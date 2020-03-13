What’s on TV Saturday, March 14, and Sunday talk shows: ‘Child’s Play’ on Epix

SERIES

California Cooking With Jessica Holmes This new episode takes viewers to M. Georgina, a restaurant at Row DTLA. Also, Jessica prepares Finnish salmon soup and visits Uovo in Santa Monica for its fresh handmade Italian pasta. 8 p.m. CW

Seasonal Wonderlands This new episode tours New England for the most incredible annual color change on Earth, where the vivid greens of summer give way to autumn’s golds and reds. 9 p.m. BBC America

Say Yes to the Dress The season finale recalls some of the fun, emotional moments. 10 p.m. TLC

The UnXplained In the new episode, “Lost Civilizations” host William Shatner looks at once-thriving cultures that abandoned their cities and never returned. 10:05 p.m. History

Advertisement

SPECIALS

More Funny Women of a Certain Age Caroline Rhea headlines a night of uninhibited stand-up comedy. Carol Leifer, Tammy Pescatelli, Thea Vidale, Carole Montgomery and Julia Scotti are featured. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

Child’s Play A family fights for its life against a high-tech doll that becomes self-aware and filled with homicidal rage in director Lars Klevberg’s 2019 remake of the 1988 horror classic. Mark Hamill voices Chucky, the bloodthirsty toy. Aubrey Plaza, Gabriel Bateman, Brian Tyree Henry and Tim Matheson star. 8 p.m. Epix

Black Widow Killer Two and a half decades ago a car accident nearly killed a teenage girl, and she’s had 25 years to stew in the bitterness and anger that followed. Now physically healed, she has changed her appearance and is ready to enact a lethal plan to get revenge on everyone who was in that other vehicle. Erin Karpluk, Ryan Robbins, Morgan Kohan, Bradley Hamilton and Karen Cliche star in this 2018 thriller. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Poms Diane Keaton stars as a terminal cancer patient who opts to suspend medical treatment and move from New York to a quiet Georgia retirement community to spend her final days. Instead, she meets a bunch of senior free spirits who start a cheerleading squad. Jacki Weaver, Rhea Perlman, Pam Grier, Celia Weston and Bruce McGill also star in this 2019 comedy. 8:30 p.m. Showtime

Advertisement

WEEKEND TALK

Weekend Talk Shows Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020

SATURDAY

Today (N) 6 a.m. KNBC

Good Morning America Tory Johnson; nutritionist Maya Feller; stylist Laura Pritchard. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Frank Buckley Interviews Comedian Jo Koy. (N) 8:30 p.m. KTLA

SUNDAY

CBS News Sunday Morning (N) 6 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper A preview of the CNN Democratic debate. Topic: Coronavirus Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Coronavirus: Gov. Mike DeWine (R-Ohio). Coronavirus: Mayor Bill de Blasio (D-New York). Panel: Co-chair Bernie Sanders Presidential Campaign Rep. Ro Khanna D-Fremont); Scott Jennings; Karen Finney; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

Fareed Zakaria GPS Past disease outbreak: Former CDC directors Thomas Frieden. Financial markets; oil markets: Lawrence Summers. Leadership during a global crisis: Tony Blair. Coronavirus in Italy; the European travel ban: Former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Sunday Morning Futures With Maria Bartiromo Peter Navarro; Michael Milken; Trey Gowdy; Tom Fitton, Judicial Watch; Rep. Devin Nunes (R-Tulare). (N) 7 a.m. FNC

Face the Nation Dr. Anthony S. Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Larry Kudlow, National Economic Council; Gary Cohn, National Economic Council. Former FDA Commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb. (N) 7:30 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 and 6 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Coronavirus in the U.S.: Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases; Sec. of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Covid-19 pandemic: Tom Bossert; Rebecca Jarvis. Coronavirus: Tom Bossert; Rebecca Jarvis. Panel: Rick Klein; Julie Pace; Stefanie Brown James; Jonah Goldberg. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. Secretary of the Treasury Steven Mnuchin. Hat maker Vanilla Beane. Panel: Josh Holmes; Marie Harf; Gillian Turner; Charles Lane. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC

Advertisement

Reliable Sources With Brian Stelter A preview of the CNN Democratic debate. Coverage of the coronavirus: Dr. James Hamblin, the Atlantic; Juliette Kayyem, Susan Glasser, the New Yorker; Oliver Darcy. Two local newspaper cover the spread of the virus: Michele Matassa Flores, the Seattle Times; Audrey Cooper, San Francisco Chronicle. The new documentary highlights consequences of disinformation: Director Andrew Rossi, dire (“After Truth: Disinformation and the Cost of Fake News”). (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC

Democratic Debate CNN and Univision host former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.). From Washington, D.C. (N) 5 p.m. CNN

Post debate analysis (N) 7 p.m. CNN and Fox News

60 Minutes The coronavirus; the water crisis in Flint, Mich.; driverless truck technology. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS



