8 best things to do in L.A. and O.C.: Iranian New Year, ABT, Power to the People

March marches on with our culture picks for this weekend, including the world premiere of American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage,” a musical adaptation of Octavia E. Butler’s futuristic fable “Parable of the Sower,” the kickoff of the Los Angeles Philharmonic’s Power to the People concert series, and the annual Iranian New Year celebration at UCLA.

Catherine Hurlin and Aran Bell are among the featured dancers in American Ballet Theatre’s “Of Love and Rage” at Segerstrom Center in Costa Mesa. (Erin Baiano)

Love will tear us apart

Star-crossed lovers suffer the slings and arrows of outrageous fortune in “Of Love and Rage.” American Ballet Theatre presents the world premiere of this two-act dance fable choreographed by Alexei Ratmansky and inspired by an ancient Greek tale. Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Segerstrom Hall, 600 Town Center Drive, Costa Mesa. 7:30 p.m. Thursday-Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 1 p.m. Sunday. $29 and up. (714) 556-2787. scfta.org

Marie Tatti, center, and the cast of the musical sci-fi fable “Parable of the Sower,” presented by CAP UCLA. (Paul Marotta)

World gone wrong

Have-nots eke out an existence in a dystopian future of racial injustice, income inequality, environmental devastation and more in “Parable of the Sower,” Toshi Reagon and Bernice Johnson Reagon’s musical drama based on the late novelist Octavia E. Butler’s acclaimed 1993 sci-i fable. Presented by the Center for the Art of Performance at UCLA. Royce Hall, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. 8 p.m. Saturday. $28 and up. (310) 825-2101. cap.ucla.edu

Patti Smith is one of the performers slated for the LA Phil’s “Power to the People!” festival. (Lawrence K. Ho / Los Angeles Times)

Power up!

The L.A. Phil launches its eclectic, monthlong Power to the People series with concerts featuring jazz great Herbie Hancock at 8 p.m. Thursday, punk-rock high priestess Patti Smith at 8 p.m. Friday, Puerto Rican rapper Residente at 8 p.m. Saturday and gospel superstar Yolanda Adams at 2 p.m. Sunday. Walt Disney Concert Hall, 111 S. Grand Ave., downtown L.A. $40 and up. (323) 850-2000. laphil.com

Party like it’s 1399

Celebrate Iranian New Year with the return of the Nowruz Festival. The 12th edition of this free and family-friendly get-together includes performances by Djanbazian Dance Academy, L.A. Daf Ensemble and the UCLA Bruin Marching Band, plus puppetry, storytelling and tasty treats. Capping off the festivities is a ticketed Royce Hall concert featuring soprano Darya Dadvar in her L.A. stage debut. UCLA, 10745 Dickson Court, Westwood. Festival is noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, free; concert is 6 p.m. Sunday, $25-$220. farhang.org

Before the curtain comes down

It’s your last weekend to catch four Times Critics’ Choice shows:

The $5 Shakespeare Company, Matthew Leavitt’s new comedy about a struggling L.A. theater troupe. 6th Act production at Theatre 68, 5112 Lankershim Blvd., North Hollywood. 8 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $35. eventbrite.com

Fun Home, Jeanine Tesori’s poignant musical based on Alison Bechdel’s autobiographical graphic novel about growing up in a dysfunctional family in rural Pennsylvania; for ages 13 and up. Chance Theater, Cripe Stage, 5522 E. La Palma Ave., Anaheim. 8 p.m. Friday, 3 and 8 p.m. Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $25-$49. (888) 455-4212. chancetheater.com

The Unseen Hand/Killer’s Head, Sam Shepard’s one-act sci-fi western comedy paired with his monodrama about a prisoner awaiting execution. Odyssey Theatre, 2055 S. Sepulveda Blvd., West L.A. 8 p.m Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. $32-$37. (310) 477-2055. odysseytheatre.com

West Adams, Penelope Lowder’s new dark comedy about the gentrification of L.A.’s historic district. Skylight Theatre, 1816 N. Vermont Ave., Los Feliz. 8 p.m. Thursday, 8:30 p.m. Friday-Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. $20 and up; discounts available. (866) 811-4111. skylighttheatre.org