What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queen Sugar’ on OWN; ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ on FX

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

America’s Got Talent The semifinals continue with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Stargirl Ominous weather over Blue Valley hints at the imminent approach of Eclipso, but Pat and Courtney (Luke Wilson, Brec Bassinger) can’t agree on the best way to find him. Also, Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney, while Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes a surprising turn. Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. 8 p.m. The CW

Bachelor in Paradise Guest host Tituss Burgess throws a welcome party that stirs up drama. Olivia Holt performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox

History’s Greatest Mysteries “Expedition Bermuda Triangle” (season premiere) 8 p.m. History

Queen Sugar The members of the Bordelon family struggle to reclaim their post-pandemic lives as creator Ava DuVernay’s drama returns for a sixth season. Ralph and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) are getting ready to welcome their new baby, while Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues speaking out against political corruption. Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Timon Kyle Durrett, Nicholas Ashe and Tina Lifford also star. 8 p.m. OWN

Supergirl When a building in the Heights that is designated for low-income housing suddenly goes on the market for a major corporation, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her convince the city to stop the sale, but those plans go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Also, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). 9 p.m. The CW

Fantasy Island (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Frontline The season premiere “America After 9/11" examines how the 2001 terror attacks on the United States changed the course of history and disrupted the global geopolitical order. 9 p.m. KOCE

Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET

Chopped Four winners return and the baskets contain ingredients reminiscent of the preliminary battle themes: wild game, steaks, surf and turf, and pork. 9 p.m. Food Network

Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV

College Bowl USC and Columbia face off in the final round. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Impeachment: American Crime Story After the death of her boss, White House staffer Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) is moved to the Pentagon where she meets Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) in the season premiere of this docudrama series. Clive Owen and Edie Falco are cast as President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton. Annaleigh Ashford also stars.

10 p.m. FX

Miracle Workers Ezekiel and Benny (Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi) and the settlers face starvation as the wagon train is struck by a blizzard in this new episode. Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPORTS

U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN

Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying France versus Finland, from Rhône, France, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. BSW

USL Championship Soccer Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic, 4 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs; influencer Addison Rae. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (Season premiere) Celebrating the show’s 25th season. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Tamron Hall The impact a COVID diagnosis has on people’s attitudes toward the vaccine. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show David Letterman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally; Halsey; David Oyelowo; Jennifer Love Hewitt; Justin Hartley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says she was a beauty queen but after her divorce, something sinister began happening. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Beanie Feldstein; Gorillaz; AJ Tracey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season premiere) Steve Martin; Martin Short; Selena Gomez; the War on Drugs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden (Season premiere) Patrick Stewart; Vance Joy performance. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Twice Bitten Patricia Cuffie-Jones’ 2021 thriller is a cautionary tale about a wealthy widow who eventually surrenders to her daughter’s urging for her to give online dating a try. She soon falls prey to a shady scheme that bilks her out of a large sum of money. Miah Blake, Amje Elharden, Tisha French and Shanica Knowles star. 10 p.m. BET

Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:50 a.m. HBO

Alien (1979) 9:30 a.m. AMC

Life of Brian (1979) 9:30 a.m. IFC

A Face in the Crowd (1957) 9:30 a.m. TCM

Inside Out (2015) 10:47 a.m. and 6:22 p.m. Encore

Searching (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 11:30 a.m. IFC

America, America (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM

Aliens (1986) Noon AMC

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Noon E!

Pitch Perfect (2012) 1 p.m. HBO

Animal House (1978) 1:30 p.m. IFC

The East (2013) 2:13 p.m. Cinemax

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 2:25 p.m. Epix

Titanic (1997) 2:37 p.m. Starz

Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:15 p.m. Showtime

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:30 p.m. E!

Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FXX

Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. IFC

The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon

Octopussy (1983) 4 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 5 p.m. BBC America

Baby Driver (2017) 5 p.m. FX

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network

Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC

Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 and 10:08 p.m. USA

20th Century Women (2016) 6 p.m. TMC

Patriot Games (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation

Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 7:30 p.m. BBC America

Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX

Transformers (2007) 7:35 p.m. HBO

Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC

Cinderella (2015) 8 p.m. Encore

Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. Freeform

Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:15 p.m. TNT

A Beautiful Mind (2001) 8:41 p.m. Starz

Oliver! (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Bull Durham (1988) 9:40 p.m. Epix

Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:45 p.m. TMC

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:49 p.m. Encore

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10 p.m. BBC America

The Departed (2006) 10 p.m. Paramount

Gladiator (2000) 11 p.m. AMC

