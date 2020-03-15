Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
Entertainment & Arts

Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘John Wick’ and more

Keanu Reeves in “John Wick”
Keanu Reeves stars as John Wick in “John Wick.”
(David Lee / MCT)
By Matt CooperListings Coordinator 
March 15, 2020
6 AM
Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for March 15-22:

King Kong The giant ape is taken from Skull Island only to amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15. fathomevents.com

Feral Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles presents this 2018 Mexican horror mockumentary. Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. lacla.org

The Night of the Hunter Alex Film Society screens Charles Laughton’s masterful 1955 black-and-white thriller starring Robert Mitchum as a murderous self-styled preacher. With Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $17. alexfilmsociety.org

John Wick Keanu Reeves plays a relentless former hitman in this 2014 franchise starter. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

Laurel & Hardy Festival Classic shorts starring the beloved comedy duo. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. oldtownmusichall.org

Daughters of the Dust Writer-director Julie Dash’s 1991 indie drama about three generations of Gullah women in the South at the turn of the last century. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

Matt Cooper
Matt Cooper compiles the Los Angeles Times’ theater, classical music, dance, museum and gallery listings, and the movie openings and events & revivals listings, in addition to writing the TV This Week column and Weekend Picks. In his spare time, he enjoys seeing live theater, classical music and dance, visiting museums and galleries, going to the movies and watching TV.
