What’s on TV Saturday, Feb. 29: ‘Saturday Night Live’ on NBC; South Carolina Democratic primary and more

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes In this new episode Holmes makes shrimp and grits, then it’s Peruvian stir-fry with KTLA’s Liberté Chan. Also a visit to Ayce Gogi, in Van Nuys, for Korean barbecue. 8 p.m. CW

Saturday Night Live John Mulaney hosts with musical guest David Byrne. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Tyler Perry’s Young Dylan The grandmother (Aloma Wright) of a promising young rapper (Dylan Gilmer) realizes that raising her grandson is too much for her, so she sends him to live with her straight-laced affluent son (Carl Anthony Payne II) and his wife (Mieko Hillman) and kids (Celina Smith and Hero Hunter). 8:30 p.m. Nickelodeon

Seven Worlds, One Planet “Africa,” the final episode of this visually stunning nature series, sends host David Attenborough to Kenya, where he goes looking for the last two known northern white rhinos on Earth. The hour also includes segments revealing how chimpanzees have learned to make and use tools and show cheetahs hunting prey twice their size. 9 p.m. BBC America; AMC; IFC; Sundance

The UnXplained Host William Shatner returns for a second season as host of this documentary series. The premiere episode, “The Oak Island Curse,” revolves around a hunt for buried treasure that has been going on since the 19th century near a Nova Scotia island. 10 p.m. History

SPECIALS

South Carolina Primary: Decision 2020 Voting, results and analysis will be covered as breaking news throughout the day on several broadcast networks and cable outlets. Dedicated coverage begins at 9 a.m. MSNBC; 1 p.m. CNN and 4 p.m. Fox News

MOVIES

Anna Writer-director Luc Besson’s 2019 French action thriller (in English) stars Sasha Luss as the title character, a Russian beauty who reluctantly accepts an offer from a KGB officer (Luke Evans) to perform a series of assassinations in exchange for being shielded from the domestic abuse she’s enduring. Helen Mirren stars as her handler; Cillian Murphy, Lear Abova and Alexander Petrov also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Dying to Be You They grew up many miles apart, but when they were in the fourth grade, Chicago city girl Lily (Elise Gatien) and Nebraska farm girl Molly (Natalie Dreyfuss) were paired up as pen pals by their schools and kept in touch as the years passed, each promising someday to visit the other, until “someday” finally arrives on Lily’s 25th birthday, when Molly unexpectedly turns up on her doorstep and has no plans to leave, in this 2020 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime



WEEKEND TALK

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Ice Cube. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning Coronavirus: Dr. Jon LaPook. Dutch architect Rem Koolhaas; model Paulina Porizkova; Vanna White (“Wheel of Fortune”). (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Topics: Coronavirus: Vice President Mike Pence. 2020 elections: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Panel: Rick Santorum; Van Jones; Amanda Carpenter; Rebecca Katz. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Coronavirus: Former Sec. of Health and Human Services Sylvia Burwell. Afghanistan: Author Andrew Bacevich (“The Age of Illusions: How America Squandered Its Cold War Victory”); author Peter Beinart (“The Crisis of Zionism”). India: Rana Ayyub, the Washington Post. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Vice President Mike Pence. Steve Bannon; Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. and noon FNC

Face the Nation Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Polling: Ed O’Keefe; Anthony Salvanto. Panel: Michael Crowley, the New York Times; Ramesh Ponnuru, National Review; Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Edward Wong, the New York Times. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Panel: Robert Gibbs; Eddie Glaude Jr.; Peggy Noonan; Kristen Welker. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos South Carolina primary: Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. South Carolina primary: Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). Coronavirus: Sec. of Health and Human Services Alex Azar. Panel: Chris Christie; Matthew Dowd; Heidi Heitkamp; Yvette Simpson. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden. Phyllis Wilson, Women in Military Service for America Memorial. Panel: Katie Pavlich; Donna Brazile; Kristen Soltis Anderson; Mo Elleithee. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter Discrediting coronavirus reporting: Dr. Seema Yasmin; Catherine Rampell; Dannagal Young. Infodemic: Aleksandra Kuzmanovic, World Health Organization. Fact-checking the Democratic front-runner: Daniel Dale. Social media spreading fear and misinformation: Steven Levy, Wired magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Susan Ferrechio, the Washington Examiner; Gayle Trotter; Joe Trippi; Chris Stirewalt; author Cathy Areu (“Latino Wisdom”); Mercedes Colwin. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Meet the Press 3 p.m. MSNBC, 1 a.m. MSNBC

60 Minutes The Bahamas confront climate change by embracing solar power; a Navy SEAL is acquitted of murder. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

College Basketball Arizona visits UCLA, 7 p.m. ESPN. Also, Providence visits Villanova, 9 a.m. Fox; Texas visits Texas Tech, 9 a.m. ESPN; Texas A&M visits LSU, 9 a.m. ESPN2; Kansas visits Kansas State, 10:30 a.m. CBS; Baylor visits TCU, 11 a.m. ESPN; Florida visits Tennessee, 11 a.m. ESPN2; Seton Hall visits Marquette, 11:30 a.m. Fox; Auburn visits Kentucky, 12:45 p.m. CBS; North Carolina visits Syracuse, 1 p.m. ESPN; Oklahoma visits West Virginia, 1 p.m. ESPN2; Duke visits Virginia, 3 p.m. ESPN; Northern Iowa visits Drake, 3 p.m. ESPN2; DePaul visits Butler, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Michigan State visits Maryland, 5 p.m. ESPN; San Diego State visits Nevada, 5 p.m. ESPN2; Saint Mary’s (Calif.) visits Gonzaga, 7 p.m. ESPN2

XFL Football The Wildcats visit the New York Guardians, 11 a.m. ABC; the Seattle Dragons visit the St. Louis BattleHawks, 2 p.m. Fox & 7:30 p.m. FS1

NHL Hockey The New Jersey Devils visit the Kings, 1 p.m. Fox Sports Net

NBA Basketball The Lakers visit the Memphis Grizzlies, 5 p.m. SportsNet; the Houston Rockets visit the Boston Celtics, 5:30 p.m. ABC

MLS Soccer Atlanta United FC visit the Nashville SC, 5:30 p.m. Fox

