyler Ferguson; Elbow performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Jones; Max Greenfield; Taika Waititi; Chris Coleman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

A Little Late With Lilly Singh D’Arcy Carden; Ali Kolbert. 1:38 a.m. KNBC

SPORTS

College Basketball Davidson visits Dayton, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Texas State visits Texas-Arlington, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Washington State visits Washington, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5 p.m. ESPN; the Denver Nuggets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. ESPN and FS Prime

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Ducks, 7 p.m. Fox Sports Net

