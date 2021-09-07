What’s on TV Tuesday: ‘Queen Sugar’ on OWN; ‘Impeachment: American Crime Story’ on FX
SERIES
America’s Got Talent The semifinals continue with Simon Cowell, Sofia Vergara, Heidi Klum and Howie Mandel and host Terry Crews. 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Stargirl Ominous weather over Blue Valley hints at the imminent approach of Eclipso, but Pat and Courtney (Luke Wilson, Brec Bassinger) can’t agree on the best way to find him. Also, Cameron (Hunter Sansone) opens up to Courtney, while Cindy’s (Meg DeLacy) plan to recruit another student takes a surprising turn. Amy Smart, Cameron Gellman, Yvette Monreal, Anjelika Washington and Trae Romano also star. 8 p.m. The CW
Bachelor in Paradise Guest host Tituss Burgess throws a welcome party that stirs up drama. Olivia Holt performs in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
LEGO Masters (N) 8 p.m. Fox
History’s Greatest Mysteries “Expedition Bermuda Triangle” (season premiere) 8 p.m. History
Queen Sugar The members of the Bordelon family struggle to reclaim their post-pandemic lives as creator Ava DuVernay’s drama returns for a sixth season. Ralph and Darla (Kofi Siriboe, Bianca Lawson) are getting ready to welcome their new baby, while Nova (Rutina Wesley) continues speaking out against political corruption. Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Timon Kyle Durrett, Nicholas Ashe and Tina Lifford also star. 8 p.m. OWN
Supergirl When a building in the Heights that is designated for low-income housing suddenly goes on the market for a major corporation, Supergirl (Melissa Benoist) recruits Orlando (guest star Jhaleil Swaby) to help her convince the city to stop the sale, but those plans go awry when Nyxly (Peta Sergeant) shows up. Also, Nia (Nicole Maines) trains with her mother (guest star Kate Burton). 9 p.m. The CW
Fantasy Island (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Frontline The season premiere “America After 9/11" examines how the 2001 terror attacks on the United States changed the course of history and disrupted the global geopolitical order. 9 p.m. KOCE
Tyler Perry’s The Oval (N) 9 p.m. BET
Chopped Four winners return and the baskets contain ingredients reminiscent of the preliminary battle themes: wild game, steaks, surf and turf, and pork. 9 p.m. Food Network
Teen Mom: Young and Pregnant (season premiere) 9 p.m. MTV
College Bowl USC and Columbia face off in the final round. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
The Ultimate Surfer (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Impeachment: American Crime Story After the death of her boss, White House staffer Linda Tripp (Sarah Paulson) is moved to the Pentagon where she meets Monica Lewinsky (Beanie Feldstein) in the season premiere of this docudrama series. Clive Owen and Edie Falco are cast as President Bill Clinton and First Lady Hillary Clinton. Annaleigh Ashford also stars.
10 p.m. FX
Miracle Workers Ezekiel and Benny (Daniel Radcliffe, Steve Buscemi) and the settlers face starvation as the wagon train is struck by a blizzard in this new episode. Geraldine Viswanathan, Karan Soni and Jon Bass also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
SPORTS
U.S. Open Tennis Men’s and women’s quarterfinals, 9 a.m. ESPN
Soccer: FIFA World Cup Qualifying France versus Finland, from Rhône, France, 11:30 a.m. ESPN2
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Miami Marlins, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Dodgers visit the St. Louis Cardinals, 4:30 p.m. SportsNetLA; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB; the Angels visit the San Diego Padres, 7 p.m. BSW
USL Championship Soccer Louisville City FC at Hartford Athletic, 4 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jason Biggs; influencer Addison Rae. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (Season premiere) Celebrating the show’s 25th season. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Tamron Hall The impact a COVID diagnosis has on people’s attitudes toward the vaccine. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show David Letterman. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Nick Offerman and Megan Mullally; Halsey; David Oyelowo; Jennifer Love Hewitt; Justin Hartley. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says she was a beauty queen but after her divorce, something sinister began happening. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Trevor Noah; Beanie Feldstein; Gorillaz; AJ Tracey. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (Season premiere) Steve Martin; Martin Short; Selena Gomez; the War on Drugs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden (Season premiere) Patrick Stewart; Vance Joy performance. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Regina Hall. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Twice Bitten Patricia Cuffie-Jones’ 2021 thriller is a cautionary tale about a wealthy widow who eventually surrenders to her daughter’s urging for her to give online dating a try. She soon falls prey to a shady scheme that bilks her out of a large sum of money. Miah Blake, Amje Elharden, Tisha French and Shanica Knowles star. 10 p.m. BET
Keeping the Faith (2000) 8:50 a.m. HBO
Alien (1979) 9:30 a.m. AMC
Life of Brian (1979) 9:30 a.m. IFC
A Face in the Crowd (1957) 9:30 a.m. TCM
Inside Out (2015) 10:47 a.m. and 6:22 p.m. Encore
Searching (2018) 11:30 a.m. FXX
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 11:30 a.m. IFC
America, America (1963) 11:45 a.m. TCM
Aliens (1986) Noon AMC
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 (2010) Noon E!
Pitch Perfect (2012) 1 p.m. HBO
Animal House (1978) 1:30 p.m. IFC
The East (2013) 2:13 p.m. Cinemax
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 2:25 p.m. Epix
Titanic (1997) 2:37 p.m. Starz
Barbershop 2: Back in Business (2004) 3:15 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011) 3:30 p.m. E!
Blockers (2018) 4 p.m. FXX
Back to School (1986) 4 p.m. IFC
The SpongeBob Movie: Sponge Out of Water (2015) 4 p.m. Nickelodeon
Octopussy (1983) 4 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan (1982) 5 p.m. BBC America
Baby Driver (2017) 5 p.m. FX
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 5 p.m. Cartoon Network
Back to the Future (1985) 5:30 p.m. AMC
Wedding Crashers (2005) 5:30 and 10:08 p.m. USA
20th Century Women (2016) 6 p.m. TMC
Patriot Games (1992) 7 p.m. Ovation
Star Trek III: The Search for Spock (1984) 7:30 p.m. BBC America
Guardians of the Galaxy (2014) 7:30 p.m. FX
Transformers (2007) 7:35 p.m. HBO
Goodfellas (1990) 8 p.m. AMC
Cinderella (2015) 8 p.m. Encore
Beauty and the Beast (2017) 8 p.m. Freeform
Crazy Rich Asians (2018) 8:15 p.m. TNT
A Beautiful Mind (2001) 8:41 p.m. Starz
Oliver! (1968) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Bull Durham (1988) 9:40 p.m. Epix
Winter’s Bone (2010) 9:45 p.m. TMC
A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood (2019) 9:49 p.m. Encore
Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home (1986) 10 p.m. BBC America
The Departed (2006) 10 p.m. Paramount
Gladiator (2000) 11 p.m. AMC
