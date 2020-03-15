Classic movies in L.A. this week: ‘John Wick’ and more

Here is a list of classic movies in L.A. for March 15-22:

King Kong The giant ape is taken from Skull Island only to amok in Manhattan in this classic 1933 creature feature. With Fay Wray. Various theaters. Sun., 1 and 4 p.m. $15. fathomevents.com

Feral Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles presents this 2018 Mexican horror mockumentary. Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St., downtown L.A. Thu., 7:30 p.m. Free. lacla.org

The Night of the Hunter Alex Film Society screens Charles Laughton’s masterful 1955 black-and-white thriller starring Robert Mitchum as a murderous self-styled preacher. With Shelley Winters, Lillian Gish. Alex Theatre, 216 N. Brand Blvd., Glendale. Thu., 7:30 p.m. $17. alexfilmsociety.org

John Wick Keanu Reeves plays a relentless former hitman in this 2014 franchise starter. Landmark Nuart Theatre, 11272 Santa Monica Blvd., West L.A. Fri., 11:59 p.m. $12. landmarktheatres.com

Laurel & Hardy Festival Classic shorts starring the beloved comedy duo. Old Town Music Hall, 140 Richmond St., El Segundo. Fri., 8:15 p.m.; Sat., 2:30 and 8:15 p.m.; next Sun., 2:30 p.m. $8, $10. oldtownmusichall.org

Daughters of the Dust Writer-director Julie Dash’s 1991 indie drama about three generations of Gullah women in the South at the turn of the last century. Fairfax Cinema, 611 N. Fairfax Ave., L.A. Sat., 8 p.m. $12. (323) 917-5053. fairfaxcinema.com

