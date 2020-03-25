What’s on TV Thursday, March 26: ‘Outmatched’ on Fox; Coronavirus TV Specials and more

SERIES
Superstore When Carol (Irene White) returns to the store following her suspension, Amy (America Ferrera) has to deal with employees who refuse to work with her. Ben Feldman, Colton Dunn and Nico Santos also star in this new episode of the workplace comedy. 8 p.m. NBC
Katy Keene As Katy (Lucy Hale) competes for an important apprenticeship she’s given an impossible assignment that involves working with Xandra (Camille Hyde). Also, Pepper (Julia Chan) wants to do something new for her birthday, but Ms. Freesia (recurring guest star Bernadette Peters) throws a wrench into that plan. 8 p.m. The CW
Station 19 Following recent tense and traumatic experiences, the firefighters get a visit from a psychologist in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
Keeping Up With the Kardashians The unscripted series returns for a new season. 8 p.m. E!
The Great Food Truck Race The unscripted cooking competition kicks off a new season in downtown Los Angeles (the food truck capital of the world, according to producers) where host Tyler Florence greets seven new teams with a challenge. They must cook and sell luxury versions of traditional food truck fare. A second new episode heads to San Diego. 8 and 9 p.m. Food Network
Brooklyn Nine-Nine When a prank goes awry, things at the precinct take a distinctly Agatha Christie turn in this new episode of the police comedy. Andy Samberg, Andre Braugher, Stephanie Beatriz, Melissa Fumero, Joe Lo Truglio and Terry Crews star. 8:30 p.m. NBC
Outmatched Mike and Kay (Jason Biggs, Maggie Lawson) get caught lying about Leila’s (Oakley Bull) birthdate. Meanwhile, their other kids (Ashley Boettcher, Connor Kalopsis, Jack Stanton) struggle with the news that Irwin and Rita (Finesse Mitchell, Tisha Campbell) would become their guardians if something happened to their mom and dad. 8:30 p.m. Fox
Indebted Dave and Rebecca (Adam Pally, Abby Elliott) have 24 hours without their kids. Also, Debbie and Stew (Fran Drescher, Steven Weber) try to cheer up Joanna (Jessy Hodges) after she’s been ditched by her friends in the first of two new episodes of the family comedy. 9 and 9:30 p.m. NBC
Grey’s Anatomy Richard (James Pickens Jr.) is getting distracted by his issues with Catherine (recurring guest star Debbie Allen) as he prepares to present at the L.A. Surgical Conference in a new episode of the medical drama. Also, Maggie and Teddy (Kelly McCreary, Kim Raver) each run into someone from their past, and Hayes (guest star Richard Flood) relives moments from when he met his late wife. 9 p.m. ABC
Deputy Everybody is forced to work together to find a mole when informants for the sheriff’s department start turning up dead all over the city. Meanwhile, Cade and Teresa (Brian Van Holt, Natalia Cigliuti) suffer a major setback in the custody battle for their foster children and Bill (Stephen Dorff) gets trapped in a difficult position between work and family on the eve of Maggie’s (guest star Valeria Juaregui) quinceanera. 9 p.m. Fox
The Bold Type In the spring finale, Sutton (Meghann Fahy) faces a major decision when her and Richard’s (Sam Page) wedding day arrives. Katie Stevens, Asiha Dee and Melora Hardin also star. 9 p.m. Freeform
Tacoma FD Series co-creators and cast members Kevin Heffernan and Steve Lemme return for a new season of the workplace comedy, along with costars Eugene Cordero, Marcus Henderson, Gabriel Hogan and Hassie Harrison 10 p.m. TRU
The Sinner Jamie (Matt Bomer) wants revenge and that puts him in the path of Det. Ambrose (Bill Pullman) in the season finale of the mystery series. 10 p.m. USA
A Million Little Things As Eddie and Katherine (David Giuntoli, Grace Park) prepare to renew their vows, Eve (guest star Ebboney Wilson) goes into labor and everyone rushes to the hospital in the season finale of the drama. Allison Miller, James Roday and Stephanie Szostak star with guest stars Parker Young and Sprague Grayden. 10 p.m. ABC
CORONAVIRUS SPECIALS
Pandemic: What You Need to Know (N) Noon ABC
Diario del coronavirus (N) 3 p.m. Univision
Washington Journal Primetime A special edition focusing on the federal and state response to the coronavirus pandemic. (N) 5 p.m. CSPAN
Coronavirus Crisis (N) 7 p.m. Fox
Coronavirus Pandemic Coverage (N) 10 p.m. Fox News Channel
MOVIES
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections Filmmakers Simon Ardizzone, Russell Michaels and Sarah Teale (“Hacking Democracy”) reexamine how ill-equipped the United States is to avert election interference from foreign powers. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Coronavirus. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America ZZ Ward performs; Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Kevin Bacon; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Sara Haines guest co-hosts; Newt Gingrich. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Dr. Oz Show The mental-health impact of the global pandemic takes a toll on everyone: Psychiatrist Sue Varma. (N) 1 p.m. Fox1 p.m. KTTV
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tyler Perry; Ben Platt performs with Kelly. 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Coronavirus deniers: A woman engages in risky behavior on her way to spring break festivities; pastor Tony Spell violates an emergency order banning large groups by having more than 1,100 people at a church service. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Emily Blunt (“A Quiet Place Part II”); Duo Transcend performs a trapeze routine. 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Exercises to stop doing after age 40. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors Cases of fertility doctors being sperm donors; how to drop a junk-food habit for good. 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah The coronavirus pandemic. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Nick Offerman. 11 p.m. TBS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Sen. Elizabeth Warren; Barry Williams; Maureen McCormick; Christopher Knight; Eve Plumb; Mike Lookinland. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline Coronavirus. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Actor Alec Baldwin; best of Fallon. (N) midnight KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! David Spade; Eiza González; Grace VanderWaal performs. 12:04 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Joel Edgerton; Harry Connick Jr.; Noah Cyrus performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Jennifer Lopez; Michael Sheen; Mika performs; Terri Lyne Carrington performs. 1:03 a.m. KNBC
A Little Late With Lilly Singh Author Deepak Chopra. 2:04 a.m. KNBC
DAYTIME MOVIES
48 HRS. (1982) 8:41 a.m. Encore
The Star (1952) 8:45 a.m. TCM
A Perfect World (1993) 9 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) 9:30 a.m. Syfy
Sleepless in Seattle (1993) 10:30 a.m. Sundance
Keeping the Faith (2000) 10:35 a.m. Cinemax
The Martian (2015) 11 a.m. FX
Logan (2017) 11 a.m. FXX
Pale Rider (1985) 11:30 a.m. History
The Killing (1956) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Searching (2018) 11:58 a.m. Encore; 7:15 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 12:43 p.m. Syfy
Life Is Beautiful (1997) 12:45 p.m. Cinemax
Green Book (2018) 1 p.m. Showtime
The Asphalt Jungle (1950) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Steel Magnolias (1989) 1:30 p.m. OVA
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 1:43 p.m. Encore
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 1:50 p.m. HBO
Baby Driver (2017) 2 p.m. FX
Straight Outta Compton (2015) 2 p.m. FXX
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 2 p.m. History
The Crow (1994) 2:45 p.m. Cinemax
Dr. Strangelove Or: How I Learned to Stop Worrying and Love the Bomb (1964) 3:15 p.m. TCM
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 3:35 p.m. Syfy
Platoon (1986) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
First Blood (1982) 4 p.m. AMC
Malcolm X (1992) 5 p.m. TCM
Glory (1989) 5:55 p.m. EPIX
Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. HBO
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 7:05 p.m. Syfy
Searching (2018) 7:15 p.m. Encore
Kill Chain: The Cyber War on America’s Elections (2020) 9 p.m. HBO